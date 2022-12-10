SJST
SNCLRA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
SJSU
Spartans
29
SACL
Broncos
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +3 Carlos Stewart makes three point jump shot 29-37
0:08 +2 Robert Vaihola makes two point layup 29-34
0:12   Robert Vaihola offensive rebound  
0:14   Sage Tolbert III misses two point layup  
0:44 +2 Carlos Stewart makes two point jump shot (Jacob Holt assists) 27-34
1:03 +3 Sage Tolbert III makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists) 27-32
1:20   Robert Vaihola defensive rebound  
1:22   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
1:49 +2 Omari Moore makes two point layup 24-32
2:00   Brandin Podziemski turnover (bad pass)  
2:05   Parker Braun defensive rebound  
2:07   Omari Moore misses two point layup  
2:17   Spartans 30 second timeout  
2:19 +3 Brandin Podziemski makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Justice assists) 22-32
2:27   Carlos Stewart defensive rebound  
2:29   Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot  
2:48   Robert Vaihola defensive rebound  
2:50   Carlos Stewart misses two point layup  
2:58 +2 Robert Vaihola makes two point layup (Trey Anderson assists) 22-29
3:25   Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound  
3:25   Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:25   Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:25   TV timeout  
3:25   Sage Tolbert III shooting foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)  
3:38   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
3:40   Sage Tolbert III misses two point layup  
4:00 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point jump shot (Carlos Stewart assists) 20-29
4:18   Carlos Stewart defensive rebound  
4:20   Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot  
4:49 +3 Carlos Stewart makes three point jump shot (Parker Braun assists) 20-27
5:05 +2 Robert Vaihola makes two point hook shot 20-24
5:30 +2 Brandin Podziemski makes two point layup 18-24
5:32   Brandin Podziemski offensive rebound  
5:34   Brandin Podziemski misses two point layup  
5:51   Robert Vaihola turnover (bad pass)  
6:03   Spartans defensive rebound  
6:05   Kosy Akametu misses two point layup  
6:27   Kosy Akametu defensive rebound  
6:29   Myron Amey, Jr. misses two point layup  
6:43   Robert Vaihola offensive rebound  
6:45   Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot  
7:04   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
7:06   Kosy Akametu misses three point jump shot  
7:28   Ibrahima Diallo turnover (offensive foul)  
7:28   Ibrahima Diallo offensive foul (Jacob Holt draws the foul)  
7:49   Broncos turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:48   Broncos offensive rebound  
7:50   Omari Moore blocks Kosy Akametu's three point jump shot  
7:57   TV timeout  
8:17   Parker Braun defensive rebound  
8:19   Tibet Gorener misses two point layup  
8:25   Parker Braun turnover (bad pass) (Tibet Gorener steals)  
8:36   Brenton Knapper defensive rebound  
8:38   Ibrahima Diallo misses two point layup  
8:42   Ibrahima Diallo offensive rebound  
8:42   Myron Amey, Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:42 +1 Myron Amey, Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-22
8:42   Brandin Podziemski shooting foul (Myron Amey, Jr. draws the foul)  
8:59   Jacob Holt personal foul  
8:59   Spartans offensive rebound  
9:01   Myron Amey, Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:09   Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound  
9:11   Brandin Podziemski misses two point jump shot  
9:26 +2 Myron Amey, Jr. makes two point jump shot 17-22
9:35   Myron Amey, Jr. defensive rebound  
9:37   Jacob Holt misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Broncos defensive rebound  
10:09   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
10:18   Ibrahima Diallo defensive rebound  
10:20   Keshawn Justice misses two point layup  
10:34 +3 Sage Tolbert III makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists) 15-22
10:54 +1 Carlos Stewart makes regular free throw 3 of 3 12-22
10:54 +1 Carlos Stewart makes regular free throw 2 of 3 12-21
10:54 +1 Carlos Stewart makes regular free throw 1 of 3 12-20
10:54   Tibet Gorener shooting foul (Carlos Stewart draws the foul)  
11:00   Jacob Holt offensive rebound  
11:00   Carlos Stewart misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:00 +1 Carlos Stewart makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-19
11:00   TV timeout  
11:00   Trey Anderson shooting foul (Carlos Stewart draws the foul)  
11:17 +2 Sage Tolbert III makes two point layup 12-18
11:42 +2 Brandin Podziemski makes two point layup 10-18
11:46   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
11:48   Jaden Bediako blocks Robert Vaihola's two point jump shot  
11:53   Robert Vaihola offensive rebound  
11:55   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
12:15 +3 Carlos Stewart makes three point jump shot (Brandin Podziemski assists) 10-16
12:25   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
12:27   Alvaro Cardenas misses two point jump shot  
12:36   Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound  
12:38   Jaden Bediako misses two point hook shot  
12:51   Brandin Podziemski defensive rebound  
12:53   Robert Vaihola misses two point hook shot  
13:18   Trey Anderson defensive rebound  
13:20   Parker Braun misses three point jump shot  
13:28   Parker Braun defensive rebound  
13:30   Alvaro Cardenas misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Robert Vaihola defensive rebound  
13:43   Jaden Bediako misses two point layup  
14:06 +3 Omari Moore makes three point jump shot (Sage Tolbert III assists) 10-13
14:17   Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound  
14:19   Robert Vaihola blocks Carlos Stewart's two point layup  
14:44 +3 Trey Anderson makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists) 7-13
15:12 +2 Parker Braun makes two point alley-oop dunk (Brandin Podziemski assists) 4-13
