Ole Miss jumps out early, cruises to 98-61 win over Valpo
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Matthew Murrell scored 17 points, Daeshun Ruffin added 14 points and six scored in double figures as Mississippi rolled to a 98-61 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday.
Ole Miss (7-2) ended a two-game skid and has won all five of its home games. Valparaiso (4-7), which is winless in its five road games, has lost three of its last four overall.
Murrell and Ruffin were a combined 12 of 18 from the field. Myles Burns added 12 points and eight rebounds for Ole Miss. Robert Allen and Jaemyn Brakefield had 11 points apiece and Tye Fagan 10.
Kobe King scored 20 points to lead Valparaiso. Ben Krikke added 16 points and Nick Edwards had 14.
Ole Miss jumped out to a 20-point lead about 13 minutes in and led 53-30 at the break. Murrell had 10 points and Burns and Allen each chipped in eight as the Rebels shot 56%. A 30-12 surge to open the second half stretched the Rebels' lead to 41 points with 9:55 remaining.
The game was the first time they met since the '98 NCAA tournament when Bryce Drew hit ''The Shot'' -- the buzzer-beater to give 13th-seeded Valpo a 70-69 win over 4th-seeded Ole Miss in a first-round game.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ben Krikke vs. Jayveous McKinnis (Beacons gains possession)
|19:40
|Preston Ruedinger turnover (Myles Burns steals)
|19:36
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point dunk
|0-2
|19:22
|Quinton Green misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|19:08
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:55
|+2
|Kobe King makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|18:45
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|18:25
|Preston Ruedinger misses two point jump shot
|18:23
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|18:17
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point layup
|2-8
|18:17
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|18:04
|Nick Edwards turnover
|17:56
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|Kobe King defensive rebound
|17:50
|Quinton Green misses two point layup
|17:48
|Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|17:48
|Amaree Abram shooting foul
|17:48
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-8
|17:48
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-8
|17:39
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|Quinton Green defensive rebound
|17:24
|Jayveous McKinnis blocks Nick Edwards's two point layup
|17:22
|Ibra Bayu offensive rebound
|17:17
|+2
|Ibra Bayu makes two point layup
|6-8
|17:08
|Quinton Green personal foul
|16:57
|Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
|16:55
|Myles Burns offensive rebound
|16:47
|Myles Burns misses two point layup
|16:47
|Myles Burns offensive rebound
|16:47
|Amaree Abram turnover (Nick Edwards steals)
|16:46
|Jayveous McKinnis personal foul
|16:22
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|16:20
|Amaree Abram defensive rebound
|16:12
|Quinton Green shooting foul (Matthew Murrell draws the foul)
|16:12
|Quinton Green technical foul
|16:12
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|6-9
|16:12
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|6-10
|16:12
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-11
|16:12
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-12
|15:48
|Ibra Bayu turnover (Jayveous McKinnis steals)
|15:44
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point dunk (Jayveous McKinnis assists)
|6-14
|15:44
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:23
|Ben Krikke turnover (Matthew Murrell steals)
|15:18
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point layup
|6-16
|15:05
|+2
|Nick Edwards makes two point jump shot
|8-16
|15:05
|Daeshun Ruffin shooting foul (Nick Edwards draws the foul)
|15:05
|Nick Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:05
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|14:48
|+2
|Daeshun Ruffin makes two point jump shot
|8-18
|14:32
|Kobe King turnover (out of bounds)
|14:19
|Daeshun Ruffin misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Jerome Palm defensive rebound
|14:06
|Nick Edwards misses two point layup
|14:04
|Nick Edwards offensive rebound
|14:00
|+2
|Nick Edwards makes two point layup
|10-18
|13:48
|Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
|13:46
|Theo Akwuba offensive rebound
|13:43
|Theo Akwuba misses two point layup
|13:41
|Nick Edwards defensive rebound
|13:30
|+3
|Kobe King makes three point jump shot
|13-18
|13:29
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|13:06
|Jerome Palm shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|13:06
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-19
|13:06
|Robert Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:06
|Kobe King defensive rebound
|12:48
|+2
|Kobe King makes two point jump shot
|15-19
|12:33
|+2
|Daeshun Ruffin makes two point layup
|15-21
|12:03
|Ben Krikke misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|Theo Akwuba defensive rebound
|11:45
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup
|15-23
|11:25
|+3
|Kobe King makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|18-23
|11:13
|+2
|Daeshun Ruffin makes two point layup
|18-25
|11:05
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|11:03
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|10:59
|+3
|TJ Caldwell makes three point jump shot (Theo Akwuba assists)
|18-28
|10:40
|Daeshun Ruffin personal foul
|10:40
|TV timeout
|10:40
|Nick Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:40
|+1
|Nick Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-28
