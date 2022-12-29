No. 25 North Carolina to test mettle vs. Blake Hinson, Pitt
There have been signs that No. 25 North Carolina is getting into a groove, and now after a more than a week layoff, the Tar Heels have another chance to show their improvement.
North Carolina will begin the sizable portion of its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule by visiting Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon.
"I feel like we're in a great situation and our group is definitely battle-tested," Tar Heels guard Caleb Love said. "It's good for us when our back is against the wall and how we fight back. Anything thrown at us, we're going to overcome it."
North Carolina (9-4, 1-1 ACC) has won four games in a row. Pittsburgh (9-4, 2-0) will be playing its ACC home opener.
The Tar Heels have displayed a more intense nature in recent games.
"Motivating them to be at their best," coach Hubert Davis said.
The Tar Heels began the season at No. 1, but they were all the way out of the rankings by early December following a four-game losing streak. They spent three weeks out of the poll.
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot has raised his level the past couple of games, averaging 27 points in those two outings.
"I think he has been at his best," Davis said. "He's playing with a hunger and a thirst. He's really playing hard and getting the ball in the right position. He has been really special, not just offensively but defensively as well."
Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson received co-ACC Player of the Week honors for his efforts last week in an 84-82 victory at Syracuse. The transfer from Mississippi racked up 25 points and 13 rebounds to boost his team-leading averages in both categories (17.2, 7.4).
The Panthers, who also own an ACC road victory at North Carolina State, are riding a three-game winning streak.
"Nobody came here to be just 2-0 (in the ACC)," Hinson said. "This is what I envisioned when I signed up to play ACC basketball."
Pittsburgh has racked up 10 or more 3-point baskets in five of its past seven games. The Panthers will turn attention to protecting the defensive glass after Syracuse had 15 offensive rebounds.
"We have to be better there," Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel said. "... We've continued to work and get better."
The only common opponent for the teams is Michigan, which beat Pittsburgh 91-60 on Nov. 16 in New York and then lost to North Carolina 80-76 last week in Charlotte, N.C.
The Tar Heels pulled out a close game against Ohio State on Dec. 17 before upending Michigan in another tight contest.
"We trust one another to go ahead and make a big-time play when it matters," North Carolina guard RJ Davis said.
Pittsburgh won the only meeting last season, topping the host Tar Heels 76-67 in a Feb. 16 game that at the time put North Carolina's postseason prospects in serious jeopardy. After that result, the Tar Heels lost only once more until falling in the national championship game to Kansas.
Among Pittsburgh players from last season's matchup, only John Hugley IV and Jamarius Burton played in the game in Chapel Hill.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|25 North Carolina 9-4
|81.5 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Pittsburgh 9-4
|75.8 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|13
|36.2
|18.3
|4.2
|3.7
|1.30
|0.30
|2.5
|41.9
|28.6
|76.4
|0.6
|3.6
|A. Bacot
|12
|33.3
|18.2
|11.1
|1.3
|0.60
|1.30
|2.7
|56.6
|0.0
|65.3
|4.7
|6.4
|R. Davis
|13
|35.1
|15.9
|5.5
|3.2
|1.20
|0.20
|2.2
|42.2
|31.1
|88.9
|0.7
|4.8
|P. Nance
|13
|31.2
|11.8
|6.6
|1.8
|0.30
|1.00
|2.0
|50.0
|33.3
|81.6
|0.8
|5.8
|L. Black
|13
|31.5
|6.5
|6.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.70
|0.9
|47.0
|37.5
|58.3
|1.3
|4.7
|P. Johnson
|10
|16.1
|3.6
|2.3
|0.5
|1.30
|0.10
|0.4
|44.0
|33.3
|63.2
|1
|1.3
|T. Nickel
|11
|7.4
|3.2
|0.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|41.7
|25.0
|78.6
|0.5
|0.3
|J. Watkins
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Dunn
|8
|9.9
|2.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.0
|45.0
|37.5
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|S. Trimble
|13
|13.5
|2.6
|1.0
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|39.3
|25.0
|64.7
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Washington
|4
|2.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Lebo
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Styles
|7
|5.9
|1.3
|1.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|20.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1.1
|J. McKoy
|5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|25.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Shaver
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Farris
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Landry
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Maye
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|13
|0.0
|81.5
|43.2
|13.0
|6.00
|4.10
|11.7
|45.9
|30.7
|73.5
|10.8
|29.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|13
|31.5
|17.2
|7.4
|1.8
|1.00
|0.60
|2.2
|50.0
|35.2
|73.8
|2.3
|5.1
|J. Burton
|11
|32
|14.4
|5.0
|4.2
|1.00
|0.10
|3.0
|53.6
|45.5
|77.8
|1.1
|3.9
|N. Cummings
|13
|32.2
|11.2
|2.8
|4.8
|0.80
|0.00
|2.5
|40.8
|36.1
|95.7
|0.5
|2.3
|G. Elliott
|13
|29.5
|11.1
|4.9
|0.9
|0.80
|0.30
|1.2
|46.2
|40.8
|86.4
|0.5
|4.5
|J. Hugley IV
|8
|18.1
|8.0
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|47.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.6
|2
|F. Federiko
|13
|19.5
|6.1
|4.9
|0.5
|0.10
|1.50
|0.7
|69.4
|0.0
|52.4
|2.6
|2.3
|N. Sibande
|13
|19.5
|5.7
|3.8
|1.7
|0.40
|0.30
|1.2
|33.3
|28.6
|80.0
|0.4
|3.5
|J. Diaz Graham
|12
|14.1
|4.4
|3.3
|0.6
|0.80
|0.70
|0.8
|31.1
|35.0
|64.3
|1.1
|2.3
|N. Santos
|12
|8.7
|1.9
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|25.7
|15.8
|40.0
|0.4
|1.3
|G. Diaz Graham
|10
|8.1
|1.8
|2.6
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|35.7
|20.0
|53.8
|0.8
|1.8
|A. Fisch
|6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|K. Marshall
|8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|13
|0.0
|75.8
|43.7
|14.9
|5.80
|4.10
|13.8
|45.2
|35.2
|72.3
|12.0
|28.5
-
25UNC
PITT0
0149.5 O/U
+6
12:00pm ACCN
-
BUCK
HC0
0138 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
MAN
SPU0
0131.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
14MIA
ND0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
NAVY
BU0
0132.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
STET
LIP0
0143 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
NCST
CLEM0
0147 O/U
-2
4:00pm ACCN
-
SIEN
QUIN0
0140 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
STAND
SCST0
0
4:00pm
-
BUF
MSU0
0146.5 O/U
-15.5
6:00pm BTN
-
LEH
ARMY0
0145.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
MORG
HART0
0136 O/U
+8
6:00pm
-
AMER
LAF0
0122.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CHST
OHIO0
0139.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
COLG
L-MD0
0140 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CONCORD
AKR0
0
7:00pm
-
EMU
SC0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRST
FAIR0
0126 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0
7:00pm
-
NALAB
JVST0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PVAM
TA&M0
0139.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SELA
VAN0
0145 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COPP
RUTG0
0142.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NDST
UND0
0143 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
UNO
HOUC0
0160.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
WMU
15WISC0
0125.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm B1G+
-
USC
WASH0
0140 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP2
-
11UCLA
WSU0
0134 O/U
+8.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UCD
HAW66
74
Final
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
PPD