15:21   Carlos Stewart defensive rebound  
15:23   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
15:41 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bediako assists) 4-11
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   Ibrahima Diallo turnover (offensive foul)  
15:59   Ibrahima Diallo offensive foul  
16:13 +3 Brandin Podziemski makes three point jump shot (Carlos Stewart assists) 4-8
16:21   Keshawn Justice offensive rebound  
16:23   Carlos Stewart misses three point jump shot  
16:41 +3 Sage Tolbert III makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists) 4-5
17:00 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Brandin Podziemski assists) 1-5
17:24   Broncos defensive rebound  
17:26   Omari Moore misses two point jump shot  
17:57 +2 Carlos Stewart makes two point jump shot 1-2
18:21 +1 Ibrahima Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-0
18:21   Ibrahima Diallo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:21   Jaden Bediako personal foul (Ibrahima Diallo draws the foul)  
18:22   Ibrahima Diallo offensive rebound  
18:24   Sage Tolbert III misses two point layup  
18:25   Sage Tolbert III offensive rebound  
18:27   Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Sage Tolbert III defensive rebound  
18:50   Jaden Bediako misses two point layup  
18:56   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
18:58   Ibrahima Diallo misses two point layup  
19:16   Brandin Podziemski turnover (bad pass)  
19:44   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
19:46   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
19:46   Spartans defensive rebound  
19:48   Parker Braun misses two point layup  
20:00   Sage Tolbert III vs. Carlos Stewart (Parker Braun gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Carlos Stewart makes three point jump shot 0:02
+ 2 Robert Vaihola makes two point layup 0:08
  Robert Vaihola offensive rebound 0:12
  Sage Tolbert III misses two point layup 0:14
+ 2 Carlos Stewart makes two point jump shot (Jacob Holt assists) 0:44
+ 3 Sage Tolbert III makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists) 1:03
  Robert Vaihola defensive rebound 1:20
  Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot 1:22
+ 2 Omari Moore makes two point layup 1:49
  Brandin Podziemski turnover (bad pass) 2:00
  Parker Braun defensive rebound 2:05
Team Stats
Points 29 37
Field Goals 11-33 (33.3%) 13-29 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 21 20
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 12 14
Team 3 3
Assists 6 9
Steals 1 0
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 5 3
Technicals 0 0
23
S. Tolbert III F
11 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1
C. Stewart G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
San Jose State 7-3 29-29
Santa Clara 8-2 37-37
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
San Jose State 7-3 69.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.5 APG
Santa Clara 8-2 73.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Tolbert III F 10.3 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.1 APG 60.0 FG%
00
. Stewart G 12.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.9 APG 38.7 FG%
Top Scorers
23
S. Tolbert III F 11 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
1
C. Stewart G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 44.8
35.7 3PT FG% 53.8
50.0 FT% 57.1
San Jose State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Tolbert III 11 6 1 4/7 3/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 5
O. Moore 5 1 4 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
T. Anderson 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
I. Diallo 1 3 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 0 2 2 1
A. Cardenas 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Tolbert III 11 6 1 4/7 3/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5
O. Moore 5 1 4 2/8 1/5 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
T. Anderson 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
I. Diallo 1 3 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 0 0 0 2 2 1
A. Cardenas 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Vaihola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Amey Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gorener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. D'Augusta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Torbor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simeth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Elder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 18 6 11/33 5/14 2/4 5 0 1 2 3 6 12
Santa Clara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stewart 17 3 2 5/8 3/4 4/5 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
B. Podziemski 10 2 3 4/6 2/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 1 1
K. Justice 6 3 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
P. Braun 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
J. Bediako 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/2 1 - 0 1 0 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stewart 17 3 2 5/8 3/4 4/5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
B. Podziemski 10 2 3 4/6 2/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 1 1
K. Justice 6 3 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
P. Braun 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
J. Bediako 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/2 1 0 0 1 0 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knapper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Akametu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tongue - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ensminger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douyon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Yarusso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Marshall Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 17 9 13/29 7/13 4/7 3 0 0 1 3 3 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores