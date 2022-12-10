No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give No. 4 Purdue a hard-earned 65-62 victory over Nebraska on Saturday.
The Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have won two straight to open conference play for the first time since 2017-18.
Zach Edey had 11 points and 17 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, but his quiet afternoon offensively allowed the Cornhuskers (6-5, 0-2) to keep things close throughout.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga, who had 12 of his 19 points after halftime, tied it 56-all with 9.1 seconds left, and the game went to overtime when Loyer was off the mark with a 3 just before the buzzer.
Tominaga's lay-up with 14 seconds left in overtime pulled the Huskers to 63-62, but C.J. Wilcher was called for a foul at midcourt and Smith made two free throws to make it a three-point game.
Smith appeared to have lost the ball before Wilcher made contact, drawing boos from the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Derrick Walker rebounded Sam Griesel's missed 3 but lost the ball to Smith, securing Purdue's win.
Walker and Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 points apiece for the Huskers, and Walker had 10 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: The Boilermakers had to gut this one out as Edey was held to his lowest point total of the season. Edey also was held to his fewest shots, going 5 for 7, in 42 minutes. He blocked seven shots.
Nebraska: The Huskers finished a stretch of three games against ranked opponents, nearly beating their highest-ranked opponent since 2011.
RHULE RALLY
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made a halftime appearance to speak to an enthusiastic crowd chanting ''Go Big Red!'' as he made his way to halfcourt.
He thanked fans for their support and told them his job is not just another job but a ''mission'' for him and his staff to return the football program to elite status. He led another round of ''Go Big Red!'' cheers as he walked off and hugged athletic director Trev Alberts at the tunnel entrance.
UP NEXT
Purdue plays Davidson in the Indy Classic in Indianpolis on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Nebraska plays Kansas State in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Dec. 17.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Zach Edey vs. Derrick Walker (Boilermakers gains possession)
|19:42
|+3
|Fletcher Loyer makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|3-0
|19:21
|Sam Griesel misses two point layup
|19:19
|Derrick Walker offensive rebound
|19:15
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|19:08
|Braden Smith misses two point layup
|19:06
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|19:01
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup
|5-0
|18:40
|Sam Griesel misses two point layup
|18:38
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|18:29
|Zach Edey turnover (bad pass) (Juwan Gary steals)
|18:13
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point running layup
|5-2
|17:41
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point alley-oop dunk (Braden Smith assists)
|7-2
|17:26
|+3
|Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Derrick Walker assists)
|7-5
|17:10
|Fletcher Loyer misses two point jump shot
|17:08
|Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|17:01
|+2
|Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point layup
|7-7
|16:37
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|16:13
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:45
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|15:26
|Zach Edey blocks Sam Griesel's two point layup
|15:24
|Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|15:12
|Derrick Walker misses two point hook shot
|15:10
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|14:56
|Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|14:49
|Brandon Newman personal foul
|14:42
|C.J. Wilcher misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|14:18
|+2
|Brandon Newman makes two point layup
|9-7
|13:58
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|Trey Kaufman-Renn defensive rebound
|13:39
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses two point layup
|13:37
|Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|13:23
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point driving layup
|9-9
|13:03
|Braden Smith misses three point jump shot
|13:01
|Keisei Tominaga defensive rebound
|12:54
|C.J. Wilcher misses three point jump shot
|12:52
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|12:28
|Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
|12:26
|Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|12:14
|Keisei Tominaga misses two point jump shot
|12:12
|Trey Kaufman-Renn defensive rebound
|11:58
|Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|Brandon Newman offensive rebound
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:36
|+3
|David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot
|12-9
|11:07
|Wilhelm Breidenbach misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Blaise Keita offensive rebound
|11:07
|Caleb Furst personal foul
|10:58
|Jamarques Lawrence misses two point layup
|10:56
|Blaise Keita offensive rebound
|10:52
|+2
|Blaise Keita makes two point layup
|12-11
|10:33
|Jamarques Lawrence shooting foul (Trey Kaufman-Renn draws the foul)
|10:33
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:33
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-11
|10:18
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|Brian Waddell defensive rebound
|10:09
|+2
|Caleb Furst makes two point layup
|15-11
|9:48
|Wilhelm Breidenbach misses two point layup
|9:46
|Wilhelm Breidenbach offensive rebound
|9:41
|+2
|Wilhelm Breidenbach makes two point layup
|15-13
|9:27
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Trey Kaufman-Renn offensive rebound
|9:27
|Wilhelm Breidenbach personal foul
|9:21
|+2
|David Jenkins Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|17-13
|8:51
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses two point jump shot
|8:49
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|8:33
|Sam Griesel personal foul
|8:28
|Juwan Gary blocks Fletcher Loyer's two point layup
|8:26
|Boilermakers offensive rebound
|8:16
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point jump shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|19-13
|7:46
|+3
|Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
|19-16
|7:25
|David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|7:23
|Derrick Walker personal foul
|7:23
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Ethan Morton turnover (bad pass) (Sam Griesel steals)
|7:16
|Sam Griesel misses two point layup
|7:14
|Derrick Walker offensive rebound
|7:07
|Ethan Morton personal foul
|6:51
|Juwan Gary misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|6:39
|Braden Smith turnover (bad pass)
|6:31
|Juwan Gary offensive foul
|6:31
|Juwan Gary turnover (offensive foul)
|6:16
|Zach Edey turnover (lost ball) (Emmanuel Bandoumel steals)
|6:14
|Trey Kaufman-Renn personal foul
|5:56
|+3
|Juwan Gary makes three point jump shot (C.J. Wilcher assists)
|19-19
|5:28
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point driving layup
|21-19
|5:05
|Derrick Walker misses two point layup
|5:03
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|4:54
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point layup
|23-19
|4:54
|Juwan Gary shooting foul (Fletcher Loyer draws the foul)
|4:54
|+1
|Fletcher Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-19
|4:43
|Emmanuel Bandoumel offensive foul
|4:43
|Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (offensive foul)
|4:27
|Denim Dawson personal foul (Trey Kaufman-Renn draws the foul)
|4:27
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:27
|Blaise Keita defensive rebound
|4:16
|Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (lost ball) (Trey Kaufman-Renn steals)
|4:06
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup (Trey Kaufman-Renn assists)
|26-19
|4:04
|Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|4:04
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Derrick Walker misses two point hook shot
|3:47
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|3:19
|+3
|Ethan Morton makes three point jump shot (Trey Kaufman-Renn assists)
|29-19
|3:04
|Denim Dawson misses three point jump shot
|3:02
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|2:45
|Derrick Walker personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|2:40
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:40
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|2:28
|+2
|Keisei Tominaga makes two point jump shot
|29-21
|2:03
|+3
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|32-21
|1:39
|Zach Edey blocks Blaise Keita's two point layup
|1:37
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|1:12
|Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|Trey Kaufman-Renn offensive rebound
|0:56
|David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|0:49
|+3
|Keisei Tominaga makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
|32-24
|0:30
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot
|34-24
|0:30
|Blaise Keita shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|0:30
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:30
|Blaise Keita defensive rebound
|0:17
|David Jenkins Jr. personal foul
|0:05
|Brandon Newman personal foul
|0:03
|Keisei Tominaga misses two point layup
|0:00
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|Ethan Morton shooting foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|19:42
|+1
|Emmanuel Bandoumel makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|34-25
|19:42
|+1
|Emmanuel Bandoumel makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|34-26
|19:42
|+1
|Emmanuel Bandoumel makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|34-27
|19:32
|Caleb Furst turnover (out of bounds)
|19:01
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|Juwan Gary offensive rebound
|19:00
|Caleb Furst personal foul
|18:37
|Sam Griesel turnover (back court violation)
|18:19
|+3
|Ethan Morton makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|37-27
|18:05
|Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (bad pass)
|17:47
|+3
|Braden Smith makes three point jump shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|40-27
|17:21
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup (C.J. Wilcher assists)
|40-29
|17:11
|Emmanuel Bandoumel personal foul
|16:57
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|16:55
|Derrick Walker personal foul
|16:50
|Zach Edey offensive foul
|16:50
|Zach Edey turnover (offensive foul)
|16:28
|+2
|Sam Griesel makes two point jump shot
|40-31
|16:06
|+3
|Fletcher Loyer makes three point jump shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|43-31
|15:43
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|15:28
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|15:20
|Sam Griesel misses two point layup
|15:18
|Juwan Gary offensive rebound
|15:16
|Juwan Gary misses two point layup
|15:14
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:00
|Keisei Tominaga personal foul
|14:51
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|Trey Kaufman-Renn offensive rebound
|14:44
|+2
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes two point layup
|45-31
|14:21
|Juwan Gary misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|14:03
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|14:01
|Blaise Keita defensive rebound
|13:55
|+3
