UNLV puts undefeated season on line vs. Washington State
No matter where UNLV has played this season, the Runnin' Rebels have won. And on Saturday, they'll play in the third straight different venue in their own area, seeking to go 10-0 on the season.
UNLV faces Washington State (4-4) of the Pac-12 in the first game of the Las Vegas Clash, a two-game event featuring those two teams, as well as No. 10 Arizona vs. No. 14 Indiana, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
UNLV is coming off a 77-62 win over Hawaii at the Dollar Loan Center in suburban Henderson on Wednesday night. Luis Rodriguez, a transfer from Ole Miss, scored a team-high 18 points in the win.
Karl Jones scored 20 points to lead UNLV to a 126-54 win over Life Pacific on Nov. 26 at the Rebels' home arena, the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV is 9-0 for the first time in 12 seasons.
"Overall, the guys did what they've been doing. Did a great job of guarding people, creating a little bit of a cushion in the first half which ended up becoming the difference in the game," UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger said. "That's become their M.O. -- a relentless defensive presence in the first half."
Washington State is coming off a 68-47 win over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday at home in Pullman, Wash. Prior to that, the Cougars lost in overtime to Utah, 67-65, marking a second straight loss to open the conference schedule.
TJ Bamba, the Cougars' leading scorer this season at 16.2 points per game, scored 22 points and Mouhamed Gueye added 14 points and 10 rebounds against Northern Kentucky.
Washington State and UNLV will be facing each other for the second time. Their only meeting came Dec. 17, 1973, with UNLV winning 58-47.
"Two games in a row I think our effort's been great," Washington State head coach Kyle Smith said. "The attitude is pretty good. ... We're not healthy. We don't have as much shooting, but we're maybe a little more athletic, a little better defensively. If we can get it all together, hopefully we can be good on both sides of the ball."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:51
|+2
|Carlos Rosario makes two point driving layup (TJ Bamba assists)
|49-57
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|+2
|Jackie Johnson III makes two point driving layup
|47-57
|12:24
|Justin Webster defensive rebound
|12:26
|Justin Powell misses two point driving layup
|12:41
|Jackie Johnson III personal foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
|12:47
|+1
|Luis Rodriguez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-55
|12:47
|+1
|Luis Rodriguez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-54
|12:47
|Justin Powell shooting foul (Luis Rodriguez draws the foul)
|12:51
|Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|12:53
|DJ Rodman misses two point layup
|13:10
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point driving layup
|47-53
|13:17
|Mouhamed Gueye turnover (lost ball) (Keshon Gilbert steals)
|13:39
|Keshon Gilbert turnover (bad pass)
|13:55
|TJ Bamba turnover (offensive foul)
|13:55
|TJ Bamba offensive foul (Justin Webster draws the foul)
|14:14
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point layup
|47-51
|14:23
|Keshon Gilbert defensive rebound
|14:25
|Kymany Houinsou misses two point layup
|14:41
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|14:43
|EJ Harkless misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|+2
|Mouhamed Gueye makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists)
|47-49
|15:07
|TV timeout
|15:29
|+2
|Luis Rodriguez makes two point driving layup
|45-49
|15:37
|Kymany Houinsou turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|15:46
|+2
|EJ Harkless makes two point driving reverse layup
|45-47
|16:14
|+3
|Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Mouhamed Gueye assists)
|45-45
|16:20
|Mouhamed Gueye defensive rebound
|16:22
|EJ Harkless misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|David Muoka offensive rebound
|16:32
|Keshon Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|+3
|DJ Rodman makes three point jump shot
|42-45
|17:07
|+2
|Justin Webster makes two point layup
|39-45
|17:17
|David Muoka defensive rebound
|17:19
|David Muoka blocks TJ Bamba's two point layup
|17:50
|+3
|Justin Webster makes three point jump shot (EJ Harkless assists)
|39-43
|18:00
|+3
|TJ Bamba makes three point jump shot (Kymany Houinsou assists)
|39-40
|18:28
|+2
|EJ Harkless makes two point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|36-40
|18:44
|+3
|Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Kymany Houinsou assists)
|36-38
|19:09
|+2
|EJ Harkless makes two point jump shot (Keshon Gilbert assists)
|33-38
|19:19
|+3
|DJ Rodman makes three point jump shot (TJ Bamba assists)
|33-36
|19:43
|+3
|EJ Harkless makes three point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|30-36
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball) (Jackie Johnson III steals)
