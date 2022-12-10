Miller, Wong combine for 47, rally Miami past NC State 80-73
CORAL GABLES, Fla., (AP) Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong combined to score 47 points and Miami held off North Carolina State to take an 80-73 victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) have won six straight games after dropping an 88-70 decision to Maryland.
NC State took a 43-34 lead at the break, but Miami came out of intermission firing. Nijel Pack hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the second half and Wong did the same 30 seconds later to cut the deficit to three, 43-40, but the Wolf Pack answered with a 5-0 run of their own capped by a Terquavion Smith jumper. After Jarkel Joiner hit two free throws with 14:52 left the NC State lead was back to double digits, 52-42, and Joiner added a 3-pointer seconds later to make it 55-43.
Wong hit a jumper and followed it with a 3, Harlond Beverly hit a 3 and Miller scored at the basket to get Miami within 55-53 before Joiner knocked down a 3 to stop the run. Miami finally pulled even with 5:22 left when Beverley dunked. Miller followed with a 3-pointer at the 3:40 mark to give Miami a 70-67 lead.
D.J. Burns pulled the Wolf Pack within two, 74-72 with 1:30 left, but the Hurricanes closed with a 6-1 run.
Miller was 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 5 from distance and 7 of 8 from the line, to lead Miami with 25 points, adding five boards and three assists. Wong added 22 points with eight assists. Norchard Omier contributed 11 points and 11 boards.
Joiner finished with 26 points to lead NC State (8-3, 0-2). Smith scored 19 points and Burnes added 16 points and eight rebounds. The Wolf Pack bench scored just two points.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|D.J. Burns Jr. vs. Norchad Omier (Wooga Poplar gains possession)
|19:43
|Wooga Poplar misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|19:17
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:00
|Isaiah Wong misses two point layup
|18:58
|Hurricanes offensive rebound
|18:48
|Norchad Omier misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Terquavion Smith defensive rebound
|18:40
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|18:33
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Wooga Poplar assists)
|2-2
|18:32
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|18:32
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-3
|18:19
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|18:01
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point layup
|2-5
|17:52
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|5-5
|17:31
|Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|17:25
|Terquavion Smith blocks Jordan Miller's two point layup
|17:25
|Terquavion Smith defensive rebound
|17:25
|Isaiah Wong personal foul (Terquavion Smith draws the foul)
|17:12
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|7-5
|16:47
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|16:45
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|16:31
|Terquavion Smith misses two point jump shot
|16:29
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|16:24
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|16:09
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|15:57
|+1
|Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-6
|15:57
|+1
|Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-7
|15:37
|Jump ball. Ebenezer Dowuona vs. Jordan Miller (Ebenezer Dowuona gains possession)
|15:31
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot (Ebenezer Dowuona assists)
|9-7
|15:13
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|15:11
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|15:04
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Jarkel Joiner offensive rebound
|14:50
|+3
|Terquavion Smith makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|12-7
|14:43
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point jump shot (Norchad Omier assists)
|12-9
|14:30
|+3
|Terquavion Smith makes three point jump shot
|15-9
|14:20
|Bensley Joseph turnover (bad pass)
|14:05
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|13:52
|Wooga Poplar turnover (bad pass) (Ebenezer Dowuona steals)
|13:44
|+3
|Terquavion Smith makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|18-9
|13:44
|Wooga Poplar shooting foul (Terquavion Smith draws the foul)
|13:44
|+1
|Terquavion Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-9
|13:35
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|13:33
|Hurricanes offensive rebound
|13:33
|Terquavion Smith personal foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|13:32
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point alley-oop dunk (Wooga Poplar assists)
|19-11
|13:07
|Breon Pass misses two point layup
|13:05
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|12:51
|Ebenezer Dowuona personal foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|12:38
|Ebenezer Dowuona personal foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|12:33
|Wooga Poplar turnover (bad pass) (Terquavion Smith steals)
|12:32
|Bensley Joseph shooting foul (Ernest Ross draws the foul)
|12:32
|Ernest Ross misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:32
|Ernest Ross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:32
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|12:21
|Hurricanes turnover (10-second violation)
|12:01
|Ernest Ross misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|11:51
|Christian Watson misses two point jump shot
|11:49
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|11:42
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|21-11
|11:33
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|11:31
|Anthony Walker offensive rebound
|11:25
|Christian Watson misses two point layup
|11:25
|Anthony Walker offensive rebound
|11:25
|D.J. Burns Jr. blocks Anthony Walker's two point layup
|11:23
|Christian Watson offensive rebound
|11:25
|D.J. Burns Jr. blocks Christian Watson's two point layup
|11:21
|Christian Watson offensive rebound
|11:23
|Ernest Ross personal foul (Christian Watson draws the foul)
|11:23
|TV timeout
|11:20
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|11:18
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|10:56
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot
|23-11
|10:39
|+2
|Anthony Walker makes two point layup (Isaiah Wong assists)
|23-13
|10:39
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|10:19
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point layup
|25-13
|10:07
|Isaiah Wong misses two point layup
|10:05
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|9:53
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|27-13
