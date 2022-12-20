Drew Pember, UNC Asheville look to upset No. 10 Arkansas
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville look to upset No. 10 Arkansas
Arkansas lost a key piece when Trevon Brazile sustained a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago, but freshman Jordan Walsh has stepped up his game and appears to be an apt replacement.
Winners of six straight games, the No. 10 Razorbacks (10-1) will play one more nonconference game before Southeastern Conference play opens, facing UNC Asheville on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark.
A 6-foot-5 forward, Walsh had an important discussion with coach Eric Musselman after Brazile -- a 6-10 sophomore who was off to a fine start -- went down with a torn ACL against UNC Greensboro on Dec. 6.
"It gave me a lot of confidence," said Walsh, who scored a career-high 18 points in Arkansas' 76-57 over visiting Bradley on Saturday. "Muss told me before the Oklahoma game, 'Just play with more confidence.' As soon as he told me that, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm fixing to turn up.'"
Walsh took that to heart before the contest against the Braves, the Razorbacks' annual lone game in North Little Rock, Ark.
The Desoto, Texas, native was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field with a 3-pointer, plus he chalked up four steals, three rebounds and an assist. He netted 16 of his game-high 18 points in the first half, outscoring Bradley 16-14 in the opening 14:21.
Musselman noticed the change in Walsh and knows the reason why.
"Jordan Walsh just keeps getting better," the fourth-year coach said. "You can see his confidence continue to grow each game. The last two games the energy that he's played with has been really, really on another level. He's playing with great confidence, No. 1."
Razorbacks freshman standout Nick Smith Jr., who missed the first six games with a minor knee injury, went to the locker room early in the second half on Saturday, but Musselman said the guard is fine and is expected to play against UNC Asheville.
The Bulldogs (8-4) are coming off a dramatic 74-73 win at East Tennessee State on Saturday in which one of their go-to players -- Drew Pember -- stole the show at the buzzer.
With his team trailing 73-71 and inbounding the ball from under its hoop with 1.2 seconds left, Pember sank a 3-pointer from six feet beyond the top of the arc. The senior, who began his college career at Tennessee, was then mobbed by teammates.
The Big South Conference's Defensive Player of the Year a year ago and the conference's Preseason Player of the Year as voted by coaches this season, the 6-foot-10 forward is leading the team in points (19.7 per game), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (2.9) in another standout campaign.
Pember, sharpshooting guard Tajion Jones (14.8 points per game) and swingman Jamon Battle (10.8 ppg) allow coach Mike Morrell to send out a strong offensive unit each night.
Jones, an Oak Ridge, Tenn., product in his fifth year, was involved in two long-range records during the Bulldogs' 94-84 win at South Carolina State on Dec. 13. In his career-high-tying 30-point showing, Jones made 8 of 10 3-point attempts -- matching a single-game school record for treys -- and broke the all-time mark for most career 3-pointers.
"It's really an honor," said Jones. "I've put in a lot of work since I've been here ... countless hours of work and extra shots at practice, in the morning, summers. Lot of work that finally paid off."
Jones, who is now up to 300 career 3-pointers, broke the old school mark of 296 held by Josh Kohn.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|UNC-Asheville 8-4
|81.8 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.6 APG
|10 Arkansas 10-1
|78.9 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Pember
|12
|30.9
|19.7
|9.5
|2.3
|0.90
|2.90
|3.8
|50.0
|42.2
|84.0
|1.8
|7.8
|T. Jones
|12
|33.3
|14.8
|4.9
|1.1
|0.70
|0.40
|1.3
|52.4
|48.1
|61.5
|1.2
|3.8
|J. Battle
|12
|27.1
|10.8
|5.1
|1.7
|1.40
|0.40
|1.8
|59.6
|11.1
|54.8
|1.9
|3.2
|N. McMullen
|12
|20.4
|9.6
|4.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|1.8
|57.3
|25.0
|60.6
|1.8
|3.1
|F. Abee
|10
|26.6
|8.4
|2.2
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|43.9
|39.1
|72.7
|0.2
|2
|A. Caldwell
|8
|17
|7.4
|1.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|46.2
|44.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1
|T. Stephney
|12
|25.3
|6.0
|2.3
|2.6
|1.90
|0.00
|1.8
|44.8
|30.4
|29.4
|0.1
|2.3
|D. Gabrelcik
|6
|10.7
|5.2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|37.0
|37.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|A. Sylla
|5
|7
|3.6
|3.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.4
|47.1
|0.0
|100.0
|1.2
|2.2
|D. Cunningham
|1
|15
|3.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|4
|S. Mason
|9
|7.4
|2.8
|0.7
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|61.5
|0.0
|56.3
|0.2
|0.4
|Z. Maddox
|2
|5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Burgess
|12
|16.1
|1.9
|1.0
|2.9
|0.70
|0.00
|2.3
|22.2
|0.0
|61.1
|0.2
|0.8
|J. Stephens
|2
|6.5
|1.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|2
|I. Clinkscales-King
|2
|3.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|81.8
|39.7
|13.6
|7.50
|4.70
|15.6
|49.9
|39.6
|67.7
|9.8
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Council IV
|11
|36.3
|18.9
|2.8
|2.8
|1.70
|0.20
|2.3
|51.7
|31.6
|80.7
|0.6
|2.2
|A. Black
|11
|34
|12.8
|5.1
|3.7
|1.80
|0.60
|2.9
|53.3
|39.3
|72.3
|1.2
|3.9
|N. Smith Jr.
