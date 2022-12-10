TEMPLE
PENN

1st Half
TEMP
Owls
28
PENN
Quakers
26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Owls gains possession)  
19:47 +2 Jamille Reynolds makes two point hook shot 2-0
19:16   Lucas Monroe misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Max Martz offensive rebound  
19:10 +2 Max Martz makes two point layup (Lucas Monroe assists) 2-2
18:40   Jamille Reynolds misses two point hook shot  
18:38   Quakers defensive rebound  
18:11 +3 Jonah Charles makes three point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists) 2-5
17:38   Owls turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:18   Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot  
17:16   Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound  
17:06 +2 Khalif Battle makes two point layup 4-5
16:42   Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot  
16:40   Owls defensive rebound  
16:40   Nick Spinoso personal foul  
16:23   Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot  
16:21   Max Martz defensive rebound  
16:13 +2 Jordan Dingle makes two point layup (Lucas Monroe assists) 4-7
15:55 +2 Jamille Reynolds makes two point hook shot (Damian Dunn assists) 6-7
15:30   Nick Spinoso misses two point layup  
15:28   Damian Dunn defensive rebound  
15:09   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
15:07   Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound  
15:03   Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot  
15:01   Nick Spinoso defensive rebound  
14:41   Jamille Reynolds blocks Max Martz's two point layup  
14:39   Nick Spinoso offensive rebound  
14:35 +2 Nick Spinoso makes two point layup 6-9
14:13 +2 Damian Dunn makes two point layup 8-9
13:49   Nick Spinoso misses two point layup  
13:47   Jordan Dingle offensive rebound  
13:45 +2 Jordan Dingle makes two point layup 8-11
13:28 +3 Khalif Battle makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists) 11-11
13:04 +2 Jonah Charles makes two point layup (Lucas Monroe assists) 11-13
12:52   Nick Spinoso personal foul  
12:52   TV timeout  
12:42   Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Quakers defensive rebound  
12:21 +3 Jordan Dingle makes three point jump shot (Cam Thrower assists) 11-16
11:50   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
11:48   Jordan Dingle defensive rebound  
11:37   Max Lorca-Lloyd turnover (Jahlil White steals)  
11:25   Kur Jongkuch turnover (Jordan Dingle steals)  
11:11   Cam Thrower misses two point jump shot  
11:09   Kur Jongkuch defensive rebound  
10:52 +3 Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists) 14-16
10:32   Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
10:22   Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Andrew Laczkowski defensive rebound  
10:06   Jordan Dingle turnover (Jahlil White steals)  
9:59   Kur Jongkuch misses two point layup  
9:59   Kur Jongkuch offensive rebound  
9:59   Jahlil White misses two point layup  
9:57   Kur Jongkuch offensive rebound  
9:59   Kur Jongkuch misses two point layup  
9:57   Andrew Laczkowski defensive rebound  
9:45 +3 Max Martz makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists) 14-19
9:40   Quakers 30 second timeout  
9:40   TV timeout  
9:12   Nick Jourdain offensive foul  
9:12   Nick Jourdain turnover (offensive foul)  
8:53   Reese McMullen misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Khalif Battle defensive rebound  
8:38   Andrew Laczkowski shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)  
8:38 +1 Jahlil White makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-19
8:38 +1 Jahlil White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-19
8:16 +2 Nick Spinoso makes two point layup (Jordan Dingle assists) 16-21
7:48 +2 Hysier Miller makes two point jump shot 18-21
7:33   Jahlil White personal foul  
7:33   TV timeout  
7:16   Nick Spinoso misses two point layup  
7:14   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
6:51   Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot  
6:49   Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound  
6:44 +2 Jamille Reynolds makes two point layup 20-21
6:30   Nick Spinoso misses three point jump shot  
6:28   Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound  
6:21   Khalif Battle shooting foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)  
6:21 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-22
6:21 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-23
6:13 +3 Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Damian Dunn assists) 23-23
5:42   Reese McMullen turnover (bad pass)  
5:22   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
5:20   Lucas Monroe defensive rebound  
4:59   Eddie Holland III misses two point jump shot  
4:57   Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound  
4:50   Lucas Monroe personal foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)  
4:42   Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot  
4:40   Damian Dunn offensive rebound  
4:35 +2 Damian Dunn makes two point layup 25-23
4:18 +3 Lucas Monroe makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists) 25-26
3:58   Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot  
3:56   Max Lorca-Lloyd defensive rebound  
3:45   Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot  
3:43   Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound  
3:35 +2 Jahlil White makes two point layup 27-26
3:09   Zach Hicks blocks Max Martz's two point hook shot  
3:07   Zach Hicks defensive rebound  
2:57   Jamille Reynolds turnover (lost ball)  
2:57   TV timeout  
2:33   Jordan Dingle offensive foul  
2:33   Jordan Dingle turnover (offensive foul)  
2:25   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
2:23   Lucas Monroe defensive rebound  
2:15   Nick Jourdain personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)  
2:14   Jordan Dingle turnover (lost ball)  
1:53   Khalif Battle turnover (lost ball)  
1:40   Jordan Dingle turnover (Zach Hicks steals)  
1:34   Jahlil White turnover (bad pass)  
