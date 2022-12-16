After elusive first win, Louisville hosts Florida A&M
Louisville will look to build off its first win of the season when it hosts Florida A&M on Saturday.
The Cardinals (1-9) owned the longest losing streak to start an ACC season in league history and were just two defeats shy of equaling the program's worst start ever before they beat Western Kentucky 94-83 on Wednesday.
El Ellis posted his first career double-double with 30 points and 10 assists, making 10 of 19 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Kamari Lands scored a career-high 15 points and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield chipped in 11.
Sydney Curry and Jae'Lyn Withers each had 10 points and six rebounds as Louisville earned its first win under coach Kenny Payne and avoided any chance of matching the 1940-41 Cardinals, who opened the season 0-11.
"Loved the way we finally played, with toughness and energy and confidence," Payne said. "I just told the guys this: What did it smell like? What does it feel like? What does it taste like? Because winning one, imagine what it's like to win 80 and 90 percent of your games. You've got to sacrifice your life to it.
"So hopefully this is a steppingstone that they greatly needed because they put in a lot of work. But we have to build on this game and continue the momentum going and get over the schneid."
Florida A&M (2-6) ended a two-game slide with a 58-47 win over visiting Edward Waters, a Division II school, on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Rattlers trailed the Tigers 22-18 at halftime before outscoring them 40-25 in the final 20 minutes.
Jaylen Bates, who averages 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds, had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Tillmon, who averages 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds, added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Rattlers, who play at No. 13 Kentucky on Wednesday, have sustained five of their six losses to Power 5 teams, including then-No. 21 Oregon, Oregon State, Miami, Florida and Georgia.
"The one consistent theme has been turnovers and quick shots," Rattlers coach Robert McCullum said. "But you know we are making progress, just not as fast as what we would have liked, but yet nonetheless we are making progress."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 2-6
|54.9 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|8.6 APG
|Louisville 1-9
|60.6 PPG
|34.0 RPG
|8.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Bates
|7
|28.6
|9.1
|7.1
|0.7
|1.10
|0.40
|1.6
|37.0
|38.9
|65.4
|2.6
|4.6
|J. Tillmon
|8
|34.4
|9.1
|3.1
|1.9
|1.10
|0.10
|3.3
|31.9
|18.2
|57.9
|0.1
|3
|J. Chatman
|7
|22.6
|8.9
|4.7
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|2.3
|46.7
|20.0
|67.9
|1.6
|3.1
|B. Smith
|8
|30.9
|8.8
|2.3
|2.0
|1.30
|0.10
|3.0
|27.2
|23.7
|68.8
|0.6
|1.6
|H. Louis-Jeune
|8
|26.3
|6.6
|3.8
|1.5
|1.40
|0.80
|1.9
|50.0
|50.0
|61.5
|1.3
|2.5
|C. Barrs
|8
|22.8
|5.8
|4.4
|0.9
|1.00
|1.10
|1.5
|41.5
|0.0
|66.7
|1.3
|3.1
|D. Stevens
|1
|7
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|P. Williams
|8
|12.3
|3.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.40
|0.00
|2.0
|33.3
|26.7
|50.0
|0.4
|0.6
|S. Burnside
|6
|11.3
|2.3
|2.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.70
|0.5
|38.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.7
|R. Mathews
|5
|8.6
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|25.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.4
|T. Eisa
|8
|9.1
|1.6
|2.5
|0.4
|0.10
|0.40
|1.1
|27.3
|12.5
|0.0
|0.8
|1.8
|N. Meren
|4
|11.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.5
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|A. Andrews
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|A. Ezell
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Hall
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Howard III
|2
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|8
|0.0
|54.9
|38.8
|8.6
|7.40
|3.50
|18.3
|35.5
|26.8
|64.5
|11.8
|22.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Ellis
|10
|34.5
|17.0
|2.5
|4.1
|0.40
|0.00
|4.9
|37.8
|32.8
|72.1
|0.3
|2.2
|J. Withers
|10
|23.6
|8.7
|5.1
|0.9
|1.00
|0.20
|2.5
|45.6
|36.7
|77.8
|0.6
|4.5
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|10
|28.4
|8.1
|5.7
|0.5
|0.80
|0.70
|1.8
|43.9
|30.0
|74.1
|1.4
|4.3
|M. James
|10
|29.4
|7.2
|3.1
|0.9
|0.40
|0.40
|2.1
|45.7
|38.1
|81.5
|0.5
|2.6
|J. Traynor
|10
|21.3
|5.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.1
|42.3
|42.9
|66.7
|1
|1.5
|K. Lands
|10
|18.1
|5.3
|2.1
|0.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|25.0
|22.2
|95.5
|0
|2.1
|F. Basili
|6
|9.8
|2.7
|1.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|14.3
|60.0
|0.3
|1
|S. Curry
|10
|14.9
|2.5
|3.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|45.0
|0.0
|63.6
|1.1
|2.7
|D. Ree
|5
|5.6
|2.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.40
|0.4
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|H. Miller
|9
|9.7
|2.1
|1.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|27.3
|25.0
|62.5
|0.4
|1
|R. Wheeler
|7
|12
|2.0
|2.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|38.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|1.4
|Z. Payne
|8
|3.3
|0.4
|0.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.6
|A. McCool
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Myles-Devore
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|60.6
|34.0
|8.9
|4.80
|2.40
|16.6
|39.0
|31.8
|75.0
|7.9
|24.0
-
