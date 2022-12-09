Cincinnati, Xavier fired up for Crosstown Shootout
Cincinnati will host its archrival in front of a capacity crowd on Saturday afternoon when it welcomes Xavier in the 90th edition of the Crosstown Shootout between the city rivals.
The two teams met on Dec. 6, 2020, at Fifth Third Arena on the Cincinnati campus but the crowd was severely limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bearcats (6-3) lead the series 51-38 but the Musketeers (6-3) have won three straight, seven of nine, and 11 of the past 15.
Xavier is coming off its second-straight win, an 84-74 victory over West Virginia a week ago as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle series.
Xavier's Souley Boum averaged 19 points and five assists in two wins last week. Boum, who passed 2,000 collegiate points on Dec. 3, leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game.
"It's a big game. It's a big game for both schools," Xavier coach Sean Miller said. "It's a big game for our fans, former players. It's a really big game for our team. The responsibility we all have (is) to be as prepared as we can be and be fearless in our approach towards competing, similar to what we did in the second half (vs. West Virginia) and really have no regrets with regards to our effort and preparation."
The Bearcats are 5-0 at home this season and are coming off a 97-71 win over Bryant on Dec. 4, their third 90-plus point output of the season. They reached that plateau just once last season.
The Bearcats were blown out last season, 83-63, in the rivalry game played at Cintas Center, home of the Musketeers.
"We certainly didn't play well last year," Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said. "So that's kind of stuck with us for a long time. So, I hope we play better basketball. ... It's as big time a game as we have in college basketball. It's as good if not better than any game I've ever been a part of in terms of just what it means to people in the community and the energy in the building, and that was on the road last year."
Cincinnati is led by David DeJulius, averaging 21.0 points in the team's six wins and just 6.3 in the three losses. Bearcats big man Viktor Lakhin has reached double figures in each of his past five games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jack Nunge vs. Viktor Lakhin (Mika Adams-Woods gains possession)
|19:47
|Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball)
|19:37
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point dunk (Colby Jones assists)
|2-0
|19:10
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|19:06
|Jack Nunge shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|19:06
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-1
|19:06
|Viktor Lakhin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:06
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|18:42
|Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
|18:40
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|18:29
|Jeremiah Davenport misses two point layup
|18:27
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|18:21
|+3
|Colby Jones makes three point jump shot
|5-1
|18:01
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|17:59
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|17:50
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Jack Nunge assists)
|7-1
|17:32
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|17:30
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|17:10
|+3
|Souley Boum makes three point jump shot (Zach Freemantle assists)
|10-1
|17:10
|Landers Nolley II shooting foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|17:10
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|17:10
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-1
|16:57
|Jeremiah Davenport misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|16:51
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|13-1
|16:22
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|16:02
|Viktor Lakhin personal foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|15:59
|Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|15:50
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot
|13-4
|15:43
|Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|15:33
|Zach Freemantle misses two point hook shot
|15:31
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|15:19
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point hook shot (David DeJulius assists)
|13-6
|15:07
|Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
|15:05
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|14:56
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|14:54
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|14:43
|TV timeout
|14:30
|Colby Jones misses two point stepback jump shot
|14:28
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|14:05
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|13:51
|Zach Freemantle turnover (traveling)
|13:42
|Dan Skillings Jr. offensive foul
|13:42
|Dan Skillings Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|13:32
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|13:12
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|13:10
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|13:09
|Jarrett Hensley turnover (bad pass) (Colby Jones steals)
|13:07
|Josh Reed blocks Colby Jones's two point layup
|12:59
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|12:51
|Dan Skillings Jr. shooting foul (Desmond Claude draws the foul)
|12:51
|+1
|Desmond Claude makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-6
|12:51
|+1
|Desmond Claude makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-6
|12:29
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|12:27
|Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|12:18
|Desmond Claude turnover (bad pass) (Jarrett Hensley steals)
|12:16
|Jerome Hunter shooting foul (Jarrett Hensley draws the foul)
|12:16
|+1
|Jarrett Hensley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-7
|12:16
|+1
|Jarrett Hensley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-8
|11:59
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point layup
|17-8
|11:28
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|11:26
|Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|11:18
|+3
|Jack Nunge makes three point jump shot (Jerome Hunter assists)
|20-8
|11:16
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|11:16
|TV timeout
|11:05
|Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (Souley Boum steals)
|10:41
|Adam Kunkel turnover (bad pass)
|10:24
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup
|20-10
|10:05
|+2
|Jerome Hunter makes two point layup
|22-10
|9:52
|Josh Reed misses three point jump shot
|9:50
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|9:30
|+3
|Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|25-10
|9:15
|Viktor Lakhin offensive foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|9:15
|Viktor Lakhin turnover (offensive foul)
|8:59
|Cesare Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Ody Oguama steals)
|8:51
|David DeJulius misses two point layup
|8:49
|Cesare Edwards defensive rebound
|8:41
|Souley Boum misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|Josh Reed defensive rebound
|8:34
|+3
|Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|25-13
|8:21
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point layup
|27-13
|8:05
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|27-16
|7:45
