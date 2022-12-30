Backcourts take center stage in BC-Syracuse tilt
Coming off its best win of the season, Boston College hopes to end 2022 on a high note Saturday when it visits Syracuse in an Atlantic Coast Conference affair.
The Eagles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) have matched their season high with two straight wins, most recently a 70-65 overtime upset against No. 21 Virginia Tech on Dec. 21. They have had 1 1/2 weeks off since that victory, so it remains to be seen if any momentum will carry over against the Orange (8-5, 1-1), who had a five-game winning streak snapped their last time out.
Syracuse nearly completed a stellar comeback against Pitt on Dec. 20, coming back from 20 points down in the second half to lose 84-82.
Saturday's game presents itself as a matchup of talented backcourts.
BC boasts guards Makai Ashton-Langford (11.5 points) and Jaeden Zackery (10.9), who are the only two double-digit scorers on the team.
Syracuse also is paced by its starting guards, Judah Mintz (15.6 points) and Joe Girard (15.2). The two combined for 40 points in the loss to Pitt, but Orange coach Jim Boeheim was more concerned with the play of his forwards -- and, more specifically, their lack of energy.
"It's hard when your team's two starting forwards (Benny Williams and Chris Bell) just don't have the effort there," Boeheim said. "I don't know what their game is or what they think it is, but there's no effort. If you don't have effort, you can't play this game."
Against the Panthers, Williams and Bell combined to shoot 3 of 12 from the floor for seven combined points. That effort likely won't be good enough against an Eagles team that held Virginia Tech to 5-of-20 shooting from long range and under 41 percent shooting from the field overall.
Ashton-Langford led the way offensively with 21 points, including a big 3-pointer late in overtime.
"Coach always tells us to believe, and we believe we can play up there with the best of them right now," said Ashton-Langford. "That's all it takes. If you believe you can succeed, you will. So this was definitely a statement win for us for sure."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 7-6
|64.3 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Syracuse 8-5
|75.3 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Ashton-Langford
|11
|28.5
|11.5
|3.4
|2.0
|1.40
|0.70
|2.3
|40.7
|19.4
|80.6
|0.4
|3
|J. Zackery
|13
|35.8
|10.9
|3.5
|2.2
|1.50
|0.20
|2.1
|36.9
|29.3
|83.3
|1
|2.5
|C. Penha Jr.
|13
|25.4
|9.9
|4.0
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|0.9
|52.0
|34.1
|50.0
|0.9
|3.1
|D. McGlockton
|13
|19
|8.1
|5.2
|0.5
|0.90
|1.00
|1.2
|60.6
|60.0
|73.3
|2.2
|3.1
|D. Langford Jr.
|10
|30.6
|7.1
|2.6
|1.4
|0.40
|0.60
|1.6
|39.7
|9.1
|63.2
|0.9
|1.7
|T. Bickerstaff
|13
|22.2
|6.4
|7.0
|1.3
|1.30
|0.80
|1.7
|44.4
|0.0
|59.4
|2.7
|4.3
|M. Madsen
|13
|25
|6.2
|3.2
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|1.0
|30.3
|24.6
|75.0
|0.3
|2.8
|P. Aligbe
|7
|14.7
|6.0
|3.6
|0.3
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|37.0
|22.2
|46.2
|1.4
|2.1
|C. Kelley III
|13
|16.3
|3.2
|1.4
|1.1
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|30.2
|25.9
|66.7
|0.2
|1.2
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|7
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|A. Mighty
|10
|4.1
|1.0
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|26.7
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Kenny
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Q. Pemberton
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|64.3
|37.5
|9.7
|7.20
|4.10
|12.3
|41.3
|26.6
|67.1
|10.5
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mintz
|13
|31.1
|15.6
|2.1
|3.9
|2.30
|0.20
|1.9
|42.8
|18.5
|76.7
|0.5
|1.6
|J. Girard III
|13
|32.8
|15.2
|2.5
|2.8
|0.80
|0.00
|2.1
|40.0
|35.3
|86.7
|0.2
|2.3
|J. Edwards
|13
|30.8
|14.4
|11.2
|1.2
|1.20
|3.20
|2.0
|65.2
|0.0
|68.5
|3.2
|8
|B. Williams
|13
|27.2
|7.8
|4.3
|1.3
|1.00
|0.20
|0.9
|43.2
|33.3
|70.0
|1.3
|3
|C. Bell
|13
|19.6
|6.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|41.0
|31.4
|75.0
|0.2
|1.2
|M. Brown
|10
|13.1
|4.6
|4.0
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|28.6
|1.6
|2.4
|J. Taylor
|12
|16.3
|4.4
|2.1
|0.8
|0.60
|0.20
|0.3
|37.0
|33.3
|78.6
|0.3
|1.8
|S. Torrence
|13
|14
|3.5
|1.8
|2.0
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|48.6
|41.7
|75.0
|0.2
|1.6
|Q. Copeland
|10
|7.8
|2.2
|1.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0.6
|1
|J. Ajak
|8
|12.9
|1.8
|2.6
|2.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|57.1
|1.1
|1.5
|M. Hima
|11
|9.3
|1.8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.10
|1.40
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1.1
|1.2
|P. Carey
|3
|6.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Clayton
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Cordes
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Ruffin
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|75.3
|40.9
|14.6
|8.00
|5.70
|11.2
|46.3
|32.3
|73.2
|11.0
|26.1
-
CENTRY
FDU0
0
12:00pm
-
COC
TOWS0
0143 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm
-
LOU
19UK0
0137.5 O/U
-23.5
12:00pm CBS
-
MIL
DET0
0150 O/U
-7
12:00pm
-
MTSM
NIAG0
0123 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0132 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm
-
SJU
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm FS1
-
STON
NE0
0131 O/U
-9
12:00pm CBSSN
-
TTU
18TCU0
0138.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ESPU
-
2CONN
22XAV0
0149 O/U
+3
12:00pm FOX
-
13UVA
GT0
0125 O/U
+9
12:00pm ACCN
-
VT
WAKE0
0141 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CLMB0
0131.5 O/U
+14
12:00pm
-
BING
BRY0
