UMBC seeks first win in 15th meeting with Maryland
In 2018, UMBC pulled off the only win by a No. 16 seed over a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history when it toppled Virginia.
Five seasons later, the Retrievers will try for an upset that wouldn't be as monumental but might be as satisfying on Thursday as they travel 25 miles south to take a swing at Maryland in College Park.
UMBC (9-4) enters on a six-game winning streak, but history is not on its side. Maryland (9-3) has won all 14 games in the series by an average margin of 27.1 points.
The Terps are coming off a 75-45 win last Thursday over Saint Peter's as Hakim Hart (20 points) and Jahmir Young (14 points) combined to hit 10 0f 12 shots.
Hart's strong play came in response to a challenge from Maryland coach Kevin Willard after he made 8 of 25 shots, averaging 7.7 points per game, in consecutive losses to Wisconsin, Tennessee and UCLA.
"He is a difference maker," Willard said. "When he is engaged and playing and going, he just gives us such a different dimension."
Julian Reese, who averages a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game, was out with a shoulder injury against Saint Peter's and his status is uncertain for UMBC.
The Retrievers swing back into action after 10 days off. The most encouraging development for UMBC has been the emergence of freshman Dion Brown.
After missing UMBC's first 10 games as he healed from a torn ACL in February, Brown has scored 33 points in the Retrievers' last two games, hitting 15 of 19 shots, while not committing a turnover.
With starting point guard Craig Beaudoin II sidelined against Baltimore rival Loyola, Brown came off the bench to score 21 points as the Retrievers came away with a 72-69 victory.
"They were paying a lot of attention to other guys defensively," Brown said. "And that helped me get a lot of opportunities to get some shots off."
UMBC followed up with a 78-62 victory over William & Mary in its last outing on Dec. 18 as Jacob Boonyasith tallied 19 points.
The UMBC attack includes Colton Lawrence, who averages a team-high 14.5 points per game, and Matteo Picarelli, who averages 11.8 points per game while hitting 48.7 percent of his 3-point tries.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Lawrence
|13
|29.5
|14.5
|4.4
|2.1
|0.50
|0.40
|1.5
|44.9
|40.0
|78.3
|1.5
|2.9
|J. Boonyasith
|13
|28.6
|12.5
|3.5
|3.0
|1.00
|0.20
|1.8
|46.4
|39.3
|90.0
|0.2
|3.4
|M. Picarelli
|13
|23.5
|11.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|0.6
|47.8
|48.7
|75.7
|0.1
|0.8
|D. Brown
|3
|15.7
|11.7
|2.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|72.7
|66.7
|50.0
|0.7
|2
|J. Doles
|13
|21.8
|9.2
|4.5
|1.2
|0.60
|0.40
|1.7
|43.0
|22.9
|83.3
|1.5
|3
|Y. Obeng-Mensah
|13
|23
|8.2
|6.4
|1.1
|0.80
|0.70
|0.9
|50.0
|7.1
|68.2
|1.5
|4.8
|T. Fagan
|12
|15
|6.2
|6.5
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.7
|47.5
|25.0
|77.8
|2.1
|4.4
|C. Beaudion II
|12
|27.9
|5.4
|2.2
|3.1
|1.30
|0.20
|1.1
|45.6
|42.9
|57.1
|0.3
|1.8
|M. Docks
|12
|15.7
|3.7
|1.3
|1.9
|0.30
|0.10
|1.1
|30.2
|38.1
|71.4
|0.3
|1.1
|D. Sapp
|9
|10
|3.6
|1.4
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|39.3
|31.6
|80.0
|0.4
|1
|T. Edwards
|7
|5.3
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|30.8
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|R. Ciunys
|5
|4.4
|1.2
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|30.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.6
|J. Harris
|6
|3.8
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Garang
|6
|5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|P. Jones
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|77.6
|38.8
|15.3
|5.80
|2.20
|10.7
|44.9
|37.1
|76.7
|10.0
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|12
|27.8
|14.6
|4.4
|3.3
|0.80
|0.70
|2.3
|41.8
|29.8
|82.7
|0.9
|3.5
|D. Scott
|12
|30.4
|13.4
|6.1
|1.8
|0.70
|1.20
|1.6
|43.9
|33.3
|71.4
|1.7
|4.4
|H. Hart
|12
|29.5
|12.5
|5.1
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|0.8
|54.7
|39.5
|82.9
|1.2
|3.9
|J. Reese
|11
|25.6
|11.2
|7.2
|0.9
|0.80
|1.10
|1.8
|73.5
|0.0
|52.3
|2.6
|4.5
|I. Martinez
|12
|17.2
|7.3
|2.8
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|49.2
|39.1
|72.0
|0.8
|2
|D. Carey
|12
|24.8
|7.0
|3.1
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|1.4
|30.1
|23.5
|85.7
|0.6
|2.5
|J. Long
|12
|14
|3.2
|1.0
|2.1
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|44.4
|50.0
|60.0
|0.2
|0.8
|N. Batchelor
|10
|8.3
|2.7
|1.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|36.4
|35.0
|57.1
|0.1
|1.4
|P. Emilien
|11
|17.7
|2.5
|3.4
|0.2
|0.50
|1.00
|0.4
|45.5
|0.0
|61.5
|1.1
|2.3
|I. Cornish
|8
|6.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|41.7
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|10
|3.5
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Dick
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Dziuba
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Karkus
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Revaz
|4
|2.3
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|74.4
|39.5
|11.8
|5.10
|4.30
|11.8
|46.7
|32.2
|71.3
|10.1
|26.9
-
BRWN
NW11
10
1st 13:00 BTN
-
WAG
LIU6
5
