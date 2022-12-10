TXSA
NMEX
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:46
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point alley-oop layup (Jaelen House assists)
|62-84
|5:54
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|5:56
|Christian Tucker misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:06
|+2
|Morris Udeze makes two point hook shot (Jaelen House assists)
|62-82
|6:14
|Lobos offensive rebound
|6:16
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point driving layup
|6:22
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound
|6:24
|Aleu Aleu misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:45
|+1
|DJ Richards makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|62-80
|6:45
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. technical foul
|6:48
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jaelen House assists)
|61-80
|6:59
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound
|7:01
|Josh Farmer misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:19
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (KJ Jenkins assists)
|61-78
|7:36
|Lachlan Bofinger turnover (offensive foul)
|7:36
|Lachlan Bofinger offensive foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|7:48
|DJ Richards defensive rebound
|7:50
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|TV timeout
|8:10
|+2
|Erik Czumbel makes two point driving finger roll layup
|61-76
|8:20
|Jaelen House kicked ball violation
|8:27
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-76
|8:27
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-75
|8:27
|Japhet Medor personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|8:30
|Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|8:30
|Josh Farmer misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:27
|Javonte Johnson personal foul (Josh Farmer draws the foul)
|8:30
|Roadrunners defensive rebound
|8:30
|Morris Udeze misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:30
|Morris Udeze misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:30
|Josh Farmer shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|8:47
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|8:47
|Lachlan Bofinger misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:47
|Morris Udeze shooting foul (Lachlan Bofinger draws the foul)
|8:48
|+2
|Lachlan Bofinger makes two point layup
|59-74
|9:01
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-74
|9:01
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-73
|9:01
|DJ Richards shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|9:06
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|9:08
|Jacob Germany misses two point driving hook shot
|9:27
|+1
|Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-72
|9:27
|+1
|Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-71
|9:27
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah personal foul (Donovan Dent draws the foul)
|9:41
|Jacob Germany turnover (lost ball) (KJ Jenkins steals)
|9:53
|Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|9:55
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot
|10:06
|DJ Richards turnover (traveling)
|10:15
|Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|10:17
|KJ Jenkins misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|10:40
|+2
|Jacob Germany makes two point hook shot (Erik Czumbel assists)
|57-70
|11:02
|Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|11:04
|Birima Seck misses two point hook shot
|11:13
|KJ Jenkins defensive rebound
|11:15
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|DJ Richards defensive rebound
|11:31
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|11:31
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|55-70
|11:31
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|55-69
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:31
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|11:45
|+2
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah makes two point putback layup
|55-68
|11:49
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah offensive rebound
|11:51
|DJ Richards misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|12:06
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-68
|12:06
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-67
|12:06
|Christian Tucker personal foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|12:14
|Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|12:16
|Morris Udeze blocks Massal Diouf's two point layup
|12:24
|Birima Seck personal foul (Christian Tucker draws the foul)
|12:34
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-66
|12:34
|Massal Diouf shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|12:35
|+2
|Morris Udeze makes two point layup
|53-65
|12:38
|Massal Diouf personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|12:38
|Morris Udeze offensive rebound
|12:40
|Jaelen House misses two point layup
|12:48
|Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|12:48
|Massal Diouf misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:48
|+1
|Massal Diouf makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-63
|12:48
|Birima Seck shooting foul (Massal Diouf draws the foul)
|12:50
|Massal Diouf offensive rebound
|12:52
|Erik Czumbel misses two point driving finger roll layup
|12:58
|Jaelen House personal foul (Isaiah Addo-Ankrah draws the foul)
|13:27
|Josh Farmer defensive rebound
|13:27
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:27
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:27
|John Buggs III shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|13:29
|Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|13:31
|Josiah Allick blocks Jacob Germany's two point layup
|13:44
|+3
|Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Josiah Allick assists)
|52-63
|13:49
|Josiah Allick offensive rebound
|13:51
|Morris Udeze misses two point layup
|14:03
|Japhet Medor turnover (offensive foul)
|14:03
|Japhet Medor offensive foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|14:06
|KJ Jenkins personal foul (John Buggs III draws the foul)
|14:15
|DJ Richards offensive rebound
|14:17
|Jacob Germany misses two point jump shot
|14:44
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. turnover (bad pass) (DJ Richards steals)
|15:01
|+2
|Josh Farmer makes two point alley-oop layup (Japhet Medor assists)
|52-60
|15:09
|DJ Richards defensive rebound
|15:11
|KJ Jenkins misses three point pullup jump shot
|15:16
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|15:18
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|John Buggs III offensive rebound
|15:26
|Josiah Allick blocks John Buggs III's two point driving layup
|15:39
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point hook shot
|50-60
|15:58
|+1
|John Buggs III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|50-58
|15:58
|+1
|John Buggs III makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|49-58
|15:58
|+1
|John Buggs III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|48-58
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Jaelen House shooting foul (John Buggs III draws the foul)
|16:15
|+3
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaelen House assists)
|47-58
|16:23
|Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|16:25
|Massal Diouf misses two point layup
|16:38
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point layup (Jaelen House assists)
|47-55
|16:58
|+1
|Massal Diouf makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-53
|16:58
|+1
|Massal Diouf makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-53
|16:58
|Javonte Johnson shooting foul (Massal Diouf draws the foul)
|17:12
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-53
|17:12
|Jaelen House misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:12
|Massal Diouf shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|17:29
|+2
|Lachlan Bofinger makes two point hook shot (Japhet Medor assists)
|45-52
|17:48
|Jacob Germany offensive rebound
|17:50
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Lachlan Bofinger defensive rebound
|18:01
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:09
|Jacob Germany personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|18:28
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup (John Buggs III assists)
|43-52
|18:35
|John Buggs III defensive rebound
|18:37
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point driving layup
|19:01
|+3
|DJ Richards makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists)
|41-52
|19:14
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point driving finger roll layup
|38-52
|19:28
|Roadrunners turnover (shot clock violation)
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+1
|DJ Richards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-50
|0:02
|+1
|DJ Richards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-50
|0:02
|Morris Udeze personal foul (DJ Richards draws the foul)
|0:02
|Roadrunners offensive rebound
|0:04
|Christian Tucker misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:11
|Christian Tucker defensive rebound
|0:13
|Braden Appelhans misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|+1
|DJ Richards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-50
|0:40
|+1
|DJ Richards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-50
|0:40
|Javonte Johnson personal foul (DJ Richards draws the foul)
|0:55
|Josiah Allick personal foul (Aleu Aleu draws the foul)
|1:06
|+2
|KJ Jenkins makes two point pullup jump shot
|34-50
|1:12
|Lobos 30 second timeout
|1:12
|Lobos offensive rebound
|1:15
|KJ Jenkins misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:32
|+3
|DJ Richards makes three point jump shot (John Buggs III assists)
|34-48
|1:37
|Roadrunners offensive rebound
|1:40
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|DJ Richards defensive rebound
|1:51
|Javonte Johnson misses two point pullup jump shot
|1:57
|Massal Diouf turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Allick steals)
|2:14
|Massal Diouf defensive rebound
|2:14
|Jaelen House misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|2:14
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|31-48
|2:14
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|31-47
|2:14
|Japhet Medor shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|2:24
|Javonte Johnson defensive rebound
|2:26
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|+1
|Josiah Allick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-46
|2:42
|+1
|Josiah Allick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-45
|2:42
|Lachlan Bofinger personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)
|2:59
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point putback layup
|31-44
|2:59
|Japhet Medor offensive rebound
|3:01
|Josiah Allick blocks Lachlan Bofinger's three point jump shot
|3:18
|Roadrunners 30 second timeout
|3:30
|TV timeout
|3:30
|Roadrunners defensive rebound
|3:32
|Jaelen House misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|+3
|John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists)
|29-44
|4:07
|Morris Udeze turnover (lost ball) (Japhet Medor steals)
|4:11
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|4:13
|Josh Farmer misses two point hook shot
|4:22
|Jaelen House turnover (lost ball) (Japhet Medor steals)