|Cesare Edwards misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|7:37
|David DeJulius turnover (bad pass) (Colby Jones steals)
|7:35
|David DeJulius personal foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|7:35
|TV timeout
|7:15
|Desmond Claude misses two point layup
|7:13
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|6:50
|Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (Zach Freemantle steals)
|6:34
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point dunk (Jack Nunge assists)
|29-16
|6:15
|David DeJulius turnover (bad pass) (Adam Kunkel steals)
|6:09
|+3
|Souley Boum makes three point jump shot (Adam Kunkel assists)
|32-16
|5:48
|Souley Boum shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|5:48
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-17
|5:48
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-18
|5:28
|Adam Kunkel turnover (lost ball)
|5:13
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|5:02
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point layup
|34-18
|4:36
|Adam Kunkel shooting foul (Mika Adams-Woods draws the foul)
|4:36
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-19
|4:36
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-20
|4:16
|Adam Kunkel misses two point layup
|4:14
|Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|4:10
|Zach Freemantle misses two point hook shot
|4:08
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|3:56
|Ody Oguama misses two point layup
|3:54
|Josh Reed offensive rebound
|3:49
|+2
|Josh Reed makes two point putback layup
|34-22
|3:38
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|3:36
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|3:29
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|3:28
|Josh Reed personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|3:28
|TV timeout
|3:28
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-22
|3:28
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-22
|3:11
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup
|3:09
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|3:05
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup
|36-24
|2:44
|+3
|Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|39-24
|2:18
|Viktor Lakhin turnover (lost ball)
|2:03
|Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|1:47
|Josh Reed misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|1:31
|Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
|1:29
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|1:00
|David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|0:43
|Zach Freemantle misses two point layup
|0:41
|Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
|0:37
|+2
|Zach Freemantle makes two point layup
|41-24
|0:20
|Jarrett Hensley misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Zach Freemantle misses two point layup
|19:43
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|19:31
|+3
|Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|41-27
|19:12
|Souley Boum misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|19:09
|Souley Boum offensive foul
|19:09
|Souley Boum turnover (offensive foul)
|18:57
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup
|41-29
|18:44
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point dunk (Zach Freemantle assists)
|43-29
|18:17
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|18:04
|Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|Colby Jones offensive rebound
|17:57
|Viktor Lakhin shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|17:57
|Colby Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:57
|+1
|Colby Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-29
|17:44
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point turnaround jump shot
|44-31
|17:30
|Landers Nolley II personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|17:21
|Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
|17:19
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|17:15
|Jeremiah Davenport turnover (bad pass) (Jack Nunge steals)
|17:08
|Souley Boum misses two point layup
|17:06
|Colby Jones offensive rebound
|17:05
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point putback layup
|46-31
|17:05
|Ody Oguama shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|17:05
|+1
|Colby Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-31
|16:59
|+3
|Viktor Lakhin makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|47-34
|16:46
|Souley Boum turnover (traveling)
|16:32
|Adam Kunkel shooting foul (Mika Adams-Woods draws the foul)
|16:32
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-35
|16:32
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-36
|16:21
|Mika Adams-Woods personal foul (Adam Kunkel draws the foul)
|16:15
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup (Zach Freemantle assists)
|49-36
|15:55
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup
|49-38
|15:39
|Colby Jones turnover (bad pass) (David DeJulius steals)
|15:33
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point layup
|49-40
|15:24
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|15:24
|TV timeout
|15:11
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point alley-oop dunk (Adam Kunkel assists)
|51-40
|14:46
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|14:44
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|14:36
|Colby Jones turnover (bad pass)
|14:36
|TV timeout
|14:14
|Dan Skillings Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|14:06
|Colby Jones offensive foul
|14:06
|Colby Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|13:46
|+2
|Jarrett Hensley makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|51-42
|13:35
|Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|Jarrett Hensley defensive rebound
|13:10
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point stepback jump shot
|51-44
|12:53
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point hook shot (Jerome Hunter assists)
|53-44
|12:30
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|12:19
|Adam Kunkel misses two point layup
|12:17
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|12:12
|Josh Reed misses two point layup
|12:10
|Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|12:05
|Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|11:57
|Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|Josh Reed defensive rebound
|11:50
|Josh Reed turnover (bad pass) (Souley Boum steals)
|11:40
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point layup (Souley Boum assists)
|55-44
|11:29
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|11:27
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|11:10
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point jump shot
|57-44
|11:06
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|11:06
|TV timeout
|10:47
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point layup (Landers Nolley II assists)
|57-46
|10:47
|Desmond Claude shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|10:47
|+1
|Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-47
|10:19
|Ody Oguama shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|10:19
|Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:19
|+1
|Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-47
|10:03
|David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Desmond Claude defensive rebound
|9:54
|+2
|Souley Boum makes two point jump shot (Desmond Claude assists)
|60-47
|9:31
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|60-49
|9:05
|+3
|Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Souley Boum assists)
