Surging Wisconsin set to tackle improved Iowa
After taking down in-state rival Marquette on the road and then beating No. 13 Maryland at home to open Big Ten play, visiting Wisconsin will look to keep the momentum going on Sunday against Iowa.
Iowa enters its conference opener off a big rivalry win of its own, defeating No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) were led by Filip Rebraca as he shot 9-for-11 from the field, finishing with 22 points along with 11 rebounds and four assists.
"It's all about competition and these guys being ready to compete," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "I couldn't be more proud."
The Badgers (7-2, 1-0) won a low-scoring 64-59 battle against Maryland on Tuesday led by Chucky Hepburn's 13 points and Steven Crowl's 12. Crowl added six rebounds and three assists.
"What I love about this team is that nobody cares who's scoring the ball as long as it's going in," Hepburn said. "It shows you the type of team we have."
Wisconsin is led in scoring by Tyler Wahl with 13.9 points per game, closely followed by Hepburn with 12.6 and freshman Connor Essegian with 10.0. Wahl also leads in rebounds with 6.9 per game and Crowl leads with 3.0 assists per game.
Kris Murray is leading Iowa with 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, ranking third and second among Big Ten players in those categories, respectively. The Hawkeyes are the top-scoring team in the Big Ten, averaging 83.4 points per game and shooting 46.2 percent from the field.
Murray, who was named national player of the week by ESPN on Monday, was unable to suit up against Iowa State due to a lower leg injury.
McCaffery said on The Field of 68 media network that Murray is "gonna be out a couple weeks," but his exact timetable for return is unclear.
For Wisconsin, Jahcobi Neath was unable to play against the Terrapins and he has not suited up since Nov. 15. His status for Sunday remains unknown.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Wahl
|9
|30.8
|13.9
|6.9
|1.7
|1.30
|0.40
|2.9
|39.1
|13.3
|74.0
|1.4
|5.4
|C. Hepburn
|9
|31
|12.6
|3.7
|2.6
|1.80
|0.00
|1.8
|38.1
|47.7
|70.6
|0.7
|3
|C. Essegian
|9
|20.7
|10.0
|2.6
|1.1
|0.70
|0.00
|1.1
|44.4
|48.7
|100.0
|0.4
|2.1
|S. Crowl
|9
|30.9
|9.6
|6.7
|3.0
|0.10
|1.00
|1.6
|43.3
|25.9
|65.6
|1.6
|5.1
|J. Davis
|9
|25.2
|6.6
|4.2
|0.6
|0.80
|0.10
|0.2
|37.3
|28.1
|66.7
|1.2
|3
|M. Klesmit
|9
|31.6
|6.4
|2.9
|1.7
|1.60
|0.10
|0.9
|40.5
|39.1
|78.9
|0.1
|2.8
|R. Candelino
|1
|1
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Gilmore
|9
|16.4
|2.4
|2.4
|0.9
|1.10
|0.20
|0.3
|39.1
|33.3
|25.0
|0.8
|1.7
|M. Ilver
|6
|6.2
|2.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|37.5
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|I. Lindsey
|8
|6.5
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|37.5
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|0.5
|J. Neath
|3
|9.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. McGee
|6
|5.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|I. Gard
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Hodges
|4
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Taphorn
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|66.1
|36.3
|12.2
|7.80
|2.00
|10.2
|40.1
|37.0
|71.6
|8.1
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Murray
|8
|31.4
|19.4
|10.1
|1.8
|0.40
|0.90
|1.3
|50.0
|37.8
|80.0
|3.5
|6.6
|P. McCaffery
|9
|24.2
|12.8
|3.8
|1.1
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|44.4
|36.1
|81.1
|0.6
|3.2
|F. Rebraca
|9
|29.2
|11.6
|8.3
|1.8
|0.40
|1.80
|1.1
|55.9
|66.7
|57.8
|3.2
|5.1
|T. Perkins
|8
|25.3
|11.5
|2.4
|3.1
|1.80
|0.50
|1.4
|41.8
|29.4
|72.4
|0.3
|2.1
|P. Sandfort
|9
|18.9
|7.7
|3.4
|2.3
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|37.7
|23.1
|80.0
|1.1
|2.3
|A. Ulis
|9
|23.4
|6.4
|2.0
|2.7
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|41.5
|36.8
|77.8
|0.2
|1.8
|C. McCaffery
|9
|23.1
|6.2
|3.2
|2.1
|1.20
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|47.8
|93.8
|1
|2.2
|D. Bowen
|9
|12.8
|5.6
|1.0
|1.6
|0.30
|0.10
|1.3
|56.3
|33.3
|81.3
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Dix
|7
|9.7
|2.7
|0.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|43.8
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Ogundele
|7
|7.7
|1.9
|1.7
|0.9
|0.90
|0.30
|0.9
|71.4
|0.0
|42.9
|1
|0.7
|C. Kingsbury
|3
|3
|1.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|100.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|D. Eldridge
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Mulvey
|4
|5
|1.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|L. Laketa
|3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|9
|0.0
|82.4
|42.3
|17.2
|6.90
|4.10
|10.0
|46.5
|35.2
|73.2
|12.3
|26.8
