UCF, Ole Miss aim to keep momentum going
After being stung with its first two losses of the season, Ole Miss bounced back with its best offensive performance of the year.
UCF's offense also was exceptional in its most recent game.
The Rebels (7-2) will host the Knights (7-2) in what could be a high-scoring nonconference game Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss.
Ole Miss posted season highs for points, field-goal percentage, assists and steals as it led wire-to-wire in a 98-61 home victory against Valparaiso on Saturday.
"I really thought this was obviously the best offensively that we've played," Rebels coach Kermit Davis said.
Ole Miss, which lost to Oklahoma (59-55) on a neutral court and to Memphis on the road (68-57), had its best offensive half of the season against Valparaiso, opening a 39-19 lead on its way to a 53-30 halftime edge. Every Rebel who played in the game scored as Ole Miss came within one basket of reaching triple digits for the first time in five years.
"It was good to see everybody play," Davis said. "We had 54 points off the bench, which was over half of our points and is a positive. It was good to have a win like that."
UCF, meantime, were playing just their third game in nearly three weeks when they enjoyed their most productive long-range shooting effort of the season.
The Knights made a season-high 11 shots from beyond the arc in Sunday's 75-49 victory against visiting Tarleton. The Knights' 3-point percentage (47.8) was their second-highest of the season.
UCF freshman Taylor Hendricks scored a game-high 16 points, sinking all three of his 3-point attempts. That helped him win his fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week award.
"He's a terrific young player," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. "You see him getting better and growing in every game."
UCF led Tarleton by just three points at halftime but outscored the Texans 45-22 in the second half.
"We were picking up and pressing," Dawkins said, "and I thought we wore them down a little bit in the second half."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Hendricks
|9
|32.4
|15.6
|7.1
|0.7
|0.80
|1.60
|1.2
|52.6
|50.0
|72.4
|2.4
|4.7
|D. Johnson
|4
|24
|10.3
|2.3
|3.8
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|40.6
|22.2
|86.7
|0.3
|2
|I. Horton
|9
|28.8
|9.9
|3.3
|1.3
|1.40
|0.00
|1.6
|36.6
|32.7
|62.5
|0.9
|2.4
|C. Kelly
|9
|26.6
|9.7
|3.2
|2.6
|0.90
|0.30
|2.6
|33.3
|29.8
|82.1
|0.3
|2.9
|J. Young
|9
|29.8
|8.2
|2.7
|3.2
|0.60
|0.10
|2.2
|42.1
|37.0
|88.9
|0.6
|2.1
|B. Suggs
|9
|22.1
|7.7
|4.2
|1.0
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|51.9
|55.6
|62.5
|1.7
|2.6
|M. Durr
|8
|18.6
|5.3
|4.5
|0.8
|0.10
|1.00
|1.0
|58.6
|0.0
|61.5
|2
|2.5
|C. Walker
|4
|19
|5.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.80
|2.0
|36.8
|33.3
|50.0
|1
|2.5
|T. Sylla
|7
|7.3
|4.0
|1.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.60
|0.4
|62.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1
|L. Thioune
|9
|14.6
|3.1
|3.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|1.1
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|2.1
|T. Freeman
|8
|11.9
|2.4
|1.9
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0.5
|1.4
|P. Warakulnukroh
|3
|2
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|6
|5.7
|0.7
|1.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|9
|0.0
|71.7
|41.9
|12.6
|6.80
|3.80
|15.3
|43.6
|36.7
|71.2
|12.1
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|9
|31.1
|14.3
|3.3
|2.8
|1.80
|0.20
|1.6
|40.2
|35.0
|85.7
|0.9
|2.4
|A. Abram
|9
|23.4
|10.7
|2.4
|2.6
|0.90
|0.00
|2.4
|48.7
|45.8
|90.0
|0.2
|2.2
|J. Brakefield
|9
|23.9
|9.1
|5.4
|1.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.2
|59.6
|36.8
|65.0
|1.1
|4.3
|D. Ruffin
|2
|12
|8.5
|0.5
|2.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|53.8
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Burns
|9
|25.2
|7.6
|5.9
|1.2
|2.80
|0.70
|0.9
|43.5
|11.8
|66.7
|2.6
|3.3
|R. Allen
|9
|17.3
|5.8
|4.1
|0.7
|0.70
|0.60
|1.6
|44.4
|0.0
|66.7
|1.8
|2.3
|T. Caldwell
|9
|17.8
|5.8
|1.4
|1.7
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|41.9
|41.2
|81.8
|0.6
|0.9
|J. McKinnis
|8
|16.4
|4.5
|3.9
|0.6
|0.90
|0.90
|0.6
|63.0
|0.0
|28.6
|1.8
|2.1
|J. White
|9
|13.4
|4.0
|2.4
|0.9
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|34.1
|12.5
|83.3
|0.6
|1.9
|J. Mballa
|8
|8.9
|3.6
|3.1
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.8
|52.9
|100.0
|71.4
|1.6
|1.5
|T. Akwuba
|9
|12.3
|3.2
|2.6
|0.3
|0.00
|1.00
|1.2
|44.4
|0.0
|45.5
|1.2
|1.3
|T. Fagan
|8
|8.1
|2.4
|0.8
|0.1
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|41.2
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.6
|M. Ewin
|8
|3.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|9
|0.0
|72.3
|40.9
|13.7
|9.20
|3.80
|13.1
|45.9
|33.1
|69.5
|13.2
|24.7
-
PECE
CAMP0
0
6:00pm
-
APP
WAKE0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CARUNI
GWEB0
0
7:00pm
-
CCAR
SDAK0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
DEP
DUQ0
0147.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
DREX
HALL0
0126 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm FS1
-
EKY
NKY0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LIU
ALB0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
CINCY0
0148.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORE
GASO0
0127 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
FLA0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
QUEEN
ETSU0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
RAD
VCU0
0133 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SFA
LT0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
STET
COC0
0147 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
STTHFL
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
WRST
AKR0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
JAST
17MSST0
0130.5 O/U
-21
7:30pm ESP+
-
REIN
JVST0
0
7:30pm
-
SHOU
ULM0
0130 O/U
+11
7:30pm
-
UCF
MISS0
0130 O/U
-6
7:30pm ESP+
-
UAPB
MINN0
0137.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm BTN
-
BGSU
NORF0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
CHSO
TNST0
0146 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
GAST
19AUB0
0134 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
ARST0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
LIP0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLC
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
16UCLA
20MD0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UCRV
ORE0
0136 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm PACN
-
WKY
LOU0
0134 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSD
NEV0
0136.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm
-
NMST
SMC0
0128.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
LBSU
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN
-
BELL
SDST0
0
PPD