|0:32
|+2
|Keshon Gilbert makes two point floating jump shot
|30-33
|0:40
|Keshon Gilbert defensive rebound
|0:42
|Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|+2
|Jackie Johnson III makes two point floating jump shot
|30-31
|1:23
|Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:46
|Keshon Gilbert turnover (bad pass)
|2:07
|+3
|Kymany Houinsou makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|30-29
|2:35
|Kymany Houinsou defensive rebound
|2:37
|Keshon Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|Carlos Rosario turnover (bad pass) (Victor Iwuakor steals)
|2:59
|DJ Rodman defensive rebound
|3:01
|EJ Harkless misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|Justin Powell kicked ball violation
|3:10
|Jackie Johnson III offensive rebound
|3:12
|Kymany Houinsou blocks EJ Harkless's two point jump shot
|3:24
|Kymany Houinsou turnover (bad pass) (EJ Harkless steals)
|3:35
|David Muoka turnover (offensive foul)
|3:35
|David Muoka offensive foul (Mouhamed Gueye draws the foul)
|3:52
|+1
|Mouhamed Gueye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-29
|3:52
|Mouhamed Gueye misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:52
|TV timeout
|3:52
|Justin Webster shooting foul (Mouhamed Gueye draws the foul)
|3:53
|Mouhamed Gueye offensive rebound
|3:52
|Mouhamed Gueye misses two point layup
|3:53
|Mouhamed Gueye offensive rebound
|3:55
|DJ Rodman misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|Justin Powell defensive rebound
|4:27
|Jordan McCabe misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|+3
|Carlos Rosario makes three point jump shot (DJ Rodman assists)
|26-29
|4:55
|Luis Rodriguez turnover (bad pass) (DJ Rodman steals)
|5:08
|Carlos Rosario turnover (bad pass) (Jordan McCabe steals)
|5:26
|Carlos Rosario defensive rebound
|5:28
|Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|Kymany Houinsou turnover (lost ball) (Justin Webster steals)
|5:57
|+2
|David Muoka makes two point jump shot (Keshon Gilbert assists)
|23-29
|6:11
|+2
|DJ Rodman makes two point driving layup
|23-27
|6:35
|Mouhamed Gueye defensive rebound
|6:37
|EJ Harkless misses two point jump shot
|6:51
|+2
|DJ Rodman makes two point jump shot
|21-27
|7:12
|David Muoka personal foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
|7:27
|+2
|Justin Webster makes two point floating jump shot
|19-27
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:20
|+3
|EJ Harkless makes three point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|19-25
|8:41
|TJ Bamba turnover (offensive foul)
|8:41
|TJ Bamba offensive foul (Keshon Gilbert draws the foul)
|8:59
|Carlos Rosario defensive rebound
|9:01
|Keshon Gilbert misses two point floating jump shot
|9:10
|+2
|DJ Rodman makes two point layup
|19-22
|9:37
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|9:39
|EJ Harkless misses two point layup
|9:57
|+1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-22
|9:57
|TJ Bamba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:57
|Victor Iwuakor shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|10:08
|Justin Powell defensive rebound
|10:10
|Jackie Johnson III misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|+3
|TJ Bamba makes three point jump shot (Kymany Houinsou assists)
|16-22
|10:24
|Kymany Houinsou offensive rebound
|10:26
|DJ Rodman misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|TJ Bamba offensive rebound
|10:37
|TJ Bamba misses two point jump shot
|11:06
|TV timeout
|11:06
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|11:06
|+3
|Justin Webster makes three point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|13-22
|11:13
|Dylan Darling turnover (bad pass) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|11:33
|+3
|Jackie Johnson III makes three point jump shot (Jordan McCabe assists)
|13-19
|11:41
|Mael Hamon-Crespin turnover (bad pass) (Jackie Johnson III steals)
|11:58
|+2
|Jordan McCabe makes two point jump shot
|13-16
|12:05
|Jackie Johnson III defensive rebound
|12:07
|Mael Hamon-Crespin misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|+2
|Luis Rodriguez makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Jackie Johnson III assists)
|13-14
|12:28
|Justin Powell turnover (bad pass) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|12:30
|Victor Iwuakor personal foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|12:48
|Dylan Darling defensive rebound
|12:50
|Jordan McCabe misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Justin Powell turnover (out of bounds)
|13:31
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|13:31
|+3
|Keshon Gilbert makes three point jump shot (Justin Webster assists)
|13-12
|13:37
|Elijah Parquet defensive rebound
|13:39
|Victor Iwuakor blocks Kymany Houinsou's two point driving layup
|13:57
|DJ Rodman defensive rebound
|14:10
|Mouhamed Gueye turnover (offensive foul)
|14:10
|Mouhamed Gueye offensive foul (EJ Harkless draws the foul)
|14:28
