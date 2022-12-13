Wake Forest tries to get off schneid vs. regional rival App State
Wake Forest will aim to snap a two-game slide Wednesday when it hosts nearby Appalachian State in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Demon Deacons (7-3) lost their second straight game on Saturday, falling 72-70 to LSU in a neutral-site game in Atlanta. In a narrow defeat, the Deacs were plagued by 15 turnovers, four missed free throws and a 5-of-24 shooting percentage (20.8 percent) from beyond the arc. LSU scored 21 points off turnovers and 14 points off second chances.
"It's disappointing. I've got to do a better job," Wake coach Steve Forbes said. "This is kind of emblematic of how we practice, to be honest. We have a really good team practice for about an hour and then we don't finish practice very well. That stuff carries over, just like the boxing out on free throws carries over. If you don't do it, you pay for it."
Wake was led in the loss by Tyree Appleby, who had 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting and six assists. He was outdueled by LSU's KJ Williams, who poured in 35 points.
Appleby, a transfer from Florida, leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring this season with 19.1 points per game. His 5.5 assists per game also leads the ACC.
Appalachian State (6-4) had lost two straight but got a lopsided victory last Tuesday over NAIA side Carlow, winning 103-43. The Mountaineers opened the game with a 14-0 run, then broke off a 12-0 run to end the first half. Five different Mountaineers scored in double digits and App State forced 21 turnovers that led to 31 points.
Mountaineers' coach Dustin Kerns was pleased with how his team shared the ball.
"Twenty-nine assists. That doesn't really have anything to do with your opponent. So we were just sharing the basketball and playing the right way," Kerns said. "Just proud of our guys."
App State is led in scoring by Donovan Gregory's 12.6 points per game. He also averages 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 4.0 assists per game.
Despite being separated by less than 90 miles, App and Wake haven't played each other since 2006. The Demon Deacons are 20-0 in the series.
Wake is the second ACC opponent App has faced this season. The Mountaineers won at Louisville on Nov. 15, 61-60.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|App. State 6-4
|79.0 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Wake Forest 7-3
|77.7 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Gregory
|10
|26.8
|12.6
|4.1
|4.0
|1.90
|0.10
|2.9
|42.2
|27.3
|84.1
|1.1
|3
|T. Boykin
|10
|24.7
|10.9
|3.0
|1.7
|0.90
|0.10
|0.5
|38.7
|31.3
|85.0
|0.1
|2.9
|T. Harcum
|10
|24.3
|10.5
|2.3
|1.3
|0.60
|0.20
|0.9
|42.2
|36.6
|90.9
|0.5
|1.8
|C. Huntley
|10
|25.2
|9.7
|5.2
|0.6
|1.00
|0.90
|0.5
|55.9
|42.9
|64.0
|1.5
|3.7
|D. Walker
|10
|16.9
|7.8
|3.6
|0.4
|0.50
|0.60
|0.9
|56.5
|43.5
|66.7
|1.1
|2.5
|C. Mantis
|10
|14.1
|7.2
|1.7
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|46.4
|35.9
|85.7
|0.1
|1.6
|B. Greene
|1
|8
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0
|Z. Littleton Jr.
|2
|9
|6.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|J. Abson
|10
|20.9
|5.4
|5.7
|1.3
|0.20
|2.50
|1.1
|64.9
|0.0
|60.0
|1.8
|3.9
|X. Brown
|10
|13.7
|4.2
|2.6
|1.5
|0.80
|0.30
|0.6
|73.9
|0.0
|42.1
|0.2
|2.4
|C. Teasett
|10
|13.7
|3.6
|1.1
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.2
|37.1
|35.7
|0.0
|0
|1.1
|T. Pearson
|9
|12.8
|3.3
|4.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|1.6
|26.3
|0.0
|76.9
|1.1
|3.1
|A. Muse
|2
|7
|3.0
|2.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|40.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|Q. Hafner
|2
|5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|M. Eads Jr.
|7
|8.1
|1.9
|0.9
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|40.0
|12.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|Total
|10
|0.0
|79.0
|40.8
|15.1
|8.00
|5.10
|11.6
|45.4
|34.7
|73.8
|8.9
|28.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|10
|34.3
|19.1
|3.7
|5.5
|1.60
|0.00
|2.5
|53.5
|44.4
|86.0
|0.5
|3.2
|C. Hildreth
|10
|30.7
|12.1
|6.7
|3.3
|1.10
|0.00
|2.7
|48.3
|35.0
|76.9
|1.3
|5.4
|D. Williamson
|8
|29.8
|10.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.1
|34.8
|29.7
|87.5
|0.1
|1.9
|A. Carr
|10
|28.1
|9.6
|5.1
|1.1
|0.60
|0.60
|1.9
|50.0
|27.3
|75.0
|1.1
|4
|D. Monsanto
|10
|19.3
|9.2
|2.7
|0.3
|1.50
|0.20
|0.7
|37.5
|37.9
|33.3
|0.2
|2.5
|M. Marsh
|7
|15.4
|7.4
|4.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|88.0
|0.0
|44.4
|1
|3.7
|B. Klintman
|10
|21.3
|5.3
|4.0
|0.8
|0.70
|0.50
|0.8
|43.2
|23.5
|73.3
|1.2
|2.8
|J. Ituka
|4
|9.5
|4.3
|1.8
|1.0
|0.00
|0.30
|2.0
|38.5
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.3
|D. Bradford
|9
|10.6
|3.4
|2.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.90
|1.2
|81.3
|0.0
|41.7
|0.8
|1.2
|G. van Beveren
|2
|2
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Z. Keller
|10
|14.6
|2.8
|1.9
|0.2
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|33.3
|23.5
|60.0
|0.6
|1.3
|L. Taylor
|6
|10.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|27.3
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|R. Kennah
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|K. Dunn
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|O. Kmety
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|X. Xu
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|10
|0.0
|77.7
|40.4
|13.2
|6.80
|2.80
|13.3
|47.2
|34.0
|74.5
|8.4
|28.2
-
PECE
CAMP0
0
6:00pm
-
APP
WAKE0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CARUNI
GWEB0
0
7:00pm
-
CCAR
SDAK0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
DEP
DUQ0
0147.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
DREX
HALL0
0126 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm FS1
-
EKY
NKY0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LIU
ALB0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
CINCY0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORE
GASO0
0127 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
FLA0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
QUEEN
ETSU0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
RAD
VCU0
0133 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SFA
LT0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
STET
COC0
0147 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
STTHFL
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
WRST
AKR0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
JAST
17MSST0
0130.5 O/U
-21
7:30pm ESP+
-
REIN
JVST0
0
7:30pm
-
SHOU
ULM0
0130 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
UCF
MISS0
0130 O/U
-6
7:30pm ESP+
-
UAPB
MINN0
0137.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm BTN
-
BGSU
NORF0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
CHSO
TNST0
0146 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
GAST
19AUB0
0134 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
ARST0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
LIP0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLC
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
16UCLA
20MD0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UCRV
ORE0
0136 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
LOU0
0134 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSD
NEV0
0136.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm
-
NMST
SMC0
0128.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
LBSU
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
BELL
SDST0
0
PPD