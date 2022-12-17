Penn State looks to continue hot shooting vs. Canisius
When Penn State last was seen, it was pulling away for an impressive road win at then-No. 17 Illinois.
A little over a week later, the Nittany Lions hope to follow up their most impressive win of the season by beating struggling Canisius on Sunday in University Park, Pa.
The Nittany Lions (7-3) are starting their final stretch of non-conference games and are seeking a second straight win after their impressive performance in that 74-59 victory over Illinois on Dec. 10.
Penn State, which is among the top 15 3-point shooting teams in the country at 40.21 percent, made 12 shots from long distance against the Illini, marking the eighth time it made at least 10 3s. The Nittany Lions also shot 50 percent, marking the third time they made half their shots.
Andrew Funk, who is hitting 42.9 percent from behind the arc, hit six 3s and scored 20 points after being held to two points against Michigan State. Jalen Pickett also scored 20 and is the only player nationally averaging at least 16 points per game, seven rebounds and seven assists.
"This is a win that we're going to look back on this and (use) this blueprint as something we can look back on to see how we did it," Funk said.
Pickett is a familiar face to Canisius, who was a three-time all-MAAC selection at Siena before joining Penn State and scored 23 points against them on March 5, 2021.
The Golden Griffins (2-7) enter on a five-game skid since their most recent win on Nov. 20 and own the MAAC's worst scoring defense at 75.6 points per game and the league's worst opponent field goal percentage at 47.5 percent.
Canisius is coming off one of its better showings when it took a 69-68 loss to Toledo on Sunday. The Golden Griffins allowed a season-best 38.9 percent shooting and only three 3-pointers but also shot 37.7 percent and committed 21 turnovers.
"We were on point for the most part defensively," Golden Griffins coach Reggie Witherspoon said. "We were much, much better on the glass. We didn't close out by having great execution."
The Golden Griffins are led by Tahj Staveskie (13.7 points), who matched a season high with 19 points at Toledo and has posted double figures in seven games so far.
Penn State has won all three of the previous meetings, with the last game between the two in December 2015.
--Field Level Media.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|18:26
|Golden Griffins 30 second timeout
|18:35
|Xzavier Long turnover (bad pass) (Kebba Njie steals)
|18:43
|Myles Dread personal foul (Bryce Okpoh draws the foul)
|19:00
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|36-46
|19:08
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|19:10
|Jamir Moultrie misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point dunk (Myles Dread assists)
|36-44
|19:50
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|19:52
|Tahj Staveskie misses two point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Jacco Fritz defensive rebound
|0:03
|Xzavier Long blocks Kanye Clary's two point layup
|0:13
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|0:21
|+2
|Jordan Henderson makes two point jump shot
|36-42
|0:27
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul (Jordan Henderson draws the foul)
|0:41
|Jacco Fritz defensive rebound
|0:41
|Jalen Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:41
|Siem Uijtendaal personal foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|0:53
|+3
|Tahj Staveskie makes three point jump shot (Jacco Fritz assists)
|34-42
|1:11
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|31-42
|1:21
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|1:23
|Jamir Moultrie misses two point jump shot
|1:41
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point layup (Jalen Pickett assists)
|31-40
|2:03
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|2:05
|Siem Uijtendaal misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|TV timeout
|2:23
|Xzavier Long defensive rebound
|2:25
|Seth Lundy misses two point layup
|2:32
|Jamir Moultrie personal foul
|2:45
|Xzavier Long turnover (lost ball) (Myles Dread steals)
|3:03
|Camren Wynter personal foul
|3:16
|Golden Griffins 30 second timeout
|3:20
|+3
|Dallion Johnson makes three point jump shot (Kebba Njie assists)
|31-38
|3:31
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|3:33
|Bryce Okpoh misses two point jump shot
|3:47
|Jordan Henderson defensive rebound
|3:49
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|4:00
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|4:02
|Kebba Njie blocks Bryce Okpoh's two point layup
|4:07
|Bryce Okpoh offensive rebound
|4:09
|Jordan Henderson misses three point jump shot
|4:23
|Jalen Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Jamir Moultrie steals)
|4:29
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|4:31
|Tre Dinkins misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point layup
|31-35
|5:10
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|5:12
|Xzavier Long misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|31-33
|5:50
|Tre Dinkins turnover (traveling)
|6:03
|Jamir Moultrie defensive rebound
|6:05
|Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|6:24
|+2
|Bryce Okpoh makes two point hook shot (Jacco Fritz assists)
|31-31
|6:43
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|29-31
|6:58
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|6:58
|Jacco Fritz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:58
|+1
|Jacco Fritz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-28
|6:58
|TV timeout
|6:58
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Jacco Fritz draws the foul)
|7:16
|+2
|Michael Henn makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|28-28
|7:27
|+2
|Bryce Okpoh makes two point putback dunk
|28-26
|7:32
|Bryce Okpoh offensive rebound
|7:34
|Tre Dinkins misses two point layup
|8:00
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point hook shot
|26-26
|8:08
|Seth Lundy offensive rebound
|8:10
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|8:20
|Tre Dinkins misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|Golden Griffins offensive rebound
|8:29
|Jordan Henderson misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul (Bryce Okpoh draws the foul)
|8:57
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|26-24
|9:05
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|9:07
|Jordan Henderson misses two point jump shot
|9:20
|+2
