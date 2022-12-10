Funk, Dread hot from 3 as Penn State beats No. 17 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 3-pointers to give Penn State a 74-59 win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.
Funk and Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20 points each, Seth Lundy added 16 and Dread had 15 to give the Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) notched their first road Big Ten win against a top-20 team since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2020.
''There's not many people that are going to come in here and win,'' Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. ''You prepare for a game like this, you see their talent, you see how hard they play. This crowd, how involved they are, the atmosphere, this is a tough place to play.''
Matthew Mayer led Illinois (7-3, 0-2) with 14 points, all in the first half.
''Put it in bold, damn print: leadership, lack of (it),'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''And no effort. That's what happens in this league when you have none of that.''
Penn State shot 50% from long distance overall, and hit 6 of 9 3s in the first half. Funk made another 3 to extend the lead to double digits on the opening possession out of the break.
But Illinois strung together a 8-0 run and held Penn State scoreless for about five minutes to pull closer at 52-47. Then Funk hit back-to-back 3s - including one off an inbound pass - and Dread knocked down another in a span of 64 seconds to push the lead to 14 points at 61-47.
By then, the nearly sold-out crowd had devolved from intense enthusiasm to flustered discontent, and then stunned silence.
''This is a win that we're going to look back on this and (use) this blueprint as something we can look back on to see how we did it,'' said Funk, who added one more 3 to make it a 74-56 game with 3:51 left.
Mayer hit his first three shots for Illinois, and Penn State knocked down its first three 3s of the game in a first half that had eight lead changes and six ties.
PERIMETER PRECISION
Saturday was the second time Funk and Dread have each made at least five 3s in a game this season. The first time was in a two-point loss to Virginia Tech in November.
The difference: Penn State limited itself to nine turnovers Saturday, instead of 14 against the Hokies, and limited the Illini to 12 points off turnovers.
Funk has helped the Nittany Lions average more than 11.5 made 3s per game since transferring from Bucknell.
LACKING LEADERSHIP
Underwood didn't hold back about his disappointment in the game, which came after a nationally televised OT win over No. 2 Texas on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
He said that after the game, he read the team a text from former Illini Trent Frazier, who is playing basketball professionally in Serbia. Underwood implied the text was too expletive-laden to share publicly.
''(Frazier) is leading from Serbia,'' Underwood said. ''Every day guys, every day. It's not about having the media and everyone else kiss their butt when you play in Madison Square Garden and beat a good team.''
BIG PICTURE
Penn State: An overtime loss at Clemson and a defeat to Michigan State were hardly reasons to discount the Nittany Lions from doing some damage in the Big Ten this year. Micah Shrewsberry's experienced group was composed and found plenty of open shots against the normally formidable Illinois defense.
Illinois: Brad Underwood's teams usually don't fall into classic trap-game scenarios, but the Illini did just that.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Hosts Canisius on Dec. 18.
Illinois: Hosts Alabama A&M next Saturday.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Fighting Illini gains possession)
|19:44
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|Myles Dread defensive rebound
|19:09
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|3-0
|18:47
|+3
|Skyy Clark makes three point jump shot
|3-3
|18:25
|Skyy Clark blocks Camren Wynter's two point layup
|18:23
|Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|18:13
|+2
|Matthew Mayer makes two point layup
|3-5
|18:03
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|6-5
|17:46
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|6-8
|17:20
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|9-8
|16:58
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|9-11
|16:42
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point dunk (Andrew Funk assists)
|11-11
|16:18
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point turnaround jump shot
|11-13
|16:04
|Coleman Hawkins personal foul
|16:04
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|15:28
|Coleman Hawkins turnover (traveling)
|15:01
|Jayden Epps blocks Jalen Pickett's two point jump shot
|14:59
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|14:54
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|14:52
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|14:31
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|14:03
|Jayden Epps turnover (Kebba Njie steals)
|13:56
|+3
|Evan Mahaffey makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|14-13
|13:33
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|Kanye Clary defensive rebound
|13:24
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|13:22
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|13:11
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot
|14-15
|12:52
|Kebba Njie misses two point layup
|12:50
|Jayden Epps defensive rebound
|12:43
|Kebba Njie shooting foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|12:43
|Dain Dainja misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:43
|Dain Dainja misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:43
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|12:35
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point jump shot
|14-17
|12:25
|Sencire Harris personal foul
|12:18
|Demetrius Lilley offensive foul
|12:18
|Demetrius Lilley turnover
|11:58
|Dain Dainja misses two point jump shot
|11:56
|Sencire Harris offensive rebound
|11:50
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point reverse layup (RJ Melendez assists)
|14-19
|11:28
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point jump shot
|16-19
|11:15
|Demetrius Lilley shooting foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|11:15
|TV timeout
|11:15
|Dain Dainja misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:15
|+1
|Dain Dainja makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-20
|10:46
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point jump shot
|18-20
|10:19
|Ty Rodgers misses two point jump shot
|10:19
|Myles Dread defensive rebound
|10:19
|Ty Rodgers personal foul
|10:00
|Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|Jayden Epps defensive rebound
|9:50
|Camren Wynter shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|9:50
|+1
|Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-21
|9:50
|+1
|Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-22
|9:39
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|20-22
|9:39
|Coleman Hawkins shooting foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|9:37
|+1
|Jalen Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-22
|9:17
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point jump shot (Skyy Clark assists)
|21-24
|8:50
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point layup
|23-24
|8:26
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|8:04
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|8:02
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|7:53
|Matthew Mayer turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Funk steals)
|7:48
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|26-24
|7:40
|TV timeout
|7:24
|+2
|Matthew Mayer makes two point dunk (Dain Dainja assists)
|26-26
|7:06
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point layup (Jalen Pickett assists)
|28-26
|6:51
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|6:38
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|Jayden Epps defensive rebound
|6:27
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Myles Dread steals)
|6:13
|Jalen Pickett misses two point layup
|6:11
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|6:12
|Seth Lundy personal foul
|5:57
|Myles Dread personal foul
|5:51
|Jalen Pickett shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|5:51
|+1
|Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|5:51
|+1
|Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|5:33
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point dunk (Jalen Pickett assists)
|30-28
|5:16
|+2
|Skyy Clark makes two point dunk (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|30-30
|4:58
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point fadeaway bank jump shot
|32-30
|4:46
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|4:38
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point layup
|34-30
|4:14
|Jayden Epps turnover (traveling)
|4:06
|Terrence Shannon Jr. blocks Evan Mahaffey's two point layup
|4:00
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:56
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|34-32
|3:39
|Camren Wynter turnover (lost ball) (Ty Rodgers steals)
|3:34
|Ty Rodgers misses two point layup
|3:32
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|3:28
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point layup (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|34-34
|2:58
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point turnaround jump shot
|36-34
|2:45
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|Skyy Clark offensive rebound
|2:26
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Seth Lundy steals)
|2:17
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot
|39-34
|1:46
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|1:44
|Sencire Harris offensive rebound
|1:39
|+2
|Sencire Harris makes two point putback layup
|39-36
|1:25
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|41-36
|1:25
|Sencire Harris shooting foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|1:25
|+1
|Jalen Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-36
|1:08
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|1:08
|Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:08
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|0:47
|Terrence Shannon Jr. shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|0:45
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|43-36
|0:45
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|44-36
|0:45
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|45-36
|0:37
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup (Skyy Clark assists)
|45-38
|0:29
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|0:05
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|47-38
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot
|50-38
|19:16
|Jalen Pickett blocks Matthew Mayer's two point layup
|19:14
|Myles Dread defensive rebound
|19:09
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|18:53
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|18:51
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|18:43
|Camren Wynter turnover (bad pass)
|18:25
|Seth Lundy personal foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)
|18:17
|Fighting Illini 60 second timeout
|18:05
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Fighting Illini turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:44
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|52-38
|17:34
|+3
|Skyy Clark makes three point jump shot
|52-41
|17:02
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|16:43
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|Myles Dread defensive rebound
|16:31
|Skyy Clark shooting foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|16:29
|Jalen Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:29
|Jalen Pickett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:29
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|16:15
|Jayden Epps misses two point layup
|16:13
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|16:10
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point putback dunk
|52-43
|16:00
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Sencire Harris defensive rebound
|15:43
|Coleman Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Funk steals)
|15:38
|Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|15:23
|Sencire Harris misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|15:02
|Seth Lundy turnover (double dribble)
|15:02
|TV timeout
|14:42
|+3
|Skyy Clark makes three point jump shot (Sencire Harris assists)
|52-46
|14:14
|Jalen Pickett misses two point layup
|14:12
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|14:06
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|13:33
|Jalen Pickett turnover (bad pass)
|13:09
|Evan Mahaffey shooting foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|13:09
|Dain Dainja misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:09
|+1
|Dain Dainja makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-47
|12:45
|Kanye Clary turnover (out of bounds) (Sencire Harris steals)
|12:41
|Skyy Clark misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|12:11
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|55-47
|11:44
|Skyy Clark turnover (Seth Lundy steals)
|11:37
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Seth Lundy assists)
|58-47
|11:21
|Jayden Epps misses two point jump shot
|11:19
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|11:11
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Andrew Funk assists)
|61-47
|11:01
|Fighting Illini 60 second timeout
|10:43
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|Evan Mahaffey defensive rebound
|10:12
|+2
|Andrew Funk makes two point driving floating jump shot
|63-47
|9:54
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point layup
|9:53
|Myles Dread personal foul
|9:49
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|9:39
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|66-47
|9:26
|+3
|RJ Melendez makes three point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|66-50
|8:50
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|8:48
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|8:33
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point driving layup
|8:31
|Evan Mahaffey defensive rebound
|8:10
|Evan Mahaffey offensive foul
|8:10
|Evan Mahaffey turnover (offensive foul)
|8:03
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul
|7:51
|Camren Wynter personal foul
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Jalen Pickett personal foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|7:45
|Dain Dainja misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:45
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|7:17
|Jayden Epps personal foul
|7:01
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|6:59
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|6:43
|RJ Melendez turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Pickett steals)
|6:33
|Seth Lundy misses two point layup
|6:31
|Seth Lundy offensive rebound
|6:31
|Dain Dainja personal foul
|6:24
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|6:19
|Sencire Harris personal foul
|6:19
|Jalen Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Sencire Harris steals)
|6:19
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point dunk
|66-52
|5:53
|Andrew Funk turnover (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|5:49
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point dunk
|66-54
|5:42
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|5:24
|Ty Rodgers shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|5:24
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|67-54
|5:24
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|68-54
|5:24
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|69-54
|5:15
|+2
|Sencire Harris makes two point floating jump shot
|69-56
|4:47
|Sencire Harris blocks Jalen Pickett's two point layup
|4:47
|Jalen Pickett offensive rebound
|4:47
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|71-56
|4:28
|Jayden Epps misses two point jump shot
|4:26
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|3:58
|Jalen Pickett misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|Seth Lundy offensive rebound
|3:51
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Seth Lundy assists)
|74-56
|3:42
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:49
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|3:36
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (Andrew Funk steals)
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:16
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|3:14
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|3:04
|+3
|Jayden Epps makes three point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|74-59
|2:26
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|2:07
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|2:05
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|1:39
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|1:32
|Jayden Epps turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Pickett steals)
|1:04
|Andrew Funk misses two point jump shot
|1:02
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|1:04
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|0:17
|Jalen Pickett misses two point layup
|0:15
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|0:11
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|0:09
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|0:09
|Skyy Clark misses two point jump shot
|0:11
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|0:15
|Jalen Pickett misses two point layup
|0:17
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|1:02
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|1:02
|Andrew Funk misses two point jump shot
|1:04
|Jayden Epps turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Pickett steals)
|1:32
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|1:37
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|1:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|59
|Field Goals
|27-54 (50.0%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-24 (50.0%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|32
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 7-3
|74.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|15.7 APG
|17 Illinois 7-3
|81.3 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Pickett G
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|M. Mayer G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Funk
|20
|3
|2
|7/11
|6/9
|0/0
|0
|37
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Pickett
|20
|7
|6
|9/17
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|40
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6
|S. Lundy
|16
|7
|2
|5/9
|0/3
|6/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|M. Dread
|15
|4
|0
|5/9
|5/9
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Wynter
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Mahaffey
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Njie
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Clary
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Lilley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Henn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jagiasi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|25
|13
|27/54
|12/24
|8/10
|15
|200
|9
|1
|9
|3
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mayer
|14
|3
|0
|4/11
|2/8
|4/5
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Clark
|11
|7
|2
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|C. Hawkins
|6
|7
|6
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|R. Melendez
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Shannon Jr.
|4
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Rodgers
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Dainja
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Harris
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Epps
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|L. Goode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|31
|11
|23/52
|7/23
|6/12
|11
|200
|4
|4
|11
|7
|24
