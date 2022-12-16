Ex-Big 12 rivals Nebraska, Kansas State set to reunite
Former conference rivals Nebraska and Kansas State will face each other Saturday night in Kansas City's T-Mobile Center, renewing a rivalry that goes back to 1906.
Kansas State (9-1) owns a six-game winning streak in the series and a 127-93 all-time series lead. The team have only played once since Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten following the 2010-11 season. K-State won in Lincoln, Neb. last season, handing the Cornhuskers a 67-58 defeat.
The Wildcats are fresh off a 98-50 win over Incarnate Word. The 48-point margin is the 10th largest in school history. K-State scored 23 unanswered points to start the second half, putting the game out of reach.
"This could easily be a 'me' game where guys are trying to get theirs," first-year coach Jerome Tang said. "I really challenged them to make it a 'we' game and really work on the things we need to work on and share the ball and be great teammates. I thought we did that."
The Wildcats are full of new faces, with only two players returning from last year's squad. The best of the newcomers is Keyontae Johnson, who leads the team in points (17.3 per game) and rebounds (6.4).
Nebraska (6-5) has been up and down this season under coach Fred Hoiberg. The Huskers had won three straight games, including a 63-53 victory over then-No. 7 Creighton, before starting the Big Ten season with back-to-back losses. The fell 81-65 at No. 14 Indiana and took a 65-62 overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue in Lincoln.
The Cornhuskers held 7-foot-4 Purdue center Zach Edey to a season-low 11 points in a stellar defensive effort.
"I think eight games in a row he had 20 or more points, so it speaks to the effort of our guys, following the game plan and having discipline on that end," Hoiberg said after the loss. "These guys have really bought into that side of the ball, and I think that's become the identity of this team.
"When the ball doesn't go into the hoop, a lot of times it's hard and demoralizing to stay in the game. But our guys, we shot 32 percent and still had a chance to win the game."
Nebraska is led by Derrick Walker with 15.3 points per game. Five other Cornhuskers average at least 9.4 points, including four others in double digits.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Nebraska 6-5
|68.7 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Kansas State 9-1
|75.7 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|18.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Walker
|6
|28.8
|15.3
|8.8
|2.5
|0.50
|0.30
|3.3
|69.2
|0.0
|33.3
|4
|4.8
|K. Tominaga
|11
|20.5
|11.5
|1.5
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|50.0
|42.6
|100.0
|0.4
|1.2
|S. Griesel
|10
|32.8
|10.7
|5.8
|4.8
|1.40
|0.10
|2.6
|44.4
|29.4
|66.7
|0.5
|5.3
|C. Wilcher
|11
|31.4
|10.4
|2.2
|1.6
|0.60
|0.30
|1.5
|40.6
|33.9
|59.1
|0.9
|1.3
|E. Bandoumel
|11
|32.5
|10.2
|5.3
|2.8
|1.10
|0.30
|2.2
|37.4
|28.0
|77.4
|0.7
|4.5
|J. Gary
|11
|30
|9.4
|6.6
|0.9
|1.70
|0.30
|1.0
|41.0
|27.5
|55.6
|2.1
|4.5
|B. Keita
|11
|12.6
|3.5
|4.4
|0.7
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|58.6
|0.0
|30.8
|1.5
|2.8
|W. Breidenbach
|11
|11.4
|3.3
|2.4
|0.7
|0.10
|0.40
|0.8
|36.4
|16.7
|40.0
|0.5
|1.8
|D. Dawson
|11
|10.3
|1.5
|0.7
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|35.7
|28.6
|50.0
|0.5
|0.3
|S. Hoiberg
|6
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|J. Grace III
|4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Lawrence
|8
|7.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|10.0
|16.7
|50.0
|0
|0
|O. Kojenets
|7
|1.9
|0.1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.6
|Total
|11
|0.0
|68.7
|40.1
|14.1
|6.20
|1.80
|12.8
|44.8
|31.0
|64.0
|11.4
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Johnson
|10
|31.2
|17.3
|6.4
|2.3
|1.30
|0.20
|3.1
|59.2
|50.0
|80.0
|1.8
|4.6
|M. Nowell
|10
|32.7
|14.1
|3.1
|8.2
|2.00
|0.10
|2.4
|38.9
|33.3
|83.7
|0.3
|2.8
|N. Tomlin
|10
|26.7
|9.9
|5.7
|0.7
|1.10
|1.00
|1.2
|43.4
|28.6
|75.0
|1.8
|3.9
|D. Sills
|10
|26.8
|9.3
|3.0
|2.9
|0.90
|0.20
|2.2
|46.8
|13.6
|72.7
|0.5
|2.5
|D. N'Guessan
|10
|22.6
|8.3
|4.6
|1.0
|0.50
|0.70
|1.1
|72.3
|50.0
|50.0
|2.2
|2.4
|C. Carter
|10
|26.2
|6.7
|2.5
|1.3
|1.10
|0.30
|1.3
|40.3
|32.3
|70.0
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Greene
|10
|14.3
|4.3
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|41.0
|27.8
|40.0
|1.1
|0.9
|I. Massoud
|7
|12.3
|4.0
|1.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|38.5
|42.9
|100.0
|0.9
|0.6
|A. Iyiola
|6
|11.8
|3.0
|2.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|1.3
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|1.7
|D. Finister
|6
|8.8
|2.0
|2.3
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|2
|N. Awbrey
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|75.7
|37.9
|18.1
|8.00
|2.90
|13.8
|47.5
|34.4
|72.2
|10.8
|23.7
-
EIU
IUPU0
0127 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
14IND
8KAN0
0143 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
MIZZ
UCF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
SFU
25MIA0
0148 O/U
-25.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
RUTG0
0132 O/U
-10
12:00pm BTN
