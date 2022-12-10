Hill delivers game-winner as LSU edges Wake Forest 72-70
ATLANTA (AP) Justice Hill scored the winning basket with 2 seconds left, KJ Williams had 35 points, and LSU defeated Wake Forest 72-70 on Saturday as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving quadrupleheader.
After LSU called timeout with 15 seconds left in a tie game, Hill took the ball above the 3-point arc, made a spin move and got to the middle of the lane for the winning layup.
Hill's bucket, only his second of the game, capped a come-from-behind LSU win in which Williams scored 23 second-half points, making 5-of-6 3-pointers. He made 7-of-9 3-pointers for the game and added nine rebounds.
Wake Forest scored seven of the first 10 points in the second half, building a 47-36 lead. Williams scored LSU's next eight points, then Cam Hayes hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 47 with 16:40 remaining. Neither team led by more than five points the remainder of the game and the score was tied at 70 after Wake Forest's Tyree Appleby made one of two free throws with 1:02 remaining.
Both teams worked the clock on their next possessions - Williams missing in the lane for LSU and Damari Monsanto missing a 3-pointer for the Demon Deacons. LSU got possession after Monsanto's miss, then called timeout to set up Hill's winning drive to the hoop.
Appleby had 26 points and six assists for Wake Forest (7-3). He made 9 of 11 from the field. Matthew Marsh had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Cameron Hildreth added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Hayes had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench for LSU (8-1). Derek Fountain added 11 points five rebounds and four steals.
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|KJ Williams vs. Andrew Carr (Justice Hill gains possession)
|19:44
|Adam Miller turnover (lost ball) (Damari Monsanto steals)
|19:34
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|Justice Hill defensive rebound
|19:24
|Justice Hill misses two point jump shot
|19:22
|Zach Keller defensive rebound
|19:05
|Andrew Carr turnover (lost ball) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
|18:50
|+3
|Adam Miller makes three point jump shot
|3-0
|18:26
|Zach Keller misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
|18:15
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point jump shot (Mwani Wilkinson assists)
|5-0
|17:51
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (lost ball) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
|17:43
|Derek Fountain misses two point layup
|17:41
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|17:35
|+3
|Tyree Appleby makes three point jump shot (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|5-3
|17:06
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|8-3
|16:36
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot
|8-6
|16:19
|Mwani Wilkinson misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|15:56
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|15:44
|Justice Hill misses two point layup
|15:42
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|15:36
|+3
|Tyree Appleby makes three point jump shot (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|8-11
|15:12
|KJ Williams misses two point hook shot
|15:10
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|15:03
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup
|8-13
|14:42
|Mwani Wilkinson misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|14:40
|Derek Fountain personal foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|14:40
|TV timeout
|14:16
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point layup (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|8-15
|14:16
|Trae Hannibal shooting foul (Matthew Marsh draws the foul)
|14:16
|+1
|Matthew Marsh makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-16
|14:02
|Adam Miller misses two point layup
|14:00
|Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|13:49
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point hook shot
|8-18
|13:36
|Trae Hannibal misses two point jump shot
|13:34
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|13:12
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|8-20
|13:04
|Trae Hannibal misses two point layup
|13:02
|KJ Williams offensive rebound
|12:57
|KJ Williams misses two point layup
|12:55
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|12:40
|Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|12:29
|Andrew Carr shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|12:29
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:29
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:29
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|12:18
|KJ Williams blocks Jao Ituka's two point layup
|12:16
|Jao Ituka offensive rebound
|12:17
|Jalen Reed personal foul (Jao Ituka draws the foul)
|11:59
|Davion Bradford turnover (traveling)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:46
|+3
|Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|11-20
|11:29
|Davion Bradford offensive foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|11:29
|Davion Bradford turnover (offensive foul)
|11:17
|KJ Williams misses two point jump shot
|11:15
|Jao Ituka defensive rebound
|11:06
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|11:00
|Jump ball. Davion Bradford vs. Jalen Reed (Demon Deacons gains possession)
|10:58
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|10:51
|Cam Hayes personal foul (Jao Ituka draws the foul)
|10:38
|+2
|Jao Ituka makes two point layup
|11-22
|10:19
|Davion Bradford shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|10:19
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:19
|+1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-22
|10:00
|Daivien Williamson misses two point layup
|9:58
|Tigers defensive rebound
|9:49
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|12-25
|9:32
|Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|9:24
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|12-27
|9:24
|Kendal Coleman shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|9:24
|+1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-28
|9:12
|Derek Fountain turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|9:05
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|12-30
|9:05
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|8:54
|Mwani Wilkinson misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|Derek Fountain offensive rebound
|8:44
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup
|14-30
|8:25
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Tigers defensive rebound
|8:02
|KJ Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|7:51
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|14-32
|7:41
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|16-32
|7:16
|+3
|Cameron Hildreth makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|16-35
|6:58
|TV timeout
|6:47
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|19-35
|6:21
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|6:19
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|6:13
|Andrew Carr blocks Adam Miller's two point layup
|6:11
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|6:05
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (bad pass) (Derek Fountain steals)