0153 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
ETSU
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
FSU
17DUKE0
0143.5 O/U
-16.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
HARV
PRIN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
JU
FGCU0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
MRMK
WAG0
0120.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NCAT
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
URI
DUQ0
0140.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SHU
LIU0
0151.5 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
SAM
CIT0
0141 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
STFR
CCSU0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
STL
JOES0
0148.5 O/U
+7
1:00pm
-
GB
OAK0
0141 O/U
-12
1:00pm
-
5ARIZ
ASU0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm FOX
-
12BAY
ISU0
0131.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESPU
-
BC
SYR0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm ACCN
-
CARK
KENN0
0148 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
CHAT
MER0
0141.5 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
DAY
DAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm
-
FRES
UTST0
0135 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
GASO
CCAR0
0134 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
HAMP
UNCW0
0140 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0132 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0160.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
LT
CHAR0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
LON
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
LAS
VCU0
0134 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
MARQ
NOVA0
0144.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm FS1
-
LOW
NJIT0
0136.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
UNCA
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
UNCG
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NEV
AF0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
NKY
IUPU0
0123 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
4KAN0
0138.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm CBS
-
PEAY
UNF0
0141 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
PRES
RAD0
0130.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
RICH
GMU0
0130.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
USA
GAST0
0130 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SFA
UTA0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
6TEX
OKLA0
0133 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
3HOU0
0120 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UL
ODU0
0137 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
MASS
STBN0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
WIU
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
W&M
DREX0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
UMKC
NEOM0
0134 O/U
-4
2:05pm
-
PFW
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-4
2:45pm
-
APP
USM0
0133 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
RMU0
0130.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
ULM
ARST0
0127 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
DU0
0156.5 O/U
+11
3:00pm
-
RIDE
CAN0
0
3:00pm
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDST0
0145 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0165 O/U
-14
3:00pm
-
SCUP
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
TXCC
NWST0
0150 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
ECU
WICH0
0126 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
EWU
MTST0
0143.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
FIU
NTEX0
0125 O/U
-17
4:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
WCU0
0146 O/U
+12
4:00pm
-
GW
LCHI0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
NAU
WEB0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
22NMEX
WYO0
0144 O/U
+2
4:00pm FS1
-
QUEEN
EKY0
0151 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
SDSU
UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm CBS
-
SJSU
COLST0
0133.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STONEH
SFU0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UTSA
UAB0
0157 O/U
-23
4:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
CSUB0
0126 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
UTAH
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm PACN
-
UTU
UTVA0
0145 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
WKY
MTSU0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UALR
TNST0
0153 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
MORE
UTM0
0144.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
SNIND
EIU0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
LIND0
0137 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
LMU
UOP0
0145 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm
-
MCNS
LAM0
0138 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
PEP
10GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm ROOT
-
PRST
SAC0
0142 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
TROY
TXST0
0132 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
CABP
SEA0
0138.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
COLO
CAL0
0129.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
NMST0
0137.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
UCSD
UCSB0
0129.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CSN
CSUF0
0124.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SMC
SACL0
0134 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
USD
SF0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
24WVU
KSU0
0141.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
ORST
ORE0
0132 O/U
-14
8:00pm PACN
-
PORT
BYU0
0151 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
CP
HAW0
0121.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm