Fresh off big win, Northwestern faces Prairie View A&M
Northwestern will look to maintain the momentum from its biggest win of the season when it hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday in Evanston, Ill.
The Wildcats (6-2) are coming off a 70-63 victory at No. 20 Michigan State last Sunday in both teams' Big Ten opener. Prairie View A&M (4-4) has lost four of its past five games after falling 70-62 at Rice on Wednesday.
Northwestern's victory over the Spartans was their second straight win in East Lansing, Mich., something the Wildcats hadn't done since the 1960-61 and 1961-62 seasons.
Northwestern outscored the Spartans 32-26 in the second half, ending the game on a 6-0 run in the final 25 seconds. The Wildcats went 21 of 24 from the free-throw line.
Boo Buie had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Cole Audige added 15 points and three rebounds. Ty Berry finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
"Needless to say, this was a huge win for us," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "Coming off our performance in the ACC-Big Ten challenge, where we lost badly on our home floor (to Pitt), I was really pleased with our resolve the past couple days."
Prairie View A&M led Rice 32-25 at halftime before being outscored 45-30 in the second half.
The Panthers were led by Tekorian Smith with 19 points, three steals and two blocks, while Braden Bell chipped in 13 points and Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 10.
Prairie View is in the middle of a difficult three-game stretch in which the Panthers lost 78-53 at Oklahoma State on Nov. 27 before falling to Rice.
Prairie View A&M also has nonconference games against Montana on Dec. 17, at New Mexico on Dec. 20 and at Texas A&M on Dec. 30 before opening SWAC play against Grambling on Jan. 2.
The Panthers' game against Montana will be played in Houston as part of the Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Classic.
"The HBCU Roundball Classic is a worthy and essential event to continue to raise and maintain the awareness that is needed in the fight to end systemic racism," Prairie View A&M coach Byron Smith said. "We're not only living for ourselves, we're living for the next generation."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Prairie View 4-4
|74.4 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Northwestern 6-2
|64.9 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Douglas
|8
|27.8
|15.9
|5.4
|2.5
|1.90
|0.00
|2.6
|50.5
|50.0
|75.0
|1.3
|4.1
|J. Gambrell
|8
|31.1
|13.6
|2.0
|2.4
|0.90
|0.30
|1.9
|36.5
|27.9
|69.6
|0.3
|1.8
|Y. Rasas
|4
|24.3
|10.5
|6.5
|0.3
|1.30
|1.00
|1.5
|47.4
|60.0
|75.0
|2.3
|4.3
|H. Augustin
|7
|18.1
|8.3
|3.7
|0.6
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|38.0
|14.3
|73.9
|1.6
|2.1
|T. Smith
|8
|17.9
|8.1
|2.4
|1.1
|0.90
|0.30
|1.0
|48.3
|20.8
|50.0
|0.6
|1.8
|K. Miles
|8
|16.9
|7.9
|4.0
|0.3
|1.10
|0.40
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|95.8
|1.1
|2.9
|B. Bell
|8
|9.1
|4.9
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|44.1
|33.3
|80.0
|0.6
|0.9
|B. Myles
|7
|6.9
|3.3
|1.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|60.0
|0.0
|71.4
|1.1
|0.7
|T. Wesley
|6
|18.7
|3.3
|1.7
|0.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.2
|33.3
|50.0
|75.0
|0.3
|1.3
|N. Rutty
|5
|21.2
|3.2
|3.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|57.1
|1.4
|2
|M. Harris
|8
|10.1
|2.0
|1.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|57.1
|0.4
|1.3
|P. Neal
|7
|10.9
|1.4
|1.1
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|1
|K. Harding
|4
|3.5
|0.8
|0.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Nelson
|8
|13.9
|0.5
|1.3
|2.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.8
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|Total
|8
|0.0
|74.4
|35.5
|11.4
|8.80
|2.40
|12.1
|44.3
|29.0
|74.3
|11.1
|22.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|8
|33.8
|13.8
|4.1
|4.3
|1.10
|0.30
|3.3
|36.3
|31.9
|91.3
|0.6
|3.5
|C. Audige
|8
|31.5
|12.8
|3.4
|3.8
|2.50
|0.80
|2.8
|37.5
|37.8
|82.6
|0.8
|2.6
|T. Berry
|8
|29.4
|10.5
|5.9
|1.4
|1.90
|0.40
|1.0
|35.1
|30.8
|87.5
|0.6
|5.3
|R. Beran
|8
|31.3
|9.5
|6.6
|0.5
|0.60
|0.90
|0.9
|35.4
|35.7
|80.0
|1.6
|5
|M. Nicholson
|8
|17.6
|6.4
|4.9
|0.8
|0.50
|1.60
|1.4
|64.5
|0.0
|45.8
|1.6
|3.3
|B. Barnhizer
|8
|20.9
|5.0
|3.5
|0.8
|1.10
|0.30
|1.3
|34.2
|17.6
|73.3
|1.4
|2.1
|J. Roper II
|4
|22.3
|4.0
|3.0
|1.8
|0.80
|0.50
|1.0
|54.5
|20.0
|60.0
|0.8
|2.3
|T. Verhoeven
|8
|18.9
|3.1
|4.0
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|0.4
|45.8
|0.0
|37.5
|1.1
|2.9
|N. Martinelli
|3
|7
|2.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|1
|0.3
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|L. Hunger
|3
|6.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|0
|R. Dixon III
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|8
|0.0
|64.9
|40.6
|13.4
|8.60
|5.10
|12.3
|38.8
|31.7
|73.2
|10.9
|27.0
-
IONA
STBN26
24
1st 4:23
-
TRLST
UCF6
10
1st 15:32 ESP+
-
CALMT
M-OH0
0
1:00pm
-
CCSU
FOR0
0130 O/U
-14.5
1:00pm
-
EMU
NIAG0
0138 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
ME
MRMK0
0128 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
BRY
MAN0
0151 O/U
+9
2:00pm
-
COPP
ECU0
0156.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
MORE0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
JAST
AKR0
0130 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
JW (NC)
ELON0
0
2:00pm
-
NORGRE
COC0
0
2:00pm
-
NJIT
FDU0
0142 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
OHIO
YSU0
0146.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
OKST
VT0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
PQ
SFA0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
NW0
0130 O/U
-17
2:00pm BTN
-
SIEN
DEL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
CHST
UTM0
0150 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
NPAR
MIL0
0
3:00pm
-
RUST
NICH0
0
3:00pm
-
UIW
KSU0
0132.5 O/U
-27
3:00pm ESP+
-
LIP
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
+3
3:30pm
-
BGSU
HAMP0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
INST
SNIND0
0156.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MARQ
ND0
0145 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP2
-
No. American
TXSO0
0
4:00pm
-
NAVY
TOWS0
0130.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
NMST
DUQ0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
PERU
COLST0
0
4:00pm
-
7TENN
13MD0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm FS1
-
UCRV
IDHO0
0137.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
MCNS
20ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-26
6:00pm ESP+
-
ORST
TA&M0
0136 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESP2
-
PRES
SC0
0126 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP+
-
WLDORF
NDST0
0
6:00pm
-
HALL
RUTG0
0131.5 O/U
-8
6:30pm FS1
-
WISC
IOWA0
0135.5 O/U
-4
6:30pm BTN
-
CSEB
UOP0
0
7:00pm
-
HOW
VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MASS
HOFS0
0146.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
23MSST
MINN0
0126 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm BTN
-
SFU
HAW0
0134.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm ESP+
-
LMU
UTST67
79
Final FS1