|5
|23.6
|12.8
|1.8
|1.8
|0.60
|0.20
|1.2
|38.9
|30.0
|84.2
|0.4
|1.4
|T. Brazile
|9
|27
|11.8
|6.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.20
|2.2
|48.1
|37.9
|67.7
|1
|5
|J. Walsh
|11
|23.4
|7.9
|2.7
|1.3
|1.30
|0.50
|0.9
|51.6
|34.8
|71.4
|0.6
|2.1
|M. Mitchell
|11
|19.2
|7.4
|5.3
|1.3
|1.40
|1.30
|1.0
|64.8
|0.0
|64.7
|1.4
|3.9
|D. Davis
|10
|29.3
|7.3
|3.6
|2.4
|1.60
|0.20
|1.3
|32.1
|16.0
|73.9
|0.6
|3
|J. Graham
|8
|7
|4.8
|2.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.1
|61.5
|0.0
|54.5
|1
|1.6
|M. Mitchell
|8
|7.5
|3.0
|2.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.80
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|57.1
|0.4
|1.9
|K. Johnson
|9
|12.4
|2.8
|3.0
|0.1
|0.80
|0.30
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|61.1
|1.4
|1.6
|J. Pinion
|8
|3.1
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|25.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|D. Ford
|7
|4.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|C. Arbogast
|5
|1.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Dunning Jr.
|8
|4.4
|0.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|L. Blake
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|11
|0.0
|78.9
|37.5
|14.0
|10.30
|4.70
|13.0
|49.2
|31.4
|72.4
|8.8
|26.0
-
JMAD
COPP0
0166.5 O/U
+15.5
11:00am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
MACUM
LIB0
0
12:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
12:00pm
-
JACH
LT0
0
1:00pm
-
NDST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NE
DAV0
0139 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SIENHT
WMU0
0
1:00pm
-
STONEH
VALP0
0141.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
HOUC
TTU0
0146.5 O/U
-33
2:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
USA0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
LAF
LAS0
0128 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
MTSM
HOW0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UNCW
CAMP0
0128 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
RAN
W&M0
0
2:00pm
-
STAMB
DRKE0
0
2:00pm
-
WINT
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
RAD
KSU0
0136.5 O/U
-16
2:30pm ESP+
-
CHAT
UGA0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SCIARTS
TXST0
0
3:00pm
-
EIU
IOWA0
0147.5 O/U
-31.5
3:30pm B1G+
-
BU
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
GMU
ODU0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WILBAP
NALAB0
0
4:00pm
-
NORF
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
UCD
13UCLA0
0146 O/U
-23
5:00pm PACN
-
HIPT
ECU0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
8TENN0
0125.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CNTN
BUF0
0
6:00pm
-
UCSB
APP0
0130.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
OAK
MSU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
NOVA0
0146 O/U
-5
6:30pm FS1
-
21VT
BC0
0133 O/U
+9.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
BING
NIAG0
0128.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FGCU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CINCY0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
19UK0
0134 O/U
-37.5
7:00pm SECN
-
GASO
BALL0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
TROY0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MICH
UNC0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MTSTJ
CLST0
0
7:00pm
-
MURR
MTSU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
NH
BRWN0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
FAU0
0129.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
OHIO
DEL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
RMU0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
UNI0
0
7:00pm
-
STET
UCF0
0127 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
COLO0
0154.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
UTA
CAL0
0120.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
UIW
FIU0
0144 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
YSU
CMU0
0152 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0139 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP2
-
KENT
NMST0
0144.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SAM
BELM0
0149.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
SIU
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
ALST
MEM0
0145 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
EVAN0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ETSU
LSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
HUSTIL
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNS
3HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-35.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
TUL0
0140 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
STL0
0148.5 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
UL
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm LHN
-
ME
OSU0
0140 O/U
-24
8:30pm BTN
-
SMC
WYO0
0125.5 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
ND
FSU0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
23AUB
WASH0
0138.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm PACN
-
UNCA
10ARK0
0152 O/U
-23
9:00pm SECN
-
UNO
1PUR0
0150.5 O/U
-33.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
CSUF0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
20TCU
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
NCAT
UTEP0
0134 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
25ASU
SF0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
ORST0
0138 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
IDHO
LBSU0
0152 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
TLSA
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
COLST0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UND
WIU0
0
PPD
-
SDAK
ORU0
0
PPD
-
SDST
UMKC0
0
PPD
-
NEOM
ISU0
0
ESP+