Hot-shooting West Virginia welcomes Jelly Walker, UAB
West Virginia will aim to continue its sharp shooting on Saturday when it hosts UAB in the second contest of their four-game homestand in Morgantown, W. Va.
The Mountaineers (7-2) shot a blistering 55.2 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from 3-point range in an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night.
Tre Mitchell highlighted his 19-point performance by sinking 8 of 12 shots from the floor and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. His point total fell just short of his season high of 21, set during West Virginia's 75-57 win over Morehead State on Nov. 15.
Erik Stevenson scored all 13 of his points in the first half on Wednesday for the Mountaineers, who saw an 18-point lead whittled to five early in the second half.
"We play pretty well and then we kind of get happy," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "We just don't continue to bear down. We come out and run things really well and hard and then we just kind of stop."
Stevenson averages a team-best 14.2 points per game for West Virginia, while Mitchell (12.9), Joe Toussaint (11.0) and Emmitt Matthews Jr. (10.2) are also contributing double-digit totals.
A winner of six in a row, UAB (7-1) is led by Jordan "Jelly" Walker. The former Seton Hall and Tulane transfer erupted for 30 points, eight assists and three steals in the Blazers' 76-68 victory over South Alabama on Sunday.
Walker is averaging a robust 25.7 points per game this season for UAB.
"Obviously, I can score," Walker said, per AL.com. "Offensively, I'm gifted and I show that on a nightly basis. But I want to show people I can get after it on the defensive end as well. Even though I'm little, I can be a pest out there. That's what we need. That edge."
Walker was limited to 13 points on 6-for-20 shooting in the Blazers' 65-59 setback to West Virginia on Dec. 18, 2021 in Birmingham.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|UAB 7-1
|90.1 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|18.3 APG
|West Virginia 7-2
|80.4 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Walker
|7
|33.1
|25.7
|2.7
|4.6
|2.10
|0.00
|2.4
|45.7
|41.7
|91.9
|0.3
|2.4
|K. Buffen
|8
|23.4
|10.4
|7.3
|1.3
|0.80
|0.90
|2.0
|51.9
|12.5
|87.5
|2.6
|4.6
|E. Gaines
|8
|26.1
|10.1
|3.5
|5.4
|1.80
|0.60
|3.0
|39.7
|31.3
|70.0
|0.1
|3.4
|L. Brewer
|8
|25.1
|8.9
|3.8
|1.8
|1.30
|1.10
|1.0
|45.2
|33.3
|100.0
|1
|2.8
|T. Brewer
|8
|16.5
|8.5
|4.6
|0.9
|0.90
|0.60
|0.6
|55.1
|28.6
|70.6
|1.8
|2.9
|T. Jemison
|8
|20.5
|8.4
|7.0
|1.0
|0.40
|1.10
|0.8
|62.8
|0.0
|65.0
|2.3
|4.8
|J. Davis
|8
|17.4
|6.6
|5.9
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|1.4
|50.0
|0.0
|70.0
|2.5
|3.4
|T. Lovan
|7
|17.6
|5.9
|2.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|60.0
|0.0
|68.8
|0.9
|2
|E. Johnson
|5
|12.4
|5.0
|1.2
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|0.4
|69.2
|57.1
|100.0
|0
|1.2
|T. Toney
|8
|10.5
|4.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|0.1
|52.2
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|0.6
|T. Bertram
|7
|6
|2.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|46.2
|36.4
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|S. Sigmon
|1
|3
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|R. Gordon
|2
|7.5
|0.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|3
|J. Coleman
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Donohoo
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|8
|0.0
|90.1
|45.0
|18.3
|9.00
|4.90
|12.3
|49.2
|34.3
|77.3
|13.4
|29.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Stevenson
|9
|22.4
|14.2
|3.0
|2.1
|1.20
|0.30
|2.2
|52.8
|46.5
|70.0
|0.2
|2.8
|T. Mitchell
|9
|23.8
|12.9
|4.3
|1.7
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|56.6
|42.1
|81.5
|0.8
|3.6
|J. Toussaint
|9
|23.4
|11.0
|3.4
|3.8
|0.90
|0.00
|1.8
|41.7
|33.3
|74.1
|0.9
|2.6
|E. Matthews Jr.
|9
|30.3
|10.2
|3.2
|1.4
|0.70
|0.30
|0.9
|46.4
|42.3
|89.5
|0.6
|2.7
|K. Johnson
|9
|21.2
|8.0
|1.8
|3.4
|1.70
|0.00
|1.4
|38.9
|33.3
|82.1
|0.4
|1.3
|M. Wague
|9
|12.9
|5.8
|3.2
|0.4
|0.80
|0.40
|0.9
|78.6
|0.0
|44.4
|1.7
|1.6
|J. Bell Jr.
|9
|16.6
|5.2
|5.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|1.2
|59.3
|0.0
|62.5
|2
|3.4
|S. Wilson
|9
|15.4
|4.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.80
|0.00
|0.1
|34.1
|39.1
|80.0
|1
|0.6
|K. Johnson
|9
|13.2
|3.2
|1.1
|0.7
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|72.2
|33.3
|50.0
|0.2
|0.9
|J. King
|4
|3.8
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Okonkwo
|8
|10.3
|1.8
|2.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|46.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.9
|P. Suemnick
|5
|3.6
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Harris
|8
|8.1
|1.6
|1.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|26.7
|22.2
|75.0
|0.5
|1.1
|J. Davis
|4
|1.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|9
|0.0
|80.4
|37.4
|15.1
|7.70
|2.80
|12.3
|49.6
|38.5
|72.0
|10.4
|24.0
