2nd Half
UTSA
Roadrunners
24
NMEX
Lobos
34

Time Team Play Score
5:46 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point alley-oop layup (Jaelen House assists) 62-84
5:54   Jaelen House defensive rebound  
5:56   Christian Tucker misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:06 +2 Morris Udeze makes two point hook shot (Jaelen House assists) 62-82
6:14   Lobos offensive rebound  
6:16   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point driving layup  
6:22   Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound  
6:24   Aleu Aleu misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:45 +1 DJ Richards makes technical free throw 1 of 1 62-80
6:45   Jamal Mashburn Jr. technical foul  
6:48 +2 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jaelen House assists) 61-80
6:59   Jamal Mashburn Jr. defensive rebound  
7:01   Josh Farmer misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:19 +2 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (KJ Jenkins assists) 61-78
7:36   Lachlan Bofinger turnover (offensive foul)  
7:36   Lachlan Bofinger offensive foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)  
7:48   DJ Richards defensive rebound  
7:50   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point jump shot  
7:53   TV timeout  
8:10 +2 Erik Czumbel makes two point driving finger roll layup 61-76
8:20   Jaelen House kicked ball violation  
8:27 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-76
8:27 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-75
8:27   Japhet Medor personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)  
8:30   Morris Udeze defensive rebound  
8:30   Josh Farmer misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:27   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Josh Farmer draws the foul)  
8:30   Roadrunners defensive rebound  
8:30   Morris Udeze misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:30   Morris Udeze misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:30   Josh Farmer shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)  
8:47   Jaelen House defensive rebound  
8:47   Lachlan Bofinger misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:47   Morris Udeze shooting foul (Lachlan Bofinger draws the foul)  
8:48 +2 Lachlan Bofinger makes two point layup 59-74
9:01 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-74
9:01 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-73
9:01   DJ Richards shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)  
9:06   Jaelen House defensive rebound  
9:08   Jacob Germany misses two point driving hook shot  
9:27 +1 Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-72
9:27 +1 Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-71
9:27   Isaiah Addo-Ankrah personal foul (Donovan Dent draws the foul)  
9:41   Jacob Germany turnover (lost ball) (KJ Jenkins steals)  
9:53   Jacob Germany defensive rebound  
9:55   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot  
10:06   DJ Richards turnover (traveling)  
10:15   Jacob Germany defensive rebound  
10:17   KJ Jenkins misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot  
10:40 +2 Jacob Germany makes two point hook shot (Erik Czumbel assists) 57-70
11:02   Jacob Germany defensive rebound  
11:04   Birima Seck misses two point hook shot  
11:13   KJ Jenkins defensive rebound  
11:15   Isaiah Addo-Ankrah misses three point jump shot  
11:31   DJ Richards defensive rebound  
11:31   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
11:31 +1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 55-70
11:31 +1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 55-69
11:31   TV timeout  
11:31   Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)  
11:45 +2 Isaiah Addo-Ankrah makes two point putback layup 55-68
11:49   Isaiah Addo-Ankrah offensive rebound  
11:51   DJ Richards misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot  
12:06 +1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-68
12:06 +1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-67
12:06   Christian Tucker personal foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)  
12:14   Morris Udeze defensive rebound  
12:16   Morris Udeze blocks Massal Diouf's two point layup  
12:24   Birima Seck personal foul (Christian Tucker draws the foul)  
12:34 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 1 53-66
12:34   Massal Diouf shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)  
12:35 +2 Morris Udeze makes two point layup 53-65
12:38   Massal Diouf personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)  
