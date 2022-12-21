High-octane West Virginia attack faces Stony Brook
West Virginia aims to secure its second four-game winning streak of the season on Thursday when it hosts Stony Brook in Morgantown, W. Va.
The Mountaineers (9-2) began the season with four victories before splitting their next four games. West Virginia answered an 84-74 setback at Xavier on Dec. 3 by revving its high-octane offense in recording three double-digit wins.
The Mountaineers lead the Big 12 by averaging 81.9 points a game and in the past three have averaged 87.3. They shoot a robust 49.8 percent from the floor, with Erik Stevenson leading the way with a 14.4-point average. Tre Mitchell (13.3), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (10.8) and Joe Toussaint (10.6) also average double-digit scoring.
"This team reminds me of my sophomore year (at Wichita State) because we have so many guys who can knock down a shot," Stevenson said, referring to a team that won 23 games, which were the most in his four-school college basketball career. "We can score from the outside, we can score from the mid-range, and we can get close and score."
Stevenson scored a season-high 22 points Sunday in West Virginia's 96-78 romp over Buffalo. Jimmy Bell Jr. recorded a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds and Mitchell added 17 points in the victory versus the Bulls.
While the Mountaineers have enjoyed a fast start to the season, the Seawolves (4-8) lost seven of their first nine games before posting wins in two of their past three.
Frankie Policelli matched a career high with 22 points and grabbed a personal-best 19 rebounds in Stony Brook's 66-59 victory over Army on Sunday.
"From the bench I saw (Kenan) Sarvan having success getting in the paint. He laid out the formula for me," Policelli said, per Newsday. "I tried to take my time in the paint, slow things down and get some easy buckets."
Keenan Fitzmorris contributed 14 points, nine boards and three blocks for the Seawolves.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore, Stony Brook's leading scorer this season at 14.8 points per game, overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 10 points in the second.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 4-8
|63.6 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|12.2 APG
|West Virginia 9-2
|81.9 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|15.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|12
|37.1
|14.8
|5.4
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|43.3
|33.3
|87.5
|1.8
|3.6
|F. Policelli
|12
|31.4
|12.0
|9.8
|1.8
|0.90
|0.40
|2.3
|42.3
|40.4
|67.5
|1.6
|8.2
|A. Clarke
|3
|24.3
|10.0
|2.3
|4.0
|1.30
|0.00
|2.7
|29.0
|33.3
|77.8
|0
|2.3
|K. Sarvan
|12
|26.8
|9.8
|3.7
|1.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.9
|34.8
|32.5
|54.2
|0.3
|3.3
|K. Fitzmorris
|12
|25.8
|9.7
|4.1
|1.4
|0.20
|1.00
|1.6
|63.6
|30.0
|70.7
|1.8
|2.3
|J. Frey
|1
|26
|9.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|30.0
|14.3
|100.0
|0
|1
|T. Pettway
|12
|25.8
|6.2
|3.3
|1.1
|1.30
|0.20
|1.1
|35.7
|25.0
|72.7
|0.3
|3
|T. Onyekonwu
|7
|22.9
|5.6
|1.9
|3.0
|0.30
|0.00
|3.1
|32.4
|21.4
|66.7
|0.1
|1.7
|K. Roberts
|12
|22.4
|2.9
|2.6
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.7
|38.7
|28.6
|70.0
|0.4
|2.2
|R. Muratori
|12
|7.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|57.1
|0.0
|14.3
|0.4
|0.8
|A. Heiden
|7
|2.9
|0.4
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|Total
|12
|0.0
|63.6
|37.0
|12.2
|5.20
|2.60
|13.2
|41.4
|32.3
|70.0
|7.8
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Stevenson
|11
|22.5
|14.4
|2.9
|2.4
|1.20
|0.30
|2.0
|52.8
|46.3
|72.4
|0.3
|2.6
|T. Mitchell
|11
|25.5
|13.3
|4.7
|1.8
|0.50
|0.30
|2.0
|55.1
|34.6
|82.9
|0.8
|3.9
|E. Matthews Jr.
|10
|30.7
|10.8
|3.8
|1.4
|0.70
|0.30
|0.8
|47.4
|48.4
|90.5
|0.5
|3.3
|J. Toussaint
|11
|23.2
|10.6
|3.2
|3.5
|1.10
|0.10
|1.8
|41.2
|30.0
|77.4
|0.7
|2.5
|K. Johnson
|11
|23.2
|8.8
|1.8
|3.5
|1.80
|0.00
|1.7
|38.9
|28.0
|79.1
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Bell Jr.
|11
|17.9
|6.6
|6.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.3
|67.6
|0.0
|62.2
|2.4
|3.7
|M. Wague
|11
|12.4
|5.6
|3.0
|0.5
|0.70
|0.50
|0.8
|78.1
|0.0
|54.5
|1.6
|1.4
|S. Wilson
|11
|14.5
|4.6
|1.4
|0.9
|0.60
|0.00
|0.1
|36.7
|39.3
|80.0
|0.8
|0.5
|K. Johnson
|11
|13.2
|3.3
|1.3
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|69.6
|40.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1
|J. Okonkwo
|10
|9.4
|1.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Harris
|10
|7.9
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|27.8
|20.0
|75.0
|0.4
|0.9
|P. Suemnick
|6
|3.3
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.2
|66.7
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|J. King
|5
|3.2
|1.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|J. Davis
|5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|11
|0.0
|81.9
|37.6
|15.2
|7.60
|2.60
|12.5
|49.8
|37.8
|72.9
|10.5
|24.1
-
HC
SHU0
0145.5 O/U
-7
11:30am
-
OLWE
HOFS0
0
11:30am
-
TOWS
BRY0
0150.5 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
VMI
FOR0
0145.5 O/U
-15
12:00pm
-
CHST
MINN0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm
-
NIU
INST0
0154.5 O/U
-17
1:00pm
-
SIEN
AMER0
0129.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
SUNYPU
LIU0
0
1:00pm
-
COR
COLG0
0158.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
EKY0
0136 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
UNF
COOK0
0146 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
UALR
ARST0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
IONA
SMU0
0141 O/U
+9.5
3:00pm ESPU
-
JAST
SFA0
0145 O/U
-12
3:00pm
-
KYCH
CHSO0
0
3:00pm
-
LIND
UTU0
0144 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
USD
CSN0
0139 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
QUIN
PSU0
0140 O/U
-15
4:30pm BTN
-
AKR
BRAD0
0123.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
BSU
SACL0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
PORT
UCRV0
0144.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SEA
UTST0
0147.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESPU
-
GWMR
WAG0
0
6:00pm
-
STON
WVU0
0137.5 O/U
-26.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
SPU
MD0
0132 O/U
-22.5
6:30pm BTN
-
CCSU
JOES0
0136 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
GOUCHR
L-MD0
0
7:00pm
-
HARV
4KAN0
0138 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
LOU
NCST0
0144 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
MRST
RIDE0
0129.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
MED
STFR0
0
7:00pm
-
NJIT
USF0
0126.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
QUEEN
FDU0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SDCC
CP0
0
7:00pm
-
WKY
SC0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WRST
M-OH0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
YALE
MONM0
0133.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
CHAR
UAB0
0138.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
NMST
NCAT0
0140.5 O/U
+11.5
7:30pm
-
AAMU
VAN0
0138 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BUT
CREI0
0140.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm FS1
-
MORG
5ARIZ0
0161 O/U
-29
8:00pm PACN
-
NTEX
UTSA0
0124.5 O/U
+12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
WICH0
0131 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GW
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
HART
SF0
0137.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm
-
MIZZ
16ILL0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm SECN
-
WEB
BYU0
0142 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
KENT
UTEP0
0135.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
LCHI
STAN0
0125 O/U
-6
10:00pm PACN
-
PRST
CABP0
0142 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
USM
UNLV0
0142 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
HAW0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
DREX
FAIR0
0
PPD
-
MIL
URI0
0
-
SHOU
MOSU0
0