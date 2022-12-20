Clemson rising, Georgia Tech eyes first ACC win
Clemson goes for a second Atlantic Coast Conference win when it visits Georgia Tech on Wednesday in Atlanta.
The Tigers (9-3, 1-0) have won five of their past six games, including a 77-57 win over visiting Wake Forest on Dec. 2. Clemson rebounded from a 76-58 loss to Loyola Chicago on Dec. 10 with an 85-57 rout of Richmond in the Greenville (S.C.) Winter Invitational on Saturday.
Georgia Tech (7-4, 0-1) opened ACC play with a 75-59 loss at North Carolina before cruising to a 96-60 win over visiting Alabama State on Saturday.
Clemson dominated Richmond, jumping out to a 43-19 lead at halftime and never looking back. Chase Hunter had 18 points and three assists and Hunter
Tyson added 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Brevin Galloway chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, with PJ Hall finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.
"Really proud of the way they approached the second half. With a big lead, sometimes it's easy to become a little complacent," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "There was no complacency today. We played probably our best 40 minutes of the season so far. A great win."
Hunter leads the team in scoring (14.9 ppg) and assists (4.8), while Tyson, who is the Tigers' second-leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, leads Clemson with 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
Georgia Tech led Alabama State 55-20 at halftime en route to its highest point total of the season and its third win in its past four games.
The Yellow Jackets had six players score in double figures, led by Tristan Maxwell's 18 points and four assists. Jalon Moore had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Rodney Howard had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Kyle Sturdivant chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists, while Lance Terry had 13 points and three rebounds. Miles Kelly finished with 10 points and three assists.
"You've got to play the right way to give yourself a chance to win," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "These are hard games because you are coming out of finals. The Georgia Tech finals aren't messing around. Guys are under duress and stress and real intensity being a student-athlete here."
Kelly averages a team-high 13.3 points per game, while Dallan Coleman averages 10.1 points per game. Moore contributes 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Clemson 9-3
|75.5 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Georgia Tech 7-4
|73.1 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Hunter
|12
|31.4
|14.9
|2.2
|4.8
|0.50
|0.30
|2.6
|45.9
|49.1
|75.6
|0.2
|2
|H. Tyson
|12
|33.4
|14.5
|9.0
|2.0
|1.30
|0.10
|1.1
|45.6
|41.8
|86.0
|1.8
|7.2
|P. Hall
|11
|19.7
|12.1
|4.0
|0.7
|1.00
|0.80
|1.6
|54.4
|43.5
|75.8
|1.2
|2.8
|B. Galloway
|12
|28.6
|10.3
|2.9
|2.4
|0.80
|0.30
|1.8
|48.2
|31.9
|80.0
|0.2
|2.8
|A. Hemenway
|12
|32.3
|9.8
|2.5
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|54.2
|50.0
|75.0
|0.3
|2.3
|I. Schieffelin
|12
|16.8
|5.8
|4.1
|1.5
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|51.0
|25.0
|73.9
|1.3
|2.8
|R. Godfrey
|11
|6.9
|2.9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|59.1
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.8
|B. Middlebrooks
|12
|10.7
|2.8
|2.4
|0.3
|0.60
|0.50
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|63.6
|0.8
|1.6
|J. Beadle
|11
|13.6
|2.4
|1.5
|1.1
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|28.9
|20.0
|50.0
|0.1
|1.4
|C. Wiggins
|7
|7
|1.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|45.5
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|D. Nauseef
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|D. Hunter
|11
|9.5
|0.5
|1.1
|1.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|18.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.9
|D. Foster
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Kelly
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Nauseef
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.5
|36.4
|15.8
|5.90
|2.70
|11.3
|47.4
|40.2
|76.0
|7.5
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|11
|29.4
|13.3
|3.5
|1.1
|0.90
|0.00
|1.4
|43.5
|37.3
|80.0
|0.5
|3
|D. Coleman
|11
|28.2
|10.1
|2.6
|0.7
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|42.7
|35.4
|70.6
|0.5
|2.1
|J. Moore
|11
|23.9
|9.9
|5.9
|0.5
|1.10
|1.40
|1.3
|48.8
|8.3
|75.7
|2.1
|3.8
|D. Smith
|11
|24.8
|8.5
|5.4
|3.5
|1.50
|0.60
|1.3
|40.6
|14.3
|50.0
|1.4
|4
|J. Franklin
|10
|23.6
|8.3
|6.5
|2.1
|1.10
|2.00
|0.8
|54.5
|0.0
|82.1
|2.7
|3.8
|L. Terry
|11
|23.7
|7.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|44.9
|34.3
|90.0
|0.2
|2.3
|K. Sturdivant
|11
|17.8
|6.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|34.7
|38.5
|52.4
|0.1
|1.9
|R. Howard
|10
|14.6
|5.8
|4.3
|1.3
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|65.0
|0.0
|75.0
|1.9
|2.4
|T. Maxwell
|9
