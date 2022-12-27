Rejuvenated Georgia takes aim at visiting Rider
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to close their nonconference schedule with their sixth win in seven games against the visiting Rider Broncs on Wednesday in Athens, Ga.
The Bulldogs (9-3) haven't played since rallying for a 72-65 win over visiting Chattanooga on Dec. 21. Rider (5-5) hasn't played since Dec. 22, when the Broncs knocked off visiting Marist 77-71 for their fourth win in their past five games.
Georgia already has easily surpassed its win total from last year and is off to a strong start under first-year coach Mike White, who arrived after leading Florida for seven seasons. He replaced Tom Crean, who was let go after the Bulldogs went 6-26 last season.
Georgia's Kario Oquendo scored 22 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, to lift the Bulldogs over the Mocs.
Oquendo, who averages a team-high 14 points per game, shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with two steals. Terry Roberts, the team's second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, added 14 points and six assists.
Braelen Bridges chipped in 12 points and two steals, with Jailyn Ingram finishing with 10 points off the bench.
The Bulldogs ended the game on a 17-5 run after trailing 60-55 with 6:19 left.
"Resilience and mental toughness, a little bit of poise but we need a lot more poise," White said. "Really proud of the fight down the stretch. The confidence and swagger offensively down the stretch of Kario Oquendo, I thought he was fantastic."
Rider saw its nine-point lead with 13:28 remaining cut to 67-66 with 2:51 to go before ending the game on a 10-5 run.
Mervin James, who averages 12.2 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game, had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Allen Betrand added a team-high 19 points to go along with two rebounds and two steals. Dwight Murray Jr., who averages a team-high 19.3 points per game, added 17 points and five rebounds.
Zahrion Blue came off the bench to score seven points, including four in the second half, to go along with four rebounds.
"I've been preaching we have to get more productivity off the bench," Rider coach Kevin Baggett said. "The better we are with the guys on the bench, the better we are as a team."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Murray Jr.
|10
|34.7
|19.3
|5.1
|2.9
|1.30
|0.00
|1.6
|47.1
|45.1
|80.9
|0.7
|4.4
|A. Powell
|10
|31.7
|9.4
|1.4
|2.1
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|33.3
|26.7
|80.0
|0.4
|1
|A. Betrand
|10
|22.1
|7.4
|3.4
|1.3
|0.60
|0.50
|1.4
|45.6
|44.4
|83.3
|0.2
|3.2
|T. Ingraham
|10
|11.8
|5.2
|3.5
|0.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|70.0
|1
|2.5
|T. Bladen
|10
|11.3
|4.3
|2.4
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|82.6
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1.4
|A. Bakare
|5
|9
|3.8
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|35.3
|40.0
|60.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Z. Blue
|10
|11.9
|2.6
|2.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|44.0
|16.7
|60.0
|1.1
|1.7
|C. McKeithan
|10
|14
|2.3
|1.1
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|0.8
|32.1
|22.2
|75.0
|0.2
|0.9
|N. Benson
|10
|10.7
|2.0
|2.0
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|33.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.7
|1.3
|A. McCall
|8
|5.6
|1.0
|1.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|J. McFadden
|2
|4.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|72.1
|41.7
|11.9
|5.90
|2.70
|11.0
|43.5
|35.3
|76.7
|12.4
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Oquendo
|9
|26.8
|14.0
|3.9
|0.7
|0.60
|0.60
|2.0
|42.1
|34.1
|76.2
|1.7
|2.2
|T. Roberts
|11
|29.4
|13.8
|4.0
|4.6
|1.80
|0.40
|3.1
|40.1
|27.3
|83.9
|1.2
|2.8
|J. Hill
|12
|21.6
|7.8
|3.3
|2.8
|0.60
|0.00
|1.7
|36.2
|31.0
|75.6
|0.5
|2.8
|B. Bridges
|12
|17
|7.7
|4.2
|0.8
|0.30
|0.40
|2.3
|64.6
|0.0
|88.9
|1.1
|3.1
|M. Moncrieffe
|8
|21.5
|6.8
|4.8
|0.9
|0.40
|0.50
|1.3
|73.3
|0.0
|62.5
|1.1
|3.6
|J. Ingram
|6
|13.5
|6.2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.70
|0.00
|0.5
|46.2
|53.3
|55.6
|0.3
|1.5
|K. Lindsay
|10
|20.1
|6.2
|5.2
|0.3
|0.90
|0.30
|1.5
|54.2
|50.0
|52.9
|2.2
|3
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|12
|14.7
|5.5
|2.8
|0.2
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|35.3
|30.6
|90.5
|0.9
|1.8
|M. McBride
|12
|18.9
|4.8
|2.8
|1.2
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|32.3
|31.7
|55.6
|0.2
|2.6
|J. Holt
|11
|22.1
|4.3
|3.8
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|0.6
|29.5
|33.3
|85.7
|1.2
|2.6
|F. Anselem
|11
|14.7
|3.4
|3.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|1.2
|52.2
|0.0
|72.2
|1.4
|1.6
|J. Etter
|8
|14
|3.1
|1.1
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|18.2
|83.3
|0
|1.1
|Total
|12
|0.0
|70.8
|42.3
|12.7
|7.20
|3.70
|14.8
|43.6
|32.1
|75.1
|12.3
|26.4
-
PENN0
0
2:00pm
-
UMES
CLMB0
0136.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
CARK
18TCU0
0152.5 O/U
-25.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EORE
10GONZ0
0
5:00pm ROOT
-
UNCW
MONM0
0134.5 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
LDLK
TXCC0
0
5:00pm
-
7TENN
MISS0
0132.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm SECN
-
ALB
13UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
NOVA
2CONN0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm FS1
-
CHST
BALL0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
COPP
RICH0
0146 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAV
FOR0
0141 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
DAY0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
20AUB0
0140 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
HARV
ME0
0133.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MER
SAM0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESPU
-
RIDE
UGA0
0135.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
ECU0
0137 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
19UK
MIZZ0
0148 O/U
+3
7:00pm SECN
-
WICH
UCF0
0124 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
BELM0
0133.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
UIC0
0137.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UNI0
0129 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICH
12BAY0
0148.5 O/U
-21
8:00pm ESP+
-
9ARK
LSU0
0144 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
8ALA
21MSST0
0141 O/U
+1
9:00pm SECN
-
COLST
22NMEX0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CSSTA
SAC0
0
9:00pm
-
3HOU
TLSA0
0134.5 O/U
+20.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SUU
NMST0
0154.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
22XAV
SJU0
0163 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
BSU
NEV0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
UNLV
SJSU0
0134 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
AF
SDSU0
0131 O/U
-16.5
11:00pm FS1
-
WYO
FRES0
0126.5 O/U
PK
11:00pm CBSSN
-
UVM
14MIA0
0
ACCN