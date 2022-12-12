UNC in rebound mode amid visit from The Citadel
North Carolina finally has something positive to grow from, and the Tar Heels want to take advantage of it with a four-game losing streak now behind them.
Next up is a visit from The Citadel on Tuesday at Chapel Hill, N.C.
"It is something we can build on," North Carolina forward Armando Bacot said of a 75-59 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Tar Heels (6-4) have quickly tumbled from the No. 1 spot in the rankings all the way out of the poll. They enter their second consecutive week as an unranked team.
"So now it is about not getting complacent (but) remaining positive moving forward," guard RJ Davis said.
The Tar Heels now hope unity plays a role in their recovery and are encouraged that what they have been through could make them better.
"Our main motto is to stay together and not worry about what is being said about us," Davis said. "There is always going to be something said about us, win or lose. Our motto is to stay together and try not to worry about what is said about us negatively or positively."
Coach Hubert Davis said it's clear that North Carolina's 2022 postseason success isn't going to matter at this point.
"You have to focus on what is real and what is real is this team and this team's preparation and how good this team can be," the second-year coach said. "You have to put previous years in its proper place."
The Citadel (5-4) most recently split two games against neighboring rivals, topping Charleston Southern 76-73 on Nov. 30 before falling to the College of Charleston 79-57 on Dec. 3. The Bulldogs have been idle ever since.
This will be Citadel's third game against a power-conference team after November road losses to Clemson and Butler.
Ed Conroy is in the first year of his second go-around as coach of Citadel. He told the Charleston Post and Courier he has been "proud of our guys and how we fought." He has been encouraged by the team's ability to stick to game plans.
Citadel freshman guard Madison Durr posted a season-high 20 points in the team's most recent game. Durr said the Bulldogs at times have done "everything we were supposed to do outside of rebounding the basketball."
That could be an issue against a North Carolina team that stresses rebounding and has grabbed 39.0 boards per game against top competition.
Still, Bacot remains at less than full strength. He sat out the Dec. 4 loss at Virginia Tech with a shoulder ailment.
"I can't really fully extend my arm out all the way," Bacot said. "It is something that I got to deal with and get used to."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|The Citadel 5-4
|71.1 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|12.2 APG
|North Carolina 6-4
|79.0 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Clark
|9
|32.4
|16.3
|6.8
|2.1
|0.70
|1.70
|2.0
|53.0
|30.8
|61.3
|1.3
|5.4
|A. Ash
|9
|35.9
|15.1
|4.9
|1.3
|1.20
|0.20
|1.1
|37.5
|33.7
|89.5
|0.1
|4.8
|E. Morgan
|9
|27.1
|9.1
|2.2
|2.4
|1.30
|0.00
|2.2
|39.7
|43.8
|88.0
|0.2
|2
|M. Durr
|9
|25.4
|8.4
|4.3
|3.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.7
|43.3
|33.3
|78.6
|0.4
|3.9
|D. Maynard
|8
|27.9
|5.5
|4.8
|2.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|42.5
|27.6
|100.0
|0.9
|3.9
|A. Smith
|6
|13.5
|5.0
|2.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.7
|26.3
|0.0
|62.5
|1.2
|1.3
|J. Price
|8
|11.6
|4.8
|3.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.9
|68.4
|40.0
|90.9
|0.9
|2.1
|B. Spence
|9
|7.9
|3.6
|2.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.20
|0.7
|52.2
|0.0
|80.0
|1.6
|1.3
|C. McAllister
|9
|13.6
|2.9
|2.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|1.1
|29.6
|16.7
|100.0
|0.6
|1.9
|M. Green
|3
|8
|2.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|D. Engler
|3
|9.7
|1.7
|2.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|75.0
|1
|1.7
|B. Conrad
|7
|4.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Davis
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Hughes
|3
|4.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|T. Carpio
|3
|3.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Makan
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|9
|0.0
|71.1
|40.7
|12.2
|4.70
|2.20
|12.3
|42.9
|31.7
|79.0
|8.4
|28.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|10
|36.5
|18.1
|4.3
|3.1
|1.30
|0.40
|2.6
|40.6
|25.4
|75.6
|0.7
|3.6
|A. Bacot
|9
|33.8
|16.7
|11.3
|1.1
|0.70
|1.40
|3.0
|53.8
|0.0
|65.8
|4.8
|6.6
|R. Davis
|10
|35.8
|16.1
|5.5
|3.0
|1.20
|0.20
|2.2
|42.4
|27.3
|90.2
|0.7
|4.8
|P. Nance
|10
|31.7
|12.7
|6.3
|1.8
|0.30
|1.10
|2.0
|50.6
|36.1
|81.8
|0.7
|5.6
|L. Black
|10
|33.2
|6.4
|5.9
|1.1
|1.00
|0.80
|0.8
|46.2
|36.8
|64.3
|0.9
|5
|P. Johnson
|7
|17.1
|4.3
|1.9
|0.6
|1.10
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|25.0
|78.6
|0.9
|1
|S. Trimble
|10
|12.5
|3.1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|50.0
|61.5
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Dunn
|8
|9.9
|2.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.0
|45.0
|37.5
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|T. Nickel
|8
|7.1
|2.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|41.7
|16.7
|77.8
|0.5
|0.1
|J. Washington
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Shaver
|2
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. McKoy
|4
|2.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Styles
|5
|4.6
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|Total
|10
|0.0
|79.0
|42.1
|11.2
|5.60
|4.50
|11.5
|45.4
|28.8
|75.2
|10.4
|28.6
-
BETHEL
UTM16
26
1st 9:37
-
MLC
NEOM0
0
1:05pm
-
LON
STFR0
0135 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
COPP
GW0
0158 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
VMI
AMER0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
FUR
NCST0
0156 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
CIT
UNC0
0144.5 O/U
-26.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
DART
BU0
0136 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
EDWWAT
FAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
RICH0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
LOW
URI0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MRSH
UNCG0
0143 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
NCCU
LSU0
0140 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
PRIN
IONA0
0146.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
SOU
XAV0
0154 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm FS1
-
STONEH
BC0
0137.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SPU
HART0
0126.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
L-MD0
0140 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
AICAG
UTVA0
0
8:00pm
-
CHST
MURR0
0143.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
EWU
TTU0
0134 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
HOW0
0153 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
LINMO
SIU0
0
8:00pm
-
MHB
TXST0
0
8:00pm
-
MVSU
WICH0
0127 O/U
-27
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
UIC0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
USM
LAM0
0138 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GB
STTHMN0
0137 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TXCC
9ARIZ0
0165 O/U
-25
8:30pm
-
SCUP
FSU0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
CSSTA
UOP0
0
9:00pm
-
HYNS
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
MEM
4ALA0
0152 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UNO
BSU0
0142.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm
-
UTSA
UTAH0
0140 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm
-
PRST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CP
WASH0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
10:30pm