|+3
|Keshon Gilbert makes three point jump shot (EJ Harkless assists)
|13-9
|14:43
|TV timeout
|14:43
|Justin Powell turnover (offensive foul)
|14:43
|Justin Powell offensive foul (Keshon Gilbert draws the foul)
|15:11
|+2
|Luis Rodriguez makes two point pullup jump shot
|13-6
|15:25
|+2
|TJ Bamba makes two point driving layup
|13-4
|15:55
|+2
|EJ Harkless makes two point jump shot (Keshon Gilbert assists)
|11-4
|15:56
|Mouhamed Gueye kicked ball violation
|16:20
|+3
|TJ Bamba makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|11-2
|16:39
|EJ Harkless turnover (traveling)
|16:43
|Runnin' Rebels offensive rebound
|16:45
|Mouhamed Gueye blocks Keshon Gilbert's two point layup
|16:45
|Mouhamed Gueye personal foul (EJ Harkless draws the foul)
|16:54
|+3
|Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Kymany Houinsou assists)
|8-2
|17:06
|Kymany Houinsou defensive rebound
|17:08
|Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball)
|17:34
|Mouhamed Gueye defensive rebound
|17:36
|EJ Harkless misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|+3
|Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (DJ Rodman assists)
|5-2
|18:17
|+2
|Elijah Parquet makes two point dunk (David Muoka assists)
|2-2
|18:31
|Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:02
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|19:04
|Elijah Parquet misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|+2
|DJ Rodman makes two point layup (Mouhamed Gueye assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Mouhamed Gueye vs. David Muoka (Cougars gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|57
|Field Goals
|18-29 (62.1%)
|24-42 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-15 (73.3%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|10
|Offensive
|4
|2
|Defensive
|15
|7
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|1
|10
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|5
|Fouls
|6
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 4-4
|71.8 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|11.6 APG
|UNLV 9-0
|79.7 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Rodman F
|6.9 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|0.7 APG
|34.7 FG%
|
00
|. Harkless G
|14.0 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.9 APG
|39.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Rodman F
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|E. Harkless G
|14 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|62.1
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|73.3
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rodman
|14
|2
|2
|6/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Bamba
|12
|4
|2
|4/6
|3/3
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Powell
|12
|2
|3
|4/6
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Gueye
|3
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|K. Houinsou
|3
|3
|4
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rodman
|14
|2
|2
|6/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Bamba
|12
|4
|2
|4/6
|3/3
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Powell
|12
|2
|3
|4/6
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Gueye
|3
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|K. Houinsou
|3
|3
|4
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Rosario
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Darling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hamon-Crespin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rohosy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Korpela
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Korpela
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diongue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Olesen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mullins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jakimovski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|19
|13
|18/29
|11/15
|2/4
|6
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Harkless
|14
|0
|2
|6/14
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Gilbert
|12
|2
|3
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Rodriguez
|8
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Parquet
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Muoka
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Harkless
|14
|0
|2
|6/14
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Gilbert
|12
|2
|3
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Rodriguez
|8
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Parquet
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Muoka
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Webster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCabe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Iwuakor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Burist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|9
|13
|24/42
|7/19
|2/2
|6
|0
|10
|2
|5
|2
|7
