Revived Michigan State takes on Buffalo
For most of the early season, the big issue for Michigan State was making sure the team had enough in the tank for the challenging 11 games to open the schedule.
Entering a home contest on Friday evening against Buffalo (6-6), it is now a matter of whether Michigan State has played enough games of late to be sharp.
Through Dec. 10, Michigan State had played 11 games and had made two trips to the West Coast. Since then, the Spartans have played one game, a 67-54 home win over Oakland on Dec. 21.
Michigan State (8-4) hopes the extra time to practice and heal nagging injuries will be a boon starting Friday in the last non-conference game before Big Ten play resumes.
On Wednesday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo offered good news for his team on the injury front. Senior forward Malik Hall, who has been out because of a foot injury during a Nov. 18 win against Villanova, is expected to return to action.
In addition, sophomore guard Jaden Akins has healed during the break after being bothered by a foot injury.
"We're a better basketball team with those guys," Izzo said. "We're going to be a better basketball team with them. Whether it's enough, only time will tell."
Four players are averaging double figures in scoring for the Spartans: Joey Hauser (14.1 points), Tyson Walker (13.9), A.J. Hoggard (12.7) and Hall (12.0).
Buffalo also had eight days off after a 129-62 win over SUNY Canton on Dec. 21.
"This is an athletic, driving team," Izzo said of Buffalo. "They have one bad loss and that's it. I'm concerned about that."
Playing a basketball power on the road won't be anything new for the Bulls, who have played at UConn and West Virginia already in their non-conference slate.
Buffalo enters averaging 79.8 points per game and is led in scoring by Curtis Jones (14.8 points) and Zid Powell (12.7).
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Buffalo 6-6
|79.8 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Michigan State 8-4
|69.5 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Jones
|12
|29.4
|14.6
|4.9
|2.8
|1.70
|0.10
|0.9
|46.5
|36.5
|69.6
|0.8
|4.1
|Z. Powell
|11
|23.5
|12.7
|4.2
|2.7
|1.70
|0.40
|2.8
|42.7
|16.7
|82.5
|1.2
|3
|I. Adams
|12
|25.8
|9.9
|4.4
|1.7
|0.40
|0.60
|2.6
|41.0
|30.9
|66.7
|0.8
|3.7
|K. Mading
|2
|11
|9.0
|5.5
|1.5
|0.50
|1.50
|0.0
|87.5
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|5
|A. Foster
|12
|26.7
|8.8
|1.7
|2.6
|1.20
|0.00
|2.7
|38.1
|36.4
|71.7
|0.4
|1.3
|L. Hardnett
|12
|26.1
|8.4
|5.9
|1.2
|0.90
|0.20
|1.5
|53.1
|31.8
|63.4
|1.2
|4.8
|D. Ceaser
|11
|8.5
|7.2
|1.0
|0.7
|0.80
|0.00
|0.7
|50.8
|31.6
|53.8
|0.1
|0.9
|I. Jack
|11
|15.4
|5.8
|4.1
|0.2
|0.50
|0.70
|0.8
|75.0
|0.0
|71.4
|1.5
|2.5
|J. Smith
|12
|19.3
|4.6
|4.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.80
|0.8
|48.1
|0.0
|62.5
|1.5
|2.5
|K. Blocker
|12
|17
|4.4
|2.1
|1.7
|1.00
|0.20
|1.4
|42.9
|36.0
|33.3
|0.3
|1.8
|K. Jones
|10
|8.8
|3.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.5
|46.2
|28.6
|75.0
|0.1
|0.7
|Z. Williamson
|7
|5.3
|2.0
|1.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|75.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.1
|1.1
|Total
|12
|0.0
|79.8
|39.2
|14.9
|9.30
|3.20
|15.1
|47.0
|31.9
|70.8
|9.8
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Hauser
|12
|33.3
|14.1
|7.1
|2.3
|0.30
|0.20
|2.1
|48.8
|46.3
|88.0
|1.8
|5.3
|T. Walker
|12
|34.6
|13.9
|2.8
|3.5
|1.00
|0.30
|1.2
|43.7
|39.2
|78.9
|0.2
|2.6
|A. Hoggard
|12
|30.1
|12.7
|4.3
|5.9
|1.00
|0.50
|3.0
|40.2
|27.3
|85.4
|0.3
|4
|M. Hall
|4
|31.5
|12.0
|5.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.80
|2.0
|56.3
|36.4
|88.9
|1.3
|4
|J. Akins
|8
|21.6
|7.6
|3.6
|1.1
|1.10
|0.30
|1.1
|37.3
|40.7
|75.0
|0.9
|2.8
|M. Sissoko
|12
|22.5
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|1.1
|56.5
|0.0
|70.7
|1.8
|4.6
|P. Brooks
|12
|22.7
|6.7
|3.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|37.0
|38.8
|25.0
|0.9
|2.1
|J. Kohler
|12
|12.8
|3.0
|3.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.70
|0.6
|39.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|2.3
|C. Cooper
|11
|5.4
|1.5
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|58.3
|0.0
|40.0
|0.1
|0.3
|T. Holloman
|12
|10.6
|1.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|41.2
|14.3
|25.0
|0.1
|1.2
|J. Whitens
|9
|7.1
|0.7
|0.8
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|D. Smith
|5
|2.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|S. Izzo
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|N. Sanders
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|69.5
|41.3
|16.0
|4.80
|3.30
|11.2
|43.9
|37.7
|74.4
|9.8
|27.7
-
25UNC
PITT0
0149.5 O/U
+6
12:00pm ACCN
-
BUCK
HC0
0138 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
MAN
SPU0
0131.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
14MIA
ND0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
NAVY
BU0
0132.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STET
LIP0
0143 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
NCST
CLEM0
0147 O/U
-2
4:00pm ACCN
-
SIEN
QUIN0
0140 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
STAND
SCST0
0
4:00pm
-
BUF
MSU0
0146.5 O/U
-15.5
6:00pm BTN
-
LEH
ARMY0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
HART0
0136 O/U
+8
6:00pm
-
AMER
LAF0
0122.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CHST
OHIO0
0139.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
COLG
L-MD0
0140 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CONCORD
AKR0
0
7:00pm
-
EMU
SC0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRST
FAIR0
0126 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0
7:00pm
-
NALAB
JVST0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PVAM
TA&M0
0139.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SELA
VAN0
0145 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COPP
RUTG0
0142.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NDST
UND0
0143 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
UNO
HOUC0
0160.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
WMU
15WISC0
0125.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm B1G+
-
USC
WASH0
0140 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP2
-
11UCLA
WSU0
0134 O/U
+8.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UCD
HAW66
74
Final
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
PPD