Stanford meets Green Bay mired in three-game slide
Green Bay and host Stanford will look to turn their seasons around when they meet Friday night for the first time since an entertaining nonconference affair seven years ago.
Green Bay (2-9) dropped its first seven games this season, won two of three, then got back on the losing track when the Phoenix were dealt an 82-61 drubbing at St. Thomas of Minnesota on Tuesday.
They will make a two-game swing through the West Coast, visiting Oregon State on Sunday before returning to Horizon League play, where they split games against Milwaukee and IUPUI earlier this month.
Stanford (3-6) lost three in a row after a 3-3 start. The Cardinal are coming off consecutive defeats to UCLA and Arizona State to tip off Pac-12 Conference play.
The last time the Phoenix and Cardinal met, Stanford needed overtime for a 93-89 victory in the 2015-16 season opener. Green Bay used the loss as a springboard to its most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament that March, while the Cardinal haven't been back since 2014, going 115-111 overall since beating the Phoenix.
Green Bay hasn't scored more than 70 points in any game this season and has been held in the 40s twice.
Phoenix coach Will Ryan knew the season would be a work in progress with nine new players, including six transfers, replacing nine others who either graduated or left the program.
"I think, knock on wood, we've hit a home run with most of the (new) kids because they truly, genuinely love the game of basketball," Ryan said. "They're hungry. Being humble and hungry, I think can take us pretty far."
Cade Meyer, one of Green Bay's holdovers from last season, has scored 25 and 24 points in the last two games.
Stanford has three players scoring in double figures this season, including Spencer Jones and Michael Jones, at 11.9 and 10.4 points respectively. The latter, a graduate transfer from Davidson, scored 31 points in the season opener against Pacific but has leveled out since.
"I think (it's) really important to stick to the process," Michael Jones said after a win over Cal Poly last month. "When you get in a game, high-pressure game, you fall back on your highest level of training. So just trust myself, keep my confidence up and keep moving forward."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Meyer
|11
|27.1
|12.2
|3.5
|1.1
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|54.1
|25.0
|75.8
|1.2
|2.4
|Z. Blake
|10
|25.4
|10.5
|3.5
|2.7
|1.50
|0.20
|2.7
|59.7
|47.8
|69.0
|0.9
|2.6
|B. Heffner
|9
|26
|9.2
|2.6
|1.1
|0.40
|1.00
|1.4
|43.5
|35.3
|62.2
|0.4
|2.1
|C. Cummings III
|11
|28.1
|8.5
|3.0
|1.1
|0.60
|0.30
|2.2
|43.0
|20.8
|65.6
|0.6
|2.4
|R. Tucker
|11
|23.2
|6.0
|3.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|37.3
|26.8
|83.3
|0.5
|2.5
|D. Zeigler
|8
|22.4
|5.6
|3.5
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|32.7
|20.0
|53.8
|0.1
|3.4
|G. Davis
|9
|20.7
|5.3
|2.8
|1.2
|1.00
|0.10
|1.8
|23.2
|17.2
|81.0
|0.6
|2.2
|N. Jenkins
|11
|24.8
|3.5
|2.6
|1.2
|0.50
|0.30
|1.5
|22.2
|15.8
|82.6
|0.3
|2.4
|D. Short
|11
|8.9
|2.5
|1.4
|0.5
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|33.3
|25.0
|62.5
|0.7
|0.6
|B. Dailey
|5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0
|J. Rose
|6
|8.3
|0.8
|1.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|R. Wade
|10
|4.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|Z. Short
|7
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|11
|0.0
|59.4
|30.7
|10.0
|5.20
|2.90
|14.1
|41.1
|25.4
|70.0
|7.0
|20.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Jones
|8
|26.8
|11.9
|4.1
|1.0
|0.90
|1.30
|1.8
|38.2
|30.2
|77.8
|2.5
|1.6
|M. Jones
|9
|26.8
|10.4
|3.0
|2.2
|0.90
|0.30
|0.9
|36.8
|22.4
|77.1
|0.3
|2.7
|H. Ingram
|9
|27.3
|10.1
|4.9
|3.2
|0.70
|0.80
|2.8
|35.6
|24.2
|70.0
|1.4
|3.4
|B. Angel
|9
|22.4
|7.4
|3.8
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|2.0
|47.1
|30.4
|85.7
|1.1
|2.7
|M. Raynaud
|9
|18.6
|7.4
|5.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.90
|1.2
|58.0
|30.8
|50.0
|1.3
|4.2
|J. Keefe
|9
|20.7
|5.3
|5.1
|1.2
|0.80
|0.30
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|44.4
|1.8
|3.3
|M. Murrell
|9
|14.6
|4.3
|2.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.60
|0.4
|42.3
|44.4
|81.8
|0.6
|2.3
|M. O'Connell
|9
|21.9
|3.8
|2.0
|1.9
|1.10
|0.00
|1.9
|33.3
|16.7
|88.9
|0.4
|1.6
|I. Silva
|9
|16.3
|3.8
|0.8
|1.1
|0.40
|0.00
|1.6
|40.6
|20.0
|66.7
|0
|0.8
|R. Agarwal
|6
|7.5
|3.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|45.5
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|N. Begovich
|1
|6
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Moss
|3
|6.3
|2.0
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|Total
|9
|0.0
|66.2
|39.2
|13.2
|6.70
|4.00
|14.7
|41.8
|28.2
|69.9
|11.0
|25.0
-
COOK
UIW0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
XAV
GTWN0
0154.5 O/U
+11
6:30pm FS1
-
CCSU
MAN0
0136.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
DART
USF0
0132.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DEL
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
FGCU
STBN0
0133 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ALV
UTVA0
0
8:00pm
-
CHST
SIU0
0131.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
ORU0
0144 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
MVSU
TLSA0
0135.5 O/U
-21
8:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
MURR0
0134 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
YSU0
0152.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
GB
STAN0
0129 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CREI
MARQ0
0153.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm FS1
-
WIU0
0
8:30pm
-
NWU
IDHO0
0
9:00pm
-
WEB
CP0
0128 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
SCHREI
TXCC69
104
Final