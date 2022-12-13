Seton Hall, fresh off defensive gem, faces Drexel
Winning Sunday's intrastate rivalry game with Rutgers, 45-43, was Seton Hall's most notable accomplishment of the young season.
The Pirates will try to put on a similar defensive performance Wednesday night when they host Drexel in Newark, N.J.
Seton Hall (6-4) beat Rutgers at its own game: smothering defense. The Pirates forced Rutgers to commit a season-high 19 turnovers and won in Piscataway, N.J., where the Scarlet Knights had been undefeated.
"We got a long way to go," first-year Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway said. "This is a good win. It's a good confidence booster. It's a good thing for our guys to see where we could be if we continue to keep fighting and keep growing and keep playing together. But we've got a long way to go.
"This was a big win. I don't want to get too carried away, I don't want my guys to get too carried away. We've gotta get ready for Drexel on Wednesday."
The Pirates' Dre Davis returned from a knee injury that had kept him out three games and scored 10 points as the game's only double-digit scorer. KC Ndefo earned game MVP honors by posting nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals, including the go-ahead basket and a blocked shot in the final two minutes.
Al-Amir Dawes (11.4 ppg), Davis (11.2) and Tyrese Samuel (10.8) have been leading Seton Hall on offense this season. Dawes (Clemson) and Davis (Louisville) fit right in to Holloway's guard rotation after transferring in, while Samuel is in his fourth season at The Hall.
Seton Hall is 3-0 all-time against Drexel, but this will be the first meeting since 2004.
The Dragons (5-5) are coming off an important local win. They went to La Salle on Saturday and earned their first victory over a Philadelphia City 6 opponent this season, 65-58 in overtime. They previously lost to Penn (64-59) and Temple (73-61).
Leading scorers Amari Williams (15.1 ppg) and Coletrane Washington (13) combined to score the first 10 of Drexel's 12 points in overtime. Washington finished with a game-high 21.
"I think it's just a total team effort," Drexel coach Zach Spiker said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I thought we were gritty. I thought we were tough."
Seton Hall is the only power-conference team on Drexel's schedule this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Drexel 5-5
|66.7 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Seton Hall 6-4
|68.9 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Williams
|9
|27.9
|15.3
|7.7
|1.7
|2.00
|2.00
|2.7
|51.0
|33.3
|67.4
|1.9
|5.8
|C. Washington
|10
|31.7
|13.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|42.9
|40.7
|84.2
|0.4
|1.1
|L. Oden Jr.
|10
|29.6
|9.8
|6.0
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|42.7
|33.3
|62.5
|1.6
|4.4
|J. Moore
|10
|28.8
|8.4
|3.0
|2.3
|0.80
|0.00
|2.3
|37.0
|12.5
|52.0
|0.3
|2.7
|J. Bergens
|10
|19.8
|6.8
|2.1
|1.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|39.7
|30.4
|65.2
|0.3
|1.8
|L. House
|10
|19
|4.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.60
|0.00
|0.3
|37.8
|32.3
|80.0
|0.4
|2.2
|K. MaGee
|4
|9.5
|4.5
|1.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|64.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|0.3
|M. Okros
|10
|25.9
|3.9
|4.2
|1.5
|0.30
|0.00
|1.1
|28.9
|29.4
|60.0
|0.7
|3.5
|G. Turner
|10
|14.6
|3.2
|3.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|54.2
|0.0
|75.0
|1.7
|1.9
|C. Hargrove
|5
|5.2
|2.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0.6
|T. Butler
|1
|6
|0.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|2
|Y. Butler
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Wang
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|66.7
|39.7
|10.8
|5.80
|2.80
|10.3
|42.5
|31.3
|67.4
|11.0
|24.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Dawes
|10
|28.4
|11.4
|3.0
|1.7
|1.10
|0.30
|2.3
|40.0
|42.3
|84.2
|0.4
|2.6
|D. Davis
|6
|21.5
|11.2
|3.3
|1.2
|0.50
|0.20
|2.2
|46.3
|26.7
|83.3
|0.8
|2.5
|T. Samuel
|10
|22
|10.8
|6.8
|0.8
|0.90
|0.90
|1.1
|52.7
|40.0
|73.7
|2.4
|4.4
|K. Ndefo
|10
|24.5
|8.1
|5.6
|0.7
|0.80
|1.80
|2.5
|53.8
|12.5
|63.2
|1.9
|3.7
|T. Jackson
|9
|15.9
|7.9
|2.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|1.6
|51.1
|30.0
|71.4
|0.4
|1.9
|K. Richmond
|9
|23.2
|7.0
|4.1
|3.1
|1.90
|0.00
|2.2
|42.2
|40.0
|60.0
|0.8
|3.3
|J. Harris
|10
|22.8
|5.7
|1.3
|1.4
|0.90
|0.00
|0.7
|33.9
|29.7
|57.1
|0.4
|0.9
|F. Odukale
|10
|23.5
|5.5
|3.8
|2.3
|1.50
|0.40
|1.5
|35.6
|18.8
|54.1
|0.8
|3
|T. Davis
|10
|18.3
|4.4
|3.9
|1.1
|0.70
|0.20
|1.6
|33.3
|14.3
|62.5
|1.8
|2.1
|J. Sanders
|8
|11.3
|3.1
|1.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|1.1
|38.1
|36.8
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|E. Muhammad
|5
|2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0
|D. Gabriel
|5
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Mercado
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|68.9
|40.7
|12.0
|8.30
|4.40
|15.9
|43.1
|31.2
|67.4
|11.8
|25.3
-
PECE
CAMP0
0
6:00pm
-
APP
WAKE0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CARUNI
GWEB0
0
7:00pm
-
CCAR
SDAK0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
DEP
DUQ0
0147.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
DREX
HALL0
0126 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm FS1
-
EKY
NKY0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LIU
ALB0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
CINCY0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORE
GASO0
0127 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
FLA0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
QUEEN
ETSU0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
RAD
VCU0
0133 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SFA
LT0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
STET
COC0
0147 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
STTHFL
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
WRST
AKR0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
JAST
17MSST0
0130.5 O/U
-21
7:30pm ESP+
-
REIN
JVST0
0
7:30pm
-
SHOU
ULM0
0130 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
UCF
MISS0
0130 O/U
-6
7:30pm ESP+
-
UAPB
MINN0
0137.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm BTN
-
BGSU
NORF0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
CHSO
TNST0
0146 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
GAST
19AUB0
0134 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
ARST0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
LIP0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLC
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
16UCLA
20MD0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UCRV
ORE0
0136 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
LOU0
0134 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSD
NEV0
0136.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm
-
NMST
SMC0
0128.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
LBSU
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
BELL
SDST0
0
PPD