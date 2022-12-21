Tad Boyle poised for record as Colorado hosts Southern Utah
Colorado will get one last chance to build more momentum before a return to conference play when the Buffaloes play host to high-scoring Southern Utah on Wednesday.
It is the last nonconference game on the schedule for Colorado, which taps into the bulk of its Pac-12 schedule on Dec. 29 with a trip to Stanford. Two conference games earlier this month were less than fruitful as the Buffaloes fell to both Arizona State and Washington.
Since then, though, Colorado (7-5) has taken out its frustrations on Colorado State, North Alabama and Northern Colorado. An 88-77 victory over Northern Colorado on Sunday was paced by a career-high 26 points from Tristan da Silva. KJ Simpson added 18 points.
"He's playing with a lot of confidence," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said of da Silva. "Coaches love players that have confidence, and Tristan's got it. I know KJ's got it, and you can never doubt yourself when you're out there. I think Tristan is playing himself into a confident player."
Simpson leads Colorado with 16.9 points per game, while da Silva is second at 14.5. J'Vonne Hadley is third at 10.2 points and leads the team in rebounding at 7.3.
This game will be the first chance for Boyle to set the program's all-time record for victories. He is tied for the top spot with Russell "Sox" Walseth at 261.
Southern Utah (8-4) used its high-tempo style to defeat Northern Arizona 106-101 in overtime on Saturday. The Thunderbirds, who are second in the nation with 91 points per game, reached 100 points for the fourth time -- the first time against a Division I opponent.
Tevian Jones scored 31 points for the Thunderbirds, while Harrison Butler scored 23 and Drake Allen had 22. The trio combined to shoot 57.9 percent (22 of 38), while the team finished at 50 percent (29 of 58).
Butler became the 10th player in Southern Utah history to reach the 1,200-point mark.
"Colorado is a huge opportunity," Southern Utah coach Todd Simon said on the "Thunderbirds Coaches Show."
"If we were able to knock this one out, it would probably be the highest-ranked win we've had in school history. ... We're going there to win and not going there to mess around."
The programs have met once, with Southern Utah earning an 82-80 victory in 1996.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Southern Utah 8-4
|91.0 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Colorado 7-5
|75.6 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Jones
|11
|31.7
|20.3
|4.3
|1.1
|1.80
|0.20
|1.9
|41.4
|33.7
|78.6
|0.8
|3.5
|H. Butler
|12
|29.5
|13.5
|6.6
|2.5
|1.30
|0.80
|2.3
|45.6
|35.9
|75.9
|0.8
|5.8
|J. Spurgin
|12
|22.3
|10.0
|4.9
|1.3
|1.00
|1.20
|1.9
|60.8
|11.1
|80.6
|2.3
|2.7
|D. Allen
|12
|22.2
|9.8
|3.2
|2.5
|1.70
|0.50
|1.6
|58.4
|44.4
|57.5
|1.1
|2.1
|M. Fausett
|12
|27.6
|9.2
|6.5
|1.4
|1.60
|0.30
|1.1
|43.4
|27.5
|77.1
|1.9
|4.6
|Z. Young
|3
|12.7
|7.3
|1.3
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|10.0
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|P. Fallah
|12
|10.1
|6.0
|3.9
|0.5
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|72.1
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|1.9
|M. Williams
|9
|11.1
|6.0
|3.2
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|61.8
|42.9
|69.2
|1.2
|2
|C. Healy
|11
|16.4
|5.7
|2.7
|1.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|34.9
|31.7
|100.0
|0.5
|2.3
|D. Barnes
|12
|14.6
|5.4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|33.3
|50.0
|1
|1.3
|F. Lemetti
|9
|12.3
|4.1
|0.8
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|50.0
|71.4
|0
|0.8
|A. Anderson
|7
|12.3
|3.7
|1.1
|0.4
|0.90
|0.00
|1.4
|61.5
|20.0
|100.0
|0.1
|1
|J. Valentine
|4
|5
|2.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|23.1
|25.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Marshall
|4
|2.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|D. Dut
|5
|13.2
|1.2
|1.6
|2.2
|0.60
|0.20
|1.2
|15.4
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1.6
|Total
|12
|0.0
|91.0
|45.5
|14.8
|10.80
|3.30
|13.2
|48.2
|31.1
|73.3
|12.6
|29.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|12
|28.8
|16.9
|4.3
|3.7
|1.40
|0.20
|2.4
|44.8
|38.5
|74.4
|0.6
|3.8
|T. da Silva
|12
|28.5
|14.5
|4.8
|1.2
|1.20
|0.50
|1.8
|52.7
|37.5
|63.6
|0.8
|4
|J. Hadley
|10
|24.9
|10.2
|7.3
|1.5
|1.10
|0.80
|1.0
|55.4
|0.0
|62.5
|3.2
|4.1
|J. Gabbidon
|12
|21.4
|6.6
|2.1
|1.3
|1.00
|0.60
|0.9
|41.0
|28.0
|68.8
|0.3
|1.8
|N. Clifford
|12
|21.1
|6.1
|4.2
|1.8
|0.90
|0.70
|1.8
|39.7
|25.9
|44.4
|1.3
|2.9
|J. Hammond III
|12
|17
|5.8
|1.9
|1.7
|0.40
|0.00
|1.6
|44.6
|36.4
|80.0
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Ruffin
|12
|11.8
|5.5
|1.8
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|47.8
|42.9
|83.3
|0.2
|1.6
|L. O'Brien
|11
|15.3
|4.5