|6:03
|Derek Fountain turnover (lost ball)
|5:52
|Damari Monsanto turnover (bad pass) (KJ Williams steals)
|5:46
|Mwani Wilkinson misses two point jump shot
|5:44
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|5:18
|Adam Miller personal foul (Andrew Carr draws the foul)
|5:10
|Andrew Carr offensive foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|5:10
|Andrew Carr turnover (offensive foul)
|4:52
|Justice Williams misses two point layup
|4:50
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|4:45
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|19-37
|4:29
|Justice Hill misses two point layup
|4:27
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|4:16
|Justice Hill shooting foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|4:16
|+1
|Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-38
|4:16
|+1
|Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-39
|3:59
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup (Adam Miller assists)
|21-39
|3:42
|TV timeout
|3:37
|Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|3:35
|Tigers defensive rebound
|3:18
|Zach Keller personal foul (Adam Miller draws the foul)
|3:15
|+2
|Justice Williams makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|23-39
|2:41
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|Bobi Klintman offensive rebound
|2:29
|Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass)
|2:16
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup
|25-39
|2:15
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|1:51
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point layup
|1:49
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|1:46
|+2
|Cam Hayes makes two point layup
|27-39
|1:46
|Bobi Klintman shooting foul (Cam Hayes draws the foul)
|1:46
|+1
|Cam Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-39
|1:24
|Bobi Klintman misses three point jump shot
|1:22
|Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|1:13
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|Matthew Marsh offensive rebound
|1:08
|KJ Williams shooting foul (Matthew Marsh draws the foul)
|1:08
|Matthew Marsh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:08
|Matthew Marsh misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:08
|Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|0:59
|Justice Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|0:51
|Tyree Appleby turnover (lost ball) (Cam Hayes steals)
|0:46
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point dunk (Cam Hayes assists)
|30-39
|0:25
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|30-41
|0:25
|KJ Williams shooting foul (Matthew Marsh draws the foul)
|0:25
|Matthew Marsh misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:25
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|0:07
|Cam Hayes misses two point layup
|0:05
|Derek Fountain offensive rebound
|0:05
|Cameron Hildreth personal foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|0:05
|+1
|Derek Fountain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-41
|0:05
|Derek Fountain misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:05
|Cam Hayes offensive rebound
|0:03
|+2
|Cam Hayes makes two point layup
|33-41
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Justice Williams assists)
|36-41
|19:26
|Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Justice Williams defensive rebound
|19:17
|Justice Williams turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Marsh steals)
|19:08
|+2
|Daivien Williamson makes two point layup
|36-43
|19:01
|Adam Miller misses two point layup
|18:59
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|18:48
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|36-45
|18:41
|Andrew Carr personal foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|18:39
|Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Tigers offensive rebound
|18:30
|Adam Miller turnover (lost ball) (Daivien Williamson steals)
|18:18
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|36-47
|18:10
|Cameron Hildreth shooting foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|18:10
|Derek Fountain misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:10
|Derek Fountain misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:10
|KJ Williams offensive rebound
|18:07
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|Tigers offensive rebound
|18:05
|Tyree Appleby personal foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|18:04
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|38-47
|17:41
|Daivien Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Derek Fountain steals)
|17:33
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
|41-47
|17:20
|Andrew Carr turnover (bad pass)
|17:20
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|17:20
|TV timeout
|17:12
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
|44-47
|16:55
|Andrew Carr turnover (lost ball) (Justice Williams steals)
|16:50
|Justice Williams misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|Tigers offensive rebound
|16:48
|Andrew Carr personal foul (KJ Williams draws the foul)
|16:41
|+3
|Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot (KJ Williams assists)
|47-47
|16:17
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|47-49
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:47
|KJ Williams misses two point hook shot
|15:45
|Bobi Klintman defensive rebound
|15:30
|Cam Hayes shooting foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|15:30
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-50
|15:30
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-51
|15:18
|Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|14:57
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|14:40
|+2
|Justice Hill makes two point jump shot
|49-51
|14:11
|Zach Keller misses two point layup
|14:09
|Adam Miller defensive rebound
|13:48
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Justice Hill assists)
|52-51
|13:28
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|52-53
|13:06
|Adam Miller misses two point jump shot
|13:04
|KJ Williams offensive rebound
|13:00
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point dunk
|54-53
|12:47
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|12:45
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|12:21
|+2
|Cam Hayes makes two point dunk
|56-53
|12:03
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:39
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup
|58-53
|11:20
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|11:18
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|10:57
|KJ Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|10:47
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|Tigers defensive rebound
|10:32
|Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|10:19
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point layup (Damari Monsanto assists)
|58-55
|9:54
|Matthew Marsh shooting foul (Justice Williams draws the foul)
|9:54
|Justice Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:54
|+1
|Justice Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-55
|9:33
|Kendal Coleman personal foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|9:32
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point layup (Tyree Appleby assists)
|59-57
|9:09
|Justice Hill misses two point jump shot
|9:07
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|8:59
