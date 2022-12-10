Saint Mary's beats No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Mary's knocked off No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday.
Two of the nation's best defensive teams got offensive early at the home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns before the Gaels (8-3) tightened up to take a nine-point second-half lead.
The Aztecs (7-3) took their turn clamping down to pull within 59-56, but Saint Mary's quickly pushed the lead back to seven. Saint Mary's hit 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to knock off the Aztecs a week after playing a close game again top-ranked Houston.
Matt Bradley had 13 points and Keshad Johnson added 12 to lead San Diego State, which shot 3 of 15 from the 3-point arc.
Saint Mary's arrived in the desert No. 8 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, and San Diego State was No. 18.
So, of course, the game turned into an offensive showdown.
Ducas scored in a variety of ways, putting up 10 points in the first 7 1/2 minutes and 14 by halftime. Johnson took his turn next, scoring eight quick points, and the Gaels shot 13 of 24 in the first half.
San Diego State made 13 of 26 shots in the first half, the last Micah Parrish's 3-point half-court heave at the buzzer to tie the game at 35-all.
Saint Mary's started clamping down defensively in the second half, holding San Diego State scoreless for more than five minutes to build a five-point lead. The Aztecs finally hit a shot, but went on another scoreless drought of nearly four minutes, falling behind 59-50 on a 3-pointer by Ducas.
San Diego State tried to fight back, but the Gaels pushed them away to pull out a key nonconference win.
BIG PICTURE
San Diego State: The mercurial offense flamed out in the second half in a loss that may knock the Aztecs out of next week's AP Top 25.
Saint Mary's: The Gaels turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to take the lead and kept their poise down the stretch in a game that could look awfully good come Selection Sunday.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: Hosts Kennesaw State on Monday.
Saint Mary's: Hosts New Mexico State on Wednesday.
--
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Nathan Mensah vs. Alex Ducas (Aztecs gains possession)
|19:45
|+2
|Matt Bradley makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:29
|Aidan Mahaney turnover (lost ball)
|19:11
|Lamont Butler misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|18:51
|+2
|Alex Ducas makes two point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists)
|2-2
|18:35
|Nathan Mensah misses two point layup
|18:33
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|18:19
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:58
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|17:39
|Alex Ducas misses two point layup
|17:37
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|17:28
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point layup
|6-4
|16:59
|+2
|Alex Ducas makes two point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists)
|6-6
|16:41
|Matt Bradley misses two point layup
|16:39
|Keshad Johnson offensive rebound
|16:35
|+2
|Keshad Johnson makes two point layup
|8-6
|16:22
|Logan Johnson misses two point layup
|16:20
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|16:19
|Logan Johnson personal foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|16:03
|Lamont Butler misses two point layup
|16:01
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|15:58
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup
|10-6
|15:49
|Darrion Trammell personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:34
|Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|15:11
|Jaedon LeDee turnover (lost ball) (Alex Ducas steals)
|14:51
|Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|Lamont Butler defensive rebound
|14:20
|Micah Parrish misses two point layup
|14:18
|Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|14:19
|Kyle Bowen personal foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|14:08
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|14:06
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|14:02
|Jump ball. Kyle Bowen vs. Jaedon LeDee (Kyle Bowen gains possession)
|13:44
|+3
|Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Augustas Marciulionis assists)
|10-9
|13:28
|Logan Johnson personal foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|13:23
|Micah Parrish turnover (lost ball) (Alex Ducas steals)
|13:20
|+2
|Alex Ducas makes two point layup
|10-11
|13:20
|Micah Parrish shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
|13:20
|+1
|Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-12
|13:12
|Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|13:10
|Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|13:08
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point dunk
|12-12
|12:54
|+3
|Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot
|12-15
|12:30
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point jump shot
|14-15
|12:10
|Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|12:00
|Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass)
|11:30
|Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:30
|TV timeout
|11:19
|+2
|Matt Bradley makes two point jump shot (Aguek Arop assists)
|16-15
|11:04
|+3
|Aidan Mahaney makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists)
|16-18
|10:50
|Augustas Marciulionis personal foul
|10:48
|Nathan Mensah turnover (traveling)
|10:34
|Alex Ducas offensive foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|10:34
|Alex Ducas turnover (offensive foul)
|10:19
|Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
|10:17
|Gaels defensive rebound
|10:19
|Nathan Mensah personal foul
|9:50
|+2
|Alex Ducas makes two point jump shot
|16-20
|9:29
|Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Aidan Mahaney defensive rebound
|9:19
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|9:17
|Mitchell Saxen personal foul
|9:08
|Darrion Trammell turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)
|8:46
|+2
|Aidan Mahaney makes two point jump shot
|16-22
|8:25
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point layup
|18-22
|8:03
|+2
|Aidan Mahaney makes two point layup
|18-24
|7:41
|Aidan Mahaney personal foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:41
|Lamont Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:41
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|7:28
|Aidan Mahaney offensive foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|7:28
|Aidan Mahaney turnover (offensive foul)
|7:10
|Nathan Mensah misses two point layup
|7:08
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|6:58
|+3
|Darrion Trammell makes three point jump shot
|21-24
|6:45
|Adam Seiko personal foul
|6:32
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|21-26
|6:32
|Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|6:32
|+1
|Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-27
|6:12
|Augustas Marciulionis personal foul (Adam Seiko draws the foul)
|6:12
|Adam Seiko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:12
|Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|5:54
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|21-29
|5:45
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|5:33
|Jaedon LeDee shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|5:33
|+1
|Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-30
|5:33
|Logan Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:33
|Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|5:17
|Alex Ducas shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|5:17
|+1
|Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-30
|5:17
|+1
|Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-30
|5:06
|Darrion Trammell personal foul (Augustas Marciulionis draws the foul)
|5:06
|Augustas Marciulionis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:06
|Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|4:38
|Mitchell Saxen blocks Aguek Arop's two point dunk
|4:36
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|4:14
|Aguek Arop blocks Kyle Bowen's two point layup
|4:12
|Micah Parrish defensive rebound
|4:03
|+2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot (Aguek Arop assists)
|25-30
|3:42
|+3
|Augustas Marciulionis makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
|25-33
|3:20
|Kyle Bowen shooting foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|3:20
|TV timeout
|3:20
|+1
|Lamont Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-33
|3:20
|+1
|Lamont Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-33
|2:51
|Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:28
|Lamont Butler misses two point jump shot
|2:26
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|2:03
|Mitchell Saxen misses two point layup
|2:01
|Lamont Butler defensive rebound
|2:01
|Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|2:03
|+1
|Lamont Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-33
|2:03
|Lamont Butler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:03
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|1:53
|Matt Bradley personal foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
|1:53
|+1
|Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-34
|1:53
|+1
|Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-35
|1:42
|Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Saxen steals)
|1:32
|Aidan Mahaney turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)
|1:27
|Kyle Bowen shooting foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|1:27
|+1
|Lamont Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-35
|1:27
|+1
|Lamont Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-35
|1:05
|Augustas Marciulionis misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|0:54
|Alex Ducas misses two point jump shot
|0:52
|Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|0:42
|Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:28
|+2
|Keshad Johnson makes two point layup
|32-35
|0:04
|Joshua Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|0:02
|+3
|Micah Parrish makes three point jump shot (Jaedon LeDee assists)
|35-35
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Lamont Butler assists)
|37-35
|19:30
|Nathan Mensah personal foul
|19:16
|+2
|Aidan Mahaney makes two point layup
|37-37
|18:43
|Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
|18:41
|Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|18:36
|Matt Bradley turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)
|18:20
|Aguek Arop personal foul
|17:59
|+2
|Keshad Johnson makes two point dunk (Darrion Trammell assists)
|39-37
|18:09
|+2
|Aidan Mahaney makes two point jump shot
|39-39
|17:59
|Alex Ducas shooting foul
|17:59
|Alex Ducas shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|17:59
|+1
|Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-39
|17:36
|Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|17:17
|Darrion Trammell turnover (Mitchell Saxen steals)
|17:02
|Lamont Butler shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|17:02
|Logan Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:02
|+1
|Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-40
|16:47
|+2
|Matt Bradley makes two point layup
|42-40
|16:29
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|42-42
|16:05
|+2
|Keshad Johnson makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists)
|44-42
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:28
|+2
|Mitchell Saxen makes two point jump shot
|44-44
|15:05
|Lamont Butler misses two point jump shot
|15:03
|Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|14:59
|+2
|Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot
|46-44
|14:33
|+2
|Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup (Logan Johnson assists)
|46-46
|14:18
|Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)
|14:13
|Alex Ducas misses two point jump shot
|14:07
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|14:07
|Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|13:43
|Darrion Trammell misses two point layup
|13:41
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|13:33
|Logan Johnson misses two point layup
|13:31
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|13:15
|Jaedon LeDee misses two point layup
|13:13
|Harry Wessels defensive rebound
|13:04
|Aidan Mahaney misses two point jump shot
|13:02
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|12:41
|Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Gaels defensive rebound
|12:38
|Nathan Mensah personal foul
|12:18
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|12:06
|Jaedon LeDee offensive foul
|12:06
|Jaedon LeDee turnover (offensive foul)
|11:46
|Alex Ducas misses two point layup
|11:44
|Harry Wessels offensive rebound
|11:41
|+2
|Harry Wessels makes two point layup
|46-48
|11:31
|Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|11:19
|Aguek Arop turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)
|11:13
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|46-50
|10:59
|Darrion Trammell misses two point jump shot
|10:57
|Harry Wessels defensive rebound
|10:38
|Aidan Mahaney misses two point layup
|10:36
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|10:34
|Logan Johnson personal foul
|10:34
|TV timeout
|10:26
|Matt Bradley misses two point layup
|10:24
|Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|10:24
|Aguek Arop shooting foul (Harry Wessels draws the foul)
|10:24
|Harry Wessels misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:24
|+1
|Harry Wessels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-51
|9:58
|+3
|Keshad Johnson makes three point jump shot (Aguek Arop assists)
|49-51
|9:30
|+3
|Aidan Mahaney makes three point jump shot (Harry Wessels assists)
|49-54
|9:14
|Harry Wessels shooting foul (Micah Parrish draws the foul)
|9:14
|+1
|Micah Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-54
|9:14
|Micah Parrish misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:14
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|8:59
|Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Keshad Johnson steals)
|8:47
|Micah Parrish misses two point layup
|8:45
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|8:25
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|50-56
|7:56
|Matt Bradley misses two point layup
|7:54
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|7:29
|Mitchell Saxen misses two point layup
|7:27
|Lamont Butler defensive rebound
|7:20
|Alex Ducas personal foul
|7:20
|TV timeout
|7:04
|Jaedon LeDee misses two point jump shot
|7:02
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|7:02
|Jump ball. Mitchell Saxen vs. Jaedon LeDee (Mitchell Saxen gains possession)
|6:45
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|6:24
|Augustas Marciulionis misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|6:14
|Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|5:37
|+3
|Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot (Aidan Mahaney assists)
|50-59
|5:28
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|5:22
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Lamont Butler assists)
|52-59
|4:57
|Aidan Mahaney misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|4:41
|Logan Johnson turnover (Aguek Arop steals)
|4:35
|Aguek Arop misses two point layup
|4:33
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|4:35
|Kyle Bowen personal foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)
|4:28
|Mitchell Saxen blocks Darrion Trammell's two point layup
|4:26
|Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|4:01
|Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
|3:53
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|54-59
|3:53
|Logan Johnson shooting foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Lamont Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:53
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|3:40
|Darrion Trammell misses two point jump shot
|3:38
|Gaels defensive rebound
|3:10
|Nathan Mensah blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point jump shot
|3:08
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|3:04
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|3:02
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|2:42
|Aidan Mahaney offensive foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|2:42
|Aidan Mahaney turnover (offensive foul)
|2:37
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|56-59
|2:12
|Logan Johnson misses two point layup
|2:11
|Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
|2:11
|Kyle Bowen personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|2:11
|Darrion Trammell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:11
|Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|1:46
|+2
|Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup
|56-61
|1:46
|Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
|1:46
|Mitchell Saxen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:46
|Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|1:23
|Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|1:08
|Matt Bradley personal foul (Aidan Mahaney draws the foul)
|1:08
|+1
|Aidan Mahaney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-62
|1:08
|+1
|Aidan Mahaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-63
|1:04
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|Matt Bradley offensive rebound
|0:57
|Aidan Mahaney personal foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|1:01
|+1
|Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-63
|1:01
|+1
|Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-63
|0:51
|Chris Howell turnover (out of bounds)
|0:47
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|0:42
|Jump ball. Jaedon LeDee vs. Aidan Mahaney (Jaedon LeDee gains possession)
|0:42
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|0:42
|Aztecs turnover (5-second violation)
|0:34
|Lamont Butler personal foul (Aidan Mahaney draws the foul)
|0:34
|+1
|Aidan Mahaney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-64
|0:34
|+1
|Aidan Mahaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-65
|0:34
|Gaels 30 second timeout
|0:27
|+2
|Matt Bradley makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|60-65
|0:27
|Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-65
|0:24
|Gaels 30 second timeout
|0:20
|Darrion Trammell personal foul (Aidan Mahaney draws the foul)
|0:20
|+1
|Aidan Mahaney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-66
|0:20
|+1
|Aidan Mahaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-67
|0:13
|Mitchell Saxen blocks Darrion Trammell's two point layup
|0:09
|Chris Howell defensive rebound
|0:11
|Adam Seiko personal foul (Chris Howell draws the foul)
|0:11
|Chris Howell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|+1
|Chris Howell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-68
|0:06
|Adam Seiko turnover (lost ball) (Chris Howell steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|68
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|24-49 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|32
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|8
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|19
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|22 San Diego State 7-3
|77.2 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Saint Mary's 8-3
|68.6 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|M. Bradley G
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|A. Mahaney G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.1
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|13
|5
|0
|4/13
|0/4
|5/5
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Johnson
|12
|4
|0
|5/6
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|L. Butler
|11
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|5/8
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Trammell
|7
|2
|4
|3/11
|1/4
|0/1
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Mensah
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Arop
|6
|3
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|J. LeDee
|4
|8
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|M. Parrish
|4
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Seiko
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lawin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Byrd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Barnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Broughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Broughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|31
|11
|23/56
|3/15
|12/18
|19
|200
|3
|2
|12
|10
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mahaney
|20
|1
|1
|6/9
|2/3
|6/6
|4
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Ducas
|17
|4
|0
|6/13
|2/5
|3/3
|4
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|L. Johnson
|15
|6
|2
|6/12
|0/3
|3/5
|4
|33
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6
|M. Saxen
|6
|9
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|31
|2
|3
|0
|3
|6
|K. Bowen
|3
|5
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Marciulionis
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Wessels
|3
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Howell
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Gad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Forbes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Van Komen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|29
|8
|24/49
|6/18
|14/20
|24
|200
|9
|3
|8
|5
|24
-
AMER
GW59
55
2nd 2:34
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 41.0 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW46
71
2nd 3:03
-
MURR
BELLAR50
63
2nd 3:26
-
NORF
W&M59
51
2nd 2:17
-
SEA
UND40
44
2nd 11:59
-
SIUE
ILST59
59
2nd 4:00
-
UTSA
NMEX62
84
2nd 5:46
-
UTVA
NAU68
66
2nd 1:39
-
WINT
FUR63
75
2nd 4:01
-
BRWN
MSU31
46
2nd 11:07 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
57
2nd 11:59 FS1
-
BC
NOVA23
30
1st 3:50 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 0.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:45 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM27
27
1st 1:01
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
17
1st 9:31 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
15
1st 11:04
-
TNTC
TROY6
2
1st 18:39 ESP+
-
UMES
15DUKE4
14
1st 11:33 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX7
12
1st 12:39 ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-