|63-49
|8:49
|Landers Nolley II misses two point layup
|8:47
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|8:43
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point putback layup
|63-51
|8:26
|Adam Kunkel misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|8:10
|Zach Freemantle personal foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|8:07
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|63-53
|8:07
|Zach Freemantle shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|8:07
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-54
|7:47
|KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|7:36
|Ody Oguama misses two point layup
|7:34
|Souley Boum defensive rebound
|7:21
|Viktor Lakhin blocks Souley Boum's two point layup
|7:19
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|7:13
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point dunk
|63-56
|7:13
|KyKy Tandy shooting foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|7:13
|TV timeout
|7:13
|+1
|Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-57
|7:02
|Ody Oguama personal foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|6:49
|Ody Oguama shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|6:49
|Colby Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:49
|+1
|Colby Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-57
|6:38
|David DeJulius misses two point layup
|6:36
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|6:32
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup
|6:30
|Colby Jones defensive rebound
|6:26
|Viktor Lakhin blocks Colby Jones's two point layup
|6:24
|Colby Jones offensive rebound
|6:16
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup
|66-57
|6:02
|Colby Jones personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|6:02
|+1
|Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-58
|6:02
|+1
|Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-59
|5:41
|Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
|5:39
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|5:32
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point dunk (Landers Nolley II assists)
|66-61
|5:24
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|5:14
|Jack Nunge misses two point layup
|5:12
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|4:54
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point dunk (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|66-63
|4:54
|Jack Nunge shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|4:54
|Ody Oguama misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:54
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|4:39
|+3
|Jack Nunge makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
|69-63
|4:19
|Viktor Lakhin turnover (lost ball) (Zach Freemantle steals)
|4:19
|Viktor Lakhin personal foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
|4:19
|+1
|Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-63
|4:19
|+1
|Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-63
|3:57
|Jeremiah Davenport turnover (bad pass) (Adam Kunkel steals)
|3:42
|+2
|Colby Jones makes two point layup
|73-63
|3:42
|Mika Adams-Woods shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
|3:42
|TV timeout
|3:42
|+1
|Colby Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|74-63
|3:28
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|74-65
|3:26
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|3:08
|+2
|Jack Nunge makes two point dunk (Colby Jones assists)
|76-65
|2:47
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|76-67
|2:47
|Souley Boum shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|2:47
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|76-68
|2:34
|Zach Freemantle turnover (bad pass)
|2:23
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point hook shot (David DeJulius assists)
|76-70
|2:00
|Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|1:58
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|1:50
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|1:48
|Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
|1:29
|Souley Boum offensive foul
|1:29
|Souley Boum turnover (offensive foul)
|1:06
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|1:04
|Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
|0:44
|Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|0:32
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot
|76-73
|0:17
|Landers Nolley II personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|0:17
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-73
|0:17
|Souley Boum misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:17
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|0:11
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot
|77-76
|0:11
|Desmond Claude shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|77-77
|0:01
|Viktor Lakhin shooting foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|0:01
|+1
|Souley Boum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-77
|0:01
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|0:01
|Souley Boum misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|0:01
|Wes Miller technical foul
|0:01
|Bearcats turnover
|0:01
|+1
|Souley Boum makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|79-77
|0:01
|+1
|Souley Boum makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|80-77
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|77
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|16-18 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|18
|11
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Xavier 7-3
|84.0 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|20.1 APG
|Cincinnati 6-4
|79.4 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Boum G
|16.6 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|4.0 APG
|53.8 FG%
|
00
|. DeJulius G
|16.1 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Boum G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|D. DeJulius G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Boum
|21
|6
|3
|6/12
|2/4
|7/9
|4
|39
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|J. Nunge
|18
|3
|3
|8/16
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Jones
|15
|7
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|4/6
|2
|35
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Z. Freemantle
|14
|12
|3
|5/9
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|31
|2
|0
|2
|3
|9
|A. Kunkel
|6
|2
|2
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Claude
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Hunter
|2
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Edwards
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Craft
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Tandy
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sabourin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|35
|18
|28/62
|8/23
|16/21
|16
|200
|9
|0
|12
|8
|27
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Oguama
|9
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Hensley
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Reed
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Skillings Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kirkwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Tolentino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newman III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ezikpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Phinisee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|32
|11
|27/59
|7/20
|16/18
|18
|200
|3
|3
|14
|5
|27
