Notre Dame hunts for first ACC win against lowly Florida State
Notre Dame is seeking its first victory in Atlantic Coast Conference play and hoping to bounce back following consecutive losses when it travels to Tallahassee, Fla., to face host Florida State on Wednesday night.
The Fighting Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) are coming off back-to-back losses to Marquette and Georgia. The Seminoles (3-10, 1-1 ACC) regressed following two consecutive wins over Louisville and South Carolina Upstate with a poor defensive performance in a 93-79 loss to St. John's last Saturday.
On the offensive end, Notre Dame has five players averaging in double figures in scoring. Nate Laszewski leads the group, scoring 15.4 points with 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field.
But the Irish have had all sorts of issues themselves on the defensive end. Notre Dame ranks 222nd in the nation in points allowed per 100 possessions (104.1), adjusted for opponent, according to KenPom.com. It showed in its loss to Georgia as the Irish allowed the Bulldogs to score 40 points in the paint and shoot 50 percent in each half.
"It's an area that is a big weakness for us, obviously," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "It has been a weakness for us. We tried not to double as much because then guys start banging down 3s, but we're going to have to do some stuff because everybody is shooting a great percentage against us."
The Seminoles have had to go to a small lineup most of the season due to injuries to key players, but they have started to cultivate more of an interior game recently, which has allowed their shooters to get more opportunities to do damage from long range.
Florida State's Darin Green Jr. delivered a career-best 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting against St. John's, including 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Matthew Cleveland also had career highs in points (23) and rebounds (13) and Caleb Mills had a career-best eight assists.
"We're getting a little bit more of an interior game established, which means that people have to pay a little more attention to our inside game, which doesn't allow them to lock up as much on the perimeter," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters recently.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 7-4
|71.5 PPG
|33.5 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Florida State 3-10
|68.4 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|11
|35.5
|15.4
|7.9
|1.6
|0.30
|0.60
|1.2
|53.9
|42.2
|87.0
|0.9
|7
|C. Ryan
|11
|34
|12.7
|4.3
|2.2
|1.10
|0.40
|1.6
|48.9
|45.1
|87.1
|0.9
|3.4
|J. Starling
|11
|33
|12.6
|2.9
|1.1
|0.90
|0.50
|1.5
|42.5
|30.2
|66.7
|0.5
|2.5
|D. Goodwin
|11
|36.5
|12.0
|4.7
|1.9
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|43.6
|47.4
|90.0
|0.8
|3.9
|T. Wertz
|11
|34.1
|10.4
|2.6
|3.8
|1.30
|0.00
|1.8
|41.5
|34.4
|78.9
|0.2
|2.5
|V. Lubin
|11
|18.3
|6.5
|5.0
|0.6
|0.40
|1.00
|0.9
|60.4
|12.5
|70.0
|1.6
|3.4
|M. Hammond
|4
|18.3
|4.5
|2.3
|1.8
|0.30
|0.50
|1.5
|38.9
|42.9
|100.0
|0.3
|2
|A. Wade
|1
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|D. Campbell
|4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Carmody
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Sanders Jr.
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Zona
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|11
|0.0
|71.5
|33.5
|12.1
|4.50
|3.40
|9.5
|46.7
|38.6
|80.5
|6.4
|24.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Green Jr.
