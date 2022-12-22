Bradley defeats Akron 74-55
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Rienk Mast had 15 points in Bradley's 74-55 win over Akron on Thursday night.
Mast added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Braves (9-4). Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Duke Deen recorded 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).
The Zips (7-5) were led by Xavier Castaneda, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds. Enrique Freeman added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Akron. In addition, Trendon Hankerson had nine points and nine rebounds.
Bradley led Akron 36-19 at the half, with Malevy Leons (nine points) the high scorer before the break. Bradley outscored Akron by two points over the final half, while Mast led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jump ball. (Braves gains possession)
|19:33
|Greg Tribble personal foul
|19:24
|Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|19:22
|Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
|19:14
|Xavier Castaneda misses two point layup
|19:12
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|18:55
|Connor Hickman misses two point layup
|18:53
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|18:39
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:34
|Enrique Freeman misses two point layup
|18:32
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|18:22
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|Greg Tribble defensive rebound
|18:09
|Tavari Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|17:58
|Tavari Johnson blocks Zek Montgomery's two point layup
|17:56
|Tavari Johnson defensive rebound
|17:30
|Tavari Johnson misses two point layup
|17:30
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|17:30
|Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot
|17:30
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|17:30
|Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|17:30
|Zips defensive rebound
|17:30
|Duke Deen personal foul
|17:26
|Rienk Mast personal foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)
|17:25
|Connor Hickman personal foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|17:25
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|17:25
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|17:03
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|16:45
|Malevy Leons misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|16:34
|Enrique Freeman turnover (Rienk Mast steals)
|16:34
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|16:18
|Tavari Johnson turnover (Rienk Mast steals)
|16:14
|Connor Hickman turnover (Tavari Johnson steals)
|16:09
|Tavari Johnson misses two point layup
|16:07
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|15:49
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|Zek Montgomery offensive rebound
|15:40
|Zek Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|15:38
|Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|15:31
|Trendon Hankerson turnover (Connor Hickman steals)
|15:25
|+3
|Malevy Leons makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|2-7
|14:59
|Enrique Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Rienk Mast steals)
|14:59
|TV timeout
|14:22
|Ja'Shon Henry offensive foul
|14:22
|Ja'Shon Henry turnover (offensive foul)
|14:10
|Ja'Shon Henry blocks Nate Johnson's two point layup
|14:08
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|13:58
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot (Malevy Leons assists)
|2-10
|13:44
|Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass)
|13:33
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot
|2-13
|13:29
|Zips 30 second timeout
|13:13
|Trendon Hankerson misses two point jump shot
|13:11
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|12:54
|Ville Tahvanainen misses two point layup
|12:52
|Enrique Freeman defensive rebound
|12:43
|Tavari Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|Enrique Freeman offensive rebound
|12:35
|Enrique Freeman misses two point layup
|12:33
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|12:21
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point dunk (Duke Deen assists)
|2-15
|12:21
|Kobe Mitchell shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|12:21
|Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:21
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|12:17
|Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|12:15
|Enrique Freeman defensive rebound
|11:58
|Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|Enrique Freeman offensive rebound
|11:49
|+2
|Enrique Freeman makes two point layup
|4-15
|11:35
|Connor Hickman misses two point layup
|11:33
|Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
|11:29
|Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass)
|11:29
|TV timeout
|11:15
|+3
|Malevy Leons makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists)
|4-18
|10:41
|Malevy Leons personal foul
|10:35
|Enrique Freeman turnover (traveling)
|10:39
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot
|4-20
|10:17
|Rienk Mast blocks Greg Tribble's two point layup
|10:15
|Zips offensive rebound
|10:09
|Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|9:59
|James Weathers misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|Sammy Hunter defensive rebound
|9:42
|+3
|Sammy Hunter makes three point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|7-20
|9:27
|Malevy Leons turnover (Enrique Freeman steals)
|9:17
|Greg Tribble misses two point jump shot
|9:15
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|8:56
|James Weathers misses two point jump shot
|8:54
|Greg Tribble defensive rebound
|8:43
|Sammy Hunter misses three point jump shot
|8:41
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|8:22
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Connor Hickman assists)
|7-23
|7:55
|Greg Tribble turnover (bad pass)
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:35
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|7:23
|Duke Deen personal foul
|7:13
|Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:11
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|7:01
|Rienk Mast offensive foul
|7:01
|Rienk Mast turnover (offensive foul)
