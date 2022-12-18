Arizona State out to extend hot start vs. San Diego
Off to their best start in five years, the Arizona State Sun Devils will look to win their ninth straight game when they host San Diego on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz.
Neither team has played since Dec. 12. Arizona State (10-1) earned a 73-71 win over Creighton at the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, while the Toreros (6-5) ended a two-game losing streak with an 84-58 win over visiting UC San Diego.
Desmond Cambridge's jumper with 1:42 remaining against Creighton gave the Sun Devils a 72-69 lead that stood after Ryan Nembhard's last-second 3-pointer caromed off the rim.
Cambridge finished with 19 points and five rebounds, while DJ Horne added 12 points and Austin Nunez chipped in 10 points. Devan Cambridge, who is Desmond's younger brother, and Warren Washington each finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
"I think that's where we've grown as a program. We've valued the defensive end of the floor more and it's paying off," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "It's given us a chance to win these games late because we have the length and the size and the ability to get stops. I think we have a chance to consistently win basketball games this year."
The Sun Devils, who are off to their best start since opening the 2017-18 season at 12-1, are led by Horne, who averages a team-high 12.8 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds per game.
Frankie Collins averages 11.7 points, with Devan (10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Desmond Cambridge (11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8assists) also averaging in double figures.
San Diego had no trouble with UC San Diego. The Toreros led 44-21 at halftime and cruised to a victory in which they allowed their fewest points in a game this season.
Marcellus Earlington scored a game-high 21 points, with Seikou Sisoho Jawara adding 12 points and Eric Williams Jr. finishing with 10 points, a team-high seven rebounds and three assists. Jase Townsend, who averages a team-high 15.2 points, had four points, six rebounds and five assists.
While the Toreros have gotten off to a strong start under first-year coach Steve Lavin, Sunday's game will be their first against a Power Five opponent.
"We'll have to bring our defense with us if we expect to have success," Lavin said. "It's a road warrior mentality. This is some momentum."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|San Diego 6-5
|79.5 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Arizona State 10-1
|72.2 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Townsend
|11
|31.2
|15.2
|3.3
|2.9
|1.20
|0.00
|1.5
|51.4
|45.8
|89.7
|0.5
|2.7
|E. Williams Jr.
|10
|32.4
|14.7
|10.2
|2.1
|1.40
|0.40
|2.0
|44.4
|38.2
|69.8
|3.3
|6.9
|M. Earlington
|11
|23.3
|12.9
|5.7
|1.8
|1.00
|0.20
|1.2
|45.5
|41.4
|79.2
|2.5
|3.3
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|9
|30.6
|10.0
|1.9
|3.9
|0.70
|0.10
|2.2
|44.4
|39.0
|33.3
|0.4
|1.4
|J. Delaire
|11
|27.3
|9.7
|5.2
|1.3
|1.20
|0.80
|1.7
|46.2
|47.1
|62.5
|1.3
|3.9
|W. McKinney III
|10
|22.7
|6.6
|1.8
|2.1
|1.30
|0.40
|0.8
|47.7
|18.8
|84.0
|0.5
|1.3
|Y. Gultekin
|8
|8.6
|3.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|33.3
|80.0
|0.3
|1.4
|D. Turner
|11
|10.3
|3.2
|0.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|41.7
|36.4
|91.7
|0.1
|0.5
|N. Lynch
|11
|6.8
|3.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|40.6
|70.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.5
|J. Nyarko
|9
|7.6
|2.4
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|0.6
|D. Dahlke
|4
|6.3
|2.0
|1.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|42.9
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1.3
|B. Pierre
|10
|8.4
|2.0
|1.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|43.8
|40.0
|33.3
|0.5
|0.9
|N. Beniwal
|5
|5.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|33.3
|50.0
|0.4
|0
|E. Delaire
|3
|4.3
|0.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Muncey
|3
|7.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|79.5
|37.7
|16.0
|7.70
|2.30
|11.5
|46.0
