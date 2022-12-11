IONA
STBON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:23
|+2
|Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup
|24-26
|4:32
|Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|4:34
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|4:49
|Gaels personal foul (Bonnies draws the foul)
|4:52
|+2
|Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point dunk (Cruz Davis assists)
|24-24
|5:16
|+2
|Max Amadasun makes two point dunk (Barry Evans assists)
|24-22
|5:25
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|5:27
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|Parker Weiss offensive rebound
|5:34
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|+3
|Yann Farell makes three point jump shot
|22-22
|5:53
|Max Amadasun offensive rebound
|5:55
|Barry Evans misses two point jump shot
|6:15
|Daniss Jenkins personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|6:40
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Walter Clayton Jr. assists)
|19-22
|7:00
|TV timeout
|7:00
|Moses Flowers turnover (offensive foul)
|7:00
|Moses Flowers offensive foul (Gaels draws the foul)
|7:10
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|7:12
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|7:17
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|7:19
|Chad Venning misses two point layup
|7:46
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|7:48
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|19-19
|8:26
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (traveling)
|8:33
|+2
|Yann Farell makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists)
|16-19
|9:04
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-19
|9:04
|Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:04
|Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|9:19
|+1
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|14-18
|9:19
|Daryl Banks III technical foul
|9:19
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|9:21
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|9:34
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|9:36
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|Chad Venning turnover (traveling)
|10:10
|+2
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes two point layup
|14-17
|10:18
|Jump ball. Nelly Junior Joseph vs. Moses Flowers (Nelly Junior Joseph gains possession)
|10:40
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot
|14-15
|10:52
|Anquan Hill offensive rebound
|10:54
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|11:14
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|11:16
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|+1
|Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-15
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Berrick JeanLouis shooting foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)
|11:33
|+2
|Kyrell Luc makes two point layup
|10-15
|11:37
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (Kyrell Luc steals)
|11:48
|Berrick JeanLouis offensive rebound
|11:50
|Michael Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|Kyrell Luc turnover (Michael Jefferson steals)
|12:25
|+1
|Michael Jefferson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-15
|12:25
|Michael Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:25
|Moses Flowers shooting foul (Michael Jefferson draws the foul)
|12:25
|Kyrell Luc turnover (Berrick JeanLouis steals)
|12:29
|Michael Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)
|12:39
|Cruz Davis defensive rebound
|12:41
|Moses Flowers misses two point layup
|12:48
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|12:48
|Nelly Junior Joseph misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:48
|Anouar Mellouk personal foul (Nelly Junior Joseph draws the foul)
|12:48
|+2
|Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup (Michael Jefferson assists)
|8-14
|13:05
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point layup (Daryl Banks III assists)
|8-12
|13:13
|Nelly Junior Joseph turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)
|13:30
|Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound
|13:32
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|Gaels 30 second timeout
|13:48
|Cruz Davis turnover (traveling)
|13:58
|Parker Weiss defensive rebound
|14:00
|Yann Farell misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:31
|Anton Brookshire misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|14:59
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)
|15:30
|+2
|Kyrell Luc makes two point layup
|6-12
|15:42
|+3
|Parker Weiss makes three point jump shot (Walter Clayton Jr. assists)
|4-12
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Moses Flowers turnover (bad pass)
|16:09
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (lost ball) (Barry Evans steals)
|16:09
|Jump ball. Daniss Jenkins vs. Barry Evans (Bonnies gains possession)
|16:16
|Osborn Shema defensive rebound
|16:18
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|Nelly Junior Joseph turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)
|16:41
|Osborn Shema defensive rebound
|16:43
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|17:15
|+2
|Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup
|4-9
|17:33
|Kyrell Luc turnover (bad pass)
|17:44
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (traveling)
|17:44
|Kyrell Luc turnover (offensive foul)
|17:44
|Kyrell Luc offensive foul (Gaels draws the foul)
|17:53
|+2
|Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point hook shot (Osborn Shema assists)
|4-7
|18:09
|Chad Venning turnover (traveling)
|18:31
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|18:33
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|Gaels offensive rebound
|18:46
|Barry Evans blocks Berrick JeanLouis's two point jump shot
|18:56
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup
|4-5
|19:05
|Osborn Shema turnover (Kyrell Luc steals)
|19:10
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|2-5
|19:10
|Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|19:10
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|1-5
|19:10
|Berrick JeanLouis shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|19:30
|+2
|Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup
|0-5
|19:38
|Nelly Junior Joseph offensive rebound
|19:40
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|Yann Farell turnover (Nelly Junior Joseph steals)
|19:52
|+3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot (Berrick JeanLouis assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|Melian Martinez vs. Silas Sunday (Berrick JeanLouis gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|26
|24
|Field Goals
|10-21 (47.6%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|9
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|9
|7
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|6
|4
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|4
|6
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
12 PTS, 3 REB
8 PTS, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Iona 5-2
|79.3 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|16.7 APG
|St. Bonaventure 6-3
|70.6 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Junior Joseph F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|. Flowers G
|4.3 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|31.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Junior Joseph F
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|M. Flowers G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.6
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Junior Joseph
|12
|3
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|W. Clayton Jr.
|6
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Jenkins
|4
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|B. JeanLouis
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|O. Shema
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Weiss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brookshire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ibine Ayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sunday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Florence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Slazinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|12
|6
|10/21
|3/11
|3/6
|4
|0
|3
|0
|10
|3
|9
