Arizona State looks to contain No. 5 Arizona's big men
No. 5 Arizona is riding high as it enters the bulk of the Pac-12 Conference season, starting Saturday afternoon at defensive-minded state rival Arizona State in Tempe.
The Wildcats (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) sustained their lone loss on a poor shooting night at Utah on Dec. 1 but otherwise have been a picture of stability with pillars Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo on the inside. They are first nationally in shooting percentage (53.2) and second in scoring at 90.2 points per game.
"I don't think we have come close to our ceiling yet," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said.
The Sun Devils (11-2, 2-0) started with modest expectations -- they were picked seventh in the Pac-12 media preseason poll -- but surprisingly rose to No. 25 in the AP poll before suffering a 97-60 loss at San Francisco before the Christmas break. That halted a nine-game winning streak and ended their first AP ranking in slightly more than two years.
ASU was without Desmond Cambridge Jr. (non-COVID illness) that night, but he is expected back Saturday. He has scored at least 19 points in three of his past four games.
Mostly, though, this early conference showdown shapes up to be an intriguing matchup between Arizona's high-scoring big men and ASU's stout defense.
Tubelis, who is averaging 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, is crafty around the basket and lethal in transition. Ballo is a physical force in the paint, averaging 17.8 points and 9.1 rebounds, while shooting 74.2 percent from the field.
"These guys, they really run and they post up really quickly," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "You can see their ability to know where they are on the floor and to find each other, and you see the basketball IQ they have.
"They can hurt you in so many ways. You have to try to take some things away, but you know you're going to give up some things in the process."
ASU counters with a defense holding opponents to 64.1 points per game and 36.7 percent shooting. Seven-footer Warren Washington anchors the interior, with help off the bench from Alonzo Gaffney. The Cambridge brothers -- Desmond and Devan -- are active wings who will try to disrupt Arizona's entry passes.
"We need to get back to playing defense the way we're capable of," Hurley said. "That enables us to run better offense. A lot hinges on how we're guarding and our commitment to doing that."
Before the Devils' loss to San Francisco, none of their first 12 opponents scored more than 71 points. Arizona has scored more than 80 in all but two outings.
Earlier this season, Hurley called this his most balanced team in eight seasons at ASU. That is seen on offense, where Arizona State has five players averaging in double figures, but none higher than DJ Horne's 12.5 points per game.
Arizona will be facing one of its most hostile crowds of the season, and Lloyd notes his team is 0-1 in road games.
"You can't go out and play with no effort or no energy and expect things to go your way," he said, referring to the 81-66 loss at Utah. "You've got to stay aggressive."
Arizona has won the past four meetings against ASU, including 91-79 in Tempe last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|5 Arizona 12-1
|90.2 PPG
|45.2 RPG
|20.8 APG
|Arizona State 11-2
|72.7 PPG
|44.9 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Tubelis
|13
|27.8
|20.1
|8.7
|2.1
|1.10
|0.90
|2.0
|61.4
|42.9
|80.4
|2.5
|6.2
|O. Ballo
|13
|27
|17.8
|9.1
|1.5
|0.80
|1.70
|1.5
|74.2
|0.0
|57.0
|2.3
|6.8
|C. Ramey
|10
|29.5
|11.7
|3.8
|3.2
|0.90
|0.00
|1.7
|43.2
|45.0
|53.3
|0.6
|3.2
|K. Kriisa
|13
|29.2
|11.4
|2.8
|6.1
|0.60
|0.00
|2.8
|42.6
|40.8
|86.2
|0.3
|2.5
|P. Larsson
|13
|27.8
|10.8
|5.2
|3.5
|0.70
|0.30
|2.2
|43.7
|27.5
|81.5
|1.2
|4.1
|C. Henderson Jr.
|13
|21.2
|8.2
|3.3
|1.2
|0.80
|0.30
|1.7
|53.3
|40.6
|82.4
|0.9
|2.4
|A. Bal
|13
|12.9
|3.9
|1.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|38.1
|32.1
|66.7
|0.2
|1.1
|H. Veesaar
|13
|10.9
|3.8
|1.9
|0.7
|0.30
|0.50
|0.6
|59.3
|22.2
|83.3
|0.5
|1.5
|D. Anderson
|7
|4.1
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|50.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0.1
|0.4
|K. Boswell
|13
|11.5
|2.0
|1.3
|1.8
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|29.6
|17.6
|100.0
|0.1
|1.2
|L. Krystkowiak
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|M. Lang
|4
|1.8
|2.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|F. Borovicanin
|7
|5.1
|1.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|57.1
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|1.1
|W. Menaugh
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Mains
|4
|2
|1.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|B. Ackerley
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Tubelis
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Weitman
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|13
|0.0
|90.2
|45.2
|20.8
|6.20
|4.00
|14.5
|53.2
|37.2
|73.3
|10.3
|31.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Bagley
|2
|28.5
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1
|3
|D. Horne
|13
|28.7
|12.5
|4.5
|2.8
|1.20
|0.10
|1.1
|36.5
|31.1
|76.2
|0.5
|4.1
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|11
|23.6
|11.5
|3.4
|1.8
|1.70
|0.60
|0.9
|40.5
|33.3
|76.5
|0.5
|2.8
|F. Collins
|12
|29.7
|11.4
|4.6
|5.5
|1.60
|0.30
|3.2
|35.8
|32.4
|65.5
|0.8
|3.8
|D. Cambridge
|13
|26.7
|10.4
|5.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|1.6
|53.4
|45.5
|68.4
|2.2
|3.5
|W. Washington
|13
|23.3
|8.0
|7.1
|1.3
|0.50
|2.00
|1.2
|62.5
|0.0
|60.0
|2.5
|4.5
|J. Neal
|8
|17.8
|5.5
|3.0
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.3
|45.7
|23.1
|64.3
|0.1
|2.9
|A. Nunez
|13
|16
|4.9
|1.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.4
|40.7
|34.4
|71.4
|0.4
|0.9
|L. Muhammad
|13
|12
|4.1
|1.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|32.7
|6.7
|85.7
|0.3
|1.1
|A. Gaffney
|13
|18.1
|3.2
|3.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.60
|0.8
|36.8
|30.4
|77.8
|0.6
|2.6
|D. Brennan
|13
|10.1
|3.1
|2.4
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|60.0
|1.3
|1.1
|B. Hurley
|2
|3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|C. Ronzone
|1
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|E. Boakye
|9
|3.2
|0.7
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.6
|M. Burno
|3
|2
|0.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Olmsted
|5
|1.6
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|A. Ronzone
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|72.7
|44.9
|14.8
|7.10
|5.20
|12.5
|42.3
|32.2
|67.9
|11.9
|28.5
-
CENTRY
FDU0
0
12:00pm
-
COC
TOWS0
0143 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
19UK0
0137.5 O/U
-23.5
12:00pm CBS
-
MIL
DET0
0150 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0123 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0132 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SJU
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
STON
NE0
0131 O/U
-9
12:00pm CBSSN
-
TTU
18TCU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPU
-
2CONN
22XAV0
0149 O/U
+3
12:00pm FOX
-
13UVA
GT0
0125 O/U
+9
12:00pm ACCN
-
VT
WAKE0
0141 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CLMB0
0131.5 O/U
+14
12:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0153 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
ETSU
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
FSU
17DUKE0
0143.5 O/U
-16.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
HARV
PRIN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
MRMK
WAG0
0120.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NCAT
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
URI
DUQ0
0140.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SHU
LIU0
0151.5 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
SAM
CIT0
0141 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
STFR
CCSU0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
STL
JOES0
0148.5 O/U
+7
1:00pm
-
GB
OAK0
0141 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
5ARIZ
ASU0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12BAY
ISU0
0131.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
CARK
KENN0
0148 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0141.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
DAY
DAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
FRES
UTST0
0135 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
GASO
CCAR0
0134 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
HAMP
UNCW0
0140 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0132 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0160.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
LT
CHAR0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
LAS
VCU0
0134 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
MARQ
NOVA0
0144.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
LOW
NJIT0
0136.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
UNCA
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEV
AF0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NKY
IUPU0
0123 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
4KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm CBS
-
PEAY
UNF0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
PRES
RAD0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
RICH
GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
USA
GAST0
0130 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SFA
UTA0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
6TEX
OKLA0
0133 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
3HOU0
0120 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UL
ODU0
0137 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MASS
STBN0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
WIU
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
DREX0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0134 O/U
-4
2:05pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-4
2:45pm
-
APP
USM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
RMU0
0130.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
ULM
ARST0
0127 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
DU0
0156.5 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
3:00pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDST0
0145 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0165 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXCC
NWST0
0150 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
ECU
WICH0
0126 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
EWU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
FIU
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
WCU0
0146 O/U
+12
4:00pm
-
GW
LCHI0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
WEB0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
22NMEX
WYO0
0144 O/U
+2
4:00pm FS1
-
QUEEN
EKY0
0151 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
SDSU
UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm CBS
-
SJSU
COLST0
0133.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STONEH
SFU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UTSA
UAB0
0157 O/U
-23
4:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUB0
0126 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
UTAH
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm PACN
-
UTU
UTVA0
0145 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UALR
TNST0
0153 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
MORE
UTM0
0144.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SNIND
EIU0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
LIND0
0137 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
LMU
UOP0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
MCNS
LAM0
0138 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
PEP
10GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ROOT
-
PRST
SAC0
0142 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
TROY
TXST0
0132 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
CABP
SEA0
0138.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
COLO
CAL0
0129.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
NMST0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CSN
CSUF0
0124.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
USD
SF0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
24WVU
KSU0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ORST
ORE0
0132 O/U
-14
8:00pm PACN
-
PORT
BYU0
0151 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
CP
HAW0
0121.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm