Michigan State out to improve to 21-0 against Oakland
Oakland University has come up empty in 20 games against in-state opponent Michigan State.
The Golden Grizzlies will try again when they visit the Spartans (7-4) in East Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday evening, though their chances of ending the streak appear dim.
Oakland enters the contest with a 2-10 record and a seven-game losing streak.
"Oakland-Michigan State is always something to look forward to," Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe said. "It's exciting. It's always played right before Christmas. It's a staple of our program. It's a staple of Michigan State's program. Never beat 'em."
In their latest outing, the Grizzlies lost 77-57 to Boise State on Sunday. The game followed a familiar script. Oakland shot 35.9 percent from the field and made just 5 of 27 3-point attempts.
Oakland is shooting 42.7 percent overall this season and 30.7 percent from long distance. Trey Townsend (18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds), who scored 30 in the loss to Boise State, is the team's primary source of offense.
One of its starters is former Michigan State guard Rocket Watts. He's averaging 8.3 points while shooting just 34.2 percent from the field.
Watts transferred to Mississippi State before returning to the state of Michigan.
"I felt like if we didn't have the COVID summer where we couldn't practice, Rocket would have been fine here. I really believe that in my heart," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. "And so I think it's been unfair to him.
"Then he transfers, and everybody thinks that's the golden ticket -- and that's not the golden ticket, because you've got to learn a new system, you've got to live in a new environment. And then the coach gets fired. So that hasn't been fun for him or fair to him. And now he gets (to Oakland) and it's another new system."
Guard A.J. Hoggard is looking forward to facing his former teammate.
"It's going to be a fun opportunity for us and also definitely a big opportunity for him to get back here and play," Hoggard said. "But I just think we're going to approach the game as a regular game and just go out there and handle business how we should."
The Spartans, who have split their past four games, haven't played since defeating Brown 68-50 on Dec. 10. Joey Hauser led the way with 22 points, while Hoggard added 17.
Tyson Walker leads Michigan State in scoring at 14.0 points per game, followed closely by Hauser (13.9) and Hoggard (13.1).
Hauser is the Spartans' top rebounder with 7.4 per game, while Hoggard is the leader in assists at 5.7 per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oakland 2-10
|73.3 PPG
|33.6 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Michigan State 7-4
|69.7 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Townsend
|12
|36.1
|18.3
|7.6
|1.7
|0.80
|1.10
|2.0
|54.5
|43.3
|65.9
|2.8
|4.8
|K. Hervey
|12
|33.5
|13.4
|7.6
|1.1
|0.60
|0.50
|1.0
|52.7
|40.0
|67.4
|1.8
|5.8
|J. Moore
|10
|36.6
|12.7
|3.0
|5.7
|1.40
|0.10
|3.9
|37.1
|25.0
|78.0
|0.5
|2.5
|B. Lampman
|9
|30.4
|11.0
|3.1
|1.6
|1.60
|0.20
|1.2
|36.0
|32.8
|76.5
|0.4
|2.7
|R. Watts
|12
|25.3
|8.3
|2.3
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.2
|34.2
|25.0
|52.6
|0.6
|1.8
|O. Price
|12
|16.9
|4.2
|1.2
|0.4
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|42.1
|29.6
|83.3
|0.3
|0.9
|L. Bowman
|9
|8.8
|3.9
|1.2
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|31.4
|31.8
|100.0
|0
|1.2
|W. Shepherd
|12
|11.4
|3.5
|1.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|35.0
|32.1
|83.3
|0.8
|0.8
|C. Conway
|12
|11.7
|2.9
|1.9
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|51.9
|0.0
|87.5
|0.4
|1.5
|B. Parker
|2
|23.5
|2.0
|1.5
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|18.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|C. Deng
|7
|5
|0.9
|1.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|1.4
|D. Sherman
|9
|3.1
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|12
|0.0
|73.3
|33.6
|12.3
|6.50
|2.40
|11.1
|42.8
|30.7
|71.8
|8.7
|22.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|11
|34.4
|14.0
|2.7
|3.5
|1.10
|0.30
|1.3
|44.2
|39.5
|78.9
|0.2
|2.5
|J. Hauser
|11
|33.8
|13.9
|7.4
|2.1
|0.30
|0.20
|1.9
|47.4
|42.9
|88.0
|1.8
|5.5
|A. Hoggard
|11
|30.5
|13.1
|4.3
|5.7
|1.00
|0.50
|3.2
|40.0
|29.0
|88.6
|0.2
|4.1
|M. Hall
|4
|31.5
|12.0
|5.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.80
|2.0
|56.3
|36.4
|88.9
|1.3
|4
|P. Brooks
|11
|23.6
|7.3
|3.2
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|37.5
|39.6
|50.0
|0.9
|2.3
|J. Akins
|7
|21
|6.6
|3.6
|1.1
|1.10
|0.30
|1.0
|33.3
|34.8
|66.7
|1
|2.6
|M. Sissoko
|11
|22.5
|6.5
|5.8
|0.8
|0.40
|0.60
|0.9
|54.8
|0.0
|70.3
|1.6
|4.2
|J. Kohler
|11
|12.7
|2.9
|3.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|39.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|2.2
|C. Cooper
|10
|5.5
|1.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|63.6
|0.0
|40.0
|0.1
|0.2
|T. Holloman
|11
|10
|1.5
|1.1
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|43.8
|16.7
|50.0
|0.1
|1
|D. Smith
|4
|3.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Whitens
|8
|6.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|S. Izzo
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Sanders
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|69.7
|41.1
|15.7
|4.70
|3.00
|10.7
|43.5
|36.9
|77.6
|9.8
|27.3
-
JMAD
COPP0
0166.5 O/U
+15.5
11:00am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
MACUM
LIB0
0
12:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
12:00pm
-
JACH
LT0
0
1:00pm
-
NDST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NE
DAV0
0139 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SIENHT
WMU0
0
1:00pm
-
STONEH
VALP0
0141.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
HOUC
TTU0
0146.5 O/U
-33
2:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
USA0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
LAF
LAS0
0128 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
MTSM
HOW0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UNCW
CAMP0
0128 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
RAN
W&M0
0
2:00pm
-
STAMB
DRKE0
0
2:00pm
-
WINT
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
RAD
KSU0
0136.5 O/U
-16
2:30pm ESP+
-
CHAT
UGA0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SCIARTS
TXST0
0
3:00pm
-
EIU
IOWA0
0147.5 O/U
-31.5
3:30pm B1G+
-
BU
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
GMU
ODU0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WILBAP
NALAB0
0
4:00pm
-
NORF
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
UCD
13UCLA0
0146 O/U
-23
5:00pm PACN
-
HIPT
ECU0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
8TENN0
0125.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CNTN
BUF0
0
6:00pm
-
UCSB
APP0
0130.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
OAK
MSU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
NOVA0
0146 O/U
-5
6:30pm FS1
-
21VT
BC0
0133 O/U
+9.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
BING
NIAG0
0128.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FGCU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CINCY0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
19UK0
0134 O/U
-37.5
7:00pm SECN
-
GASO
BALL0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
TROY0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MICH
UNC0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MTSTJ
CLST0
0
7:00pm
-
MURR
MTSU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
NH
BRWN0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
FAU0
0129.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
OHIO
DEL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
RMU0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
UNI0
0
7:00pm
-
STET
UCF0
0127 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
COLO0
0154.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
UTA
CAL0
0120.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
UIW
FIU0
0144 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
YSU
CMU0
0152 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0139 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP2
-
KENT
NMST0
0144.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SAM
BELM0
0149.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
SIU
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
ALST
MEM0
0145 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
EVAN0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ETSU
LSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
HUSTIL
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNS
3HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-35.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
TUL0
0140 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
STL0
0148.5 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
UL
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm LHN
-
ME
OSU0
0140 O/U
-24
8:30pm BTN
-
SMC
WYO0
0125.5 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
ND
FSU0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
23AUB
WASH0
0138.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm PACN
-
UNCA
10ARK0
0152 O/U
-23
9:00pm SECN
-
UNO
1PUR0
0150.5 O/U
-33.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
CSUF0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
20TCU
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
NCAT
UTEP0
0134 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
25ASU
SF0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
ORST0
0138 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
IDHO
LBSU0
0152 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
TLSA
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
COLST0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UND
WIU0
0
PPD
-
SDAK
ORU0
0
PPD
-
SDST
UMKC0
0
PPD
-
NEOM
ISU0
0
ESP+