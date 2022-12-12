Xavier faces Southern in final pre-Big East test
Flying high off Saturday's local rivalry victory, Xavier will go for its fourth win in a row when it hosts Southern on Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Musketeers (7-3) beat Cincinnati 80-77 with the help of three late free throws from Souley Boum, the team's leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. Boum finished with a game-high 21 points, Jack Nunge added 18, Colby Jones scored 15 and Zach Freemantle had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Xavier won the Crosstown Shootout for the fourth straight time. The Musketeers led 41-24 at halftime but had to fend off the host Bearcats' furious rally.
"Road games are not easy no matter who you're playing," Boum told reporters. "We came out really strong, really hot, but we knew they were going to make a run. It felt good to finish the game. We just had to stay poised, stay together and finish the game."
Xavier has yet to be ranked in the AP Top 25 poll this season, but it received 26 votes in Monday's latest rankings. Since losing by single digits to Duke and Gonzaga at the Phil Knight Legacy, the Musketeers have also defeated Southeastern Louisiana and West Virginia.
Tuesday is Xavier's last tune-up before its Big East schedule begins Friday at Georgetown.
Southern (4-5) earned its last two wins over non-Division I opponents, but it has also defeated Cal on the road and Loyola Maryland on a neutral floor.
Southern coach Sean Woods told the Baton Rouge Advocate last month that the Jaguars "couldn't throw the ball in the ocean" by the end of last season, which concluded with a first-round loss to Grambling in the SWAC tournament.
"It's never happened to me before, but I guess it happened for a reason because these guys are hungry," Woods said. "We know we left something on the table last year."
The Jaguars are shooting 44.8 percent as a team, with five players averaging at least eight points per game and nine players averaging at least five. Brion Whitley (12.4 points per game) paces the team, followed by Bryson Etienne (12.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals).
Southern's trip to Ohio also includes a visit to Youngstown State on Friday. The Jaguars won't play another home game until Florida A&M on Jan. 7.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Whitley
|9
|25
|12.4
|2.1
|1.0
|1.40
|0.60
|2.0
|43.3
|41.4
|71.4
|0.6
|1.6
|B. Etienne
|8
|26.5
|12.0
|3.1
|2.5
|1.90
|0.30
|1.5
|36.8
|34.1
|84.6
|0.5
|2.6
|T. Lyons
|9
|22.2
|9.7
|3.0
|1.7
|1.10
|0.30
|1.6
|43.6
|34.8
|52.4
|0.9
|2.1
|P. Byrd
|9
|27.9
|8.9
|3.4
|5.0
|1.30
|0.00
|3.1
|61.1
|50.0
|85.3
|0.6
|2.9
|J. Ewing
|2
|10.5
|8.0
|3.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|61.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|J. Reynolds
|6
|18.5
|7.3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.70
|0.20
|1.5
|62.1
|0.0
|53.3
|1.2
|2.5
|D. Allen
|8
|13.1
|6.6
|2.4
|0.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|44.7
|37.5
|100.0
|0.6
|1.8
|F. Ndumanya
|9
|14.2
|5.2
|3.3
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|57.9
|1.4
|1.9
|T. Williams Jr.
|9
|20.9
|5.2
|3.9
|0.9
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|41.7
|18.2
|50.0
|0.8
|3.1
|J. Wilkens
|6
|10.8
|4.2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.70
|0.20
|0.7
|45.0
|0.0
|70.0
|0.7
|1.3
|J. Wilkens
|8
|10
|3.4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|66.7
|60.0
|88.9
|0.4
|1.4
|G. Harris
|4
|6.8
|2.8
|1.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|45.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.5
|K. Gardner
|9
|7.7
|2.0
|0.9
|0.9
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.7
|I. Rollins
|9
|8.7
|1.8
|1.4
|0.6
|0.80
|0.00
|0.3
|31.8
|18.2
|0.0
|0.4
|1
|D. Woods
|4
|9
|1.5
|1.5
|3.3
|1.30
|0.00
|1.8
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|G. Flowers
|1
|5
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|9
|0.0
|76.1
|34.7
|15.4
|10.60
|1.70
|15.0
|44.8
|35.9
|69.9
|9.1
|23.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Boum
|10
|32.6
|17.0
|4.1
|3.9
|1.10
|0.10
|2.4
|53.3
|51.4
|85.7
|0.3
|3.8
|J. Nunge
|10
|28.6
|15.5
|7.1
|1.6
|1.10
|1.50
|1.2
|53.6
|41.9
|61.5
|2.4
|4.7
|C. Jones
|9
|32.9
|15.4
|5.3
|5.6
|1.60
|0.70
|2.3
|48.9
|52.2
|84.1
|1.9
|3.4
|Z. Freemantle
|10
|28.2
|13.1
|7.4
|3.2
|0.80
|1.10
|3.1
|58.9
|50.0
|65.7
|1.3
|6.1
|A. Kunkel
|8
|26.1
|10.8
|1.6
|2.4
|1.40
|0.10
|1.3
|49.3
|42.4
|100.0
|0
|1.6
|D. Claude
|10
|18.1
|3.9
|1.8
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.6
|39.5
|30.0
|60.0
|0.1
|1.7
|K. Tandy
|10
|15.5
|3.8
|1.1
|1.1
|0.60
|0.20
|0.5
|33.3
|32.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Hunter
|10
|10.5
|3.2
|2.9
|0.8
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|63.6
|0.0
|80.0
|1.4
|1.5
|C. Edwards
|3
|4.3
|2.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|K. Craft
|9
|8
|2.6
|1.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|55.6
|42.9
|0.0
|0.6
|1
|D. Miles
|9
|6.9
|1.4
|1.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|55.6
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.7
|E. Tucker
|2
|3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|B. Colbert
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Nunge
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|M. Wolf
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|10
|0.0
|83.6
|39.3
|19.9
|7.50
|4.30
|13.9
|50.9
|42.0
|73.3
|10.0
|26.5
-
BETHEL
UTM16
26
1st 9:37
-
MLC
NEOM0
0
1:05pm
-
LON
STFR0
0135 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
COPP
GW0
0158 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
VMI
AMER0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
FUR
NCST0
0156 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
CIT
UNC0
0144.5 O/U
-26.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
DART
BU0
0136 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
EDWWAT
FAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
RICH0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
LOW
URI0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MRSH
UNCG0
0143 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCA
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
NCCU
LSU0
0140 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
PRIN
IONA0
0146.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
SOU
XAV0
0154 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm FS1
-
STONEH
BC0
0137.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SPU
HART0
0126.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
L-MD0
0140 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
AICAG
UTVA0
0
8:00pm
-
CHST
MURR0
0143.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
EWU
TTU0
0134 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
HOW0
0153 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
LINMO
SIU0
0
8:00pm
-
MHB
TXST0
0
8:00pm
-
MVSU
WICH0
0127 O/U
-27
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
5HOU0
0129.5 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
UIC0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
USM
LAM0
0138 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GB
STTHMN0
0137 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TXCC
9ARIZ0
0165 O/U
-25
8:30pm
-
SCUP
FSU0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
CSSTA
UOP0
0
9:00pm
-
HYNS
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
MEM
4ALA0
0152 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UNO
BSU0
0142.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm
-
UTSA
UTAH0
0140 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm
-
PRST
SACL0
0155 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CP
WASH0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
10:30pm