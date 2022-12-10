Brown has 17, Saint Joseph's takes down Saint Peter's 73-57
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown scored 17 points as Saint Joseph's defeated beat Saint Peter's 73-57 on Saturday.
Brown also contributed six rebounds for the Hawks (4-5). Erik Reynolds II added 15 points. Lynn Greer had 12 points.
Isiah Dasher led the way for the Peacocks (4-5) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Cam Young added 13 points and three steals for Saint Peter's. In addition, Brent Bland finished with 10 points.
Brown scored eight points in the first half and Saint Joseph's trailed 38-29 at halftime then outscored Saint Peter's by 25 points in the second half.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Jerry Ngopot makes two point dunk
|0:02
|Jerry Ngopot offensive rebound
|0:03
|Latrell Reid misses two point layup
|0:05
|+ 1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:13
|+ 1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:13
|Brent Bland personal foul
|0:13
|+ 1
|Cam Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:38
|+ 1
|Cam Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:38
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Cam Young draws the foul)
|0:38
|+ 1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:55
|+ 1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|73
|Field Goals
|16-57 (28.1%)
|20-42 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-35 (25.7%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|27-37 (73.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|26
|Offensive
|14
|5
|Defensive
|19
|19
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|26
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Peter's 4-5
|68.1 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Saint Joseph's 4-5
|69.6 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|28.1
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|25.7
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|73.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Dasher
|16
|7
|1
|4/15
|3/10
|5/6
|3
|36
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|C. Young
|13
|5
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|5/8
|3
|29
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|K. Cardaci
|8
|2
|2
|2/9
|2/7
|2/3
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|L. Reid
|4
|8
|6
|2/9
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|39
|1
|0
|6
|2
|6
|M. Sow
|2
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|22
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bland
|10
|4
|0
|3/9
|2/8
|2/2
|5
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Ngopot
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Tut
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|O. Diahame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Saddler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|33
|12
|16/57
|9/35
|16/21
|26
|200
|8
|2
|13
|14
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Fleming
|10
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|7/8
|3
|29
|0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|E. Obinna
|3
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|L. Bleechmore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Coleman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Geatens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vogel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Essandoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jansson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|24
|9
|20/42
|6/19
|27/37
|20
|200
|5
|6
|14
|5
|19