1st 15:48
-
DSU
PSU0
0137 O/U
-30
2:00pm B1G+
-
LAS
HOW0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WCU0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STONEH
SHU0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
AAMU
OSU0
0145.5 O/U
-27.5
3:00pm BTN
-
HIPT
LON0
0151.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
ELON
DREX0
0133 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
ALST0
0
4:00pm
-
RAD
UNCA0
0144 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CAMP
PRES0
0127 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
CHSO
GWEB0
0135.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
FAMU
1PUR0
0132.5 O/U
-36.5
5:00pm BTN
-
OHDM
BGSU0
0145.5 O/U
-25.5
5:00pm
-
WINT
SCUP0
0145 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
Lourdes
TOL0
0
6:00pm
-
MTSU
CHAR0
0124.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
QUEEN0
0138 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm
-
PROV
BUT0
0140.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm FS1
-
APP
MRSH0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARST
ODU0
0123.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
BING
COR0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
SFU0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
CIT0
0146.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
MICH0
0146 O/U
-22
7:00pm B1G+
-
ETSU
WOFF0
0139.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FLACOL
FIU0
0
7:00pm
-
HAMP
COC0
0152 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
HOFS
DEL0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWA
NEB0
0149.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm BTN
-
PFW
RMU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
FDU0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
OAK0
0152 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NCAT
NE0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
RICE
WKY0
0150.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
STMW
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
UTSA
LT0
0145 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
UL
CCAR0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
MD0
0145 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
VMI
FUR0
0150 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
GB
DET0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
WRST
NKY0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
SFA0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
UTEP
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-15
7:30pm ESP+
-
CABP
GRCN0
0128.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
CLST
YSU0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
CSUB
UCRV0
0123 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
INST0
0145.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
FAU
NTEX0
0123 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
DEP0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS2
-
HUSTIL
TXSO0
0
8:00pm
-
ULM
TXST0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NAM
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
ORU
NEOM0
0154 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
USA
GASO0
0130 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
SHOU
UTVA0
0132.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
USF
MEM0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIU
MURR0
0133.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDAK0
0142.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
TROY
USM0
0140.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTA
TRLST0
0130.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
WIU
SDST0
0146 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
COOK
ILL0
0143.5 O/U
-30.5
8:30pm FS1
-
LIND
EIU0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
SEMO
SNIND0
0153.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
UTM
UALR0
0154 O/U
PK
8:30pm
-
TNTC
SIUE0
0139 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
BYU
UOP0
0150.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
EWU
MONT0
0141 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
IDHO
MTST0
0142.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
LMU
PORT0
0150 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MORE
TNST0
0142 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
NAU
IDST0
0137 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NCO
WEB0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
UTRGV
UTU0
0158.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
TUL
CINCY0
0151 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
CSUF0
0128 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UMKC
DU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
USD
SMC0
0134 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
VALP
DRKE0
0141 O/U
-16.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0143.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
CSN
CP0
0124.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
SF
SACL0
0151 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
UTAH
CAL0
0128.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
COLO
STAN0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
NH
DART0
0
PPD
-
ALCN
MINN0
0
B1G+