12:38   Morris Udeze offensive rebound  
12:40   Jaelen House misses two point layup  
12:48   Morris Udeze defensive rebound  
12:48   Massal Diouf misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:48 +1 Massal Diouf makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-63
12:48   Birima Seck shooting foul (Massal Diouf draws the foul)  
12:50   Massal Diouf offensive rebound  
12:52   Erik Czumbel misses two point driving finger roll layup  
12:58   Jaelen House personal foul (Isaiah Addo-Ankrah draws the foul)  
13:27   Josh Farmer defensive rebound  
13:27   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:27   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:27   John Buggs III shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)  
13:29   Morris Udeze defensive rebound  
13:31   Josiah Allick blocks Jacob Germany's two point layup  
13:44 +3 Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Josiah Allick assists) 52-63
13:49   Josiah Allick offensive rebound  
13:51   Morris Udeze misses two point layup  
14:03   Japhet Medor turnover (offensive foul)  
14:03   Japhet Medor offensive foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)  
14:06   KJ Jenkins personal foul (John Buggs III draws the foul)  
14:15   DJ Richards offensive rebound  
14:17   Jacob Germany misses two point jump shot  
14:44   Jamal Mashburn Jr. turnover (bad pass) (DJ Richards steals)  
15:01 +2 Josh Farmer makes two point alley-oop layup (Japhet Medor assists) 52-60
15:09   DJ Richards defensive rebound  
15:11   KJ Jenkins misses three point pullup jump shot  
15:16   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
15:18   John Buggs III misses three point jump shot  
15:24   John Buggs III offensive rebound  
15:26   Josiah Allick blocks John Buggs III's two point driving layup  
15:39 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point hook shot 50-60
15:58 +1 John Buggs III makes regular free throw 3 of 3 50-58
15:58 +1 John Buggs III makes regular free throw 2 of 3 49-58
15:58 +1 John Buggs III makes regular free throw 1 of 3 48-58
15:58   TV timeout  
15:58   Jaelen House shooting foul (John Buggs III draws the foul)  
16:15 +3 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaelen House assists) 47-58
16:23   Morris Udeze defensive rebound  
16:25   Massal Diouf misses two point layup  
16:38 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point layup (Jaelen House assists) 47-55
16:58 +1 Massal Diouf makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-53
16:58 +1 Massal Diouf makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-53
16:58   Javonte Johnson shooting foul (Massal Diouf draws the foul)  
17:12 +1 Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-53
17:12   Jaelen House misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:12   Massal Diouf shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)  
17:29 +2 Lachlan Bofinger makes two point hook shot (Japhet Medor assists) 45-52
17:48   Jacob Germany offensive rebound  
17:50   John Buggs III misses three point jump shot  
17:59   Lachlan Bofinger defensive rebound  
18:01   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:09   Jacob Germany personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)  
18:28 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup (John Buggs III assists) 43-52
18:35   John Buggs III defensive rebound  
18:37   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point driving layup  
19:01 +3 DJ Richards makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists) 41-52
19:14 +2 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point driving finger roll layup 38-52
19:28   Roadrunners turnover (shot clock violation)  

1st Half
UTSA
Roadrunners
38
NMEX
Lobos
50

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +1 DJ Richards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-50
0:02 +1 DJ Richards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-50
0:02   Morris Udeze personal foul (DJ Richards draws the foul)  
0:02   Roadrunners offensive rebound  
0:04   Christian Tucker misses two point driving floating jump shot  
0:11   Christian Tucker defensive rebound  
0:13   Braden Appelhans misses three point jump shot  
0:40 +1 DJ Richards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-50
0:40 +1 DJ Richards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-50
0:40   Javonte Johnson personal foul (DJ Richards draws the foul)  
0:55   Josiah Allick personal foul (Aleu Aleu draws the foul)  
1:06 +2 KJ Jenkins makes two point pullup jump shot 34-50
1:12   Lobos 30 second timeout  
1:12   Lobos offensive rebound  
1:15   KJ Jenkins misses three point pullup jump shot  
1:32 +3 DJ Richards makes three point jump shot (John Buggs III assists) 34-48
1:37   Roadrunners offensive rebound  
1:40   John Buggs III misses three point jump shot  
1:49   DJ Richards defensive rebound  
1:51   Javonte Johnson misses two point pullup jump shot  
1:57   Massal Diouf turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Allick steals)  
2:14   Massal Diouf defensive rebound  
2:14   Jaelen House misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
2:14 +1 Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 3 31-48
2:14 +1 Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 3 31-47
2:14   Japhet Medor shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)  
2:24   Javonte Johnson defensive rebound  
2:26   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
2:42 +1 Josiah Allick makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-46
2:42 +1 Josiah Allick makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-45
2:42   Lachlan Bofinger personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)  
2:59 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point putback layup 31-44
2:59   Japhet Medor offensive rebound  
3:01   Josiah Allick blocks Lachlan Bofinger's three point jump shot  
3:18   Roadrunners 30 second timeout  
3:30   TV timeout  
3:30   Roadrunners defensive rebound  
3:32   Jaelen House misses three point jump shot  
3:54 +3 John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists) 29-44
4:07   Morris Udeze turnover (lost ball) (Japhet Medor steals)  
4:11   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
4:13   Josh Farmer misses two point hook shot  
4:22   Jaelen House turnover (lost ball) (Japhet Medor steals)  
4:31 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 26-44
4:35   Japhet Medor offensive rebound  
4:37   Morris Udeze blocks Japhet Medor's two point layup  
4:50 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-44
4:50 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-43
4:50   Lachlan Bofinger personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)  
5:09 +2 Josh Farmer makes two point hook shot (Erik Czumbel assists) 24-42
5:35 +2 Morris Udeze makes two point putback dunk 22-42
5:36   Morris Udeze offensive rebound  
5:38   Josh Farmer blocks Morris Udeze's two point layup  
5:57 +3 John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Erik Czumbel assists) 22-40
6:22 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-40
6:22 +1 Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-39
6:22   Jacob Germany personal foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)  
6:39   KJ Jenkins defensive rebound  
6:41   Isaiah Addo-Ankrah misses three point jump shot  
6:52   Donovan Dent personal foul (Lachlan Bofinger draws the foul)  
7:14 +1 KJ Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-38
7:14 +1 KJ Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-37
7:14   TV timeout  
7:14   Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shooting foul (KJ Jenkins draws the foul)  
7:18   Erik Czumbel turnover (bad pass) (KJ Jenkins steals)  
7:32 +2 Morris Udeze makes two point driving layup (KJ Jenkins assists) 19-36
7:43   Donovan Dent defensive rebound  
7:45   John Buggs III misses three point jump shot  
7:53 +2 Morris Udeze makes two point driving layup 19-34
8:00   DJ Richards turnover (bad pass) (Morris Udeze steals)  
8:12   Isaiah Addo-Ankrah defensive rebound  
8:14   KJ Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
8:18   Javonte Johnson offensive rebound  
8:18   Donovan Dent misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:18 +1 Donovan Dent makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-32
8:18   Japhet Medor personal foul (Donovan Dent draws the foul)  
8:23   Javonte Johnson defensive rebound  
8:25   Jacob Germany misses two point driving finger roll layup  
8:39 +2 Donovan Dent makes two point driving layup 19-31
8:54 +3 DJ Richards makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Addo-Ankrah assists) 19-29
9:09   Donovan Dent turnover (out of bounds)  
9:27   TV timeout  
9:27   Aleu Aleu personal foul (KJ Jenkins draws the foul)  
9:28   KJ Jenkins defensive rebound  
9:30   Donovan Dent blocks Japhet Medor's two point driving layup  
9:41 +3 Josiah Allick makes three point jump shot (Donovan Dent assists) 16-29
10:06 +3 Isaiah Addo-Ankrah makes three point jump shot (Jacob Germany assists) 16-26
10:12   Jacob Germany defensive rebound  
10:14   Josiah Allick misses two point layup  
