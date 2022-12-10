SJST
SNCLRA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+3
|Carlos Stewart makes three point jump shot
|29-37
|0:08
|+2
|Robert Vaihola makes two point layup
|29-34
|0:12
|Robert Vaihola offensive rebound
|0:14
|Sage Tolbert III misses two point layup
|0:44
|+2
|Carlos Stewart makes two point jump shot (Jacob Holt assists)
|27-34
|1:03
|+3
|Sage Tolbert III makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|27-32
|1:20
|Robert Vaihola defensive rebound
|1:22
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|+2
|Omari Moore makes two point layup
|24-32
|2:00
|Brandin Podziemski turnover (bad pass)
|2:05
|Parker Braun defensive rebound
|2:07
|Omari Moore misses two point layup
|2:17
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|2:19
|+3
|Brandin Podziemski makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Justice assists)
|22-32
|2:27
|Carlos Stewart defensive rebound
|2:29
|Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|Robert Vaihola defensive rebound
|2:50
|Carlos Stewart misses two point layup
|2:58
|+2
|Robert Vaihola makes two point layup (Trey Anderson assists)
|22-29
|3:25
|Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound
|3:25
|Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:25
|Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:25
|TV timeout
|3:25
|Sage Tolbert III shooting foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|3:38
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|3:40
|Sage Tolbert III misses two point layup
|4:00
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point jump shot (Carlos Stewart assists)
|20-29
|4:18
|Carlos Stewart defensive rebound
|4:20
|Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|+3
|Carlos Stewart makes three point jump shot (Parker Braun assists)
|20-27
|5:05
|+2
|Robert Vaihola makes two point hook shot
|20-24
|5:30
|+2
|Brandin Podziemski makes two point layup
|18-24
|5:32
|Brandin Podziemski offensive rebound
|5:34
|Brandin Podziemski misses two point layup
|5:51
|Robert Vaihola turnover (bad pass)
|6:03
|Spartans defensive rebound
|6:05
|Kosy Akametu misses two point layup
|6:27
|Kosy Akametu defensive rebound
|6:29
|Myron Amey, Jr. misses two point layup
|6:43
|Robert Vaihola offensive rebound
|6:45
|Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|7:06
|Kosy Akametu misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|Ibrahima Diallo turnover (offensive foul)
|7:28
|Ibrahima Diallo offensive foul (Jacob Holt draws the foul)
|7:49
|Broncos turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:48
|Broncos offensive rebound
|7:50
|Omari Moore blocks Kosy Akametu's three point jump shot
|7:57
|TV timeout
|8:17
|Parker Braun defensive rebound
|8:19
|Tibet Gorener misses two point layup
|8:25
|Parker Braun turnover (bad pass) (Tibet Gorener steals)
|8:36
|Brenton Knapper defensive rebound
|8:38
|Ibrahima Diallo misses two point layup
|8:42
|Ibrahima Diallo offensive rebound
|8:42
|Myron Amey, Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:42
|+1
|Myron Amey, Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-22
|8:42
|Brandin Podziemski shooting foul (Myron Amey, Jr. draws the foul)
|8:59
|Jacob Holt personal foul
|8:59
|Spartans offensive rebound
|9:01
|Myron Amey, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:09
|Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound
|9:11
|Brandin Podziemski misses two point jump shot
|9:26
|+2
|Myron Amey, Jr. makes two point jump shot
|17-22
|9:35
|Myron Amey, Jr. defensive rebound
|9:37
|Jacob Holt misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Broncos defensive rebound
|10:09
|Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Ibrahima Diallo defensive rebound
|10:20
|Keshawn Justice misses two point layup
|10:34
|+3
|Sage Tolbert III makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|15-22
|10:54
|+1
|Carlos Stewart makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|12-22
|10:54
|+1
|Carlos Stewart makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|12-21
|10:54
|+1
|Carlos Stewart makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|12-20
|10:54
|Tibet Gorener shooting foul (Carlos Stewart draws the foul)
|11:00
|Jacob Holt offensive rebound
|11:00
|Carlos Stewart misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:00
|+1
|Carlos Stewart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-19
|11:00
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Trey Anderson shooting foul (Carlos Stewart draws the foul)
|11:17
|+2
|Sage Tolbert III makes two point layup
|12-18
|11:42
|+2
|Brandin Podziemski makes two point layup
|10-18
|11:46
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|11:48
|Jaden Bediako blocks Robert Vaihola's two point jump shot
|11:53
|Robert Vaihola offensive rebound
|11:55
|Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|+3
|Carlos Stewart makes three point jump shot (Brandin Podziemski assists)
|10-16
|12:25
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|12:27
|Alvaro Cardenas misses two point jump shot
|12:36
|Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound
|12:38
|Jaden Bediako misses two point hook shot
|12:51
|Brandin Podziemski defensive rebound
|12:53
|Robert Vaihola misses two point hook shot
|13:18
|Trey Anderson defensive rebound
|13:20
|Parker Braun misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|Parker Braun defensive rebound
|13:30
|Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|Robert Vaihola defensive rebound
|13:43
|Jaden Bediako misses two point layup
|14:06
|+3
|Omari Moore makes three point jump shot (Sage Tolbert III assists)
|10-13
|14:17
|Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound
|14:19
|Robert Vaihola blocks Carlos Stewart's two point layup
|14:44
|+3
|Trey Anderson makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|7-13
|15:12
|+2
|Parker Braun makes two point alley-oop dunk (Brandin Podziemski assists)
|4-13
|15:21
|Carlos Stewart defensive rebound
|15:23
|Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|+3
|Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bediako assists)
|4-11
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:59
|Ibrahima Diallo turnover (offensive foul)
|15:59
|Ibrahima Diallo offensive foul
|16:13
|+3
|Brandin Podziemski makes three point jump shot (Carlos Stewart assists)
|4-8
|16:21
|Keshawn Justice offensive rebound
|16:23
|Carlos Stewart misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|+3
|Sage Tolbert III makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|4-5
|17:00
|+3
|Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Brandin Podziemski assists)
