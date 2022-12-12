Texas Tech out for 27th straight home win vs. Eastern Washington
Texas Tech will look to take another step back toward the AP Top 25 and continue its lengthy home winning streak when it hosts Eastern Washington on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas.
The Red Raiders (6-2) have won 26 consecutive games at home, most recently a 78-71 come-from-behind victory over Nicholls last Wednesday. Pop Isaacs scored a career-high 24 points and Kevin Obanor added 20, 16 of them in the second half, as Texas Tech rallied from a double-digit deficit over the final eight-plus minutes to keep their home streak alive.
Texas Tech was just 29 of 46 from the free-throw line in the game, taking 29 more foul shots than Nicholls. Daniel Batcho added 14 points for the Red Raiders, with Lamar Washington scoring 12, all on free throws.
"At the end of the game we were able to meet all the adversity," Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. "I don't think you could have scripted it much better. We were still able to find a way to win. I'm proud of the guys for that and that they showed a lot of the character and trust in each other down the stretch."
Eastern Washington (4-6) heads to Lubbock on the heels of a 77-76 loss at South Dakota State on Saturday. Ethan Price led the Eagles with season-best 16 points and Casey Jones added a career-high 15 in the defeat as all five starters scored in double figures.
Eastern Washington was up by 23 points with 12:27 to play but could not hold on, surrendering the lead with two seconds remaining and missing a last-gasp shot to win.
"We have to look at this as the next step in learning," Eastern Washington coach David Riley said after Saturday's loss. "Now we have to close out games and execute when it matters. ... We did not close out the game the way we needed to. We played a little too slow offensively."
The Eagles have won three of their past five games, including a victory at Cal last Wednesday.
The Red Raiders beat Eastern Washington last December in Lubbock in the only other meeting between the two teams.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|E. Washington 4-6
|66.3 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Texas Tech 6-2
|72.5 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Venters
|10
|29.4
|13.6
|2.7
|1.1
|0.80
|0.50
|2.4
|42.1
|31.1
|84.6
|0.7
|2
|A. Allegri
|10
|30.2
|9.7
|4.5
|3.2
|0.60
|0.20
|1.9
|33.7
|25.0
|75.0
|0.5
|4
|T. Davis
|9
|26.3
|9.2
|2.8
|3.2
|0.70
|0.00
|2.0
|52.5
|33.3
|89.5
|0.7
|2.1
|E. Price
|10
|25.5
|8.4
|5.2
|1.9
|0.50
|0.80
|2.2
|50.8
|42.3
|73.3
|1.4
|3.8
|C. Jones
|10
|25.1
|7.2
|6.9
|0.8
|1.10
|0.50
|0.8
|46.9
|37.5
|69.0
|1.2
|5.7
|C. Coward
|10
|17
|6.5
|4.4
|1.0
|0.90
|0.30
|0.6
|62.9
|58.3
|63.6
|1.7
|2.7
|D. Stroud
|9
|21.3
|6.2
|2.6
|0.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|33.3
|15.4
|54.5
|0.9
|1.7
|D. Erikstrup
|10
|13.6
|3.7
|2.7
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|1.3
|34.0
|0.0
|35.7
|1.1
|1.6
|T. Harper
|8
|11.1
|3.4
|1.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|46.2
|50.0
|0.1
|1.1
|I. George
|3
|2.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|E. Magnuson
|8
|7.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Veening
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|66.3
|37.4
|13.3
|6.10
|2.60
|13.8
|42.7
|29.8
|68.6
|9.3
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|8
|28
|14.0
|5.8
|0.9
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|52.6
|29.2
|88.5
|1.6
|4.1
|D. Batcho
|8
|27.9
|13.0
|8.3
|1.5
|0.90
|1.80
|1.9
|65.0
|100.0
|65.7
|2.3
|6
|J. Tyson
|7
|23.3
|10.4
|4.9
|0.6
|1.60
|0.40
|1.4
|54.9
|55.0
|66.7
|1.3
|3.6
|P. Isaacs
|8
|27.1
|10.3
|2.1
|3.0
|1.10
|0.00
|3.0
|40.3
|48.6
|78.9
|0
|2.1
|D. Harmon
|8
|30.6
|10.1
|2.8
|3.8
|1.90
|0.40
|1.4
|42.3
|20.0
|73.9
|0.1
|2.6
|D. Williams
|7
|12.3
|4.1
|1.1
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|1.7
|38.1
|27.3
|90.9
|0.1
|1
|L. Washington
|8
|12.5
|2.9
|2.1
|2.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.3
|36.4
|25.0
|63.6
|0.4
|1.8
|E. Fisher
|8
|11.3
|2.6
|1.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.9
|42.1
|28.6
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|R. Jennings
|8
|7.5
|2.6
|1.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|53.8
|0.5
|1.4
|K. Walton
|8
|13.3
|2.4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|35.0
|15.4
|75.0
|0.4
|1.1
|K. Allen
|8
|9.9
|1.6
|2.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|45.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|0.9
|C. Williams
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|8
|0.0
|72.5
|39.8
|14.4
|7.80
|3.60
|15.5
|48.1
|35.5
|71.6
|10.0
|26.4
-
BETHEL
UTM16
26
1st 9:37
-
MLC
NEOM0
0
1:05pm
-
LON
STFR0
0135 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
COPP
GW0
0158 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
VMI
AMER0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
FUR
NCST0
0156 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
CIT
UNC0
0144.5 O/U
-26.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
DART
BU0
0136 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
EDWWAT
FAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
RICH0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
LOW
URI0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MRSH
UNCG0
0143 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
NCCU
LSU0
0140 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
PRIN
IONA0
0146.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
SOU
XAV0
0154 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm FS1
-
STONEH
BC0
0137.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SPU
HART0
0126.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
L-MD0
0140 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
AICAG
UTVA0
0
8:00pm
-
CHST
MURR0
0143.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
EWU
TTU0
0134 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
HOW0
0153 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
LINMO
SIU0
0
8:00pm
-
MHB
TXST0
0
8:00pm
-
MVSU
WICH0
0127 O/U
-27
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
UIC0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
USM
LAM0
0138 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GB
STTHMN0
0137 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TXCC
9ARIZ0
0165 O/U
-25
8:30pm
-
SCUP
FSU0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
CSSTA
UOP0
0
9:00pm
-
HYNS
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
MEM
4ALA0
0152 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UNO
BSU0
0142.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm
-
UTSA
UTAH0
0140 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm
-
PRST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CP
WASH0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
10:30pm