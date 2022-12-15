UNC, No. 23 Ohio State welcome New York City meeting
North Carolina is on the upswing just in time to play No. 23 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in New York City on Saturday.
The Tar Heels (7-4), who lost the 2022 Final Four championship game to Kansas, entered this season atop the polls and stayed there through five victories until dropping four in a row.
They've responded with wins over Georgia Tech (75-59 score) and The Citadel (100-67).
"Does that mean that we're exactly where we need to be?" North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said after the latest victory on Tuesday. "No. But I feel like we're moving in the right direction. And it's a great opportunity to play against a really, really good Ohio State team in New York City this Saturday. We're excited about the challenge."
Coach Chris Holtmann has cautioned his Ohio State team (7-2) not to judge the unranked Tar Heels by their record.
"With this Carolina team, it will even out. They'll get on a run. They'll be fine," he said. "I certainly think they can win the ACC. What they have is a team full of really good players and a great system.
"They've got another team that can get to a Final Four. There's no question."
The Buckeyes' young roster, with four freshmen making contributions, contrasts North Carolina's roster. The Tar Heels have returned players who accounted for nearly 70 percent of the minutes played last season.
As such, Holtmann would have preferred having at least one more game to gain experience heading into Saturday's matchup, rather than a layoff since a 67-66 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 8.
"We anticipated playing another Big Ten game, so there was a little bit of a gap in our schedule," Holtmann said. "I think we'll need that break come January, February versus right now."
The Buckeyes played their most recent game without starting guard Isaac Likekele. The Oklahoma State graduate transfer returned home to Texas last week for a family matter. His availability against the Tar Heels is unknown as of Thursday.
"It's hard to replicate his physicality defensively, his ability to guard five positions," Holtmann said. " Our defensive numbers were not great against Rutgers. In part, I think we did miss him not being there."
In Likekele's absence, freshman Bruce Thornton played all but 90 seconds.
"We knew how well-coached he'd been, the high level he'd played at, how much of a winner he was, but it would've been much for me to say a couple summers ago, 'Bruce is going to play 38 minutes in the first game of the Big Ten season against one of the best defensive teams in the country,' " Holtmann said.
North Carolina is starting to find its rhythm on offense, led by top scorer Caleb Love, who is averaging 18 points per game. He had a team-high 17 points vs. The Citadel along with six assists, part of a season-best 24 assists on 32 made fields goals for the Tar Heels.
Davis liked the way his team reached their goals of layups, open looks for the 3-point shooters and passes inside to the big men.
"We were able to get all of them because of our ability to run in transition," he said.
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|23 Ohio State 7-2
|79.0 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|12.7 APG
|North Carolina 7-4
|80.9 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Key
|9
|25.7
|14.3
|8.7
|1.1
|0.20
|1.00
|1.3
|70.4
|36.4
|65.8
|3.9
|4.8
|B. Sensabaugh
|9
|19.2
|14.1
|3.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|1.4
|48.8
|50.0
|83.3
|0.6
|2.7
|J. Sueing
|9
|25.2
|12.7
|4.8
|2.0
|1.00
|0.30
|1.9
|40.8
|18.5
|80.6
|2.1
|2.7
|S. McNeil
|9
|27.8
|10.0
|1.9
|1.2
|0.10
|0.20
|1.0
|45.2
|35.7
|100.0
|0.4
|1.4
|B. Thornton
|9
|28.9
|9.9
|2.4
|2.8
|0.90
|0.00
|1.8
|49.2
|46.7
|92.9
|0.1
|2.3
|R. Gayle Jr.
|9
|14.1
|4.8
|1.7
|1.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|43.6
|37.5
|75.0
|0.2
|1.4
|T. Holden
|9
|16.3
|4.8
|3.3
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|1.0
|48.1
|42.9
|77.8
|0.8
|2.6
|I. Likekele
|8
|27.4
|4.5
|6.3
|3.1
|0.80
|0.50
|1.3
|39.0
|0.0
|44.4
|1.6
|4.6
|F. Okpara
|9
|12.8
|3.7
|3.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.90
|0.8
|56.5
|100.0
|85.7
|1.3
|2.6
|K. Etzler
|5
|4.6
|1.0
|2.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.6
|O. Spencer
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|2.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1.7
|0.7
|C. Baumann
|2
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|B. Hardman
|3
|3.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|79.0
|43.1
|12.7
|4.20
|3.70
|11.8
|48.1
|37.0
|77.5
|13.0
|27.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|11
|35.8
|18.0
|4.2
|3.4
|1.20
|0.40
|2.4
|41.8
|28.8
|76.1
|0.7
|3.5
|A. Bacot
|10
|33
|16.4
|11.3
|1.2
|0.60
|1.50
|3.0
|53.9
|0.0
|65.9
|4.9
|6.4
|R. Davis
|11
|34.4
|15.2
|5.2
|3.0
|1.10
|0.20
|2.1
|42.0
|29.2
|90.2
|0.6
|4.5
|P. Nance
|11
|30.8
|13.0
|6.4
|1.7
|0.40
|1.10
|2.0
|53.0
|40.0
|81.3
|0.7
|5.6
|L. Black
|11
|31.5
|6.3
|5.6
|1.2
|1.00
|0.70
|0.9
|46.3
|36.8
|66.7
|0.9
|4.7
|J. Washington
|2
|4
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|P. Johnson
|8
|15.9
|3.9
|1.9
|0.5
|1.30
|0.10
|0.4
|45.0
|20.0
|75.0
|0.9
|1
|T. Nickel
|9
|8.3
|3.8
|0.9
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|45.5
|28.6
|83.3
|0.6
|0.3
|S. Trimble
|11
|13.3
|3.0
|1.2
|0.9
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|40.7
|33.3
|66.7
|0.1
|1.1
|J. Watkins
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Dunn
|8
|9.9
|2.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.0
|45.0
|37.5
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|C. Lebo
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Styles
|6
|6.5
|1.5
|1.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|20.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.3
|J. McKoy
|5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|25.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Shaver
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Farris
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Landry
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Maye
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|11
|0.0
|80.9
|42.7
|12.4
|5.90
|4.50
|11.5
|45.7
|31.5
|75.4
|10.6
|29.1
-
EIU
IUPU0
0127 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
14IND
8KAN0
0143 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
MIZZ
UCF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
SFU
25MIA0
0148 O/U
-25.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
RUTG0
0132 O/U
-10
12:00pm BTN
-
BRY
LIB0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:30pm
-
PROV
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
12:30pm FOX
-
PVAM
MONT0
0131 O/U
-6
12:50pm
-
4ALA
15GONZ0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
LON
CIT0
0140 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
UNI
TOWS0
0133 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
UNF
PITT0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ACCN
-
ALST
GT0
0138 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UALR
JVST0
0146 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
MONM0
0127.5 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
DSU
DREX0
0133.5 O/U
-16
2:00pm
-
DEP
NW0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm BTN
-
ECCL
UAPB0
0
2:00pm
-
ECU
SC0
0134 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
LOU0
0132 O/U
-16
2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU0
0152 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
KENN0
0
2:00pm
-
5HOU
2UVA0
0113.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
INST
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
Knox
LIND0
0
2:00pm
-
LAS
CINCY0
0145 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
MONTRE
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
MORE
MER0
0134 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
NCCU
GWEB0
0131.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
EKY0
0146 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STET
OHIO0
0137 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
SUNYON
BING0
0
2:00pm
-
UTM
BGSU0
0155.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
TROY
SELA0
0145 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
SJU
FSU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
2:30pm
-
BRYN
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
CAMP
GASO0
0132.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
CARK
OKLA0
0145.5 O/U
-23
3:00pm ESP+
-
COR
SYR0
0155 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ACCN
-
LAM
ULM0
0140 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
NAU
SUU0
0148.5 O/U
-9
3:00pm
-
NICH
17MSST0
0138.5 O/U
-18.5
3:00pm SECN
-
NTEX
MASS0
0124.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP+
-
NWOHIO
WRST0
0
3:00pm
-
NWST
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
23OSU
UNC0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm CBS
-
SAM
SCST0
0155 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
SHOU
TXST0
0126 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
GMU
TUL0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
3:30pm
-
ILST
BALL0
0139 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
TOL
MRSH0
0165.5 O/U
-3
3:30pm ESP+
-
JAST
TTU0
0137 O/U
-19.5
3:45pm
-
AAMU
18ILL0
0146 O/U
-30.5
4:00pm BTN
-
BRAD
10ARK0
0134 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
CHSO
JU0
0135 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
CLSUMT
UMES0
0
4:00pm
-
GRAM
24VT0
0135 O/U
-18
4:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
NORF0
0143 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LIP
MICH0
0146.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm B1G+
-
M-OH
BELLAR0
0139 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
UNCA
ETSU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
NIU
VCU0
0136 O/U
-16
4:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
JOES0
0138.5 O/U
+12
4:00pm CBSSN
-
REGT
APP0
0
4:00pm
-
STFR
HART0
0130 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
UCD
EWU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
WCU
TNTC0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SFA
FUR0
0147.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
OCCIDE
UCSD0
0
5:00pm
-
SF
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
TEMP
MISS0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm SECN
-
16UCLA
13UK0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
5:15pm CBS
-
NWU
MTST0
0
6:00pm
-
UTAH
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
DAV
1PUR0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
6:15pm BTN
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
+1
6:30pm
-
CLEM
RICH0
0132 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
COFSTE
LEH0
0
7:00pm
-
NEB
KSU0
0135 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAC
FRES0
0128 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
SJSU
UOP0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
TA&M
MEM0
0146 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3CONN
BUT0
0141.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm FS1
-
WINT
LSU0
0144 O/U
-15
7:00pm SECN
-
DAY
WYO0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
STL0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UTEP0
0140 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PEP
GRCN0
0140 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PORT
ORE0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-23.5
8:30pm BTN
-
MAST
UTU0
0
9:00pm
-
OKST
WICH0
0129.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
CSUB0
0128 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
WASH0
0133.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
PRST0
0142.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
6TENN
9ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
VAN
NCST0
0146.5 O/U
-6
10:30pm CBSSN