|1-5
|17:24
|Broncos defensive rebound
|17:26
|Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|+2
|Carlos Stewart makes two point jump shot
|1-2
|18:21
|+1
|Ibrahima Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|18:21
|Ibrahima Diallo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:21
|Jaden Bediako personal foul (Ibrahima Diallo draws the foul)
|18:22
|Ibrahima Diallo offensive rebound
|18:24
|Sage Tolbert III misses two point layup
|18:25
|Sage Tolbert III offensive rebound
|18:27
|Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound
|18:50
|Jaden Bediako misses two point layup
|18:56
|Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|18:58
|Ibrahima Diallo misses two point layup
|19:16
|Brandin Podziemski turnover (bad pass)
|19:44
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|19:46
|Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|Spartans defensive rebound
|19:48
|Parker Braun misses two point layup
|20:00
|Sage Tolbert III vs. Carlos Stewart (Parker Braun gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Carlos Stewart makes three point jump shot
|0:02
|+ 2
|Robert Vaihola makes two point layup
|0:08
|Robert Vaihola offensive rebound
|0:12
|Sage Tolbert III misses two point layup
|0:14
|+ 2
|Carlos Stewart makes two point jump shot (Jacob Holt assists)
|0:44
|+ 3
|Sage Tolbert III makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|1:03
|Robert Vaihola defensive rebound
|1:20
|Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|1:22
|+ 2
|Omari Moore makes two point layup
|1:49
|Brandin Podziemski turnover (bad pass)
|2:00
|Parker Braun defensive rebound
|2:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|29
|37
|Field Goals
|11-33 (33.3%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|20
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|12
|14
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|6
|9
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|5
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
11 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 7-3
|69.6 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Santa Clara 8-2
|73.2 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Tolbert III F
|10.3 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|60.0 FG%
|
00
|. Stewart G
|12.0 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.9 APG
|38.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Tolbert III F
|11 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|C. Stewart G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|53.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Tolbert III
|11
|6
|1
|4/7
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|O. Moore
|5
|1
|4
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Anderson
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Diallo
|1
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|A. Cardenas
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Tolbert III
|11
|6
|1
|4/7
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|O. Moore
|5
|1
|4
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Anderson
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Diallo
|1
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|A. Cardenas
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Vaihola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Amey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gorener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. D'Augusta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Torbor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Simeth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Elder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|18
|6
|11/33
|5/14
|2/4
|5
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stewart
|17
|3
|2
|5/8
|3/4
|4/5
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Podziemski
|10
|2
|3
|4/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Justice
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Braun
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Bediako
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stewart
|17
|3
|2
|5/8
|3/4
|4/5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Podziemski
|10
|2
|3
|4/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Justice
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Braun
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Bediako
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Knapper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Akametu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tongue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ensminger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douyon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Yarusso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Marshall Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|17
|9
|13/29
|7/13
|4/7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|14
-
AMER
GW59
55
2nd 2:34
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 41.0 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW50
74
2nd 1:23
-
MURR
BELLAR50
63
2nd 3:26
-
NORF
W&M59
51
2nd 2:17
-
SEA
UND40
44
2nd 11:59
-
SIUE
ILST59
59
2nd 4:00
-
UTSA
NMEX62
84
2nd 5:40
-
UTVA
NAU68
66
2nd 1:39
-
WINT
FUR63
75
2nd 4:01
-
BRWN
MSU31
46
2nd 11:07 BTN
-
ULM
NWST42
50
2nd 15:11
-
WSU
UNLV47
57
2nd 11:59 FS1
-
BC
NOVA23
30
1st 3:50 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 0.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:35 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM27
27
1st 40.0
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW15
23
1st 3:05
-
6KAN
MIZZ36
17
1st 8:26 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
15
1st 11:04
-
TNTC
TROY6
7
1st 16:55 ESP+
-
UMES
15DUKE4
14
1st 11:36 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX7
12
1st 11:48 ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88
Final
-
CAN
TOL68
69
Final
-
DRKE
RICH52
82
Final ESP+
-
DET
CHAR80
82
Final/OT ESP+
-
EVAN
BALL69
88
Final
-
HC
NE58
59
Final
-
UNCA
DAY56
79
Final
-
NCST
MIA73
80
Final ESP+
-
REGT
CCAR39
102
Final
-
UCI
SDAK83
71
Final
-
WAKE
LSU70
72
Final ESPU
-
WEBBER
STET59
83
Final
-
4PUR
NEB65
62
Final/OT BTN
-
ALB
PROV55
93
Final FS1
-
UIC
WMU62
56
Final
-
8ALA
1HOU71
65
Final ABC
-
CMU
TLSA63
70
Final ESP+
-
DU
19UCLA64
87
Final PACN
-
KENT
CLST67
58
Final
-
LAM
USM59
95
Final ESP+
-
SCST
SCUP84
89
Final/OT
-
22SDSU
SMC61
68
Final ESP+
-
TXAMC
ABIL64
83
Final ESP+
-
VALP
MISS61
98
Final SECN
-
WIU
EIU79
75
Final
-
WOFF
GASO57
79
Final ESP+
-
XAV
CINCY80
77
Final ESP2
-
GT
UNC59
75
Final ESPN
-
GEOCT
DSU75
69
Final
-
SHU
PITT66
91
Final ACCN
-
LON
WICH63
81
Final ESP+