TEMPLE
PENN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Owls gains possession)
|19:47
|+2
|Jamille Reynolds makes two point hook shot
|2-0
|19:16
|Lucas Monroe misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|Max Martz offensive rebound
|19:10
|+2
|Max Martz makes two point layup (Lucas Monroe assists)
|2-2
|18:40
|Jamille Reynolds misses two point hook shot
|18:38
|Quakers defensive rebound
|18:11
|+3
|Jonah Charles makes three point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists)
|2-5
|17:38
|Owls turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:18
|Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot
|17:16
|Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|17:06
|+2
|Khalif Battle makes two point layup
|4-5
|16:42
|Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot
|16:40
|Owls defensive rebound
|16:40
|Nick Spinoso personal foul
|16:23
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|Max Martz defensive rebound
|16:13
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point layup (Lucas Monroe assists)
|4-7
|15:55
|+2
|Jamille Reynolds makes two point hook shot (Damian Dunn assists)
|6-7
|15:30
|Nick Spinoso misses two point layup
|15:28
|Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|15:09
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound
|15:03
|Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot
|15:01
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|14:41
|Jamille Reynolds blocks Max Martz's two point layup
|14:39
|Nick Spinoso offensive rebound
|14:35
|+2
|Nick Spinoso makes two point layup
|6-9
|14:13
|+2
|Damian Dunn makes two point layup
|8-9
|13:49
|Nick Spinoso misses two point layup
|13:47
|Jordan Dingle offensive rebound
|13:45
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point layup
|8-11
|13:28
|+3
|Khalif Battle makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists)
|11-11
|13:04
|+2
|Jonah Charles makes two point layup (Lucas Monroe assists)
|11-13
|12:52
|Nick Spinoso personal foul
|12:52
|TV timeout
|12:42
|Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|Quakers defensive rebound
|12:21
|+3
|Jordan Dingle makes three point jump shot (Cam Thrower assists)
|11-16
|11:50
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|11:37
|Max Lorca-Lloyd turnover (Jahlil White steals)
|11:25
|Kur Jongkuch turnover (Jordan Dingle steals)
|11:11
|Cam Thrower misses two point jump shot
|11:09
|Kur Jongkuch defensive rebound
|10:52
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists)
|14-16
|10:32
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|10:22
|Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|Andrew Laczkowski defensive rebound
|10:06
|Jordan Dingle turnover (Jahlil White steals)
|9:59
|Kur Jongkuch misses two point layup
|9:59
|Kur Jongkuch offensive rebound
|9:59
|Jahlil White misses two point layup
|9:57
|Kur Jongkuch offensive rebound
|9:59
|Kur Jongkuch misses two point layup
|9:57
|Andrew Laczkowski defensive rebound
|9:45
|+3
|Max Martz makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists)
|14-19
|9:40
|Quakers 30 second timeout
|9:40
|TV timeout
|9:12
|Nick Jourdain offensive foul
|9:12
|Nick Jourdain turnover (offensive foul)
|8:53
|Reese McMullen misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|8:38
|Andrew Laczkowski shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)
|8:38
|+1
|Jahlil White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-19
|8:38
|+1
|Jahlil White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-19
|8:16
|+2
|Nick Spinoso makes two point layup (Jordan Dingle assists)
|16-21
|7:48
|+2
|Hysier Miller makes two point jump shot
|18-21
|7:33
|Jahlil White personal foul
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:16
|Nick Spinoso misses two point layup
|7:14
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|6:51
|Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|6:49
|Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound
|6:44
|+2
|Jamille Reynolds makes two point layup
|20-21
|6:30
|Nick Spinoso misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound
|6:21
|Khalif Battle shooting foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|6:21
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-22
|6:21
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-23
|6:13
|+3
|Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists)
|23-23
|5:42
|Reese McMullen turnover (bad pass)
|5:22
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|Lucas Monroe defensive rebound
|4:59
|Eddie Holland III misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|4:50
|Lucas Monroe personal foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)
|4:42
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|Damian Dunn offensive rebound
|4:35
|+2
|Damian Dunn makes two point layup
|25-23
|4:18
|+3
|Lucas Monroe makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists)
|25-26
|3:58
|Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|Max Lorca-Lloyd defensive rebound
|3:45
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|3:35
|+2
|Jahlil White makes two point layup
|27-26
|3:09
|Zach Hicks blocks Max Martz's two point hook shot
|3:07
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|2:57
|Jamille Reynolds turnover (lost ball)
