USC takes win streak into Pac-12 play vs. Washington
Southern California looks to notch its seventh consecutive victory Friday night when the Trojans face the Washington Huskies in Seattle as both teams return to Pac-12 play.
The Trojans (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) started their winning streak with conference triumphs over Cal and Oregon State three weeks ago and notched an impressive 74-71 win over then-No. 19 Auburn during the stretch.
In its most recent game, USC beat Colorado State 73-64 on Dec. 21 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.
Boogie Ellis followed up a career-best 28 points against Auburn on Dec. 18 with 19 against Colorado State. Ellis was 16-of-29 shooting (55.2 percent) from the field during the two games after making just 16 of 57 (28.1 percent) over the previous five.
"I'm at my best when I'm aggressive getting to the paint and looking for my teammates," Ellis said. "We're at our best when our guards are flying around."
Ellis, who has topped 20 points three times this season, is averaging a team-best 15.5. Drew Peterson averages 13.6 points and leads the Trojans in rebounding (7.2) and assists (5.8).
This will be just the second true road game for USC -- the first a 66-51 win at Cal Nov. 30 in the Pac-12 opener.
Washington (9-4, 1-1) has split its last six games after opening the season with a 6-1 start.
In their first two Pac-12 games, the Huskies lost 66-65 at Oregon State on Nov. 30 and defeated Colorado at home 73-63 on Dec. 4.
Washington also faced Auburn but didn't have the same success as the Trojans. The Huskies fell 84-61 on Dec. 21 while being dominated on the boards by Auburn (42-24) shooting just 36.8 percent from the field.
"I would have loved to be 10-3," Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said afterward. "We're 9-4. It could be worse. ... We just got to get better. That's just what it is, and we will."
Keion Brooks Jr. scored a team-best 15 points against Auburn.
Brooks leads Washington in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.5). He has scored 20 or more points four times, topped by a 30-point effort in a 74-68 home win over Cal Poly on Dec. 13.
USC swept the Huskies each of the last two seasons and has won the past five meetings.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|USC 10-3
|71.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Washington 9-4
|70.5 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|10.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|13
|31.8
|15.5
|2.8
|2.5
|1.50
|0.20
|1.9
|43.1
|38.4
|73.7
|0.2
|2.6
|D. Peterson
|13
|36.1
|13.6
|7.2
|5.8
|0.80
|0.50
|3.2
|45.3
|33.3
|67.9
|0.9
|6.2
|R. Dixon-Waters
|13
|25.8
|10.1
|2.9
|0.9
|0.90
|0.40
|2.0
|43.4
|28.9
|80.0
|0.8
|2.1
|T. White
|13
|26.8
|9.2
|5.2
|1.1
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|50.5
|28.6
|62.5
|1.1
|4.2
|J. Morgan
|13
|25.4
|8.4
|5.8
|0.6
|0.50
|2.80
|1.5
|56.9
|0.0
|58.7
|2.2
|3.6
|K. Johnson
|13
|23.6
|7.8
|4.4
|2.6
|2.30
|0.50
|1.8
|49.3
|33.3
|82.6
|1.1
|3.3
|M. Thomas
|12
|9.1
|3.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|44.4
|77.8
|0.1
|1
|K. Wright
|12
|12.2
|2.4
|2.0
|0.6
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|46.7
|0.0
|33.3
|1.1
|0.9
|H. Hornery
|10
|8.5
|1.3
|1.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.4
|31.3
|22.2
|50.0
|0.4
|0.8
|I. Niagu
|7
|4.6
|0.6
|1.1
|0.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.9
|O. Sellers
|10
|4.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|11.1
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Z. Brooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|71.8
|37.7
|14.7
|7.40
|5.60
|14.2
|46.3
|33.3
|70.3
|8.9
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brooks Jr.
|11
|34
|16.6
|6.5
|1.4
|0.80
|1.20
|3.2
|43.9
|25.7
|75.4
|0.9
|5.6
|C. Bajema
|13
|30.8
|10.4
|4.8
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|1.3
|44.9
|36.7
|90.2
|0.5
|4.2
|B. Meah
|12
|21.5
|9.1
|6.3
|0.3
|0.40
|1.50
|1.3
|68.3
|0.0
|74.2
|2.3
|3.9
|F. Kepnang
|8
|23
|9.0
|6.3
|0.3
|0.80
|1.90
|1.3
|52.8
|0.0
|72.7
|2.4
|3.9
|P. Fuller II
|13
|28
|8.7
|2.2
|3.2
|1.30
|0.80
|3.2
|41.7
|30.8
|84.0
|0
|2.2
|K. Menifield
|13
|24.1
|8.7
|1.7
|2.4
|1.20
|0.40
|1.0
|38.7
|41.0
|71.4
|0.3
|1.4
|J. Bey
|13
|29.2
|6.9
|3.4
|1.5
|1.30
|0.40
|1.0
|36.9
|27.3
|69.6
|0.6
|2.8
|K. Luttinen
|1
|12
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|1
|K. Johnson
|12
|17.8
|5.3
|0.8
|1.7
|1.00
|0.30
|1.7
|43.1
|34.6
|62.5
|0.3
|0.5
|N. Williams
|1
|18
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|T. Linhardt
|2
|7.5
|3.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|2
|L. Wilson
|8
|6.3
|1.9
|1.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.40
|0.1
|46.7
|25.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.9
|J. Grant
|5
|8.6
|1.2
|2.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|18.2
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|1.4
|A. Iglesia
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Slutske
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|70.5
|36.2
|10.9
|7.20
|6.00
|13.5
|44.5
|32.3
|76.4
|8.1
|25.2