|Keisei Tominaga makes three point jump shot (Juwan Gary assists)
|45-34
|13:55
|Fletcher Loyer shooting foul (Keisei Tominaga draws the foul)
|13:55
|+1
|Keisei Tominaga makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-35
|13:25
|David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|13:25
|Blaise Keita personal foul
|13:16
|Zach Edey turnover (bad pass)
|12:56
|Zach Edey blocks Emmanuel Bandoumel's two point layup
|12:56
|Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|12:46
|+3
|Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Keisei Tominaga assists)
|45-38
|12:14
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|12:12
|Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|12:07
|+3
|Keisei Tominaga makes three point jump shot (Juwan Gary assists)
|45-41
|12:07
|Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|12:07
|TV timeout
|11:50
|David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|11:34
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|11:10
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point jump shot
|47-41
|10:58
|Brandon Newman personal foul
|10:58
|TV timeout
|10:42
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup
|47-43
|10:18
|Emmanuel Bandoumel personal foul
|10:03
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Keisei Tominaga defensive rebound
|9:54
|C.J. Wilcher misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|9:31
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|Braden Smith offensive rebound
|9:15
|David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Cornhuskers defensive rebound
|8:51
|Juwan Gary misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|8:37
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Braden Smith assists)
|49-43
|8:15
|+3
|Juwan Gary makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
|49-46
|7:51
|Caleb Furst offensive foul
|7:51
|Caleb Furst turnover (offensive foul)
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:30
|Zach Edey blocks C.J. Wilcher's two point layup
|7:28
|Fletcher Loyer defensive rebound
|7:10
|Sam Griesel shooting foul (Braden Smith draws the foul)
|7:10
|Braden Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:10
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-46
|6:52
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point hook shot
|50-48
|6:28
|Sam Griesel blocks Caleb Furst's two point layup
|6:26
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|6:18
|Juwan Gary misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|Fletcher Loyer defensive rebound
|6:05
|Caleb Furst misses two point layup
|6:03
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|5:59
|Zach Edey misses two point layup
|5:57
|Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|6:00
|Braden Smith personal foul
|6:00
|Juwan Gary misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:00
|Fletcher Loyer defensive rebound
|5:43
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point dunk
|52-48
|5:26
|Derrick Walker turnover (bad pass) (Fletcher Loyer steals)
|5:20
|Fletcher Loyer misses two point layup
|5:18
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|5:18
|Braden Smith personal foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|5:18
|Sam Griesel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:18
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|5:00
|Braden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Juwan Gary steals)
|4:45
|+2
|Sam Griesel makes two point hook shot
|52-50
|4:30
|Juwan Gary personal foul (Ethan Morton draws the foul)
|4:30
|+1
|Ethan Morton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-50
|4:30
|Ethan Morton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:30
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|4:18
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|3:46
|Juwan Gary shooting foul (Fletcher Loyer draws the foul)
|3:46
|TV timeout
|3:46
|Fletcher Loyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:46
|+1
|Fletcher Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-50
|3:23
|Zach Edey shooting foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|3:23
|Sam Griesel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:23
|+1
|Sam Griesel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-51
|3:10
|Zach Edey turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Bandoumel steals)
|2:59
|Sam Griesel misses two point layup
|2:57
|Derrick Walker offensive rebound
|2:53
|Derrick Walker misses two point layup
|2:51
|Derrick Walker offensive rebound
|2:49
|Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|2:38
|Zach Edey blocks Derrick Walker's two point layup
|2:37
|Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|2:36
|Cornhuskers turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:22
|Fletcher Loyer misses two point layup
|2:20
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|2:09
|Ethan Morton turnover (lost ball) (Sam Griesel steals)
|1:57
|Ethan Morton shooting foul (Keisei Tominaga draws the foul)
|1:57
|+1
|Keisei Tominaga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-52
|1:57
|+1
|Keisei Tominaga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-53
|1:37
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|1:29
|Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|1:26
|Emmanuel Bandoumel offensive foul
|1:26
|Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (offensive foul)
|1:25
|Braden Smith offensive foul
|1:25
|Braden Smith turnover (offensive foul)
|1:11
|C.J. Wilcher misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|1:09
|Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|0:55
|C.J. Wilcher misses two point jump shot
|0:53
|Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|0:45
|Sam Griesel misses two point hook shot
|0:43
|Sam Griesel offensive rebound
|0:38
|Sam Griesel misses two point jump shot
|0:36