|10:28
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup (Josh Mballa assists)
|19-30
|10:08
|Ibra Bayu turnover (Josh Mballa steals)
|10:05
|Nick Edwards personal foul
|10:05
|+2
|James White makes two point layup (Amaree Abram assists)
|19-32
|9:51
|Nick Edwards turnover (out of bounds)
|9:33
|Ben Krikke blocks Amaree Abram's two point layup
|9:31
|James White offensive rebound
|9:24
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point jump shot (James White assists)
|19-34
|9:24
|Jerome Palm shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|9:24
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-35
|9:15
|TJ Caldwell personal foul
|8:54
|Ibra Bayu misses two point jump shot
|8:52
|James White defensive rebound
|8:44
|Ibra Bayu personal foul
|8:44
|Robert Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:44
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|8:14
|Nick Edwards turnover (Josh Mballa steals)
|8:14
|Josh Mballa turnover (Ibra Bayu steals)
|8:14
|Ibra Bayu offensive foul
|8:14
|Ibra Bayu turnover (offensive foul)
|7:59
|TJ Caldwell misses two point layup
|7:57
|Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point dunk
|19-37
|7:49
|Kobe King misses two point jump shot
|7:47
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|7:41
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|7:39
|James White offensive rebound
|7:25
|TJ Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|7:03
|Nick Edwards misses two point layup
|7:01
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|6:58
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|Preston Ruedinger defensive rebound
|6:48
|Ben Krikke turnover (Jayveous McKinnis steals)
|6:41
|+2
|James White makes two point layup (Amaree Abram assists)
|19-39
|6:19
|Preston Ruedinger misses two point layup
|6:17
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|6:04
|James White misses three point jump shot
|6:02
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|5:55
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Ibra Bayu assists)
|21-39
|5:31
|Jayveous McKinnis misses two point jump shot
|5:29
|Preston Ruedinger defensive rebound
|5:14
|+2
|Kobe King makes two point layup (Preston Ruedinger assists)
|23-39
|5:14
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|5:14
|TV timeout
|4:48
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point jump shot
|23-41
|4:20
|Nick Edwards misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|4:04
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|Preston Ruedinger defensive rebound
|3:59
|Kobe King turnover (Matthew Murrell steals)
|3:52
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point layup (Matthew Murrell assists)
|23-43
|3:32
|Ben Krikke misses two point layup
|3:30
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|3:22
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|Beacons defensive rebound
|3:22
|TV timeout
|3:08
|Kobe King misses two point jump shot
|3:06
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|2:54
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point jump shot
|23-45
|2:36
|+3
|Nick Edwards makes three point jump shot (Ben Krikke assists)
|26-45
|2:23
|+2
|Theo Akwuba makes two point layup (Matthew Murrell assists)
|26-47
|2:03
|Kobe King turnover (Tye Fagan steals)
|2:00
|Preston Ruedinger shooting foul (Myles Burns draws the foul)
|2:00
|+1
|Myles Burns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-48
|2:00
|+1
|Myles Burns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-49
|1:50
|Nick Edwards turnover (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|1:46
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point layup
|1:44
|Tye Fagan offensive rebound
|1:38
|+2
|Tye Fagan makes two point dunk
|26-51
|1:24
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|Beacons offensive rebound
|1:19
|Myles Burns shooting foul (Kobe King draws the foul)
|1:19
|+1
|Kobe King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-51
|1:19
|+1
|Kobe King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-51
|0:59
|+2
|Tye Fagan makes two point jump shot
|28-53
|0:34
|Theo Akwuba shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|0:34
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-53
|0:34
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-53
|0:06
|Amaree Abram turnover
|0:00
|Preston Ruedinger misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|19:48
|Quinton Green defensive rebound
|19:38
|Quinton Green turnover (Jayveous McKinnis steals)
|19:33
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point dunk (Jayveous McKinnis assists)
|30-55
|19:05
|Kobe King misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|18:56
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|30-58
|18:53
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|18:53
|TV timeout
|18:27
|Kobe King misses two point layup
|18:25
|Beacons offensive rebound
|18:21
|Kobe King misses two point layup
|18:19
|Kobe King offensive rebound
|18:12
|+2
|Jerome Palm makes two point dunk (Nick Edwards assists)
|32-58
|17:44
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point layup
|32-60
|17:25
|Ben Krikke misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|Amaree Abram defensive rebound
|17:11
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point jump shot
|32-62
|16:46
|+2
|Kobe King makes two point layup
|34-62
|16:31
|Nick Edwards personal foul
|16:20
|+3
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|34-65
|16:06
|TJ Caldwell personal foul
|16:04
|Amaree Abram shooting foul (Nick Edwards draws the foul)
|16:04
|+1