|Michael Henn makes two point layup (Jalen Pickett assists)
|26-22
|9:53
|+3
|Jacco Fritz makes three point jump shot (Siem Uijtendaal assists)
|26-20
|10:17
|+3
|Jalen Pickett makes three point jump shot
|23-20
|10:48
|+3
|Jordan Henderson makes three point jump shot (Jacco Fritz assists)
|23-17
|11:18
|Bryce Okpoh defensive rebound
|11:18
|Evan Mahaffey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:18
|Siem Uijtendaal shooting foul (Evan Mahaffey draws the foul)
|11:18
|+2
|Evan Mahaffey makes two point layup (Jalen Pickett assists)
|20-17
|11:29
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|11:29
|Xzavier Long misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:29
|Xzavier Long misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:29
|TV timeout
|11:29
|Jalen Pickett shooting foul (Xzavier Long draws the foul)
|11:46
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|20-15
|12:05
|Siem Uijtendaal turnover (offensive foul)
|12:05
|Siem Uijtendaal offensive foul (Kanye Clary draws the foul)
|12:19
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|20-13
|12:30
|Xzavier Long personal foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|12:30
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|12:32
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|12:58
|+2
|Jamir Moultrie makes two point layup
|20-11
|13:15
|Kanye Clary turnover (out of bounds)
|13:23
|Jump ball. Kebba Njie vs. Xzavier Long (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|13:26
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|13:28
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|13:46
|+2
|Jamir Moultrie makes two point jump shot
|18-11
|14:05
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Dallion Johnson assists)
|16-11
|14:20
|+1
|Tahj Staveskie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-8
|14:20
|+1
|Tahj Staveskie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-8
|14:20
|Dallion Johnson shooting foul (Tahj Staveskie draws the foul)
|14:40
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Myles Dread assists)
|14-8
|14:48
|+2
|Jamir Moultrie makes two point layup (Siem Uijtendaal assists)
|14-5
|14:56
|Bryce Okpoh defensive rebound
|14:58
|Kebba Njie misses two point layup
|15:09
|Jordan Henderson personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|15:26
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|15:28
|Xzavier Long misses two point layup
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Golden Griffins offensive rebound
|15:35
|Tahj Staveskie misses two point layup
|15:49
|Tahj Staveskie defensive rebound
|15:51
|Caleb Dorsey misses two point layup
|16:18
|+2
|Tahj Staveskie makes two point jump shot (Jamir Moultrie assists)
|12-5
|16:30
|Bryce Okpoh defensive rebound
|16:32
|Bryce Okpoh blocks Jalen Pickett's two point layup
|16:51
|+2
|Bryce Okpoh makes two point jump shot
|10-5
|17:09
|+1
|Caleb Dorsey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-5
|17:09
|Bryce Okpoh shooting foul (Caleb Dorsey draws the foul)
|17:09
|+2
|Caleb Dorsey makes two point layup
|8-4
|17:09
|Caleb Dorsey offensive rebound
|17:11
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|+2
|Bryce Okpoh makes two point layup (Tahj Staveskie assists)
|8-2
|17:50
|Jordan Henderson defensive rebound
|17:52
|Jalen Pickett misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|Bryce Okpoh turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Dorsey steals)
|18:19
|Xzavier Long defensive rebound
|18:21
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|+3
|Jamir Moultrie makes three point jump shot
|6-2
|18:36
|Jamir Moultrie defensive rebound
|18:38
|Camren Wynter misses two point layup
|18:47
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|18:49
|Jordan Henderson misses three point jump shot
|19:10
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point layup
|3-2
|19:51
|+3
|Jamir Moultrie makes three point jump shot (Bryce Okpoh assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|Bryce Okpoh vs. Caleb Dorsey (Golden Griffins gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|49
|Field Goals
|14-30 (46.7%)
|21-35 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-12 (41.7%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|18
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|12
|14
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fouls
|7
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Canisius 2-7
|72.7 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Penn State 7-3
|74.7 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Moultrie G
|12.1 PPG
|0.8 RPG
|1.1 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
00
|. Pickett G
|16.2 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|7.5 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Moultrie G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Pickett G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|46.7
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|33.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moultrie
|12
|2
|1
|5/7
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Okpoh
|8
|5
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|T. Staveskie
|7
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Henderson
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|X. Long
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fritz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dinkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Uijtendaal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gadsden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Fritz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rautins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiGiulio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|14
|8
|14/30
|5/12
|3/6
|7
|0
|1
|2
|5
|2
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pickett
|13
|1
|5
|6/10
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Lundy
|10
|6
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|C. Wynter
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Dorsey
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Mahaffey
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Henn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Njie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dread
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jagiasi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lilley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|18
|10
|21/35
|6/10
|1/3
|7
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|14
