Now unranked, Illinois tries to right ship vs. Bethune-Cookman
For the first time since Jan. 6, Illinois will hit the court without being included in The Associated Press' Top 25 rankings.
The Illini (8-4) dropped from No. 16 to among those teams also receiving votes after getting blasted last Thursday by Missouri. That means they've had a full week to figure things out before Thursday night's home game against Bethune-Cookman (4-8), which doubles as the Illini's final game before Big Ten play resumes Jan. 4 at Northwestern.
Head coach Brad Underwood gave his players four days off, then held four practices over two days as Illinois attempts a dramatic reboot that became necessary after a 15-point spanking at home from Penn State, a struggle to beat Alabama A&M and a 35-point deficit against Mizzou that ended as a 22-point loss.
"There's a million factors of which I won't hardly get into ..." Underwood said. "But we've addressed some things from an analytics standpoint, a numerical standpoint that we have to address. You look at our numbers on the defensive side and we're fantastic. We're at an elite status in terms of what we're doing in the half-court.
"We have one area where we're really bad -- and that's transition D. And that is literally coming from what we do on the offensive side. We can't turn the ball over like we've been turning it over. Those are mostly pick-6s. It's really hard-to-guard layups and open 3s. Those stem from not running offense -- and then you put up quick shots. We're taking lots of shots with 18, 19, 20 (seconds) on the shot clock that are contested."
Underwood promises there has been "a tweak or two" to try to change Illinois' habits offensively.
"Move the ball," Underwood said. "Share it. Our assist numbers have been low ... our turnover rate has been astonishing. Mistakes are to the point now where guys may have to go to the bench and learn from mistakes that way."
Coach Reggie Theus' Bethune-Cookman squad has dropped four straight games, but leading scorer Marcus Garrett (14.0 points per game) hails from Chicago and he will have a good contingent on hand at the State Farm Center.
This will be the Wildcats' third chance to beat a Big Ten team this season. They opened the year with a 31-point loss at Iowa and a 52-point defeat at Indiana -- and haven't played a Power 5 team since.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Bethune-Cookman 4-8
|67.6 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Illinois 8-4
|77.5 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Garrett
|12
|31
|14.0
|4.8
|2.6
|1.20
|0.00
|1.8
|43.9
|40.9
|72.5
|1.3
|3.6
|Z. Harmon
|12
|29.2
|13.0
|1.4
|3.1
|1.20
|0.30
|2.3
|36.4
|34.5
|81.3
|0.1
|1.3
|K. Davis
|12
|24.8
|9.5
|4.7
|1.4
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|42.2
|37.5
|64.0
|1.2
|3.5
|J. French
|12
|27.9
|9.4
|2.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|37.3
|34.5
|100.0
|0.4
|2
|D. Robertson
|11
|24.8
|7.4
|4.9
|0.4
|0.60
|0.90
|1.0
|57.8
|0.0
|58.3
|1.5
|3.4
|D. Carter-Hollinger Jr.
|12
|21.1
|5.3
|3.8
|1.1
|0.50
|0.40
|0.7
|58.1
|40.0
|91.7
|1.8
|2.1
|E. Hulsewe
|12
|11.6
|4.2
|2.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.60
|1.0
|56.8
|0.0
|57.1
|0.7
|1.8
|D. McEntire
|12
|24
|4.2
|3.6
|2.4
|2.40
|0.50
|2.0
|34.5
|33.3
|54.5
|1.3
|2.3
|L. Gudavicius
|7
|10.1
|2.3
|2.1
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|57.1
|0.1
|2
|T. Barbary
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Henderson Jr.
|2
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|K. Kuon
|3
|5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|1.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Mathews
|3
|3.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|S. Womack
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|12
|0.0
|67.6
|36.4
|12.3
|7.80
|3.10
|13.0
|42.9
|34.9
|72.2
|10.3
|22.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Shannon Jr.
|12
|31.3
|18.2
|5.6
|2.9
|1.00
|0.60
|2.3
|45.6
|32.4
|77.2
|1.8
|3.8
|D. Dainja
|12
|16.4
|9.8
|5.4
|0.3
|0.80
|0.90
|1.8
|73.9
|0.0
|45.5
|2
|3.4
|M. Mayer
|12
|20.6
|9.8
|4.3
|1.2
|1.20
|0.70
|1.0
|45.3
|37.5
|62.5
|1.1
|3.2
|J. Epps
|12
|24.5
|9.2
|2.1
|1.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|41.1
|36.5
|81.3
|0.2
|1.9
|C. Hawkins
|12
|29.8
|9.1
|6.1
|3.8
|1.20
|1.40
|3.1
|42.3
|27.9
|62.5
|2.2
|3.9
|S. Clark
|12
|24.7
|7.4
|3.8
|2.1
|0.60
|0.20
|2.1
|43.3
|35.7
|72.7
|0.5
|3.3
|R. Melendez
|12
|20.4
|7.3
|3.3
|0.6
|1.30
|0.70
|1.5
|43.5
|32.5
|88.2
|0.9
|2.3
|S. Harris
|12
|13.6
|4.3
|2.1
|0.7
|1.00
|0.50
|0.5
|43.8
|33.3
|25.0
|1
|1.1
|T. Rodgers
|12
|15.8
|1.8
|3.0
|1.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|43.5
|0.0
|25.0
|1.1
|1.9
|B. Lieb
|6
|3.8
|1.2
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|0.8
|C. Serven
|5
|3.8
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.6
|P. Warden
|6
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|77.5
|43.0
|14.1
|8.10
|5.60
|15.3
|46.3
|33.3
|65.2
|12.8
|26.9
-
BRWN
NW9
8
1st 14:31 BTN
-
WAG
LIU5
5
1st 16:33
-
DSU
PSU0
0137 O/U
-30
2:00pm B1G+
-
LAS
HOW0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WCU0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STONEH
SHU0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
AAMU
OSU0
0145.5 O/U
-27.5
3:00pm BTN
-
HIPT
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
ELON
DREX0
0133 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
ALST0
0
4:00pm
-
RAD
UNCA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CAMP
PRES0
0127 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
CHSO
GWEB0
0135.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
FAMU
1PUR0
0132.5 O/U
-36.5
5:00pm BTN
-
OHDM
BGSU0
0145.5 O/U
-25.5
5:00pm
-
WINT
SCUP0
0145 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
Lourdes
TOL0
0
6:00pm
-
MTSU
CHAR0
0124.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
QUEEN0
0138 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm
-
PROV
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm FS1
-
APP
MRSH0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARST
ODU0
0123.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
BING
COR0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
SFU0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
CIT0
0146.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
MICH0
0146 O/U
-22
7:00pm B1G+
-
ETSU
WOFF0
0139.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FLACOL
FIU0
0
7:00pm
-
HAMP
COC0
0152 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
HOFS
DEL0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWA
NEB0
0149.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm BTN
-
PFW
RMU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
FDU0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
OAK0
0152 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NCAT
NE0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
RICE
WKY0
0150.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
STMW
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
UTSA
LT0
0145 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
UL
CCAR0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
MD0
0145 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
VMI
FUR0
0150 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
GB
DET0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
NKY0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
SFA0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
UTEP
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm ESP+
-
CABP
GRCN0
0128.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
CLST
YSU0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
CSUB
UCRV0
0123 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
INST0
0145.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
FAU
NTEX0
0123 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
DEP0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS2
-
HUSTIL
TXSO0
0
8:00pm
-
ULM
TXST0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NAM
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
ORU
NEOM0
0154 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
USA
GASO0
0130 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
SHOU
UTVA0
0132.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
USF
MEM0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIU
MURR0
0133.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDAK0
0142.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
TROY
USM0
0140.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTA
TRLST0
0130.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
WIU
SDST0
0146 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
COOK
ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-30.5
8:30pm FS1
-
LIND
EIU0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
SEMO
SNIND0
0153.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
UTM
UALR0
0154 O/U
PK
8:30pm
-
TNTC
SIUE0
0139 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
BYU
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
EWU
MONT0
0141 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
IDHO
MTST0
0142.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
LMU
PORT0
0150 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MORE
TNST0
0142 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
NAU
IDST0
0137 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NCO
WEB0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
UTRGV
UTU0
0158.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
TUL
CINCY0
0151 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
CSUF0
0128 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UMKC
DU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
USD
SMC0
0134 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
VALP
DRKE0
0141 O/U
-16.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0143.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
CSN
CP0
0124.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
SF
SACL0
0151 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
UTAH
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
COLO
STAN0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
NH
DART0
0
PPD
-
ALCN
MINN0
0
B1G+