|Nick Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-65
|16:04
|Nick Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:04
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|15:49
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point jump shot (Matthew Murrell assists)
|35-67
|15:20
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (Matthew Murrell steals)
|15:14
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point dunk
|35-69
|14:58
|Jayveous McKinnis shooting foul (Nick Edwards draws the foul)
|14:58
|TV timeout
|14:58
|+1
|Nick Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-69
|14:58
|+1
|Nick Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-69
|14:37
|+2
|Daeshun Ruffin makes two point jump shot (Robert Allen assists)
|37-71
|14:14
|+3
|Nick Edwards makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|40-71
|13:49
|Kobe King blocks Matthew Murrell's two point layup
|13:47
|Kobe King defensive rebound
|13:42
|Theo Akwuba blocks Kobe King's two point layup
|13:40
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|13:25
|Darius DeAveiro shooting foul (Daeshun Ruffin draws the foul)
|13:25
|+1
|Daeshun Ruffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-72
|13:25
|+1
|Daeshun Ruffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-73
|13:06
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|13:04
|Ibra Bayu offensive rebound
|12:59
|Ibra Bayu misses two point layup
|12:57
|Ibra Bayu offensive rebound
|12:55
|+2
|Ibra Bayu makes two point layup
|42-73
|12:48
|+2
|James White makes two point jump shot (Daeshun Ruffin assists)
|42-75
|12:23
|Nick Edwards turnover (out of bounds)
|12:05
|+2
|Daeshun Ruffin makes two point jump shot
|42-77
|11:51
|Nick Edwards misses two point jump shot
|11:49
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|11:35
|James White misses two point layup
|11:33
|Nick Edwards defensive rebound
|11:25
|Quinton Green misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|11:08
|James White misses two point layup
|11:06
|James White offensive rebound
|11:02
|+2
|James White makes two point jump shot
|42-79
|10:50
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|10:48
|James White defensive rebound
|10:43
|+2
|Daeshun Ruffin makes two point jump shot
|42-81
|10:22
|Quinton Green turnover (Tye Fagan steals)
|10:17
|Tye Fagan misses two point dunk
|10:15
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|10:11
|TV timeout
|9:54
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup (James White assists)
|42-83
|9:22
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Connor Barrett assists)
|44-83
|9:03
|James White misses two point jump shot
|9:01
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|8:51
|Kobe King misses two point jump shot
|8:49
|Theo Akwuba defensive rebound
|8:41
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|8:13
|+2
|Kobe King makes two point layup
|46-83
|7:52
|James White misses two point jump shot
|7:50
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|7:38
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|48-83
|7:38
|James White shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|7:38
|TV timeout
|7:38
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-83
|7:26
|Josh Mballa misses two point layup
|7:24
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|7:09
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|7:07
|Beacons offensive rebound
|7:07
|TJ Caldwell personal foul
|7:00
|Amaree Abram shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|7:00
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-83
|7:00
|Ben Krikke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:00
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|6:39
|Ibra Bayu shooting foul
|6:39
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-84
|6:39
|Robert Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:39
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|6:34
|Kobe King misses two point jump shot
|6:32
|Josh Mballa defensive rebound
|6:27
|+2
|Tye Fagan makes two point layup
|50-86
|6:03
|+2
|Connor Barrett makes two point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|52-86
|5:56
|Connor Barrett shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
|5:56
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-87
|5:56
|Tye Fagan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:56
|Josh Mballa offensive rebound
|5:49
|TJ Caldwell misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|Josh Mballa offensive rebound
|5:49
|+2
|Josh Mballa makes two point layup
|52-89
|5:28
|Josh Mballa blocks Darius DeAveiro's two point layup
|5:26
|Rebels defensive rebound
|5:22
|Myles Burns misses two point layup
|5:20
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|5:14
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|54-89
|5:01
|+2
|Malique Ewin makes two point dunk (Josh Mballa assists)
|54-91
|4:39
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (Josh Mballa steals)
|4:32
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point layup (Malique Ewin assists)
|54-93
|4:15
|Ibra Bayu turnover (out of bounds)
|4:01
|+3
|Tye Fagan makes three point jump shot (Myles Burns assists)
|54-96
|3:44
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|56-96
|3:30
|Malique Ewin misses two point jump shot
|3:28
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|3:23
|Connor Barrett misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|Josh Mballa defensive rebound
|3:09
|Tye Fagan misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Ibra Bayu defensive rebound
|2:52
|Kobe King misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|2:38
|TJ Caldwell misses two point dunk