|4:31
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|26-44
|4:35
|Japhet Medor offensive rebound
|4:37
|Morris Udeze blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup
|4:50
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-44
|4:50
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-43
|4:50
|Lachlan Bofinger personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|5:09
|+2
|Josh Farmer makes two point hook shot (Erik Czumbel assists)
|24-42
|5:35
|+2
|Morris Udeze makes two point putback dunk
|22-42
|5:36
|Morris Udeze offensive rebound
|5:38
|Josh Farmer blocks Morris Udeze's two point layup
|5:57
|+3
|John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Erik Czumbel assists)
|22-40
|6:22
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-40
|6:22
|+1
|Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-39
|6:22
|Jacob Germany personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|6:39
|KJ Jenkins defensive rebound
|6:41
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah misses three point jump shot
|6:52
|Donovan Dent personal foul (Lachlan Bofinger draws the foul)
|7:14
|+1
|KJ Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-38
|7:14
|+1
|KJ Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-37
|7:14
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shooting foul (KJ Jenkins draws the foul)
|7:18
|Erik Czumbel turnover (bad pass) (KJ Jenkins steals)
|7:32
|+2
|Morris Udeze makes two point driving layup (KJ Jenkins assists)
|19-36
|7:43
|Donovan Dent defensive rebound
|7:45
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|+2
|Morris Udeze makes two point driving layup
|19-34
|8:00
|DJ Richards turnover (bad pass) (Morris Udeze steals)
|8:12
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah defensive rebound
|8:14
|KJ Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|Javonte Johnson offensive rebound
|8:18
|Donovan Dent misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:18
|+1
|Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-32
|8:18
|Japhet Medor personal foul (Donovan Dent draws the foul)
|8:23
|Javonte Johnson defensive rebound
|8:25
|Jacob Germany misses two point driving finger roll layup
|8:39
|+2
|Donovan Dent makes two point driving layup
|19-31
|8:54
|+3
|DJ Richards makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Addo-Ankrah assists)
|19-29
|9:09
|Donovan Dent turnover (out of bounds)
|9:27
|TV timeout
|9:27
|Aleu Aleu personal foul (KJ Jenkins draws the foul)
|9:28
|KJ Jenkins defensive rebound
|9:30
|Donovan Dent blocks Japhet Medor's two point driving layup
|9:41
|+3
|Josiah Allick makes three point jump shot (Donovan Dent assists)
|16-29
|10:06
|+3
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah makes three point jump shot (Jacob Germany assists)
|16-26
|10:12
|Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|10:14
|Josiah Allick misses two point layup
|10:32
|+3
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists)
|13-26
|10:46
|+2
|KJ Jenkins makes two point driving finger roll layup (Jaelen House assists)
|10-26
|10:54
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|10:56
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah misses three point stepback jump shot
|11:16
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point layup (Jaelen House assists)
|10-24
|11:38
|+3
|Aleu Aleu makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Addo-Ankrah assists)
|10-22
|11:53
|Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|11:55
|KJ Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|Josh Farmer turnover (offensive foul)
|12:09
|Josh Farmer offensive foul (KJ Jenkins draws the foul)
|12:39
|+3
|Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Josiah Allick assists)
|7-22
|12:53
|Aleu Aleu turnover (traveling)
|13:12
|Donovan Dent personal foul (Erik Czumbel draws the foul)
|13:31
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-19
|13:31
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-18
|13:31
|Josh Farmer shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|13:39
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|13:41
|Jaelen House blocks Josh Farmer's two point hook shot
|13:56
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|13:56
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. offensive foul (Erik Czumbel draws the foul)
|14:08
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|14:10
|Jacob Germany misses two point jump shot
|14:26
|Christian Tucker defensive rebound
|14:28
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
|14:43
|Josh Farmer turnover (traveling)
|14:57
|Roadrunners 30 second timeout
|14:57
|+3
|Jaelen House makes three point jump shot
|7-17
|15:07
|Jacob Germany turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Mashburn Jr. steals)
|15:24
|+2
|Morris Udeze makes two point dunk (Javonte Johnson assists)
|7-14
|15:24
|Javonte Johnson offensive rebound
|15:31
|Josiah Allick misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|Josiah Allick offensive rebound
|15:39
|Morris Udeze misses two point hook shot
|15:51
|Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Jaelen House steals)
|16:08
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|7-12
|16:08
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|7-11
|16:08
|+1
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|7-10
|16:08
|TV timeout
|16:08
|John Buggs III shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|16:22
|Japhet Medor turnover (offensive foul)
|16:22
|Japhet Medor offensive foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)
|16:29
|+2
|Morris Udeze makes two point layup (Jamal Mashburn Jr. assists)
|7-9
|16:55
|+2
|John Buggs III makes two point pullup jump shot
