Flattened Gators try to pick themselves up, face Ohio
The Florida Gators will look to regroup from their worst home loss in nearly a quarter of a century when they face Ohio on Wednesday night in Tampa, Fla.
The Gators (6-4) are coming off a 75-54 loss last Wednesday to then-No. 5 UConn. The 21-point setback was Florida's largest margin of defeat at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville since a 79-54 blowout loss to No. 8 Kentucky on Feb. 18, 1998.
Florida led UConn 5-4 and then missed 11 consecutive shots as the Huskies raced to an 18-7 advantage. For the game, the Gators shot just 30.2 percent from the floor and had only six assists.
With a seven-day layoff since the UConn loss, the Gators say they have focused on themselves, using the extra practice time to make offensive tweaks and emphasize getting stops in transition defense.
"Teams are guarding us a certain way, kind of hanging on our shooters and making us beat them one-on-one," first-year Florida coach Todd Golden said. "That's an area where we have to get more player movement and get guys into catch-and-shoot spots. That hasn't been a big enough emphasis for us yet, and I think those things will show up more."
The layoff also has allowed two key Florida backcourt players to get healthier. Starting point guard Kyle Lofton (back spasms) and starting shooting guard Will Richard (knee) both have been limited in practice due to nagging injuries and as a result played off the bench in the loss to UConn. Golden said the injury issues have led to some inconsistencies with player rotations.
"To be the best team you can be, you need all five guys making each other playing better, not just having five good individual players out there," Golden said. "That's where we've been a little behind where I thought we'd be, just our progress in terms of playing together and making each other better.
"A lot of that is not having that consistent ability to play with the same group or the same number of guys over a consistent period of time."
Ohio (5-4) is coming off an 81-79 win Sunday at Youngstown State. The Bobcats, under fourth-year coach Jeff Boals, lost at then-No. 20 Michigan 70-66 in overtime on Nov. 20.
The balanced Bobcats have three players averaging in double figures in scoring, led by center Dwight Wilson, who is averaging a double-double (12.5 points, 10 rebounds).
"Boals does a good job," Golden said. "Obviously you know you're going up against a good coach who has a good foundation, runs good stuff offensively and can prepare us as we move on. So it's a good opponent."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Wilson III
|8
|24.4
|12.5
|10.0
|0.9
|0.10
|0.40
|1.6
|54.9
|0.0
|62.5
|3.8
|6.3
|M. Brown
|9
|27.8
|10.6
|3.3
|2.1
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|47.8
|47.4
|86.7
|0.8
|2.6
|A. Brown
|5
|17.4
|10.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|57.1
|35.3
|60.0
|0.8
|0.6
|J. Hunter
|9
|28.4
|9.9
|3.4
|4.4
|1.10
|0.20
|2.1
|39.2
|37.0
|71.4
|1
|2.4
|A. Clayton
|9
|24.2
|9.4
|7.6
|1.3
|0.40
|1.10
|1.8
|44.6
|30.8
|77.8
|3
|4.6
|D. Baker
|9
|26.2
|8.4
|2.3
|2.0
|1.30
|0.10
|0.8
|36.5
|28.1
|71.4
|0.2
|2.1
|B. Roderick
|9
|16
|7.0
|1.7
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|51.3
|56.5
|83.3
|0.7
|1
|Q. Corna
|1
|8
|6.0
|1.0
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|G. Wiznitzer
|9
|14.9
|5.3
|3.3
|0.9
|0.20
|0.10
|1.6
|59.4
|0.0
|76.9
|0.9
|2.4
|E. James
|7
|8.7
|4.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|58.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.4
|0.9
|A. Hadaway
|9
|10.4
|3.8
|2.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.7
|46.4
|20.0
|60.0
|0.8
|1.3
|A. Sheldon
|9
|9.8
|1.6
|0.7
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|41.7
|42.9
|14.3
|0.3
|0.3
|O. Adelodun
|7
|7.6
|1.3
|2.0
|0.4
|1.00
|0.10
|0.3
|25.0
|12.5
|0.0
|0.3
|1.7
|Total
|9
|0.0
|78.1
|44.3
|15.0
|6.10
|3.10
|12.3
|46.8
|36.0
|68.9
|13.8
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|10
|28.4
|16.1
|7.5
|2.7
|0.90
|2.80
|2.4
|48.8
|12.5
|70.4
|1.9
|5.6
|W. Richard
|9
|28
|12.1
|4.1
|0.4
|1.00
|0.20
|0.8
|58.7
|56.7
|94.7
|1.1
|3
|T. Bonham
|10
|18.1
|9.6
|2.9
|2.1
|1.10
|0.10
|1.0
|37.8
|38.1
|68.6
|0.6
|2.3
|K. Reeves
|8
|21.3
|9.3
|2.1
|0.9
|0.60
|0.30
|0.8
|46.4
|42.4
|61.5
|0.3
|1.9
|A. Fudge
|10
|22.4
|8.5
|4.9
|0.2
|0.40
|1.10
|1.5
|45.5
|40.0
|90.5
|1.4
|3.5
|K. Lofton
|8
|29.6
|8.4
|3.1
|3.8
|0.50
|0.30
|1.5
|38.0
|27.8
|80.0
|0.1
|3
|R. Kugel
|10
|17.8
|6.3
|1.7
|0.9
|0.70
|0.40
|1.2
|38.6
|33.3
|58.3
|0.6
|1.1
|J. Jitoboh
|10
|11.4
|3.7
|1.9
|0.7
|0.30
|0.60
|0.5
|77.8
|50.0
|61.5
|0.9
|1
|M. Jones
|10
|13.3
|3.3
|2.2
|1.7
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|32.3
|23.8
|100.0
|0.1
|2.1
|C. Felder
|10
|15.4
|3.0
|3.7
|0.4
|0.40
|0.30
|0.8
|54.2
|25.0
|100.0
|1
|2.7
|D. Aberdeen
|4
|2.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.3
|N. Lane
|5
|7.4
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|40.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.2
|A. Klatsky
|3
|2.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Szymczyk
|4
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. May
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|78.3
|39.7
|12.9
|6.30
|6.10
|11.4
|46.0
|37.5
|73.2
|9.4
|27.2
-
PECE
CAMP0
0
6:00pm
-
APP
WAKE0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CARUNI
GWEB0
0
7:00pm
-
CCAR
SDAK0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
DEP
DUQ0
0147.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
DREX
HALL0
0126 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm FS1
-
EKY
NKY0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LIU
ALB0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
CINCY0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORE
GASO0
0127 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
FLA0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
QUEEN
ETSU0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
RAD
VCU0
0133 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SFA
LT0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
STET
COC0
0147 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
STTHFL
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
WRST
AKR0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
JAST
17MSST0
0130.5 O/U
-21
7:30pm ESP+
-
REIN
JVST0
0
7:30pm
-
SHOU
ULM0
0130 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
UCF
MISS0
0130 O/U
-6
7:30pm ESP+
-
UAPB
MINN0
0137.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm BTN
-
BGSU
NORF0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
CHSO
TNST0
0146 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
GAST
19AUB0
0134 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
ARST0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
LIP0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLC
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
16UCLA
20MD0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UCRV
ORE0
0136 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
LOU0
0134 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSD
NEV0
0136.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm
-
NMST
SMC0
0128.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
LBSU
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
BELL
SDST0
0
PPD