|13
|32.5
|14.2
|3.2
|2.0
|0.80
|0.50
|1.9
|44.1
|45.9
|86.4
|0.6
|2.6
|M. Cleveland
|13
|32.4
|13.3
|6.3
|1.4
|1.00
|0.40
|2.4
|47.5
|33.3
|70.6
|1.5
|4.8
|C. Mills
|13
|27.5
|12.2
|2.6
|3.5
|1.70
|0.80
|2.3
|40.6
|22.2
|81.6
|0.5
|2.2
|C. Fletcher
|10
|29
|10.8
|7.5
|1.1
|1.30
|0.60
|2.0
|39.4
|33.3
|61.1
|1.7
|5.8
|C. Corhen
|13
|21.5
|6.9
|2.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|1.2
|42.9
|18.8
|80.5
|1.2
|1.8
|J. Warley
|13
|25.8
|5.2
|2.5
|3.5
|1.20
|0.20
|2.1
|37.7
|27.3
|63.2
|1.1
|1.5
|N. McLeod
|12
|16.6
|4.3
|3.3
|0.3
|0.00
|1.80
|0.7
|48.9
|0.0
|38.5
|1.1
|2.3
|T. House
|13
|10.3
|2.6
|1.2
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|31.3
|36.4
|85.7
|0.2
|1
|C. Jackson
|10
|9.9
|1.5
|1.1
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|26.3
|16.7
|57.1
|0.5
|0.6
|D. Green
|9
|5.1
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|44.4
|20.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|S. Adebisi
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Brown
|3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Morris
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Spainhour
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|C. Yates
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|68.4
|36.9
|13.1
|6.40
|4.50
|13.4
|42.1
|34.8
|72.4
|9.8
|23.3
-
JMAD
COPP0
0166.5 O/U
+15.5
11:00am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
MACUM
LIB0
0
12:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
12:00pm
-
JACH
LT0
0
1:00pm
-
NDST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NE
DAV0
0139 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SIENHT
WMU0
0
1:00pm
-
STONEH
VALP0
0141.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
HOUC
TTU0
0146.5 O/U
-33
2:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
USA0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
LAF
LAS0
0128 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
MTSM
HOW0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UNCW
CAMP0
0128 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
RAN
W&M0
0
2:00pm
-
STAMB
DRKE0
0
2:00pm
-
WINT
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
RAD
KSU0
0136.5 O/U
-16
2:30pm ESP+
-
CHAT
UGA0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SCIARTS
TXST0
0
3:00pm
-
EIU
IOWA0
0147.5 O/U
-31.5
3:30pm B1G+
-
BU
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
GMU
ODU0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WILBAP
NALAB0
0
4:00pm
-
NORF
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
UCD
13UCLA0
0146 O/U
-23
5:00pm PACN
-
HIPT
ECU0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
8TENN0
0125.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CNTN
BUF0
0
6:00pm
-
UCSB
APP0
0130.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
OAK
MSU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
NOVA0
0146 O/U
-5
6:30pm FS1
-
21VT
BC0
0133 O/U
+9.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
BING
NIAG0
0128.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FGCU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CINCY0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
19UK0
0134 O/U
-37.5
7:00pm SECN
-
GASO
BALL0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
TROY0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MICH
UNC0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MTSTJ
CLST0
0
7:00pm
-
MURR
MTSU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
NH
BRWN0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
FAU0
0129.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
OHIO
DEL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
RMU0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
UNI0
0
7:00pm
-
STET
UCF0
0127 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
COLO0
0154.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
UTA
CAL0
0120.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
UIW
FIU0
0144 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
YSU
CMU0
0152 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0139 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP2
-
KENT
NMST0
0144.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SAM
BELM0
0149.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
SIU
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
ALST
MEM0
0145 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
EVAN0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ETSU
LSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
HUSTIL
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNS
3HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-35.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
TUL0
0140 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
STL0
0148.5 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
UL
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm LHN
-
ME
OSU0
0140 O/U
-24
8:30pm BTN
-
SMC
WYO0
0125.5 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
ND
FSU0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
23AUB
WASH0
0138.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm PACN
-
UNCA
10ARK0
0152 O/U
-23
9:00pm SECN
-
UNO
1PUR0
0150.5 O/U
-33.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
CSUF0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
20TCU
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
NCAT
UTEP0
0134 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
25ASU
SF0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
ORST0
0138 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
IDHO
LBSU0
0152 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
TLSA
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
COLST0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UND
WIU0
0
PPD
-
SDAK
ORU0
0
PPD
-
SDST
UMKC0
0
PPD
-
NEOM
ISU0
0
ESP+