|7-7
|16:59
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. personal foul (John Buggs III draws the foul)
|17:10
|+3
|Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Jamal Mashburn Jr. assists)
|5-7
|17:15
|Javonte Johnson defensive rebound
|17:17
|Japhet Medor misses two point driving layup
|17:31
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|17:31
|+1
|Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-3
|17:31
|Jacob Germany shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)
|17:45
|+2
|Jacob Germany makes two point jump shot (John Buggs III assists)
|5-2
|17:56
|Javonte Johnson personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|18:04
|Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|18:06
|Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|Lobos defensive rebound
|18:28
|DJ Richards misses three point jump shot
|18:50
|Roadrunners defensive rebound
|18:52
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|19:22
|+3
|DJ Richards makes three point jump shot (Jacob Germany assists)
|3-2
|19:44
|+2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|0-2
|20:00
|Jacob Germany vs. Morris Udeze (Jaelen House gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Josiah Allick makes two point alley-oop layup (Jaelen House assists)
|5:46
|Jaelen House defensive rebound
|5:54
|Christian Tucker misses two point pullup jump shot
|5:56
|+ 2
|Morris Udeze makes two point hook shot (Jaelen House assists)
|6:06
|Lobos offensive rebound
|6:14
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point driving layup
|6:16
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound
|6:22
|Aleu Aleu misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:24
|+ 1
|DJ Richards makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|6:45
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. technical foul
|6:45
|+ 2
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jaelen House assists)
|6:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|84
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|24-47 (51.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-19 (47.4%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|30-38 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|13
|5
|Fouls
|25
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
17 PTS, 5 REB
|Team Stats
|UTSA 5-3
|67.3 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|11.6 APG
|New Mexico 8-0
|84.6 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Richards G
|7.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.0 APG
|35.0 FG%
|
00
|. Udeze F
|18.5 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|63.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Richards G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|M. Udeze F
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.0
|FG%
|51.1
|
|
|47.4
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Richards
|17
|5
|0
|4/6
|4/5
|5/5
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Buggs III
|11
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|3/3
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Medor
|6
|2
|5
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|-
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|J. Germany
|4
|7
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|L. Bofinger
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Richards
|17
|5
|0
|4/6
|4/5
|5/5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Buggs III
|11
|2
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|3/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Medor
|6
|2
|5
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|J. Germany
|4
|7
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|L. Bofinger
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Addo-Ankrah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Farmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Aleu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diouf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Czumbel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sabally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Aldirawi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Linguard Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|24
|15
|21/50
|9/19
|11/14
|25
|0
|3
|1
|13
|7
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Udeze
|23
|7
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|9/11
|2
|-
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|J. House
|19
|4
|7
|4/6
|4/5
|7/9
|2
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|18
|2
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|7/10
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Allick
|13
|6
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|J. Johnson
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Udeze
|23
|7
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|9/11
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|J. House
|19
|4
|7
|4/6
|4/5
|7/9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|18
|2
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|7/10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Allick
|13
|6
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|J. Johnson
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Appelhans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Forsling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Fino-A-Laself
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Manzanares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Webb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kuac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|28
|15
|24/47
|6/16
|30/38
|16
|0
|6
|7
|5
|6
|22