EIU
IUPU0
0127 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
14IND
8KAN0
0143 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
MIZZ
UCF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
SFU
25MIA0
0148 O/U
-25.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
RUTG0
0132 O/U
-10
12:00pm BTN
-
BRY
LIB0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:30pm
-
PROV
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
12:30pm FOX
-
PVAM
MONT0
0131 O/U
-6
12:50pm
-
4ALA
15GONZ0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
LON
CIT0
0140 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
UNI
TOWS0
0133 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
UNF
PITT0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ACCN
-
ALST
GT0
0138 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UALR
JVST0
0146 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
MONM0
0127.5 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
DSU
DREX0
0133.5 O/U
-16
2:00pm
-
DEP
NW0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm BTN
-
ECCL
UAPB0
0
2:00pm
-
ECU
SC0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
LOU0
0132 O/U
-16
2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU0
0152 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
KENN0
0
2:00pm
-
5HOU
2UVA0
0113.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
INST
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
Knox
LIND0
0
2:00pm
-
LAS
CINCY0
0145 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
MONTRE
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
MORE
MER0
0134 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
NCCU
GWEB0
0131.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
EKY0
0146 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STET
OHIO0
0137 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
SUNYON
BING0
0
2:00pm
-
UTM
BGSU0
0155.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
TROY
SELA0
0145 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
SJU
FSU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
BRYN
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
CAMP
GASO0
0132.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
CARK
OKLA0
0145.5 O/U
-23
3:00pm ESP+
-
COR
SYR0
0155 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ACCN
-
LAM
ULM0
0140 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
SUU0
0148.5 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
NICH
17MSST0
0138.5 O/U
-18.5
3:00pm SECN
-
NTEX
MASS0
0124.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
NWOHIO
WRST0
0
3:00pm
-
NWST
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
23OSU
UNC0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm CBS
-
SAM
SCST0
0155 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
SHOU
TXST0
0126 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
GMU
TUL0
0143 O/U
-5
3:30pm
-
ILST
BALL0
0139 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
TOL
MRSH0
0165.5 O/U
-3
3:30pm ESP+
-
JAST
TTU0
0137 O/U
-19.5
3:45pm
-
AAMU
18ILL0
0146 O/U
-30.5
4:00pm BTN
-
BRAD
10ARK0
0134 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
CHSO
JU0
0135 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
CLSUMT
UMES0
0
4:00pm
-
GRAM
24VT0
0135 O/U
-18
4:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
NORF0
0143 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LIP
MICH0
0146.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm B1G+
-
M-OH
BELLAR0
0139 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
UNCA
ETSU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
NIU
VCU0
0136 O/U
-16
4:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
JOES0
0138.5 O/U
+12
4:00pm CBSSN
-
REGT
APP0
0
4:00pm
-
STFR
HART0
0130 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
UCD
EWU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
WCU
TNTC0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SFA
FUR0
0147.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
OCCIDE
UCSD0
0
5:00pm
-
SF
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
TEMP
MISS0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm SECN
-
16UCLA
13UK0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
5:15pm CBS
-
NWU
MTST0
0
6:00pm
-
UTAH
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
DAV
1PUR0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
6:15pm BTN
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
+1
6:30pm
-
CLEM
RICH0
0132 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
COFSTE
LEH0
0
7:00pm
-
NEB
KSU0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAC
FRES0
0128 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
SJSU
UOP0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
TA&M
MEM0
0146 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3CONN
BUT0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm FS1
-
WINT
LSU0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm SECN
-
DAY
WYO0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
STL0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UTEP0
0140 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PEP
GRCN0
0140 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PORT
ORE0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-23.5
8:30pm BTN
-
MAST
UTU0
0
9:00pm
-
OKST
WICH0
0129.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
CSUB0
0128 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
WASH0
0133.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
PRST0
0142.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
6TENN
9ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
VAN
NCST0
0146.5 O/U
-6
10:30pm CBSSN