|3.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.8
|40.0
|15.0
|76.9
|1.4
|1.7
|E. Wright
|12
|16.1
|4.3
|2.6
|0.8
|0.80
|0.20
|0.8
|36.5
|35.7
|42.9
|0.7
|1.9
|Q. Allen
|2
|1.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Lovering
|12
|20.1
|2.8
|4.3
|1.3
|0.50
|1.20
|1.9
|39.3
|0.0
|44.4
|1.6
|2.7
|C. Mains
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller Jr.
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.6
|44.5
|14.3
|8.10
|4.30
|13.8
|45.6
|33.7
|64.7
|12.0
|27.7
-
JMAD
COPP0
0166.5 O/U
+15.5
11:00am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
MACUM
LIB0
0
12:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
12:00pm
-
JACH
LT0
0
1:00pm
-
NDST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NE
DAV0
0139 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SIENHT
WMU0
0
1:00pm
-
STONEH
VALP0
0141.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
HOUC
TTU0
0146.5 O/U
-33
2:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
USA0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
LAF
LAS0
0128 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
MTSM
HOW0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UNCW
CAMP0
0128 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
RAN
W&M0
0
2:00pm
-
STAMB
DRKE0
0
2:00pm
-
WINT
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
RAD
KSU0
0135.5 O/U
-16
2:30pm ESP+
-
CHAT
UGA0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SCIARTS
TXST0
0
3:00pm
-
EIU
IOWA0
0147.5 O/U
-31.5
3:30pm B1G+
-
BU
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
GMU
ODU0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WILBAP
NALAB0
0
4:00pm
-
NORF
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
UCD
13UCLA0
0146 O/U
-23
5:00pm PACN
-
HIPT
ECU0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
8TENN0
0125.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CNTN
BUF0
0
6:00pm
-
UCSB
APP0
0130.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
OAK
MSU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
NOVA0
0146 O/U
-5
6:30pm FS1
-
21VT
BC0
0133 O/U
+9.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
BING
NIAG0
0128.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FGCU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CINCY0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
19UK0
0134 O/U
-37.5
7:00pm SECN
-
GASO
BALL0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
TROY0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MICH
UNC0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MTSTJ
CLST0
0
7:00pm
-
MURR
MTSU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
NH
BRWN0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
FAU0
0129.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
OHIO
DEL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
RMU0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
UNI0
0
7:00pm
-
STET
UCF0
0127 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
COLO0
0154.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
UTA
CAL0
0120.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
UIW
FIU0
0144 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
YSU
CMU0
0152 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0139 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP2
-
KENT
NMST0
0144.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SAM
BELM0
0149.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
SIU
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
ALST
MEM0
0145 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
EVAN0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ETSU
LSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
HUSTIL
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNS
3HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-35.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
TUL0
0140 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
STL0
0148.5 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
UL
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm LHN
-
ME
OSU0
0140 O/U
-24
8:30pm BTN
-
SMC
WYO0
0125.5 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
ND
FSU0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
23AUB
WASH0
0138.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm PACN
-
UNCA
10ARK0
0152 O/U
-23
9:00pm SECN
-
UNO
1PUR0
0150.5 O/U
-33.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
CSUF0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
20TCU
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
NCAT
UTEP0
0134 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
25ASU
SF0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
ORST0
0138 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
IDHO
LBSU0
0152 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
TLSA
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
COLST0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UND
WIU0
0
PPD
-
SDAK
ORU0
0
PPD
-
SDST
UMKC0
0
PPD
-
NEOM
ISU0
0
ESP+