10:32 +3 Isaiah Addo-Ankrah makes three point jump shot (Japhet Medor assists) 13-26
10:46 +2 KJ Jenkins makes two point driving finger roll layup (Jaelen House assists) 10-26
10:54   Jaelen House defensive rebound  
10:56   Isaiah Addo-Ankrah misses three point stepback jump shot  
11:16 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point layup (Jaelen House assists) 10-24
11:38 +3 Aleu Aleu makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Addo-Ankrah assists) 10-22
11:53   Jacob Germany defensive rebound  
11:55   KJ Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
12:09   Josh Farmer turnover (offensive foul)  
12:09   Josh Farmer offensive foul (KJ Jenkins draws the foul)  
12:39 +3 Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Josiah Allick assists) 7-22
12:53   Aleu Aleu turnover (traveling)  
13:12   Donovan Dent personal foul (Erik Czumbel draws the foul)  
13:31 +1 Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-19
13:31 +1 Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-18
13:31   Josh Farmer shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)  
13:39   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
13:41   Jaelen House blocks Josh Farmer's two point hook shot  
13:56   Jamal Mashburn Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
13:56   Jamal Mashburn Jr. offensive foul (Erik Czumbel draws the foul)  
14:08   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
14:10   Jacob Germany misses two point jump shot  
14:26   Christian Tucker defensive rebound  
14:28   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot  
14:43   Josh Farmer turnover (traveling)  
14:57   Roadrunners 30 second timeout  
14:57 +3 Jaelen House makes three point jump shot 7-17
15:07   Jacob Germany turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Mashburn Jr. steals)  
15:24 +2 Morris Udeze makes two point dunk (Javonte Johnson assists) 7-14
15:24   Javonte Johnson offensive rebound  
15:31   Josiah Allick misses three point jump shot  
15:37   Josiah Allick offensive rebound  
15:39   Morris Udeze misses two point hook shot  
15:51   Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Jaelen House steals)  
16:08 +1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 7-12
16:08 +1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 7-11
16:08 +1 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 7-10
16:08   TV timeout  
16:08   John Buggs III shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)  
16:22   Japhet Medor turnover (offensive foul)  
16:22   Japhet Medor offensive foul (Jamal Mashburn Jr. draws the foul)  
16:29 +2 Morris Udeze makes two point layup (Jamal Mashburn Jr. assists) 7-9
16:55 +2 John Buggs III makes two point pullup jump shot 7-7
16:59   Jamal Mashburn Jr. personal foul (John Buggs III draws the foul)  
17:10 +3 Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Jamal Mashburn Jr. assists) 5-7
17:15   Javonte Johnson defensive rebound  
17:17   Japhet Medor misses two point driving layup  
17:31 +1 Jaelen House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-4
17:31 +1 Jaelen House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-3
17:31   Jacob Germany shooting foul (Jaelen House draws the foul)  
17:45 +2 Jacob Germany makes two point jump shot (John Buggs III assists) 5-2
17:56   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
18:04   Jacob Germany defensive rebound  
18:06   Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot  
18:23   Lobos defensive rebound  
18:28   DJ Richards misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Roadrunners defensive rebound  
18:52   Jamal Mashburn Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:22 +3 DJ Richards makes three point jump shot (Jacob Germany assists) 3-2
19:44 +2 Jamal Mashburn Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot 0-2
20:00   Jacob Germany vs. Morris Udeze (Jaelen House gains possession)  
UTSA
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Richards 17 5 0 4/6 4/5 5/5 1 - 1 0 2 1 4
J. Buggs III 11 2 3 3/8 2/6 3/3 2 - 0 0 0 1 1
J. Medor 6 2 5 3/7 0/1 0/0 5 - 2 0 3 2 0
J. Germany 4 7 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 0 2 1 6
L. Bofinger 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/1 3 - 0 0 1 0 1
New Mexico
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Udeze 23 7 0 7/10 0/0 9/11 2 - 1 2 1 2 5
J. House 19 4 7 4/6 4/5 7/9 2 - 1 1 1 0 4
J. Mashburn Jr. 18 2 2 5/12 1/3 7/10 2 - 1 0 2 0 2
J. Allick 13 6 2 5/7 1/2 2/2 1 - 1 3 0 2 4
J. Johnson 0 5 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 - 0 0 0 2 3