|Derrick Walker offensive rebound
|0:33
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|0:31
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|0:20
|C.J. Wilcher personal foul (Brandon Newman draws the foul)
|0:20
|+1
|Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-53
|0:20
|+1
|Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-53
|0:10
|+3
|Keisei Tominaga makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
|56-56
|0:09
|Cornhuskers 60 second timeout
|0:03
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Brandon Newman offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:00
|Zach Edey vs. Derrick Walker (Boilermakers gains possession)
|4:38
|Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|4:14
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|3:40
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|3:38
|Keisei Tominaga defensive rebound
|3:22
|Zach Edey blocks Derrick Walker's two point layup
|3:20
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|3:05
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|3:04
|Derrick Walker personal foul
|3:04
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:04
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-56
|2:48
|Zach Edey blocks Sam Griesel's two point layup
|2:46
|Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|2:37
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup (C.J. Wilcher assists)
|57-58
|2:17
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point layup
|59-58
|1:48
|+2
|Derrick Walker makes two point layup
|59-60
|1:29
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point jump shot
|61-60
|1:05
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|C.J. Wilcher offensive rebound
|0:58
|Keisei Tominaga misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|0:46
|Derrick Walker blocks Braden Smith's two point layup
|0:44
|Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|0:35
|Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|0:27
|C.J. Wilcher personal foul (Braden Smith draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-60
|0:27
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-60
|0:21
|Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|0:14
|+2
|Keisei Tominaga makes two point layup
|63-62
|0:12
|C.J. Wilcher personal foul (Braden Smith draws the foul)
|0:12
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-62
|0:12
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-62
|0:06
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|Derrick Walker offensive rebound
|0:02
|Derrick Walker turnover (bad pass) (Braden Smith steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Derrick Walker turnover (bad pass) (Braden Smith steals)
|0:02
|Derrick Walker offensive rebound
|0:04
|Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|+ 1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:12
|+ 1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:12
|C.J. Wilcher personal foul (Braden Smith draws the foul)
|0:12
|+ 2
|Keisei Tominaga makes two point layup
|0:14
|Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|0:21
|+ 1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:27
|+ 1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:27
|C.J. Wilcher personal foul (Braden Smith draws the foul)
|0:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|62
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|23-72 (31.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-29 (24.1%)
|9-32 (28.1%)
|Free Throws
|12-20 (60.0%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|44
|Offensive
|13
|13
|Defensive
|32
|24
|Team
|1
|7
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|17
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Loyer G
|12.1 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|3.2 APG
|38.9 FG%
|
00
|. Tominaga G
|10.7 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|F. Loyer G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|K. Tominaga G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|31.9
|
|
|24.1
|3PT FG%
|28.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|6
|5
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|1/3
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|5
|3
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Newman
|4
|7
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|B. Waddell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Heide
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Berg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gillis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|45
|10
|23/58
|7/29
|12/20
|17
|225
|3
|7
|12
|13
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Walker
|14
|10
|1
|7/13
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|1
|2
|6
|4
|E. Bandoumel
|14
|1
|0
|4/13
|3/10
|3/3
|4
|39
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Gary
|6
|8
|2
|2/7
|2/6
|0/1
|4
|33
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|S. Griesel
|5
|8
|4
|2/14
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|38
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|C. Wilcher
|0
|1
|3
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tominaga
|19
|3
|1
|6/12
|4/8
|3/3
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|W. Breidenbach
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Keita
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|D. Dawson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Mcpherson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Kojenets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grace III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jacobsen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lloyd Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Burt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|37
|11
|23/72
|9/32
|7/10
|23
|225
|6
|3
|8
|13
|24