|39.8
|73.9
|10.7
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|11
|29
|12.8
|4.9
|3.1
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|38.5
|30.5
|78.4
|0.5
|4.4
|M. Bagley
|2
|28.5
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1
|3
|F. Collins
|10
|29.6
|11.7
|4.4
|5.2
|1.50
|0.30
|3.4
|36.7
|31.0
|70.6
|0.4
|4
|D. Cambridge
|11
|27
|10.5
|5.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.90
|1.6
|56.0
|44.8
|70.4
|1.8
|3.5
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|10
|23.2
|10.3
|3.2
|1.9
|1.70
|0.60
|1.0
|38.1
|31.0
|78.6
|0.6
|2.6
|W. Washington
|11
|23.1
|7.6
|7.3
|1.4
|0.50
|1.80
|1.1
|61.8
|0.0
|53.3
|2.6
|4.6
|A. Nunez
|11
|15.5
|5.4
|1.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|44.0
|37.0
|71.4
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Neal
|6
|18.2
|4.3
|2.5
|2.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.5
|45.0
|14.3
|58.3
|0
|2.5
|L. Muhammad
|11
|11.8
|4.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.4
|35.0
|0.0
|89.5
|0.4
|1.1
|A. Gaffney
|11
|19
|3.5
|3.6
|0.5
|0.60
|0.70
|0.8
|43.3
|37.5
|77.8
|0.7
|2.9
|D. Brennan
|11
|9.5
|2.5
|2.2
|0.0
|0.30
|0.60
|0.6
|61.1
|0.0
|60.0
|1.1
|1.1
|B. Hurley
|2
|3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|C. Ronzone
|1
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|E. Boakye
|7
|3.1
|0.7
|0.9
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Burno
|2
|2.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Olmsted
|4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Ronzone
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|72.2
|44.7
|14.8
|7.10
|5.40
|13.0
|43.3
|31.9
|69.3
|10.9
|29.4
-
CAN
PSU36
49
2nd 18:10 BTN
-
HOW
HARV42
38
2nd 15:31 ESP+
-
WACOL
NAVY26
60
2nd 16:44 ESP+
-
ARMY
STON2
2
1st 18:14
-
STAN
7TEX1
3
1st 17:16 ESP2
-
WMU
ISU3
8
1st 16:45 ESP+
-
W&M
UMBC7
2
1st 17:16
-
ALB
LCHI0
0134.5 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
BELM
CHAT0
0151.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
COASTG
FAIR0
0
2:00pm
-
ELON
VALP0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
HIPT
UNCW0
0146 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
LIU
JMAD0
0155.5 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
BUCK0
0130.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
MIHM
NKY0
0
2:00pm
-
NCAT
NORF0
0139 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
NE
UIC0
0135 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
NIAG
NJIT0
0122.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
QUIN
SPU0
0133 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
URI
GAST0
0127 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
RMU
MTSM0
0126 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
DET
EMU0
0156 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
MCNS
USM0
0137 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
WARN
UNCG0
0
3:00pm
-
GB
ORST0
0128 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm PACN
-
TRLST
AF0
0124.5 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm
-
COOK
UTSA0
0141.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
ILTECH
SIUE0
0
4:00pm
-
OAK
BSU0
0138.5 O/U
-20
4:00pm
-
HAMP
TXSO0
0141 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm ESPU
-
SOU
UAB0
0156.5 O/U
-18.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
BUF
WVU0
0154 O/U
-19.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
SACL0
0133 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
CLST
LMU0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
CONCORD
KENT0
0
5:00pm
-
NCO
COLO0
0153.5 O/U
-16
5:00pm PACN
-
19AUB
USC0
0138 O/U
+1
5:30pm ESPN
-
ND
UGA0
0133 O/U
+3
5:30pm ESP2
-
ALCN
SEA0
0140.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
CMU
MOSU0
0134.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MVSU
21TCU0
0132.5 O/U
-32.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NNMX
NMST0
0
6:00pm
-
IONA
NMEX0
0151.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm FS1
-
HOUC
UTRGV0
0162.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
USD
ASU0
0141.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm PACN
-
COLST
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
SON
CABP0
0
10:00pm
-
WSU
11BAY0
0139.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP2