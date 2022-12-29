No. 14 Miami takes intimidation factor to Notre Dame
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is extremely wary of a well-rested No. 14 Miami in a return to Atlantic Coast Conference play on Friday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.
Those rested Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 ACC), who have won eight straight games, are set to visit the Fighting Irish (8-5, 0-2), whose only conference games so far were both one-point losses to Syracuse and Florida State.
Brey, speaking after Notre Dame's 59-43 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday, immediately referenced Miami in his postgame comments.
"We will be ultimately challenged on Friday with (Miami's) guards," Brey said. "This is one heck of an offensive group rolling in here."
Indeed, Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring (17.2 points per game). Wong is also fourth in the league in steals (1.8) and is seventh in assists (4.5).
The Hurricanes also boast the ACC's third-best rebounder in Norchad Omier (9.8). The 6-foot-7 forward, also is averaging 13.5 points and leads Miami in field-goal percentage (61.1), in a mark that is second best in the conference.
Among Miami's regular six-man rotation, Bensley Joseph leads the team in 3-point percentage (45.7) and adds 6.5 points off the bench.
"Bensley also defends very well," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.
The other key Hurricanes players are 6-6 wing Jordan Miller, 6-foot point guard Nijel Pack and 6-5 shooting guard Wooga Poplar.
Miller is second on Miami in scoring (14.8), and he's making 62.1 percent of his two-point shots. Pack is averaging 11.2 points, and Poplar is scoring at a clip of 7.9.
Miami hasn't played since a 66-64 win over sixth-ranked Virginia on Dec. 20 after Wednesday's game against Vermont was canceled because of travel-related issues.
Notre Dame, which beat 20th-ranked Michigan State earlier this season, dialed in its defense against Jacksonville. Notre Dame forced a season-high 17 turnovers and an opponent to the lowest point total since the 2014-2015 season.
"We were better in our man-to-man defense," Brey said. "But we're still a work in progress."
All five Notre Dame starters are scoring in double figures on average: 6-10 center Nate Laszewski (14.3); 6-4 combo guard JJ Starling (13.1); 6-5 wing Cormac Ryan (12.5); 6-6 wing Dane Goodwin (11.2); and 6-5 point guard Trey Wertz (10.0).
Starling, a five-star recruit, is the highest-rated freshman of the 22-year Brey Era at Notre Dame.
"He's getting more comfortable," Brey said. "He's improved defensively. He's moving the ball. I'm excited with where he's at."
Laszewski leads the team in rebounds (7.7) and is shooting 66.1 percent on 2-pointers and 40.4 percent on 3-pointers. Goodwin is shooting 45.5 percent on 3-pointers, and Ryan is shooting 42.9 percent from deep. Wertz leads the team in assists (3.7) and steals (1.2).
The team's sixth man is Niagara transfer Marcus Hammond, who is just back from injury. He is averaging 6.3 points and is shooting 41.2 percent from deep.
Hammond had a season-high and team-high 15 points against Jacksonville, making 6 of 11 shots from the floor, including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers.
"We need Marcus in his pre-injury form," Brey said of Hammond, who has missed seven games this season. "He is a scorer, really gifted."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|14 Miami (Fla.) 12-1
|78.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Notre Dame 8-5
|70.5 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Wong
|13
|33.8
|17.2
|4.6
|4.5
|1.80
|0.80
|1.8
|46.7
|37.7
|81.0
|0.8
|3.8
|J. Miller
|13
|33.2
|14.8
|6.1
|1.9
|1.30
|0.40
|1.3
|53.2
|33.3
|85.3
|2.1
|4
|N. Omier
|13
|28.6
|13.5
|9.7
|1.3
|1.20
|1.40
|2.2
|60.5
|12.5
|72.0
|4.1
|5.6
|N. Pack
|12
|30.3
|11.2
|2.5
|2.8
|0.60
|0.20
|1.8
|39.7
|32.3
|76.9
|0.7
|1.8
|W. Poplar
|13
|21.5
|7.9
|2.7
|1.3
|1.50
|0.20
|1.4
|48.1
|32.4
|88.9
|0.4
|2.3
|B. Joseph
|13
|23.1
|6.5
|2.6
|2.6
|0.80
|0.50
|1.3
|50.9
|45.7
|72.2
|0.3
|2.3
|A. Walker
|13
|9
|2.5
|1.2
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|35.9
|9.1
|100.0
|0.5
|0.6
|H. Beverly
|13
|9.6
|2.1
|0.7
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|37.0
|31.3
|66.7
|0
|0.7
|C. Watson
|7
|4
|2.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.4
|A. Casey
|12
|7.8
|1.4
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.40
|0.1
|42.9
|16.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|F. Aire
|8
|3.3
|1.1
|0.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|75.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.4
|0.4
|F. Gkogkos
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Jovanovich
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|5
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|78.0
|37.8
|15.5
|7.80
|4.20
|11.5
|48.1
|33.8
|76.5
|11.2
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|13
|35.2
|14.3
|7.7
|1.5
|0.20
|0.80
|1.2
|54.4
|40.4
|87.2
|0.8
|6.9
|J. Starling
|13
|32.7
|13.1
|3.3
|1.2
|0.90
|0.50
|1.6
|44.0
|32.7
|68.8
|0.6
|2.7
|C. Ryan
|13
|34.2
|12.5
|4.1
|2.1
|1.00
|0.30
|1.5
|46.5
|42.9
|85.7
|0.8
|3.3
|D. Goodwin
|13
|36
|11.2
|4.4
|2.0
|0.50
|0.40
|0.8
|42.9
|45.5
|90.0
|0.8
|3.6
|T. Wertz
|13
|33.3
|10.0
|2.6
|3.7
|1.20
|0.10
|1.7
|41.8
|33.3
|76.2
|0.2
|2.5
|M. Hammond
|6
|18.2
|6.3
|2.2
|1.8
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|44.1
|41.2
|50.0
|0.2
|2
|V. Lubin
|13
|18
|6.2
|4.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.90
|0.8
|57.1
|12.5
|70.0
|1.7
|3.2
|A. Wade
|2
|1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|M. Zona
|6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|D. Campbell
|5
|1.6
|0.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.6
|R. Carmody
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Sanders Jr.
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|70.5
|33.3
|12.2
|4.50
|3.30
|9.1
|46.5
|38.0
|79.7
|6.2
|24.6
-
25UNC
PITT0
0149.5 O/U
+6
12:00pm ACCN
-
BUCK
HC0
0138 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
MAN
SPU0
0131.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
14MIA
ND0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
NAVY
BU0
0132.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STET
LIP0
0143 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
NCST
CLEM0
0147 O/U
-2
4:00pm ACCN
-
SIEN
QUIN0
0140 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
STAND
SCST0
0
4:00pm
-
BUF
MSU0
0146.5 O/U
-15.5
6:00pm BTN
-
LEH
ARMY0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
HART0
0136 O/U
+8
6:00pm
-
AMER
LAF0
0122.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CHST
OHIO0
0139.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
COLG
L-MD0
0140 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CONCORD
AKR0
0
7:00pm
-
EMU
SC0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRST
FAIR0
0126 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0
7:00pm
-
NALAB
JVST0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PVAM
TA&M0
0139.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SELA
VAN0
0145 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COPP
RUTG0
0142.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NDST
UND0
0143 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
UNO
HOUC0
0160.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
WMU
15WISC0
0125.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm B1G+
-
USC
WASH0
0140 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP2
-
11UCLA
WSU0
0134 O/U
+8.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UCD
HAW66
74
Final
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
PPD