|12.8
|3.9
|1.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.1
|25.5
|30.0
|83.3
|0.2
|0.8
|C. Martynov
|4
|3.5
|1.3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|F. Bagatskis
|4
|3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Boyd
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Meka
|5
|6.6
|0.8
|1.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.60
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1
|B. Daniels
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Hill
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|73.1
|40.8
|13.3
|7.10
|5.10
|10.0
|43.6
|32.9
|71.0
|11.5
|25.9
-
JMAD
COPP0
0166.5 O/U
+15.5
11:00am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
MACUM
LIB0
0
12:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
12:00pm
-
JACH
LT0
0
1:00pm
-
NDST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NE
DAV0
0139 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SIENHT
WMU0
0
1:00pm
-
STONEH
VALP0
0141.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
HOUC
TTU0
0146.5 O/U
-33
2:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
USA0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
LAF
LAS0
0128 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
MTSM
HOW0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UNCW
CAMP0
0128 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
RAN
W&M0
0
2:00pm
-
STAMB
DRKE0
0
2:00pm
-
WINT
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
RAD
KSU0
0136.5 O/U
-16
2:30pm ESP+
-
CHAT
UGA0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SCIARTS
TXST0
0
3:00pm
-
EIU
IOWA0
0147.5 O/U
-31.5
3:30pm B1G+
-
BU
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
GMU
ODU0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WILBAP
NALAB0
0
4:00pm
-
NORF
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
UCD
13UCLA0
0146 O/U
-23
5:00pm PACN
-
HIPT
ECU0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
8TENN0
0125.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CNTN
BUF0
0
6:00pm
-
UCSB
APP0
0130.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
OAK
MSU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
NOVA0
0146 O/U
-5
6:30pm FS1
-
21VT
BC0
0133 O/U
+9.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
BING
NIAG0
0128.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FGCU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CINCY0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
19UK0
0134 O/U
-37.5
7:00pm SECN
-
GASO
BALL0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
TROY0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MICH
UNC0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MTSTJ
CLST0
0
7:00pm
-
MURR
MTSU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
NH
BRWN0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
FAU0
0129.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
OHIO
DEL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
RMU0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
UNI0
0
7:00pm
-
STET
UCF0
0127 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
COLO0
0154.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
UTA
CAL0
0120.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
UIW
FIU0
0144 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
YSU
CMU0
0152 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0139 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP2
-
KENT
NMST0
0144.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SAM
BELM0
0149.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
SIU
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
ALST
MEM0
0145 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
EVAN0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ETSU
LSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
HUSTIL
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNS
3HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-35.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
TUL0
0140 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
STL0
0148.5 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
UL
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm LHN
-
ME
OSU0
0140 O/U
-24
8:30pm BTN
-
SMC
WYO0
0125.5 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
ND
FSU0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
23AUB
WASH0
0138.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm PACN
-
UNCA
10ARK0
0152 O/U
-23
9:00pm SECN
-
UNO
1PUR0
0150.5 O/U
-33.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
CSUF0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
20TCU
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
NCAT
UTEP0
0134 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
25ASU
SF0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
ORST0
0138 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
IDHO
LBSU0
0152 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
TLSA
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
COLST0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UND
WIU0
0
PPD
-
SDAK
ORU0
0
PPD
-
SDST
UMKC0
0
PPD
-
NEOM
ISU0
0
ESP+