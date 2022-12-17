No. 7 Texas focused on Stanford, not off-court issues
No. 7 Texas' players will try to keep their collective minds on the court and off what's been going on away from it when the Longhorns square off against Stanford on Sunday afternoon in Dallas as part of the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge.
The game kicks off a quadruple header at American Airlines Center that will also see the Texas women's team play Southern California, and the Baylor men's and women's teams battling Washington State and Arizona, respectively.
The Longhorns (8-1) head north after a workman-like 87-81 overtime win at home over Rice on Monday which capped a tumultuous day that began with the arrest of Texas coach Chris Beard.
Texas played without Beard, who was suspended without pay on Monday pending the investigation into third-degree felony charges of family domestic assault that were filed against him earlier in the day.
Associate head coach Rodney Terry called the shots during Monday's contest but there has been no further update from the university on who will have the team's reins on Sunday.
"Once we got the news of (Beard's arrest) you know, our focus, my focus was with our players and about our program," Terry said after Monday's win. "We have a very experienced staff that's done a great job to this point preparing our guys for this game today."
Marcus Carr scored a season-high 28 points and combined with Sir'Jabari Rice to produce Texas' first 11 points in the extra period as the Longhorns did just enough to win. Timmy Allen added 15 points for Longhorns, with Dylan Mitchell scoring 12 and Rice finishing with 11 points in the win. Texas posted a 25-10 advantage in bench scoring and a 14-7 edge in fast-break points.
"Our whole mission was to control what we could control," Terry said. "And I thought our guys did a great job of showing a lot of grit and a lot of perseverance today through a lot of adversity."
No Texas players have been made available to the media since the news of Beard's arrest.
The Cardinal (4-6) head to Big D after a dominating 85-40 home win over Green Bay on Friday. The win ended a 12-day break for finals and emphatically snapped a three-game losing streak for Stanford.
Ryan Agarwal led the Cardinal with 11 points, with Jarvis Moss, Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones adding 10 apiece. Stanford outshot Green Bay 54.1 percent to 26.5 percent, forced 27 turnovers that it turned into 32 points and earned a 42-14 edge in points in the paint.
The Cardinal's bench players had more points (46) than the entire Green Bay team.
"We definitely expected to come out and really kind of punch them in the mouth just because ... we had a little losing streak coming in," Jones said. "We had to try to turn things around. So to come out and start a game like we needed to was a big, big push for us going forward. You know, moving on to Texas and other bigger teams."
The Longhorns and the Cardinal have played five times, with Texas winning four of them including 60-53 last year in Las Vegas. Four of the five meetings have been on neutral courts.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|18:39
|Longhorns offensive rebound
|18:57
|Cardinal turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:57
|Cardinal offensive rebound
|18:59
|Dylan Disu blocks Michael O'Connell's two point layup
|19:29
|+1
|Brandon Angel makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|1-0
|19:29
|Tyrese Hunter technical foul
|19:30
|Cardinal defensive rebound
|19:32
|Tyrese Hunter misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Brandon Angel vs. Dillon Mitchell (Dylan Disu gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Longhorns offensive rebound
|18:39
|Cardinal turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:57
|Cardinal offensive rebound
|18:57
|Dylan Disu blocks Michael O'Connell's two point layup
|18:59
|+ 1
|Brandon Angel makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|19:29
|Tyrese Hunter technical foul
|19:29
|Cardinal defensive rebound
|19:30
|Tyrese Hunter misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|1
|0
|Field Goals
|0-1 (0.0%)
|0-3 (0.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-1 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|1
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|1
|0
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|0.0
|FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Angel
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H. Ingram
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Raynaud
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Jones
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. O'Connell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Angel
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H. Ingram
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Raynaud
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Jones
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. O'Connell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gealer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Agarwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gil-Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Yuan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Keefe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Murrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hunter
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Disu
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hunter
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Disu
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Perryman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Anamekwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brumbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
-
CAN
PSU36
49
2nd 18:26 BTN
-
HOW
HARV37
34
2nd 16:53 ESP+
-
WACOL
NAVY26
60
2nd 16:44 ESP+
-
ARMY
STON2
2
1st 18:14
-
STAN
7TEX1
0
1st 18:39 ESP2
-
WMU
ISU3
6
1st 17:43 ESP+
-
W&M
UMBC0
0139 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
ALB
LCHI0
0134.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
BELM
CHAT0
0151.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
COASTG
FAIR0
0
2:00pm
-
ELON
VALP0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
HIPT
UNCW0
0146 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
LIU
JMAD0
0155.5 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
BUCK0
0130.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
MIHM
NKY0
0
2:00pm
-
NCAT
NORF0
0139 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
NE
UIC0
0135 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
NIAG
NJIT0
0122.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
QUIN
SPU0
0133 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
URI
GAST0
0127 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
RMU
MTSM0
0126 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
DET
EMU0
0155.5 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
MCNS
USM0
0137 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
WARN
UNCG0
0
3:00pm
-
GB
ORST0
0128 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm PACN
-
TRLST
AF0
0124.5 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm
-
COOK
UTSA0
0141.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
ILTECH
SIUE0
0
4:00pm
-
OAK
BSU0
0138 O/U
-20
4:00pm
-
HAMP
TXSO0
0141 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm ESPU
-
SOU
UAB0
0156.5 O/U
-18.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
BUF
WVU0
0154.5 O/U
-19.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
SACL0
0133 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
CLST
LMU0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
CONCORD
KENT0
0
5:00pm
-
NCO
COLO0
0153.5 O/U
-16
5:00pm PACN
-
19AUB
USC0
0138 O/U
+1
5:30pm ESPN
-
ND
UGA0
0133 O/U
+3
5:30pm ESP2
-
ALCN
SEA0
0140.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
CMU
MOSU0
0134.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MVSU
21TCU0
0132.5 O/U
-32.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NNMX
NMST0
0
6:00pm
-
IONA
NMEX0
0151.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm FS1
-
HOUC
UTRGV0
0162.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
USD
ASU0
0141.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm PACN
-
COLST
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
SON
CABP0
0
10:00pm
-
WSU
11BAY0
0139.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP2