TRLST
UCF
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Coreyoun Rushin personal foul
|15:33
|Michael Durr offensive rebound
|15:35
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|15:46
|Javontae Hopkins misses two point layup
|16:18
|+3
|Tyler Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists)
|6-10
|16:25
|Michael Durr defensive rebound
|16:27
|Shakur Daniel misses two point jump shot
|16:48
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists)
|6-7
|16:59
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point hook shot
|6-4
|17:27
|+2
|Ithiel Horton makes two point layup
|4-4
|17:31
|Ithiel Horton offensive rebound
|17:33
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|17:55
|+2
|Shakur Daniel makes two point jump shot (Rod Brown assists)
|4-2
|18:19
|Shamir Bogues defensive rebound
|18:19
|C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:19
|C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:19
|Shakur Daniel shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)
|18:32
|+2
|Lue Williams makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:59
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|19:01
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point layup
|19:03
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|19:05
|C.J. Kelly misses two point layup
|19:09
|C.J. Kelly offensive rebound
|19:11
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Lue Williams turnover (bad pass) (Ithiel Horton steals)
|19:54
|+2
|Michael Durr makes two point layup (C.J. Kelly assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Jump ball. Michael Durr vs. Rod Brown (Knights gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|6
|10
|Field Goals
|3-5 (60.0%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|6
|Offensive
|0
|4
|Defensive
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|3
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Tarleton State 5-4
|75.3 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|14.4 APG
|UCF 6-2
|71.3 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams G
|10.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.1 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
00
|. Horton G
|9.3 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.4 APG
|34.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Williams G
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|I. Horton G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|60.0
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Brown
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Daniel
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Bogues
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Rushin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Horton
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Durr
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Johnson
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hendricks
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Kelly
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