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (bad pass)
|8:44
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|8:27
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Bobi Klintman offensive rebound
|8:19
|+2
|Bobi Klintman makes two point layup
|59-59
|7:53
|Jump ball. KJ Williams vs. Zach Keller (Demon Deacons gains possession)
|7:53
|KJ Williams turnover (lost ball) (Zach Keller steals)
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:40
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup (Tyree Appleby assists)
|59-61
|7:40
|Justice Williams shooting foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|7:40
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|59-62
|7:32
|Tyree Appleby personal foul (Justice Williams draws the foul)
|7:21
|Justice Williams misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|Zach Keller defensive rebound
|6:53
|Bobi Klintman misses three point jump shot
|6:51
|Tigers defensive rebound
|6:28
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Justice Williams assists)
|62-62
|6:04
|Zach Keller misses three point jump shot
|6:02
|Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|5:58
|Zach Keller shooting foul (KJ Williams draws the foul)
|5:58
|KJ Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:58
|KJ Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:58
|Derek Fountain offensive rebound
|5:54
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup
|64-62
|5:23
|Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass) (Derek Fountain steals)
|5:04
|+2
|Justice Williams makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|66-62
|4:42
|Justice Williams personal foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|4:36
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point jump shot
|66-64
|4:36
|KJ Williams shooting foul (Andrew Carr draws the foul)
|4:36
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|66-65
|4:21
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|4:03
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|66-67
|3:51
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Andrew Carr shooting foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|3:38
|+1
|Derek Fountain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-67
|3:38
|+1
|Derek Fountain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-67
|3:20
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point layup
|3:18
|Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|2:57
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists)
|70-67
|2:40
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|2:38
|Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|2:14
|KJ Williams turnover (lost ball)
|2:00
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|70-69
|1:38
|Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|KJ Williams offensive rebound
|1:31
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|1:29
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|1:13
|Cam Hayes shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|1:13
|Tyree Appleby misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:13
|+1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-70
|1:13
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|0:48
|KJ Williams misses two point layup
|0:46
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|0:29
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|0:27
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|0:16
|Tigers 60 second timeout
|0:03
|+2
|Justice Hill makes two point layup
|72-70
|0:02
|Demon Deacons 60 second timeout
|0:02
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|0:01
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (bad pass) (Derek Fountain steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|72
|Field Goals
|28-55 (50.9%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|30
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|27
|16
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|7
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 7-3
|78.6 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|LSU 8-1
|72.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Appleby G
|18.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|5.4 APG
|49.5 FG%
|
00
|. Williams F
|16.6 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|52.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Appleby G
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|6 AST
|K. Williams F
|35 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Appleby
|26
|1
|6
|11/13
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Hildreth
|12
|8
|4
|4/11
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|D. Monsanto
|6
|1
|1
|2/10
|2/10
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Carr
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|5
|16
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Z. Keller
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Marsh
|13
|11
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|D. Williamson
|4
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Ituka
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Klintman
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Bradford
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|R. Kennah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Xu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Kmety
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. van Beveren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|33
|11
|28/55
|5/24
|9/13
|15
|200
|5
|1
|15
|6
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|35
|10
|1
|14/21
|7/9
|0/2
|3
|36
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|D. Fountain
|11
|5
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|30
|4
|0
|2
|3
|2
|J. Hill
|4
|1
|6
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Miller
|3
|1
|1
|1/10
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Wilkinson
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hayes
|13
|5
|6
|5/10
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Williams
|5
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hannibal
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Coleman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Benhayoune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Egemo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|24
|17
|28/64
|10/26
|6/15
|15
|200
|9
|1
|7
|8
|16
-
AMER
GW61
57
2nd 1:41
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 41.0 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW50
74
2nd 1:23
-
MURR
BELLAR50
63
2nd 3:26
-
NORF
W&M61
51
2nd 1:20
-
SEA
UND40
44
2nd 11:56
-
SIUE
ILST60
59
2nd 4:00
-
UTSA
NMEX62
84
2nd 5:40
-
UTVA
NAU68
66
2nd 1:39
-
WINT
FUR63
75
2nd 4:01
-
BRWN
MSU31
48
2nd 10:28 BTN
-
ULM
NWST42
50
2nd 15:11
-
WSU
UNLV49
57
2nd 11:51 FS1
-
BC
NOVA23
30
1st 3:50 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 0.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB24
22
1st 6:35 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM30
29
1st 1.0
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW15
23
1st 3:05
-
6KAN
MIZZ36
17
1st 8:16 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
15
1st 11:04
-
TNTC
TROY6
7
1st 16:23 ESP+
-
UMES
15DUKE4
14
1st 11:37 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX7
12
1st 11:16 ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-