|2:57
|TV timeout
|2:33
|Jordan Dingle offensive foul
|2:33
|Jordan Dingle turnover (offensive foul)
|2:25
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|Lucas Monroe defensive rebound
|2:15
|Nick Jourdain personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|2:14
|Jordan Dingle turnover (lost ball)
|1:53
|Khalif Battle turnover (lost ball)
|1:40
|Jordan Dingle turnover (Zach Hicks steals)
|1:34
|Jahlil White turnover (bad pass)
|1:20
|Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot
|1:18
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|1:06
|Lucas Monroe blocks Jamille Reynolds's two point layup
|1:04
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|0:54
|Lucas Monroe misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|0:37
|Khalif Battle turnover (traveling)
|0:15
|Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot
|0:13
|Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|0:04
|Cam Thrower shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|0:04
|+1
|Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-26
|0:04
|Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:04
|Jordan Dingle defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:38
|+2
|Nick Spinoso makes two point hook shot
|28-28
|19:12
|+3
|Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Zach Hicks assists)
|31-28
|18:40
|+3
|Lucas Monroe makes three point jump shot (Jonah Charles assists)
|31-31
|18:06
|Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup
|18:04
|Hysier Miller offensive rebound
|17:59
|+2
|Jamille Reynolds makes two point layup (Khalif Battle assists)
|33-31
|17:42
|Khalif Battle shooting foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|17:42
|Jordan Dingle misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|17:42
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|33-32
|17:42
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|33-33
|17:34
|Zach Hicks turnover (Jordan Dingle steals)
|17:26
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|Quakers offensive rebound
|17:12
|Nick Spinoso misses two point layup
|17:10
|Nick Spinoso offensive rebound
|17:10
|Zach Hicks blocks Nick Spinoso's two point layup
|17:08
|Quakers offensive rebound
|16:58
|+2
|Lucas Monroe makes two point layup (Nick Spinoso assists)
|33-35
|16:39
|Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup
|16:37
|Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound
|16:35
|Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup
|16:33
|Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound
|16:33
|+2
|Jamille Reynolds makes two point dunk
|35-35
|16:17
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot
|35-37
|16:00
|Hysier Miller turnover (Nick Spinoso steals)
|15:53
|+3
|Jonah Charles makes three point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists)
|35-40
|15:31
|Hysier Miller turnover (Max Martz steals)
|15:06
|+2
|Max Martz makes two point layup (Jordan Dingle assists)
|35-42
|15:03
|Owls 30 second timeout
|15:03
|TV timeout
|14:44
|Max Martz personal foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|14:44
|TV timeout
|14:40
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Jahlil White offensive rebound
|14:37
|Lucas Monroe personal foul
|14:34
|+2
|Nick Jourdain makes two point dunk (Hysier Miller assists)
|37-42
|14:12
|+2
|Max Martz makes two point layup (Nick Spinoso assists)
|37-44
|13:49
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Nick Jourdain assists)
|40-44
|13:23
|+2
|Nick Spinoso makes two point hook shot
|40-46
|12:57
|+2
|Hysier Miller makes two point jump shot (Nick Jourdain assists)
|42-46
|12:41
|Jahlil White personal foul
|12:25
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot
|42-48
|12:00
|+3
|Khalif Battle makes three point jump shot
|45-48
|11:45
|+3
|Max Martz makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists)
|45-51
|11:29
|Jonah Charles personal foul
|11:29
|TV timeout
|11:25
|Damian Dunn turnover (Max Martz steals)
|11:23
|Damian Dunn personal foul
|10:58
|Jahlil White blocks Nick Spinoso's two point layup
|10:56
|Lucas Monroe offensive rebound
|10:48
|Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|10:43
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|Owls offensive rebound
|10:35
|+3
|Damian Dunn makes three point jump shot (Jahlil White assists)
|48-51
|10:10
|Jahlil White personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|10:02
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot
|48-53
|9:43
|Lucas Monroe shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|9:43
|Khalif Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:43
|Khalif Battle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:43
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|9:23
|Jonah Charles misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|9:12
|+2
|Jamille Reynolds makes two point layup (Khalif Battle assists)
|50-53
|8:57
|Lucas Monroe misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|8:49
|+2
|Khalif Battle makes two point layup
|52-53
|8:49
|Nick Spinoso shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|8:49
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-53
|8:31
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|Hysier Miller defensive rebound
|8:23
