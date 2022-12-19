High-scoring Xavier playing for 6th straight win vs. Seton Hall
Xavier will shoot for its sixth straight win and second in a row to open Big East Conference play when it hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday night in Cincinnati.
Xavier (9-3, 1-0 Big East) reached the century mark in a 102-89 road win over Georgetown last Friday. Graduate transfer Souley Boum led five Musketeers in double figures with a season-high 28 points.
The sharp-shooting Boum was 8 of 10 from the floor after halftime for 20 second-half points. He connected on a season-high six 3-pointers overall and finished with seven boards, seven assists and four steals.
Jack Nunge had 11 second-half points to finish with 18 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
"Quick turnaround to Seton Hall," Xavier coach Sean Miller said following his first time coaching in a Big East conference game. "You want to be better defensively on Tuesday. Because I'm going to tell you there's going to be a game where we don't make shots. You can't make them every game.
"What's going to happen on that night? We're just not going to win? You have to be able to get better."
Seton Hall (7-5, 0-1) is coming off a disappointing 71-67 home loss to Providence on Saturday.
Despite a career-high 28 points from junior Kadary Richmond, the Pirates couldn't hold a nine-point halftime lead and a three-point advantage with less than six minutes remaining.
Al-Amir Dawes missed a potential game-tying 3 in the closing seconds.
"He had a good look," Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said. "I thought Kadary did a good job getting in the lane creating. He caused a lot of people to come towards him and we got one of our better shooters a good look. That's all you could ask for."
Seton Hall starting guard Femi Odukale, a defensive specialist, sat out Saturday's game after spraining an ankle in Wednesday's win over Drexel and is a game-time decision against Xavier.
"I thought we missed Femi just because he's a good defender, another guy that could create some offense, and I thought his offense is coming along," Holloway said. "I thought his confidence was coming back, and we miss him. We need him back. I hope we have him back sooner rather than later."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 7-5
|68.5 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Xavier 9-3
|84.8 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|21.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Dawes
|12
|28.7
|11.0
|3.3
|1.6
|1.00
|0.30
|2.5
|40.5
|41.9
|84.2
|0.4
|2.9
|D. Davis
|8
|22.1
|10.5
|3.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.50
|2.0
|44.8
|27.8
|81.8
|1
|2.9
|T. Samuel
|12
|20.7
|9.8
|6.3
|0.7
|0.80
|0.80
|1.3
|53.1
|33.3
|71.4
|2.1
|4.2
|K. Richmond
|11
|24.5
|9.0
|5.0
|3.4
|2.00
|0.10
|2.2
|47.1
|38.5
|66.7
|0.7
|4.3
|T. Jackson
|11
|16.3
|8.0
|2.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.40
|1.4
|47.5
|42.9
|75.0
|0.5
|2
|K. Ndefo
|12
|24.4
|8.0
|5.0
|0.8
|0.80
|2.10
|2.4
|53.3
|10.0
|62.0
|1.6
|3.4
|J. Harris
|12
|23.9
|5.5
|1.7
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|31.5
|23.5
|57.1
|0.7
|1
|F. Odukale
|11
|22
|5.4
|3.6
|2.1
|1.40
|0.50
|1.4
|36.7
|17.6
|54.1
|0.8
|2.8
|T. Davis
|12
|18.1
|4.3
|3.7
|1.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.4
|34.3
|14.3
|64.1
|1.7
|2
|J. Sanders
|10
|10.9
|2.5
|1.2
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.9
|34.8
|35.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.9
|E. Muhammad
|5
|2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0
|D. Gabriel
|5
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Mercado
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|68.5
|40.7
|11.7
|8.00
|4.80
|15.7
|43.0
|30.3
|68.1
|11.3
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Boum
|12
|32.6
|17.9
|4.0
|4.4
|1.40
|0.20
|2.2
|54.6
|54.0
|85.3
|0.3
|3.8
|J. Nunge
|12
|28.4
|15.5
|7.5
|1.8
|1.10
|1.60
|1.3
|54.3
|41.7
|67.3
|2.4
|5.1
|C. Jones
|11
|32.2
|14.6
|5.0
|5.8
|1.40
|0.60
|2.0
|49.1
|46.7
|78.0
|1.6
|3.4
|Z. Freemantle
|12
|28.1
|13.6
|7.3
|3.2
|0.70
|0.90
|2.9
|60.4
|57.1
|67.6
|1.4
|5.9
|A. Kunkel
|10
|26.3
|10.8
|1.9
|2.2
|1.10
|0.20
|1.5
|50.6
|44.4
|85.7
|0
|1.9
|D. Claude
|12
|18.7
|3.9
|2.0
|2.2
|0.80
|0.10
|1.8
|39.6
|23.1
|50.0
|0.2
|1.8
|K. Tandy
|11
|15
|3.5
|1.2
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|0.5
|31.8
|29.6
|60.0
|0.2
|1
|J. Hunter
|12
|10.8
|3.3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|62.1
|0.0
|57.1
|1.3
|1.4
|K. Craft
|11
|7.9
|2.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|50.0
|38.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Edwards
|5
|4.6
|2.4
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1
|D. Miles
|10
|7
|1.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|45.5
|0.0
|25.0
|0.6
|0.8
|E. Tucker
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|B. Colbert
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Nunge
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|I. Sabourin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Wolf
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|84.8
|40.2
|21.1
|7.30
|4.40
|14.1
|51.6
|42.3
|71.7
|9.7
|27.6
-
JU
ULM0
0128 O/U
+7.5
12:30pm ESP+
-
ALB
NIU0
0141 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
SCST
LON0
0146.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
TOCCF
WCU0
0
2:00pm
-
TOL
UVM0
0148.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
WOFF
TA&M0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
BRSC
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
NALAB
MISS0
0141.5 O/U
-22
3:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
OKST0
0139.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
IUPU
TXAMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
LEH
COR0
0158 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
15MSST
DRKE0
0130 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
AAY
SHOU0
0
5:30pm
-
LIP
LOU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
DSU0
0132 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm
-
14DUKE
WAKE0
0141.5 O/U
+7
6:30pm ACCN
-
GTWN
2CONN0
0149 O/U
-21
6:30pm FS1
-
NWU
EWU0
0
6:30pm
-
ALCN
DAY0
0130.5 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
CCSU0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
NCCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
DART
MASS0
0139 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
ELON
18IND0
0140.5 O/U
-30
7:00pm BTN
-
JAST
9ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-31
7:00pm SECN
-
KYCH
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
24MARQ
PROV0
0149.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SNIND
PFW0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UMES
TEMP0
0132 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
KENN0
0143.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CARK
UALR0
0159.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
QUEEN
NEB0
0141 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm B1G+
-
AF
NCO0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
GRCN0
0129 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
NWST
12BAY0
0155.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UOP
LAM0
0146 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
MTST
5ARIZ0
0157 O/U
-21
8:30pm PACN
-
HALL
XAV0
0143 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
6UVA
22MIA0
0131 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
UIC
NW0
0131 O/U
-14
9:00pm BTN
-
LIND
BYU0
0148.5 O/U
-23
9:00pm
-
MONT
11GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm ROT+
-
PITT
SYR0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
PVAM
NMEX0
0146.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
OKLA
FLA0
0135 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
CP
SJSU0
0121.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
FRES
CSUB0
0117 O/U
+6
10:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
UCI0
0133.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
USD
UCRV0
0139 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UCSD
SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-22.5
10:30pm FS1
-
UTVA
ORE0
0137 O/U
-12
10:30pm PACN