|6:40
|+2
|Enrique Freeman makes two point layup (Amani Lyles assists)
|9-23
|6:14
|Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|6:08
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup
|9-25
|5:52
|Xavier Castaneda misses two point layup
|5:50
|Xavier Castaneda offensive rebound
|5:52
|Ja'Shon Henry shooting foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|5:52
|Xavier Castaneda misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:52
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-25
|5:31
|+3
|Malevy Leons makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists)
|10-28
|5:22
|+3
|Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot
|13-28
|5:22
|Malevy Leons shooting foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|5:22
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-28
|5:05
|Amani Lyles personal foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|4:51
|Zek Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|4:49
|Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
|4:37
|Xavier Castaneda misses two point jump shot
|4:35
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|4:33
|Kobe Mitchell personal foul
|4:20
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point layup
|14-30
|3:48
|+3
|Trendon Hankerson makes three point jump shot (Tavari Johnson assists)
|17-30
|3:23
|Greg Tribble personal foul
|3:23
|TV timeout
|3:05
|Connor Hickman misses two point jump shot
|3:03
|Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|2:50
|Enrique Freeman misses two point layup
|2:48
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|2:41
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|Tavari Johnson defensive rebound
|2:26
|Sammy Hunter misses two point layup
|2:24
|Sammy Hunter offensive rebound
|2:24
|Sammy Hunter misses two point layup
|2:22
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|2:24
|Enrique Freeman personal foul
|2:04
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Darius Hannah assists)
|17-33
|1:34
|+2
|Tavari Johnson makes two point jump shot
|19-33
|1:19
|Connor Hickman turnover (bad pass) (Amani Lyles steals)
|1:13
|Amani Lyles misses two point layup
|1:11
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|1:09
|Braves 30 second timeout
|0:57
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Christian Davis assists)
|19-36
|0:37
|Sammy Hunter misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|0:12
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|0:02
|Xavier Castaneda misses two point layup
|0:00
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|Xavier Castaneda misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|19:15
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point layup (Rienk Mast assists)
|19-38
|19:01
|Enrique Freeman turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)
|18:51
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|18:49
|Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|18:34
|Enrique Freeman misses two point hook shot
|18:32
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|18:23
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point hook shot (Zek Montgomery assists)
|19-40
|17:57
|Tavari Johnson misses two point layup
|17:55
|Enrique Freeman offensive rebound
|17:50
|Enrique Freeman misses two point layup
|17:48
|Enrique Freeman offensive rebound
|17:45
|Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|17:31
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|17:20
|Tavari Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|Trendon Hankerson offensive rebound
|17:11
|+3
|Sammy Hunter makes three point jump shot (Trendon Hankerson assists)
|22-40
|16:56
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point layup (Rienk Mast assists)
|22-42
|16:56
|Trendon Hankerson shooting foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)
|16:56
|+1
|Zek Montgomery makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-43
|16:34
|Sammy Hunter misses two point layup
|16:32
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|16:26
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot
|22-46
|16:24
|Zips 30 second timeout
|16:00
|Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Shon Henry steals)
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:39
|+3
|Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot
|22-49
|15:27
|Trendon Hankerson turnover (bad pass) (Duke Deen steals)
|15:16
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|15:14
|Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
|15:08
|Sammy Hunter misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|14:51
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot
|22-52
|14:51
|Trendon Hankerson shooting foul (Duke Deen draws the foul)
|14:51
|Duke Deen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:51
|Enrique Freeman defensive rebound
|14:30
|Enrique Freeman misses two point layup
|14:28
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|14:08
|Kobe Mitchell shooting foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
|14:08
|+1
|Ville Tahvanainen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-53
|14:08
|+1
|Ville Tahvanainen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-54
|13:39
|+3
|Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot
|25-54
|13:26
|Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Zips defensive rebound
|13:08
|Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|Braves defensive rebound
|12:50
|Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup
|12:48
|Enrique Freeman defensive rebound
|12:31
|+2
|Greg Tribble makes two point jump shot
|27-54
|12:20
|Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball) (Enrique Freeman steals)
|12:15
|Ville Tahvanainen personal foul
|12:01
|Malevy Leons blocks Xavier Castaneda's two point jump shot
|11:59
|Xavier Castaneda offensive rebound
|12:01
|Darius Hannah shooting foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|12:01
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-54
|12:01
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-54
|11:52
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point dunk (Zek Montgomery assists)
|29-56
|11:41
|+2
|Amani Lyles makes two point layup (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|31-56
|11:39
|Braves 30 second timeout
|11:24
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|Greg Tribble defensive rebound
|11:15
|Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|10:52
|+3
|Zek Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists)
|31-59
|10:20
|Nate Johnson turnover
|10:08
|+2
|Duke Deen makes two point jump shot
|31-61
|9:43
|+2
|Enrique Freeman makes two point layup
|33-61
|9:33
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|9:18
|Enrique Freeman misses two point layup
|9:16
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|9:08
|Malevy Leons misses two point layup
|9:06
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|9:02
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup
|33-63
|8:38
|Rienk Mast shooting foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)
|8:38
|Enrique Freeman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:38
|+1
|Enrique Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-63
|8:22
|Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Tavari Johnson defensive rebound
|8:14
|Tavari Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|7:55
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|7:38
|Malevy Leons misses two point layup
|7:36
|Enrique Freeman defensive rebound
|7:32
|Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Sammy Hunter draws the foul)
|7:32
|TV timeout
|7:32
|+1
|Sammy Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-63
|7:32
|+1
|Sammy Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-63
|7:08
|Connor Hickman misses two point jump shot
|7:06
|Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|6:57
|Connor Hickman personal foul
|6:46
|Sammy Hunter misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|Tavari Johnson offensive rebound
|6:38
|+2
|Enrique Freeman makes two point layup
|38-63
|6:38
|Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)
|6:38
|Enrique Freeman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:38
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|6:10
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point jump shot (Malevy Leons assists)
|38-65
|6:00
|Rienk Mast blocks Xavier Castaneda's two point layup
|5:58
|Zips offensive rebound
|6:00
|Zips 60 second timeout
|5:50
|Malevy Leons shooting foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|5:50
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-65
|5:50
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-65
|5:32
|Amani Lyles shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|5:32
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-66
|5:32
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-67
|5:24
|Connor Hickman personal foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|5:24
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-67
|5:24
|+1
|Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-67
|5:09
|Amani Lyles shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|5:09
|Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:09
|+1
|Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-68
|4:51
|+3
|Trendon Hankerson makes three point jump shot (Greg Tribble assists)
|45-68
|4:45
|Trendon Hankerson personal foul
|4:21
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|45-71
|4:10
|Xavier Castaneda misses two point layup
|4:08
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|4:02
|+3
|Zek Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|45-74
|4:00
|Zips 30 second timeout
|3:51
|+3
|Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot
|48-74
|3:41
|Duke Deen offensive foul
|3:41
|Duke Deen turnover (offensive foul)
|3:28
|Greg Tribble misses two point layup
|3:26
|Enrique Freeman offensive rebound
|3:20
|+2
|Enrique Freeman makes two point layup
|50-74
|2:56
|Malevy Leons misses two point jump shot
|2:54
|Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|2:44
|Nate Johnson turnover (Ville Tahvanainen steals)
|2:42
|Braves 30 second timeout
|2:19
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|2:17
|Tavari Johnson defensive rebound
|2:04
|+3
|Trendon Hankerson makes three point jump shot
|53-74
|1:37
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|1:19
|Amani Lyles turnover (bad pass) (Malevy Leons steals)
|0:51
|Amani Lyles blocks Duke Deen's two point layup
|0:49
|Amani Lyles defensive rebound
|0:38
|Trendon Hankerson misses two point layup
|0:36
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|0:38
|Braves 30 second timeout
|0:34
|Zek Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Pat Mayfield steals)
|0:23
|Christian Davis shooting foul (Kobe Mitchell draws the foul)
|0:23
|+1
|Kobe Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-74
|0:23
|+1
|Kobe Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-74
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|74
|Field Goals
|16-57 (28.1%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|14-30 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|38
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|29
|29
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|6
|16
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|12
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Castaneda G
|19.8 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
00
|. Mast F
|13.9 PPG
|8.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|60.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Castaneda G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|R. Mast F
|15 PTS
|13 REB
|3 AST
|
|28.1
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Castaneda
|19
|6
|2
|3/16
|3/8
|10/11
|0
|31
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|E. Freeman
|11
|10
|0
|5/12
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|31
|2
|0
|4
|5
|5
|T. Hankerson
|9
|9
|1
|3/5
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|T. Johnson
|2
|5
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|G. Tribble
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Mast
|15
|13
|3
|6/12
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|27
|3
|2
|2
|3
|10
|D. Deen
|14
|0
|4
|5/10
|4/7
|0/1
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Montgomery
|13
|3
|2
|5/9
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Leons
|9
|3
|2
|3/9
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|C. Hickman
|2
|6
|1
|1/10
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
