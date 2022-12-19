Resurgent Syracuse set to battle ACC rival Pitt
Syracuse and Pitt appeared destined for the naughty list, but the last several weeks might be enough for the ACC rivals to warrant "nice" designations.
The resurgent Orange will aim for their sixth straight win Tuesday when they host the Panthers, who have enjoyed a similarly pleasant turnaround as the calendar year winds to a close.
Syracuse (8-4, 1-0 ACC) lost three straight games at the end of November, including a home setback to Bryant and a 29-point defeat against then-No. 16 Illinois. However, the Orange have recovered to enjoy a perfect 5-0 mark in December, featuring wins over Notre Dame and Georgetown.
Most recently, Syracuse topped Cornell 78-63 on Saturday as Joe Girard led all five starters in double figures with 19 points. Jesse Edwards contributed 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Orange, who used a 20-2 second-half run to pull away from the Big Red.
Now the Orange will turn their attention to the Panthers (8-4, 1-0), who also lost three straight early in the campaign, including lopsided defeats against West Virginia (81-56) and Michigan (91-60). However, Pitt has surged with seven wins in its last eight games, including a 26-point rout of North Florida its last time out.
"I've watched Pittsburgh a lot lately," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "They're really playing good basketball. They're a completely different team than last year and the beginning of (this season). They're good, so we'll have a really tough game on Tuesday."
In the win over North Florida, Pitt shot 52.5 percent from the field and outrebounded the Ospreys 43-27 despite playing without forward John Hugley (personal reasons). Coach Jeff Capel was unsure whether the junior would make the trip to Syracuse.
"He's fine," Capel said of Hugley. "It's nothing physical, nothing academic, nothing off the court. Just dealing with some things. We support him, we have his back and we want to help him."
Federiko Federiko led the Panthers with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, while Blake Hinson added 18 points.
Pitt is seeking its fourth win in the last five matchups with Syracuse. The teams split last season's two-game series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 8-4
|75.1 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Syracuse 8-4
|74.8 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|12
|30.8
|16.5
|6.9
|1.6
|1.00
|0.50
|2.0
|50.4
|37.1
|74.1
|2.3
|4.6
|J. Burton
|10
|31.6
|14.9
|5.0
|3.9
|1.00
|0.10
|2.8
|54.8
|40.0
|77.1
|1.1
|3.9
|G. Elliott
|12
|28.6
|11.0
|4.8
|0.9
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|47.3
|43.5
|85.0
|0.4
|4.3
|N. Cummings
|12
|31.8
|10.3
|2.8
|4.7
|0.90
|0.00
|2.4
|38.9
|32.8
|95.2
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Hugley IV
|8
|18.1
|8.0
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|47.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.6
|2
|N. Sibande
|12
|20.7
|6.2
|3.9
|1.8
|0.40
|0.30
|1.3
|33.3
|28.6
|80.0
|0.4
|3.5
|F. Federiko
|12
|19.3
|6.0
|4.9
|0.4
|0.10
|1.70
|0.8
|72.1
|0.0
|52.6
|2.5
|2.4
|J. Diaz Graham
|11
|13.7
|4.0
|3.2
|0.5
|0.80
|0.60
|0.6
|29.3
|31.6
|66.7
|0.9
|2.3
|N. Santos
|12
|8.7
|1.9
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|25.7
|15.8
|40.0
|0.4
|1.3
|G. Diaz Graham
|10
|8.1
|1.8
|2.6
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|35.7
|20.0
|53.8
|0.8
|1.8
|A. Fisch
|6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|K. Marshall
|8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.1
|43.3
|14.5
|5.90
|4.10
|13.7
|45.1
|34.7
|72.4
|11.8
|28.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Girard III
|12
|32.8
|15.2
|2.6
|2.7
|0.80
|0.00
|2.0
|39.6
|35.1
|85.2
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Edwards
|12
|30.7
|14.9
|11.3
|1.2
|1.30
|2.90
|1.8
|66.4
|0.0
|69.8
|3.3
|8.1
|J. Mintz
|12
|30.8
|14.9
|1.8
|3.9
|2.10
|0.30
|1.9
|43.0
|14.3
|78.7
|0.5
|1.3
|B. Williams
|12
|28.3
|8.2
|4.7
|1.4
|1.10
|0.30
|1.0
|44.4
|33.3
|68.4
|1.4
|3.3
|C. Bell
|12
|20.2
|7.2
|1.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|42.1
|34.8
|75.0
|0.2
|1.3
|M. Brown
|9
|11.6
|4.4
|3.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.20
|0.2
|70.4
|0.0
|40.0
|1.2
|2.2
|J. Taylor
|11
|16.5
|4.4
|2.3
|0.7
|0.60
|0.20
|0.3
|36.6
|36.4
|76.9
|0.3
|2
|S. Torrence
|12
|14.1
|3.4
|1.9
|2.2
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|46.9
|45.5
|100.0
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Ajak
|8
|12.9
|1.8
|2.6
|2.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|57.1
|1.1
|1.5
|M. Hima
|10
|9.5
|1.8
|2.4
|0.1
|0.10
|1.50
|0.1
|56.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.1
|1.3
|Q. Copeland
|9
|7.3
|1.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|38.5
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|1
|P. Carey
|3
|6.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Clayton
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Cordes
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Ruffin
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|74.8
|41.2
|14.5
|7.90
|5.40
|11.4
|46.6
|33.2
|74.4
|10.7
|26.6
-
JU
ULM0
0128 O/U
+7.5
12:30pm ESP+
-
ALB
NIU0
0141 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
SCST
LON0
0146.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
TOCCF
WCU0
0
2:00pm
-
TOL
UVM0
0148.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
WOFF
TA&M0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
BRSC
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
NALAB
MISS0
0141.5 O/U
-22
3:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
OKST0
0139.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
IUPU
TXAMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
LEH
COR0
0158 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
15MSST
DRKE0
0130 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
AAY
SHOU0
0
5:30pm
-
LIP
LOU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
DSU0
0132 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm
-
14DUKE
WAKE0
0141.5 O/U
+7
6:30pm ACCN
-
GTWN
2CONN0
0149 O/U
-21
6:30pm FS1
-
NWU
EWU0
0
6:30pm
-
ALCN
DAY0
0130.5 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
CCSU0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
NCCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
DART
MASS0
0139 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
ELON
18IND0
0140.5 O/U
-30
7:00pm BTN
-
JAST
9ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-31
7:00pm SECN
-
KYCH
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
24MARQ
PROV0
0149.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SNIND
PFW0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UMES
TEMP0
0132 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
KENN0
0143.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CARK
UALR0
0159.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
QUEEN
NEB0
0141 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm B1G+
-
AF
NCO0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
GRCN0
0129 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
NWST
12BAY0
0155.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UOP
LAM0
0146 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
MTST
5ARIZ0
0157 O/U
-21
8:30pm PACN
-
HALL
XAV0
0143 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
6UVA
22MIA0
0131 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
UIC
NW0
0131 O/U
-14
9:00pm BTN
-
LIND
BYU0
0148.5 O/U
-23
9:00pm
-
MONT
11GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm ROT+
-
PITT
SYR0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
PVAM
NMEX0
0146.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
OKLA
FLA0
0135 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
CP
SJSU0
0121.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
FRES
CSUB0
0117 O/U
+6
10:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
UCI0
0133.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
USD
UCRV0
0139 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UCSD
SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-22.5
10:30pm FS1
-
UTVA
ORE0
0137 O/U
-12
10:30pm PACN