Travel woes cancel game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) The basketball game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled because the Catamounts had weather-related travel issues. It will not be rescheduled this season.
Miami is on an eight-game winning streak and is at its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since being No. 6 in the poll released on Dec. 18, 2018.
The game would have been Vermont's first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a 61-55 loss to then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 19, 2019.
Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) resumes league play Friday at Notre Dame. Vermont (6-8) is now off until Sunday when it opens America East play at UMBC.
Elsewhere, Canisius and Niagara adjusted their game schedules Tuesday as western New York continues to dig out following a weekend blizzard.
Canisius will now play Rider on Saturday at Niagara's campus in Lewiston as part of a doubleheader, with Niagara hosting Mount St. Mary's in the first game. Canisius will host Mount St. Mary's and Niagara will play a home game against Rider on Monday.