1:20   Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot  
1:18   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
1:06   Lucas Monroe blocks Jamille Reynolds's two point layup  
1:04   Jordan Dingle defensive rebound  
0:54   Lucas Monroe misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
0:37   Khalif Battle turnover (traveling)  
0:15   Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot  
0:13   Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound  
0:04   Cam Thrower shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)  
0:04 +1 Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-26
0:04   Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:04   Jordan Dingle defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
TEMP
Owls
29
PENN
Quakers
51

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Nick Spinoso makes two point hook shot 28-28
19:12 +3 Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Zach Hicks assists) 31-28
18:40 +3 Lucas Monroe makes three point jump shot (Jonah Charles assists) 31-31
18:06   Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup  
18:04   Hysier Miller offensive rebound  
17:59 +2 Jamille Reynolds makes two point layup (Khalif Battle assists) 33-31
17:42   Khalif Battle shooting foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)  
17:42   Jordan Dingle misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
17:42 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 3 33-32
17:42 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 3 of 3 33-33
17:34   Zach Hicks turnover (Jordan Dingle steals)  
17:26   Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot  
17:24   Quakers offensive rebound  
17:12   Nick Spinoso misses two point layup  
17:10   Nick Spinoso offensive rebound  
17:10   Zach Hicks blocks Nick Spinoso's two point layup  
17:08   Quakers offensive rebound  
16:58 +2 Lucas Monroe makes two point layup (Nick Spinoso assists) 33-35
16:39   Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup  
16:37   Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound  
16:35   Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup  
16:33   Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound  
16:33 +2 Jamille Reynolds makes two point dunk 35-35
16:17 +2 Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot 35-37
16:00   Hysier Miller turnover (Nick Spinoso steals)  
15:53 +3 Jonah Charles makes three point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists) 35-40
15:31   Hysier Miller turnover (Max Martz steals)  
15:06 +2 Max Martz makes two point layup (Jordan Dingle assists) 35-42
15:03   Owls 30 second timeout  
15:03   TV timeout  
14:44   Max Martz personal foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)  
14:44   TV timeout  
14:40   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
14:38   Jahlil White offensive rebound  
14:37   Lucas Monroe personal foul  
14:34 +2 Nick Jourdain makes two point dunk (Hysier Miller assists) 37-42
14:12 +2 Max Martz makes two point layup (Nick Spinoso assists) 37-44
13:49 +3 Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Nick Jourdain assists) 40-44
13:23 +2 Nick Spinoso makes two point hook shot 40-46
12:57 +2 Hysier Miller makes two point jump shot (Nick Jourdain assists) 42-46
12:41   Jahlil White personal foul  
12:25 +2 Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot 42-48
12:00 +3 Khalif Battle makes three point jump shot 45-48
11:45 +3 Max Martz makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists) 45-51
11:29   Jonah Charles personal foul  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:25   Damian Dunn turnover (Max Martz steals)  
11:23   Damian Dunn personal foul  
10:58   Jahlil White blocks Nick Spinoso's two point layup  
10:56   Lucas Monroe offensive rebound  
10:48   Damian Dunn defensive rebound  
10:43   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Owls offensive rebound  
10:35 +3 Damian Dunn makes three point jump shot (Jahlil White assists) 48-51
10:10   Jahlil White personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)  
10:02 +2 Jordan Dingle makes two point jump shot 48-53
9:43   Lucas Monroe shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)  
9:43   Khalif Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:43   Khalif Battle misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:43   Nick Spinoso defensive rebound  
9:23   Jonah Charles misses three point jump shot  
9:21   Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound  
9:12 +2 Jamille Reynolds makes two point layup (Khalif Battle assists) 50-53
8:57   Lucas Monroe misses two point jump shot  
8:55   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
8:49 +2 Khalif Battle makes two point layup 52-53
8:49   Nick Spinoso shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)  
8:49 +1 Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1 53-53
8:31   Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot  
8:29   Hysier Miller defensive rebound  
8:23   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
8:21   Nick Spinoso defensive rebound  
7:57 +2 Jordan Dingle makes two point layup (Nick Spinoso assists) 53-55
7:57   Khalif Battle shooting foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 1 53-56
7:40   Damian Dunn turnover (bad pass)  
7:20   Jordan Dingle misses two point jump shot  
7:18   Hysier Miller defensive rebound  
7:16   Lucas Monroe personal foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
7:02   Max Lorca-Lloyd blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup  
7:00   Max Lorca-Lloyd defensive rebound  
6:47 +2 Jordan Dingle makes two point layup 53-58
6:20   Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot  
6:18   Max Martz defensive rebound  
6:06   Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot  
6:04   Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound  
5:59 +2 Andrew Laczkowski makes two point layup 53-60
5:50   Owls 30 second timeout  
5:39   Max Lorca-Lloyd shooting foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)  
5:39   Jamille Reynolds misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:39 +1 Jamille Reynolds makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-60
5:16 +2 Nick Spinoso makes two point floating jump shot 54-62
4:51   Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot  
4:49   Andrew Laczkowski defensive rebound  
4:30   Nick Spinoso misses two point hook shot  
4:28   Max Martz offensive rebound  
4:24 +2 Max Martz makes two point layup 54-64
4:09   Damian Dunn turnover (Jordan Dingle steals)  
4:00   Jamille Reynolds blocks Jordan Dingle's two point layup  
3:58   Quakers offensive rebound  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:53 +2 Jordan Dingle makes two point layup 54-66
3:32   Khalif Battle turnover (Andrew Laczkowski steals)  
3:27 +2 Andrew Laczkowski makes two point dunk (Jonah Charles assists) 54-68
3:15   Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Nick Jourdain offensive rebound  
3:07   Andrew Laczkowski shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)  
3:07   Khalif Battle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:07 +1 Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-68
2:55   Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot  
2:53   Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound  
2:41   Jahlil White personal foul (Lucas Monroe draws the foul)  
2:26   Jordan Dingle turnover (Khalif Battle steals)  
2:25   Andrew Laczkowski personal foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)  
2:25 +1 Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-68
2:25 +1 Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-68
2:14   Khalif Battle personal foul (Nick Spinoso draws the foul)  
2:14   Nick Spinoso misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:14   Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound  
2:06   Max Martz misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Andrew Laczkowski offensive rebound  
1:57   Jahlil White personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)  
1:57 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-69
1:57 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-70
1:49   Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot  
1:47   Nick Jourdain offensive rebound  
1:40   Nick Jourdain misses two point layup  
1:38   Max Lorca-Lloyd defensive rebound  
1:36   Nick Jourdain personal foul (Jordan Dingle draws the foul)  
1:36 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-71
1:36 +1 Jordan Dingle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-72
1:24   Zach Hicks turnover (out of bounds)  
1:20   Nick Jourdain personal foul (Lucas Monroe draws the foul)  
1:20 +1 Lucas Monroe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-73
1:20 +1 Lucas Monroe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-74
1:08   Max Lorca-Lloyd blocks Hysier Miller's three point jump shot  
1:06   Quakers defensive rebound  
0:47 +3 Andrew Laczkowski makes three point jump shot (Jordan Dingle assists) 57-77
0:36   Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot  
0:28   Andrew Laczkowski defensive rebound  
0:04   Jonah Charles misses two point jump shot  
0:02   Damian Dunn defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 57 77
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 34
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 18 17
Team 2 6
Assists 11 17
Steals 4 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
0
K. Battle G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
3
J. Dingle G
30 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
Temple 6-5 282957
Pennsylvania 6-7 265177
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Temple 6-5 71.4 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.9 APG
Pennsylvania 6-7 72.3 PPG 41.0 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Battle G 20.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.3 APG 44.4 FG%
00
. Dingle G 23.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.5 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Battle G 14 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
3
J. Dingle G 28 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
42.0 FG% 47.5
29.2 3PT FG% 38.1
61.5 FT% 84.6
Temple
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Battle 14 1 2 4/11 2/9 4/7 4 38 1 0 3 0 1
J. Reynolds 13 9 0 6/11 0/0 1/2 0 25 0 2 1 4 5
H. Miller 10 3 1 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 28 0 0 2 1 2
D. Dunn 8 4 4 3/9 1/5 1/2 1 34 0 0 3 1 3
Z. Hicks 6 1 1 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 34 1 2 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. White 4 6 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 5 24 2 1 1 1 5
N. Jourdain 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 1 2 0
K. Jongkuch 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 1 1
E. Okpomo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dezonie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sayers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fihla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thweatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 28 11 21/50 7/24 8/13 14 200 4 5 14 10 18
Pennsylvania
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dingle 30 4 6 10/22 1/7 9/10 1 38 3 0 5 1 3
M. Martz 14 4 0 6/8 2/2 0/0 1 35 2 0 0 2 2
L. Monroe 10 3 3 3/7 2/4 2/2 4 30 0 1 0 1 2
N. Spinoso 8 5 5 4/13 0/2 0/1 3 29 1 0 0 2 3
J. Charles 8 0 2 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Laczkowski 7 9 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 3 14 1 0 0 5 4
E. Holland III 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. McMullen 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
M. Moshkovitz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Thrower 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lorca-Lloyd 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 2 1 0 3
C. Slajchert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Larson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chambers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ubochi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 28 17 29/61 8/21 11/13 15 200 7 3 7 11 17