|9:44
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|27-15
|9:15
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|9:12
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|9:10
|Nijel Pack offensive rebound
|9:04
|Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|9:01
|Norchad Omier personal foul
|8:29
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|29-15
|8:16
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|8:07
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|31-15
|7:45
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Isaiah Wong assists)
|31-17
|7:35
|Wooga Poplar shooting foul (Casey Morsell draws the foul)
|7:35
|TV timeout
|7:35
|+1
|Casey Morsell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-17
|7:35
|+1
|Casey Morsell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-17
|7:23
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point dunk (Isaiah Wong assists)
|33-19
|7:04
|Casey Morsell turnover (traveling)
|6:50
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Isaiah Wong assists)
|33-21
|6:34
|Greg Gantt turnover (Isaiah Wong steals)
|6:32
|Greg Gantt personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|6:32
|Isaiah Wong misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:32
|Ernest Ross defensive rebound
|6:21
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot
|35-21
|6:06
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|35-24
|5:48
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point jump shot
|37-24
|5:28
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|37-26
|5:00
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot (Ernest Ross assists)
|39-26
|4:33
|+2
|Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|39-28
|4:16
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|4:06
|Bensley Joseph misses two point jump shot
|4:04
|Ernest Ross defensive rebound
|3:50
|Ernest Ross misses two point layup
|3:48
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|3:44
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
|3:42
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|3:35
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|3:24
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point jump shot
|41-28
|3:06
|+2
|Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|41-30
|2:52
|Breon Pass misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|2:46
|Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|2:44
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|2:26
|Norchad Omier misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Ernest Ross defensive rebound
|2:00
|Breon Pass misses two point jump shot
|1:58
|Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|1:51
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point dunk (Jordan Miller assists)
|41-32
|1:43
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|1:43
|TV timeout
|1:34
|Greg Gantt offensive foul
|1:34
|Greg Gantt turnover (offensive foul)
|1:14
|Ernest Ross personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|1:14
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-33
|1:14
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-34
|0:55
|Casey Morsell misses two point layup
|0:53
|Ernest Ross offensive rebound
|0:51
|Ernest Ross misses two point layup
|0:49
|AJ Casey defensive rebound
|0:41
|Casey Morsell blocks Nijel Pack's two point layup
|0:39
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|0:29
|+2
|Ernest Ross makes two point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|43-34
|0:01
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
|43-37
|19:30
|Terquavion Smith turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Miller steals)
|19:23
|+3
|Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Wooga Poplar assists)
|43-40
|19:20
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|19:20
|TV timeout
|19:10
|Nijel Pack personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|19:03
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|Wolfpack offensive rebound
|18:54
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|18:35
|Nijel Pack turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)
|18:30
|Jack Clark offensive foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|18:30
|Jack Clark turnover (offensive foul)
|18:04
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|18:02
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|17:56
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|45-40
|17:32
|Norchad Omier misses two point jump shot
|17:30
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|17:28
|Nijel Pack shooting foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|17:28
|+1
|Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-40
|17:28
|Jarkel Joiner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:28
|Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|17:09
|Wooga Poplar misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|17:03
|AJ Casey personal foul (D.J. Burns Jr. draws the foul)
|16:55
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point jump shot (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|48-40
|16:31
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|16:19
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
|16:17
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|16:15
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
|16:13
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|16:12
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point hook shot
|16:10
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|15:55
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|48-42
|15:34
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|50-42
|15:26
|D.J. Burns Jr. personal foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|15:26
|TV timeout
|15:10
|Isaiah Wong misses two point layup
|15:08
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|15:07
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|15:05
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|14:52
|Nijel Pack shooting foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|14:52
|+1
|Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-42
|14:52
|+1
|Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-42
|14:30
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|14:30
|Jordan Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:30
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-43
|14:08
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|55-43
|13:51
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|13:49
|Isaiah Wong offensive rebound
|13:40
|+2
|Isaiah Wong makes two point jump shot
|55-45
|13:23
|Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|13:21
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|13:16
|+3
|Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
|55-48
|12:42
|Ernest Ross misses two point jump shot
|12:40
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|12:08
|+3
|Harlond Beverly makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|55-51
|11:42
|Terquavion Smith misses two point jump shot
|11:40
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|11:27
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Isaiah Wong assists)
|55-53
|11:20
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|11:20
|TV timeout
|11:03
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|58-53
|10:45
|Bensley Joseph misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|Ernest Ross defensive rebound
|10:35
|Ernest Ross offensive foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|10:35
|Ernest Ross turnover (offensive foul)
|10:34
|D.J. Burns Jr. shooting foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|10:34
|Norchad Omier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:34
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-54
|10:17
|Ernest Ross turnover (bad pass) (Norchad Omier steals)
|9:55
|Bensley Joseph misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|9:44
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|9:35
|+2
|Harlond Beverly makes two point layup (Bensley Joseph assists)
|58-56
|9:17
|+2
|Casey Morsell makes two point jump shot
|60-56
|9:01
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup (Bensley Joseph assists)
|60-58
|8:36
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|62-58
|8:24
|Terquavion Smith shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|8:24
|+1
|Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-59
|8:24
|+1
|Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-60
|8:07
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|64-60
|7:43
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|64-62
|7:18
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|67-62
|7:02
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|67-64
|7:02
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|7:02
|TV timeout
|7:02
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|67-65
|6:32
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|6:08
|Greg Gantt blocks Norchad Omier's two point layup
|6:06
|Hurricanes offensive rebound
|6:00
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|5:58
|Terquavion Smith defensive rebound
|5:41
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:39
|Wolfpack offensive rebound
|5:28
|Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|5:26
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|5:22
|+2
|Harlond Beverly makes two point dunk (Nijel Pack assists)
|67-67
|5:05
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|4:37
|Norchad Omier misses two point jump shot
|4:35
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|4:28
|Harlond Beverly personal foul (D.J. Burns Jr. draws the foul)
|4:10
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|3:40
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|67-70
|3:15
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|2:54
|TV timeout
|2:49
|+2
|Isaiah Wong makes two point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|67-72
|2:35
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|70-72
|2:06
|Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Burns Jr. steals)
|1:47
|Terquavion Smith turnover (lost ball) (Harlond Beverly steals)
|1:44
|Greg Gantt shooting foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|1:44
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-73
|1:44
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-74
|1:30
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|72-74
|1:03
|D.J. Burns Jr. shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|1:03
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-75
|1:03
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-76
|0:45
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:43
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|0:36
|+2
|Isaiah Wong makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|72-78
|0:26
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|0:17
|+2
|Isaiah Wong makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|72-80
|0:10
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|Terquavion Smith offensive rebound
|0:10
|Norchad Omier shooting foul (Terquavion Smith draws the foul)
|0:10
|Terquavion Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|0:08
|Terquavion Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|0:08
|+1
|Terquavion Smith makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|73-80
|0:08
|Wolfpack 60 second timeout
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|80
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|30-66 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|38
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|16
|22
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|5
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC State 8-3
|81.8 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 10-1
|77.7 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|45.3
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Joiner
|26
|4
|4
|10/16
|3/6
|3/4
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Smith
|19
|4
|7
|7/17
|3/11
|2/4
|2
|39
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|D. Burns
|16
|8
|2
|8/16
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|2
|0
|4
|4
|C. Morsell
|7
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Clark
|3
|5
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ross
|2
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|B. Pass
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Gantt
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|E. Dowuona
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Nunnally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Snell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Keatts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahorcic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|32
|16
|29/64
|8/24
|7/12
|18
|200
|4
|5
|8
|7
|25
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Beverly
|7
|1
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Walker
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|B. Joseph
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Casey
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Watson
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|T. Oosterbroek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jovanovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Aire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Gkogkos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|36
|22
|30/66
|6/19
|14/17
|11
|200
|4
|0
|5
|8
|28