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|7:57
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point layup (Nick Spinoso assists)
|53-55
|7:57
|Khalif Battle shooting foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:57
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-56
|7:40
|Damian Dunn turnover (bad pass)
|7:20
|Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot
|7:18
|Hysier Miller defensive rebound
|7:16
|Lucas Monroe personal foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|7:02
|Max Lorca-Lloyd blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup
|7:00
|Max Lorca-Lloyd defensive rebound
|6:47
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point layup
|53-58
|6:20
|Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|Max Martz defensive rebound
|6:06
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound
|5:59
|+2
|Andrew Laczkowski makes two point layup
|53-60
|5:50
|Owls 30 second timeout
|5:39
|Max Lorca-Lloyd shooting foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)
|5:39
|Jamille Reynolds misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:39
|+1
|Jamille Reynolds makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-60
|5:16
|+2
|Nick Spinoso makes two point floating jump shot
|54-62
|4:51
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|Andrew Laczkowski defensive rebound
|4:30
|Nick Spinoso misses two point hook shot
|4:28
|Max Martz offensive rebound
|4:24
|+2
|Max Martz makes two point layup
|54-64
|4:09
|Damian Dunn turnover (Jordan Dingle steals)
|4:00
|Jamille Reynolds blocks Jordan Dingle's two point layup
|3:58
|Quakers offensive rebound
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:53
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point layup
|54-66
|3:32
|Khalif Battle turnover (Andrew Laczkowski steals)
|3:27
|+2
|Andrew Laczkowski makes two point dunk (Jonah Charles assists)
|54-68
|3:15
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|Nick Jourdain offensive rebound
|3:07
|Andrew Laczkowski shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|3:07
|Khalif Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:07
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-68
|2:55
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound
|2:41
|Jahlil White personal foul (Lucas Monroe draws the foul)
|2:26
|Jordan Dingle turnover (Khalif Battle steals)
|2:25
|Andrew Laczkowski personal foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|2:25
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-68
|2:25
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-68
|2:14
|Khalif Battle personal foul (Nick Spinoso draws the foul)
|2:14
|Nick Spinoso misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:14
|Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound
|2:06
|Max Martz misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound
|1:57
|Jahlil White personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|1:57
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-69
|1:57
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-70
|1:49
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|1:47
|Nick Jourdain offensive rebound
|1:40
|Nick Jourdain misses two point layup
|1:38
|Max Lorca-Lloyd defensive rebound
|1:36
|Nick Jourdain personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)
|1:36
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-71
|1:36
|+1
|Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-72
|1:24
|Zach Hicks turnover (out of bounds)
|1:20
|Nick Jourdain personal foul (Lucas Monroe draws the foul)
|1:20
|+1
|Lucas Monroe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-73
|1:20
|+1
|Lucas Monroe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-74
|1:08
|Max Lorca-Lloyd blocks Hysier Miller's three point jump shot
|1:06
|Quakers defensive rebound
|0:47
|+3
|Andrew Laczkowski makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists)
|57-77
|0:36
|Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|Andrew Laczkowski defensive rebound
|0:04
|Jonah Charles misses two point jump shot
|0:02
|Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|77
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|34
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|18
|17
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Temple 6-5
|71.4 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Pennsylvania 6-7
|72.3 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|42.0
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Battle
|14
|1
|2
|4/11
|2/9
|4/7
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Reynolds
|13
|9
|0
|6/11
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|25
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|H. Miller
|10
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Dunn
|8
|4
|4
|3/9
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Z. Hicks
|6
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dingle
|30
|4
|6
|10/22
|1/7
|9/10
|1
|38
|3
|0
|5
|1
|3
|M. Martz
|14
|4
|0
|6/8
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|L. Monroe
|10
|3
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|N. Spinoso
|8
|5
|5
|4/13
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Charles
|8
|0
|2
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