-
BRY
LIB0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:30pm
-
PROV
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
12:30pm FOX
-
PVAM
MONT0
0131 O/U
-6
12:50pm
-
4ALA
15GONZ0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
LON
CIT0
0140 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
UNI
TOWS0
0133 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
UNF
PITT0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ACCN
-
ALST
GT0
0138 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UALR
JVST0
0146 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
MONM0
0127.5 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
DSU
DREX0
0133.5 O/U
-16
2:00pm
-
DEP
NW0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm BTN
-
ECCL
UAPB0
0
2:00pm
-
ECU
SC0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
LOU0
0132 O/U
-16
2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU0
0152 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
KENN0
0
2:00pm
-
5HOU
2UVA0
0113.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
INST
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
Knox
LIND0
0
2:00pm
-
LAS
CINCY0
0145 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
MONTRE
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
MORE
MER0
0134 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
NCCU
GWEB0
0131.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
EKY0
0146 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STET
OHIO0
0137 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
SUNYON
BING0
0
2:00pm
-
UTM
BGSU0
0155.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
TROY
SELA0
0145 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
SJU
FSU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
BRYN
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
CAMP
GASO0
0132.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
CARK
OKLA0
0145.5 O/U
-23
3:00pm ESP+
-
COR
SYR0
0155 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ACCN
-
LAM
ULM0
0140 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
SUU0
0148.5 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
NICH
17MSST0
0138.5 O/U
-18.5
3:00pm SECN
-
NTEX
MASS0
0124.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
NWOHIO
WRST0
0
3:00pm
-
NWST
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
23OSU
UNC0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm CBS
-
SAM
SCST0
0155 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
SHOU
TXST0
0126 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
GMU
TUL0
0143 O/U
-5
3:30pm
-
ILST
BALL0
0139 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
TOL
MRSH0
0165.5 O/U
-3
3:30pm ESP+
-
JAST
TTU0
0137 O/U
-19.5
3:45pm
-
AAMU
18ILL0
0146 O/U
-30.5
4:00pm BTN
-
BRAD
10ARK0
0134 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
CHSO
JU0
0135 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
CLSUMT
UMES0
0
4:00pm
-
GRAM
24VT0
0135 O/U
-18
4:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
NORF0
0143 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LIP
MICH0
0146.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm B1G+
-
M-OH
BELLAR0
0139 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
UNCA
ETSU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
NIU
VCU0
0136 O/U
-16
4:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
JOES0
0138.5 O/U
+12
4:00pm CBSSN
-
REGT
APP0
0
4:00pm
-
STFR
HART0
0130 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
UCD
EWU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
WCU
TNTC0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SFA
FUR0
0147.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
OCCIDE
UCSD0
0
5:00pm
-
SF
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
TEMP
MISS0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm SECN
-
16UCLA
13UK0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
5:15pm CBS
-
NWU
MTST0
0
6:00pm
-
UTAH
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
DAV
1PUR0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
6:15pm BTN
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
+1
6:30pm
-
CLEM
RICH0
0132 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
COFSTE
LEH0
0
7:00pm
-
NEB
KSU0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAC
FRES0
0128 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
SJSU
UOP0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
TA&M
MEM0
0146 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3CONN
BUT0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm FS1
-
WINT
LSU0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm SECN
-
DAY
WYO0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
STL0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UTEP0
0140 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PEP
GRCN0
0140 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PORT
ORE0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-23.5
8:30pm BTN
-
MAST
UTU0
0
9:00pm
-
OKST
WICH0
0129.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
CSUB0
0128 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
WASH0
0133.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
PRST0
0142.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
6TENN
9ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
VAN
NCST0
0146.5 O/U
-6
10:30pm CBSSN