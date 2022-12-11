TRLST
UCF

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
TRLST
Texans
6
UCF
Knights
10

Time Team Play Score
15:32   TV timeout  
15:32   Coreyoun Rushin personal foul  
15:33   Michael Durr offensive rebound  
15:35   C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot  
15:44   C.J. Kelly defensive rebound  
15:46   Javontae Hopkins misses two point layup  
16:18 +3 Tyler Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists) 6-10
16:25   Michael Durr defensive rebound  
16:27   Shakur Daniel misses two point jump shot  
16:48 +3 Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists) 6-7
16:59 +2 Rod Brown makes two point hook shot 6-4
17:27 +2 Ithiel Horton makes two point layup 4-4
17:31   Ithiel Horton offensive rebound  
17:33   Ithiel Horton misses two point layup  
17:55 +2 Shakur Daniel makes two point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 4-2
18:19   Shamir Bogues defensive rebound  
18:19   C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:19   C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:19   Shakur Daniel shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)  
18:32 +2 Lue Williams makes two point layup 2-2
18:59   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
19:01   Taylor Hendricks misses two point layup  
19:03   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
19:05   C.J. Kelly misses two point layup  
19:09   C.J. Kelly offensive rebound  
19:11   Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Lue Williams turnover (bad pass) (Ithiel Horton steals)  
19:54 +2 Michael Durr makes two point layup (C.J. Kelly assists) 0-2
20:00   Jump ball. Michael Durr vs. Rod Brown (Knights gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Coreyoun Rushin personal foul 15:32
  Michael Durr offensive rebound 15:33
  C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot 15:35
  C.J. Kelly defensive rebound 15:44
  Javontae Hopkins misses two point layup 15:46
+ 3 Tyler Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists) 16:18
  Michael Durr defensive rebound 16:25
  Shakur Daniel misses two point jump shot 16:27
+ 3 Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists) 16:48
+ 2 Rod Brown makes two point hook shot 16:59
+ 2 Ithiel Horton makes two point layup 17:27
Team Stats
Points 6 10
Field Goals 3-5 (60.0%) 4-9 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 0-0 (0.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 6
Offensive 0 4
Defensive 2 2
Team 0 0
Assists 1 3
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fouls 2 0
Technicals 0 0
0
R. Brown F
2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12
I. Horton G
5 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Tarleton State 5-4 6-6
UCF 6-2 10-10
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
Tarleton State 5-4 75.3 PPG 34.3 RPG 14.4 APG
UCF 6-2 71.3 PPG 43.0 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Williams G 10.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.1 APG 41.9 FG%
00
. Horton G 9.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.4 APG 34.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
L. Williams G 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
12
I. Horton G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
60.0 FG% 44.4
0 3PT FG% 50.0
0 FT% 0.0
Tarleton State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Brown 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
L. Williams 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
S. Daniel 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
S. Bogues 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Rushin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Brown 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
L. Williams 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
S. Daniel 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Bogues 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
C. Rushin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gatkuoth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. McDavid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gaddy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ayala - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Archibald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 6 2 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 2
UCF
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Horton 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 1 0
M. Durr 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
D. Johnson 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hendricks 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
C. Kelly 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Horton 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0
M. Durr 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
D. Johnson 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hendricks 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
C. Kelly 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sylla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. May - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kalina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Warakulnukroh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Suggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 6 3 4/9 2/4 0/2 0 0 1 0 0 4 2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola