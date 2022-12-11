IONA
1st Half
IONA
Gaels
24
STBN
Bonnies
26

Time Team Play Score
4:23 +2 Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup 24-26
4:32   Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound  
4:34   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
4:49   Gaels personal foul (Bonnies draws the foul)  
4:52 +2 Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point dunk (Cruz Davis assists) 24-24
5:16 +2 Max Amadasun makes two point dunk (Barry Evans assists) 24-22
5:25   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
5:27   Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:32   Parker Weiss offensive rebound  
5:34   Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:47 +3 Yann Farell makes three point jump shot 22-22
5:53   Max Amadasun offensive rebound  
5:55   Barry Evans misses two point jump shot  
6:15   Daniss Jenkins personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
6:40 +3 Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Walter Clayton Jr. assists) 19-22
7:00   TV timeout  
7:00   Moses Flowers turnover (offensive foul)  
7:00   Moses Flowers offensive foul (Gaels draws the foul)  
7:10   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
7:12   Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup  
7:17   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
7:19   Chad Venning misses two point layup  
7:46   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
7:48   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
8:11 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists) 19-19
8:26   Daniss Jenkins turnover (traveling)  
8:33 +2 Yann Farell makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists) 16-19
9:04 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-19
9:04   Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:04   Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
9:19 +1 Walter Clayton Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1 14-18
9:19   Daryl Banks III technical foul  
9:19   Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound  
9:21   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
9:34   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
9:36   Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Chad Venning turnover (traveling)  
10:10 +2 Walter Clayton Jr. makes two point layup 14-17
10:18   Jump ball. Nelly Junior Joseph vs. Moses Flowers (Nelly Junior Joseph gains possession)  
10:40 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot 14-15
10:52   Anquan Hill offensive rebound  
10:54   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
11:14   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
11:16   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
11:33 +1 Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-15
11:33   TV timeout  
11:33   Berrick JeanLouis shooting foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)  
11:33 +2 Kyrell Luc makes two point layup 10-15
11:37   Daniss Jenkins turnover (Kyrell Luc steals)  
11:48   Berrick JeanLouis offensive rebound  
11:50   Michael Jefferson misses three point jump shot  
11:58   Kyrell Luc turnover (Michael Jefferson steals)  
12:25 +1 Michael Jefferson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-15
12:25   Michael Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:25   Moses Flowers shooting foul (Michael Jefferson draws the foul)  
12:25   Kyrell Luc turnover (Berrick JeanLouis steals)  
12:29   Michael Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)  
12:39   Cruz Davis defensive rebound  
12:41   Moses Flowers misses two point layup  
12:48   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
12:48   Nelly Junior Joseph misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:48   Anouar Mellouk personal foul (Nelly Junior Joseph draws the foul)  
12:48 +2 Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup (Michael Jefferson assists) 8-14
13:05 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point layup (Daryl Banks III assists) 8-12
13:13   Nelly Junior Joseph turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)  
13:30   Nelly Junior Joseph defensive rebound  
13:32   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
13:48   Gaels 30 second timeout  
13:48   Cruz Davis turnover (traveling)  
13:58   Parker Weiss defensive rebound  
14:00   Yann Farell misses two point jump shot  
14:25   Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:31   Anton Brookshire misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound  
14:59   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
15:10   Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)  
15:30 +2 Kyrell Luc makes two point layup 6-12
15:42 +3 Parker Weiss makes three point jump shot (Walter Clayton Jr. assists) 4-12
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Moses Flowers turnover (bad pass)  
16:09   Daniss Jenkins turnover (lost ball) (Barry Evans steals)  
16:09   Jump ball. Daniss Jenkins vs. Barry Evans (Bonnies gains possession)  
16:16   Osborn Shema defensive rebound  
16:18   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
16:34   Nelly Junior Joseph turnover (Daryl Banks III steals)  
16:41   Osborn Shema defensive rebound  
16:43   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
17:15 +2 Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup 4-9
17:33   Kyrell Luc turnover (bad pass)  
17:44   Daniss Jenkins turnover (traveling)  
17:44   Kyrell Luc turnover (offensive foul)  
17:44   Kyrell Luc offensive foul (Gaels draws the foul)  
17:53 +2 Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point hook shot (Osborn Shema assists) 4-7
18:09   Chad Venning turnover (traveling)  
18:31   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
18:33   Walter Clayton Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:44   Gaels offensive rebound  
18:46   Barry Evans blocks Berrick JeanLouis's two point jump shot  
18:56 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup 4-5
19:05   Osborn Shema turnover (Kyrell Luc steals)  
19:10 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3 2-5
19:10   Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
19:10 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3 1-5
19:10   Berrick JeanLouis shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
19:30 +2 Nelly Junior Joseph makes two point layup 0-5
19:38   Nelly Junior Joseph offensive rebound  
19:40   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
19:44   Yann Farell turnover (Nelly Junior Joseph steals)  
19:52 +3 Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot (Berrick JeanLouis assists) 0-3
20:00   Melian Martinez vs. Silas Sunday (Berrick JeanLouis gains possession)  
Iona
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Junior Joseph 12 3 0 6/6 0/0 0/1 0 - 1 0 2 1 2
W. Clayton Jr. 6 2 2 2/6 1/4 1/1 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
D. Jenkins 4 1 0 1/5 1/4 1/2 1 - 0 0 4 0 1
B. JeanLouis 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 1 0
O. Shema 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Weiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brookshire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibine Ayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sunday - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Florence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Slazinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 12 6 10/21 3/11 3/6 4 0 3 0 10 3 9
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Luc 5 1 0 2/4 0/1 1/1 2 - 3 0 4 0 1
Y. Farell 5 2 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. Venning 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 3
D. Banks III 2 0 2 0/3 0/1 2/3 1 - 3 0 0 0 0
B. Evans 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 1 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flowers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Amadasun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mellouk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rumpel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Curran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Belardinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ostrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 9 4 9/20 3/6 3/4 6 0 7 1 9 2 7