|2:36
|Kobe King defensive rebound
|2:33
|+2
|Kobe King makes two point layup
|58-96
|2:11
|Malique Ewin turnover
|2:11
|TV timeout
|1:55
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|1:53
|James White defensive rebound
|1:32
|James White turnover (traveling)
|1:12
|Darius DeAveiro turnover
|1:06
|+2
|Josh Mballa makes two point layup (James White assists)
|58-98
|0:54
|Kobe King misses two point jump shot
|0:52
|James White defensive rebound
|0:32
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|0:30
|Beacons defensive rebound
|0:04
|+3
|Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|61-98
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Connor Barrett makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|0:04
|Beacons defensive rebound
|0:30
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|James White defensive rebound
|0:52
|Kobe King misses two point jump shot
|0:54
|+ 2
|Josh Mballa makes two point layup (James White assists)
|1:06
|Darius DeAveiro turnover
|1:12
|James White turnover (traveling)
|1:32
|James White defensive rebound
|1:53
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|1:55
|Malique Ewin turnover
|2:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|98
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|41-73 (56.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|39
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|24
|29
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|2
|14
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|21
|5
|Fouls
|13
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 4-7
|70.3 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Ole Miss 7-2
|69.1 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. King G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|M. Murrell G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|56.2
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. King
|20
|5
|0
|8/18
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|B. Krikke
|16
|3
|1
|5/15
|0/2
|6/7
|0
|37
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|P. Ruedinger
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Q. Green
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. King
|20
|5
|0
|8/18
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|B. Krikke
|16
|3
|1
|5/15
|0/2
|6/7
|0
|37
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|P. Ruedinger
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Q. Green
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Edwards
|14
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/3
|4/7
|2
|26
|1
|0
|6
|1
|2
|C. Barrett
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Bayu
|4
|13
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10
|J. Palm
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. DeAveiro
|0
|0
|7
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Palesse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Freese-Vilien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Morrill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|30
|12
|22/57
|5/13
|12/16
|13
|200
|2
|2
|21
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Murrell
|17
|1
|3
|6/11
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Burns
|12
|8
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|J. Brakefield
|11
|3
|0
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Abram
|2
|2
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. McKinnis
|2
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Murrell
|17
|1
|3
|6/11
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Burns
|12
|8
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|J. Brakefield
|11
|3
|0
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Abram
|2
|2
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. McKinnis
|2
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ruffin
|14
|0
|1
|6/7
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Allen
|11
|4
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Fagan
|10
|2
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|18
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. White
|8
|7
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|J. Mballa
|4
|5
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|T. Caldwell
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Ewin
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Akwuba
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|R. Cowherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Passman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ambuehl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|39
|19
|41/73
|4/13
|12/16
|13
|200
|14
|2
|5
|10
|29
-
AMER
GW61
57
2nd 1:41
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 41.0 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW50
74
2nd 1:23
-
MURR
BELLAR50
63
2nd 3:26
-
NORF
W&M61
51
2nd 1:20
-
SEA
UND40
44
2nd 11:56
-
SIUE
ILST60
59
2nd 4:00
-
UTSA
NMEX62
84
2nd 5:40
-
UTVA
NAU68
66
2nd 1:39
-
WINT
FUR63
75
2nd 4:01
-
BRWN
MSU31
48
2nd 10:28 BTN
-
ULM
NWST42
50
2nd 15:11
-
WSU
UNLV49
57
2nd 11:51 FS1
-
BC
NOVA23
30
1st 3:50 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 0.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB24
22
1st 6:35 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM30
29
1st 1.0
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW15
23
1st 3:05
-
6KAN
MIZZ36
17
1st 8:16 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
15
1st 11:04
-
TNTC
TROY6
7
1st 16:23 ESP+
-
UMES
15DUKE4
14
1st 11:37 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX7
12
1st 11:16 ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-